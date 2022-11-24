Main picView gallery

Rusty Rooster Cafe 3247 Bagnell Dam Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3247 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak & Eggs
Classic BLT
Chicken and Waffles

Specialties

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$14.99
Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Cowboy Platter

$12.99

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$6.99

The Lighter Side

Quiche of the day

$9.99

Breakfast Banana Split

$8.99

Egg White Frittata

$9.99Out of stock

Power Breakfast Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

Breads,Pastries Cookies

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Sticky Bun

$5.00Out of stock
1 biscuit and Gravy

1 biscuit and Gravy

$4.99

2 biscuit and gravy

$5.99

3 biscuit and gravy

$6.99

Biscuit

$2.00

Ozark Cookie

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Cran-Orange Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.95

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$2.95

Rooster Famous Dishes

Sunrise Shrimp and Grits

Sunrise Shrimp and Grits

$14.99
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$10.99

Sweet Breakfast

1 Pancake Single

$3.50

Short Stack Pancake

$6.00

Mid stack Pancake

$8.50
Pancake Burrito

Pancake Burrito

$11.99
1 Belg Waffle

1 Belg Waffle

$7.50
Bananas Foster Waffles

Bananas Foster Waffles

$9.99

French Toast Specials

French Toast

$7.50

Stuffed French Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Caramel Apple Toast

$8.99

Creme Brulee Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Classics

The Farmhouse Platter

$5.99
Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$10.99

Monte Cristo

$13.99

Omelettes

The Easy Cheesy

$9.99
The Spicy Rooster

The Spicy Rooster

$10.99

The Meaty Meatlover

$11.99

The Philly

$11.99

The Ham and Cheese Please

$10.99

The Denver

$10.99

Build your own Omelette

$10.99

Bennies

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$11.50
Benedict Florentine

Benedict Florentine

$12.50

Crab Cake Benedict Florentine

$13.50

South of the Border

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.99
Breakfast Nachos

Breakfast Nachos

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Soups & Salads

Steak Salad

$14.99

Harvest Salad

$10.99

Yardbird Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Half & Half

$8.99

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$4.75

Sandwiches/Burgers & More

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

The Rowdy Reuben

$10.95

The Cock a Doodle

$12.95

Wicked Turkey

$9.99

The Eggsellent Egg Sandwich

$5.99
Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$8.99

The Ultimate Cheeseburger

$10.99

Double Bacon Burger

$13.99

Hangover Burger

$12.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

Perfect Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Breakfast Sides

SD Bacon 2 slices

$3.00

SD Sausage Links

$3.00

SD Sausage Patties

$3.00

SD Sugar Cured Ham

$3.00

SD Sausage Gravy

$3.00

SD Hashbrowns

$3.00

SD Home Fries

$3.00

SD One Egg

$1.50

SD Cheesy Grits

$3.00

SD English Muffin

$2.00

SD TOAST

$1.50

SD Fruit Cup

$3.00

SD Grits ( NO CHEESE)

$2.00

SD Grilled Mushrooms

$0.99

SD Yogurt

$2.50

SD Jalapeños Raw

$0.99

SD Grilled Jalapeños

$0.99

Lunch Sides

SD Steak Fries

$3.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

SD Pasta Salad

$2.25

SD Mayo Cole Slaw

$2.25

SD Cottage Cheese

$2.25

SD Tater Tots

$3.00

SD German Potato Salad

$2.25Out of stock

SD Side Salad

$3.99

SD Fresh Fruit

$3.00

SD Potato Salad

$2.25

SD Grits- no CHZ

$3.00

SD Grits- w/CHZ

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids 2 scram eggs w/ chz

$6.00

Kids 3 silver dollar

$6.00

Kids 2 waffles

$6.00

Kids 2 chicken strips

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cocktails

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Apple Pie A LA Mode

$7.50

Berry Cheesecake Mimosa

$9.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$7.50

Blood Orange Margarita

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Breakfast Mule

$7.50

Butterfinger Hot Chocolate

$8.50

Caramel Apple Martini

$7.99

Cherry Limeade

$7.50

Chocolate Cherry Martini

$7.99

Espresso Martini

$7.99

Greyhound

$5.50

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish coffee

$8.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

John Daly

$7.50

Lake Water Mimosa

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mixed Drink

$7.50

Nutcracker Martini

$7.99

PB White Russian

$8.99

Peach Iced Tea

$7.50

Peppermint Mocha Martini

$7.99

Peppermint Patty

$7.99

Pumpkin White Mocha

$8.50Out of stock

Salty Dog

$5.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tropical OD Mimosa

$7.50

VIRGIN Bloody Mary

$3.00

Watermelon Redbull Marg

$8.50

Watermelon Splash

$7.50Out of stock

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$8.00

Butterbeer

$7.50

Liquor

Brady's Irish Cream

$3.50

Chocolate Cherry Cream

$3.50

Bailey's LIGHT

$3.50

Bailey's Apple Pie

$3.50

O'reilly's Peanut Butter Cream

$3.50

Sunora Mocha Cream

$3.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$3.50

Kahlua

$3.50

Ricura Horchata

$3.50

Amaretto

$3.50

White Chocolate Crea

$3.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Melon

$3.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Malibu

$3.50

Malibu Watermelon

$3.50

Cruzan Spiced

$3.50

Blue Chair White

$3.50

Tortilla Gold

$3.50

Absolut Peppar

$3.50Out of stock

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$3.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$3.50

Three olives

$3.50

Whipped Vodka

$3.50

Jim Beam

$3.50

Makers Mark

$3.50Out of stock

Jameson

$3.50

Ozark Bourbon

$3.50

Screwball Peanut Butter

$3.50

Peach Moonshine

$3.50

Apple Pie Moonshine

$3.50

Sweet Tea Moonshine

$3.50

Blackberry Moonshine

$3.50

Butterscotch Moonshine

$3.50

Cinnamon Moonshine

$3.50

Beer & Wine

BL Seltzer

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Champagne

$35.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Champagne

$6.50

Contact Haze IPA

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

KC Dunkel

$5.00

Lime Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Amberbock

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Moon Haze

$5.00

Paloma Can

$5.00

Red Wine

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Space Dust IPA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Voodoo IPA

$5.00

White Wine

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

RootBeer

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Club Soda

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$3.00

Sm chocolate milk

$2.00

Lg chocolate milk

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Peach Juice

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00Out of stock

Large apple

$3.00

Large cranberry

$3.00

Large Fruit Punch

$3.00

Large Orange

$3.00

Large Peach

$3.00

Large Tomato

$3.00

Large Pineapple

$3.00

Large Grapefruit

$3.00

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Peach Tea

$3.00

Mango Tea

$3.00

Blackberry Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Tea

$3.00

Blue Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Vanilla latte

$3.00

Double espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Vanilla cappucino

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Single espresso

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Mocha

$3.00

Vets Drink

Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate

$2.25

Water

Water

Club Soda

Kids Drinks

OJ

Apple Juice

Chocolate Milk

White Milk

Lemonade

Hot Chocolate

Mr. Pibb

Root Beer

Coke

Sprite

Diet Coke

Fruit Punch

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.50

Clothing

Test T-Shirt

$25.00+

Coffee Mugs

Sm Mugs

$12.50

Large Mugs

$14.50

Towels

Towels

$11.99

Honey Sticks

Honey Sticks

$1.00

Amish Jelly

Amish Jelly

$4.99

Trish Gifts

Trish Tumblers

$24.00

$4 Trish Pop its

$4.00

$2 Trish pop its

$2.00

$6 Trish Pop its

$6.00

Rooster Hats

Rooster Hat

$22.95

Rooster Shirts

Rooster Shirts

$24.95

Rooster Tumblers

Rooster Tumblers

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$5.99

Large Cotton Candy

$7.99

Rice Krispie Treats

Rice Krispy Treats

$4.99

Pet Treats

Pet Treats

$5.99

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$2.00

Sabrina Art

Sabrina Art

$30.00

Candy Club

Candy Club

$6.00

Stuffed Animals

Stuffed Animals

$7.99

Chicken Poop Lip Junk

Chicken Poop Lip Junk

$2.50

Candle Daddy Melts

Candle Daddy Melts

$6.00

Sunscreen

Sunscreen

$5.99

Strange Freedom

earrings $10

$10.00

earrings $7

$7.00

earrings $8

$8.00

earrings $12

$12.00

earrings $6

$6.00

Ornaments

$14.00

Scratch & Scribble

Scratch & Scribble

$7.99

Body Butter

Body Butter

$14.95

Socks

Socks

$12.95

Cola hydration

Cola Hydration

$4.50

SweetSouthernTreats

Brownies

$3.00

Cupcakes

$3.00

Loz Candle

$16.00

LOZ Candle

LOZ Candle

$9.95

Rooster Tile

Rooster Tile

$10.00

Taffy

Small Taffy

$7.00

Large Taffy

$14.00

Fudge

Fudge

$4.99

Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Sub

$12.99

Philly Quesadilla

$11.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3247 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
orange star4.6 • 4,186
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Stewart's - On the Strip - 1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
The Plant Base - 1036 Stonecrest Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1036 Stonecrest Circle Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
14 Ravenwood Road Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Wobbly Boots - 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Ozark

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
orange star4.6 • 4,186
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Barstool Mountain Saloon
orange star4.6 • 312
1104 Bagnell Dam Boulevard Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Marty Byrde's - Lake Ozarks, MO
orange star4.8 • 282
1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd. Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Bend Grill & Bar
orange star4.4 • 159
1622 Horseshoe Bend Pkwy Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Ozark
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston