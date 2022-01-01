Restaurant header imageView gallery

Route 12 Filling Station

537 Reviews

$$

31560 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken and Rice Bowl
Chicken Wings (8)

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.99

Crispy Shrimp | Spicy Sauce | Chives

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.99

Sake Tuna | Wasabi Vinaigrette | Soy Ginger

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

6 wings Choice of sauce: Hot Buffalo | Lemon Pepper Dry Rub | Sriracha Dry Rub

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Add Cheddar | Monterey Jack | Chopped Bacon | Ranch Dressing $2.50

Basket of Chips

$5.99

Add Cheddar | Monterey Jack | Chopped Bacon | Ranch Dressing $2.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Crispy Fries | Homemade Chili | Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Blue Cheese & Bacon Chips

$9.99

House Chips | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Applewood Bacon | Green Onions

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

$14.99

Cheese Blend | Shrimp | Crawfish Tails | Mushrooms | Spinach | Garlic Bread No substitutions for this item.

Salads/Soups

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chicken Breast | Lettuce Blend | Mixed Cheese | Chopped Bacon | Eggs | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Croutons | Choice of Dressing Sub Fried Chicken $1.50

Steak Wedge

$17.99

Iceberg Wedge | Choice Cut | Blue Cheese Dressing | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Applewood Bacon | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Balsamic Reduction

Entre Caesar Salad

$9.99

Entre House Salad

$8.99

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Baby Spinach | Candied Pecans | Chopped Bacon | Chopped Eggs | Feta Cheese | Champagne Vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.99

Seared Ahi | Mixed Greens | Cabbage Mix | Bell Peppers | Green and Red Onion | Asian Dressing

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$8.99

Homemade Chili | Cheese | Red Onion | Sour Cream

Wood Fired Pizza

Caliente Pizza

$16.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce | Spicy Sausage | Pepperoni | Mozzarella | Parmigiano-Reggiano | Chorizo | Roasted Garlic | Chili Oil | Jalapenos

Sausage & Cheese Pizza

$15.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce | Italian Sausage | Roasted Garlic | Mozzarella

Italian Pizza

$16.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce | Italian Sausage | Prosciutto | Pepperoni | Mozzarella | Parmigiano- Reggiano | Balsamic Reduction

Hog 12 Pizza

$16.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce | Canadian Bacon | Applewood Bacon | Sausage Chunks | Red Onions | Mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$12.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce | Buffalo Mozzarella | Fresh Basil | Extra Virgin Olive Oli

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce | Pepperoni | Mozzarella

Veggie Pizza

$13.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Mushrooms | Black Olives | Bell Peppers | Red Onions

Mediterranean Pizza

$14.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil | Fresh Tomatoes | Garlic | Bacon | Bell Peppers | Green Olives | Pepperoncini Peppers | Fresh Basil | Mozzarella

Sandwiches & Burgers

Ranch Road 12 Burger

$11.99

Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with Fries

Better Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with fries

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Applewood Bacon | Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun Served with fries

Black & Blue Burger

$14.99

Blackened Seasoning | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Lettuce | Tomato | Grilled Onions | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with fries

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$14.99

Mushrooms | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun Served with Fries

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.99

Homemade Chili | Mixed Cheese | Red Onion | Brioche Bun

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Impossible Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun Served with Fries

Grilled Baja Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Breast | Lettuce | Bacon | Swiss | Avocado | Tomato | Chipotle Aioli | Ciabatta Bun Served with Fries

Fried Baja Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Prime Rib Dip Sandwich

$16.99

Slow Roasted Prime Rib | Provolone Cheese | Sauteed Onions | Au Jus | Creamy Horseradish | Hoagie Roll

Grilled Pimento & Avocado

$9.99

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese | Avocado | Texas Toast | Add Bacon 1.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Breast | Buffalo Sauce Drizzle | Ranch Dressing Drizzle | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Brioche Bun Served with Fries

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$13.99

Seared Ahi Tuna | Slaw | Avocado | Jalapenos | Wasabi Mayo | Green Onions | Brioche Bun

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Breast | BBQ Sauce | Pickles | Brioche Bun

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

Beef Frank | Homemade Chili | Mixed Cheese | Red Onions

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Salmon Fillet | Fresh Veggies | Cilantro Rice

Southwestern Cauliflower Tacos

$11.99

Tortillas | Barbacoa Cauliflower | Southwest Relish | Mixed Cheese | Tomatoes | Chipotle Aioli | Black Beans | Cilantro Rice

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Breast | Cream Gravy | Mashed Potatoes | Fresh Green Beans NO SUBSTITUTIONS AT THIS TIME

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Choice Cutlet | Cream Gravy | Mashed Potatoes | Fresh Green Beans

Grilled Chicken and Rice Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Breast | Cilantro Rice | Black Beans | Roasted Corn & Peppers | Guacamole | Pico de Gallo | Sour Cream

Grilled Steak and Rice Bowl

$19.99

Steak | Cilantro Rice | Black Beans | Roasted Corn & Peppers | Guacamole | Pico de Gallo | Sour Cream

Grilled Flat Iron Steak

$21.99

44 FARMS 10 oz. Choice Cut | Mashed Potatoes | Fresh Green Beans

Cajun Pasta

$16.99

Shrimp | Crawfish | Mushrooms | Green Onions | Alfredo Sauce | Parmigiano-Reggiano No substitutions for this pasta.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Blackened Chicken | Alfredo Sauce | Parmigiano-Reggiano | Green Onion

Shrimp and Crawfish Topped Mahi

$20.99

Mahi Fillet | Shrimp & Crawfish | Parmesan Cream Sauce | Bed of Rice

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Grilled Chicken | Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Fresh Green Beans | Mashed Potatoes

Sides

Fries

$3.49

House Chips

$3.49

In house Fried Potato Chips

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

Cilantro Rice

$3.49

House-made cilantro rice

Black Beans

$3.49

In-house made black beans

Fresh Green Beans

$3.49

Fresh steamed green beans.

Apple Slices

$1.99

Granny Smith green apple slices.

Steamed Vegetables

$3.49

Fresh steamed yellow squash and broccoli.

Chipotle Slaw

$3.49

Side House Salad

$5.49

Mixed greens with tomato, cheese, red onions and croutons

Side Wedge Salad

$7.99

Iceberg Wedge/ Blue Cheese Crumbles/ Red Onions/ Tomato/ Applewood Bacon/ Balsamic Reduction/ Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Crisp Romaine/ Croutons/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ Caesar Dressing

Small Condiments/Dipping Sauces

Large Condiments/Dipping Sauces

Add on Chicken Breast

$7.49

Add on Burger Patty

$5.49

Add on 6oz Steak

$12.00

Add on Veggie Patty

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Two large pieces of garlic bread.

1 Toast

$0.50

Slice of toasted Texas Toast.

2 Strips of Bacon

$1.50

2 Tortillas

$1.75

Kids

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Cheese Pizza

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Sausage & Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Sausage and Cheese Pizza

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

7 Mini Corn Dogs

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.99

Cheese Burger | Only Meat and Bun

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 Chicken Tenders

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Sundae

$6.95

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

House made

Push Pop

$1.79

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.79

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Drinks (To Go)

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Margarita on the Rocks

$5.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$6.00

7 Rocks Margaritas

$35.00

House Sangria

$6.00

Sangria Margarita

$6.00

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Orange Crush

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sparkling Richards Rain Water

$2.25

Bottled Beers

Lone Star 16 oz

$3.23

Miller Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.75

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Canteen

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Eastcider

$6.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$5.50

Modelo

$4.75

Bucket 5 Domestic

$15.00

Bucket 5 Premium

$17.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.75

Bud Next

$4.50

Customer Merch

Black T-Shirt

$20.00

Black Comfort Colors Tank Top

$23.00

Black Racerback Tank Top

$20.00

Red T-Shirt

$20.00

Red Comfort Colors Tank Top

$23.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Your family-friendly, casual laid-back destination with a variety of high quality, fresh dishes with local selection of craft beers, cocktails and wine.

31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

