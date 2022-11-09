  • Home
  Miami
  Royd's - 20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami, FL 33187
Royd's 20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami, FL 33187

No reviews yet

20800 SW 177 Avenue

Miami, FL 33187

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Shake
Fried Mini Pork Chunks- Masitas de Cerdo
4 oz Cheeseburger

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.77

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Guarapo

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.77

Jupina

$2.00

Materva

$2.00

Milk

$1.77

Perrier

$3.77

Raspberry Tea

$2.77

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.77

Red Bull

$4.00

Jarrito

$2.77

Tomato Juice

$2.77

Saratoga Spring Still Bottle

$9.77

Half Tea Half Limeade

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coffee - Cafe

Have the option of Almond Milk

American coffee

$2.77+

Cafe Americano

Colada

$1.77

Colada

Cortadito

$1.77

Cafe con leche

$2.77

Cafe con leche

Espresso-Cafecito

$1.27

Cafe

Iced Coffee

$3.77

Cappuccino

$4.77

Juices - Jugos

Carrot and Orange Juice

$4.77

Carrot juice

$4.27

Coconut Water

$4.77

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.27

Naranja

Grapefruit Juice

$4.27

Limeade - Limonada

$4.00

Mamey Juice

$4.77

Mango juice

$4.77

Papaya Juice

$4.77

Passion Fruit and Mango

$4.77

Passion Fruit and Pineapple

$4.77

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.77

Pineapple Juice

$4.77

Pina

Strawberry Juice

$4.77

Tamarind Juice

$4.77

Watermelon Juice

$4.77

Guava Juice

$4.77

Blackberry Juice

$4.77

Soursop Juice

$4.77

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$7.77

Chocolate

Mamey Shake

Mamey Shake

$7.77

Mamey

Mango Shake

$7.77

Mango

Oreo Shake

$7.97

Papaya Shake

$7.77

Papaya

Pineapple Shake

$7.77

Strawberry Shake

$7.77

Fresa

Vanilla shake

$7.77

Banana shake

$7.77

Platano

Passion Fruit Shake

$7.77

Maracuya

Strawberry Banana

$7.77

Soursop Shake

$7.77

Kid's - Ninos

Chicken Tenders

$8.77

Chicken Tenders - Tiritas de pollo empanizada

Grilled Cheese

$6.77

Grilled cheese and french fries.

Hot Dog

$5.77

Hot Dog served with french fries

4 oz Cheeseburger

$9.77

4 oz cheeseburger with lettuce onion and tomato.

4 oz Hamburger

$8.77

Appetizers- Aperitivos

Chicken Empanada

$3.77

Chili Fries

$7.77

Potato Wedges with homemade chili, cheese and onions

Argentinian Sausage with Fried Plantains

$10.77

Argentinian Sausage served with Tostones

Conch Fritters

$9.77

Fried Tropical White Cheese

$4.77

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.77

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Plantain stuffed with Beef

$8.77

Tostones de rellenos de picadillo

Fried Plantain stuffed with Shrimp

$9.77

Tostone rellenos de camaron

Fried Pork Chunks- Masitas de cerdo

$8.77

Masitas de Cerdo

Fried Yuca

$5.77

Yuca fries

Frog Legs

$17.77Out of stock

Guayaba y Queso Empanada

$3.77

Croquettes - Croquetas

$5.77+

Croquetas

Larios Signature Appetizer

$22.77+

Cuban Tamal, Fried pork chunks, Ham croquettes, Fried Yuca, Stuffed twice-fried plantains - 1 with meat/1 with shrimp

Mahi Fish Dip

$11.77

Meat Empanada

$3.77

Plantain Chips- Mariquitas

$6.77Out of stock

Mariquitas

Pork Cracklings - Chicharrones

$4.77

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.77

Tamal

$3.77

Tamal

Malanga Strips

$5.77Out of stock

BBQ Rib Empanada

$3.77Out of stock

Fritters

$9.77Out of stock

Cod Croquettes

$1.97+

Soup

Chicken Soup

$3.77+

Sopa de Pollo

Sandwiches

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$8.77

Grilled chicken sandwich with grilled onions, lettuce and tomato served on Cuban bread

Cuban Sandwich

$9.77

Sandwich cubano

Midnight Sandwich

$8.77

Ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickle and mustard on media noche bread

Croquette Sandwich

$7.77

Sandwich de croqueta

Hot Dog

$5.77

Hot Dog served with french fries

Tuna Sandwich

$7.77

BLT

$7.77

BLT on your choice of white or wheat toast

Mahi Sandwich

$14.77

Frita

$6.77

Cuban toast with Croquettes

$6.77

House Salad

House salad

$3.77+

Romain lettuce with tomato, cucumber and radish

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

Tomato and Onion Salad

Tomato and Onion Salad

$3.77

Chili

Chili

$3.77+

Chili

8 oz Angus Beef Cheeseburger

8 oz Cheeseburger

$11.77

8 0z. Angus burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion and french fries

8 oz. Angus Beef Hamburger

8 oz. Angus Beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and side of french fries

8 oz Angus Beef Hamburger

$9.77

4 0z Cheeseburger

4 oz Cheeseburger

$9.77

4 oz cheeseburger with lettuce onion and tomato.

Beuford Burger

8 oz Bison Burger with French fries

Beuford Burger - Bison

$14.77

Vegan Burger

Beyond Meat Burger 4 oz

$11.77

Entrees

Beef Liver Italian style

$12.77

Breaded Chicken Breast

$14.77

Chicken Breast

$13.77

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.77

Churrasco

$26.77

Churrasco

Corvina

$18.77

Filet Mignon

$32.77

Fish Creole

$17.77

Fried Chicken Chunks -Chicharron de pollo

$15.77

Masitas de pollo frita

Fried Fish Strips

$13.77

Fried Mini Pork Chunks- Masitas de Cerdo

$15.77

Masitas de cerdo

Fried Whole Snapper

$24.77Out of stock

Garlic Shrimp- Camarones al ajillo

$16.77

Shrimp with garlic and olive oil, served with rice and plantains

Ground Beef Creole- Picadillo

$13.77

Picadillo

Lacon con Papas

$21.77Out of stock
Lario's 1/2 Chicken

Lario's 1/2 Chicken

$15.77

1/2 pollo a lo Larios

Mahi Mahi

$18.77

Meatballs

$10.77Out of stock

New York Strip Steak

$19.77

10 oz. New York Strip

Pork Chops

$15.77

Rice and Calamari

$10.77

Shredded Beef Creole

$15.77

Shredded Chicken with Onions

$14.77

Pollo vaca frita

Shredded Steak - Vaca Frita

$16.77

Vaca Frita

Shrimp and Grits

$16.77

Shrimp Creole- Camarones enchilados

$17.77

Camarones enchilado

Vegan picadillo

$14.77

Chuleta Kan Kan

$33.77

Vegan Bowl

$12.77

Sides

Fried Green Plantains- Tostones

$3.77

Tostones

Fried Sweet Plantains

$3.77

Fried Sweet Plantains - Maduros

French Fries

$3.77

Papas Fritas

White Rice

$2.77

Arroz Blanco

Plantain Chips- Mariquitas

$6.77Out of stock

Mariquitas

Ham Croquette - Croqueta de jamon

$1.77

Croquetas de jamon

Yucca with Garlic and Oil

$3.77

Yuca con mojo

Black Beans - Frijoles negros

$3.77

Papa Lionesas

$3.77

Twice Fried Plantains w/Meat - Tostones Rellenos

$8.77

Tostones Rellenos - 1 de carne/1 de camarón

Cole Slaw

$3.77

Ensalada de cole

Moro

$2.77

Yuca Frita

$3.77

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.77

Potato Wedges

$3.77

Vegetales

$3.77

Boiled Plantains

$2.77

Baked Beans

$3.77

Frijoles horneados

M's Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.77

Chocolate Soft serve

Chocolate soft ice cream

$4.77

Peach Cobbler

Peach cobbler with vanilla soft serve ice cream and caramel drizzle

Peach Cobbler with soft serve ice cream

$6.77

Torta de melocoton

Southern Snow

Southern Snow with your choice of flavor

Southern Snow

$3.77

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.77

Timba

Timba

$3.77

Rice Pudding

Arroz Con Leche

$5.77

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla soft serve ice cream

$4.77

Vanilla Soft Serve ice cream

Chocolate Vanilla Swirl

Chocolate Vanilla swirl

$4.77

Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$6.77

Casco de Guayaba

Casco de Guayaba

$3.77

Coco Rallado

Coco Rallado

$3.77

Bread pudding

Bread Pudding with guava

$3.77

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.77Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.77

Flan

Creme caramel flan

$4.77

Three Milk cake

Three milk cake

$5.77

Dulce de leche

Dulce de leche

$4.77

Dulce de Toronja

Dulce de Toronja

$3.77Out of stock

Vanilla Custard

Vanilla Custard

$5.77Out of stock

Natilla catalana

Natilla catalana

$5.77

Candied apple

Candied apple

$5.77

Wednesday Special

Chicken Fricase

$10.77

Ground Beef Creole- Picadillo

$10.77

Picadillo

Shredded Chicken with Onions

$14.77

Pollo vaca frita

Snowball

Snowball

$3.77
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
The Redland's Western Town! Serving Cuban and American comfort food, Ice Cream, Shakes, Juices and much more.

Location

20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami, FL 33187

