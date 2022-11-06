- Home
Sabatino's Grill 1316 West Chester Pike
No reviews yet
1316 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
New York Style Pizza
Gourmet Red Pizza
Tomato Pie
Chicken Parm Pizza
Upside Down Pizza
Red Top Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Provolone, & Parmigian Cheese
Paradise Pizza
Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, & Sharp Cheddar
Diavolo Pizza
Homeade Spicy Sauce & Anchovies
4 Gusti Pizza
Artichokes, Fresh Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives & Ham
Baked Ziti Pizza
Al Gambero Pizza
Homemade Marinara, Baby Shrimp, & Mozzarella
Eggplant Sicilian Style Pizza
Ricotta Cheese & Splash of Marinara
Vegetable Lovers Pizza
Chicken Sicilian Style Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese & a Splash of Marinara Sauce
Pizza Steak
Meat Lovers Pizza
Mediterranean Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Black Olives
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple
Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Gourmet White Pizza
White Pizza
Garlic & Ricotta Cheese
White Pizza w/Broccoli Tom, Riccotta, Garlic
White Pizza w/Spinach, Tom, Riccotta, Garlic
Primavera Pizza
Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes & Ricotta Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken & Tomatoes Pizza
Joe Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Chicken, Bruschetta, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza
Fried Chicken & Honey Mustard
4 Formaggi Pizza
Mozzarella, Provolone, Feta, & Parmigiana Cheese