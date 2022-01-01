Route 12 Filling Station
537 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your family-friendly, casual laid-back destination with a variety of high quality, fresh dishes with local selection of craft beers, cocktails and wine.
Location
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop
5.0 • 21
18901 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
Family Business Beer Company
4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
Last Stand Brewing - @ Pauls Valley Road
4.8 • 184
12345 Pauls Valley Road Blgs I & J Austin, TX 78737
View restaurant
Proof and Cooper - Dripping Springs
No Reviews
18710 Hamilton Pool rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs
Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
Family Business Beer Company
4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
More near Dripping Springs