Sabatino's Grill

1316 West Chester Pike

West Chester, PA 19382

New York Style Pizza

MD Regular NY Pizza

$13.95

LG Regular NY Pizza

$14.95

Sicilian Regular NY Pizza

$15.95

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$14.95

Gourmet Red Pizza

Tomato Pie

$14.95

Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.95

Upside Down Pizza

$16.95

Red Top Pizza

$17.95

Tomato Sauce, Provolone, & Parmigian Cheese

Paradise Pizza

$22.95

Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, & Sharp Cheddar

Diavolo Pizza

$18.95

Homeade Spicy Sauce & Anchovies

4 Gusti Pizza

$22.95

Artichokes, Fresh Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives & Ham

Baked Ziti Pizza

$21.95

Al Gambero Pizza

$24.95

Homemade Marinara, Baby Shrimp, & Mozzarella

Eggplant Sicilian Style Pizza

$21.95

Ricotta Cheese & Splash of Marinara

Vegetable Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Chicken Sicilian Style Pizza

$22.95

Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese & a Splash of Marinara Sauce

Pizza Steak

$22.95

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Mediterranean Pizza

$22.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Black Olives

Hawaiian Pizza

$20.95

Ham & Pineapple

Margarita Pizza

$22.95

Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Gourmet White Pizza

White Pizza

$17.95

Garlic & Ricotta Cheese

White Pizza w/Broccoli Tom, Riccotta, Garlic

$19.95

White Pizza w/Spinach, Tom, Riccotta, Garlic

$19.95

Primavera Pizza

$21.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes & Ricotta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.95

Chicken & Tomatoes Pizza

$20.95

Joe Pizza

$20.95

Pesto Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$22.95

Chicken, Bruschetta, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza

$22.95

Fried Chicken & Honey Mustard

4 Formaggi Pizza

$22.95

Mozzarella, Provolone, Feta, & Parmigiana Cheese

Bruschetta Pizza

$20.95

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

Slices

Plain Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Mushroom Slice

$3.50

Sausage Slice

$3.50

Meatlovers Slice

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.00

Chicken Bacon and Ranch Slice

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.00

Chicken Honey Muster Slice

$4.00

White With Garlic No Ricotta Slice

$3.00

White With Ricotta And Garlic Slice

$3.50

White Broccoli,Tom, Ricotta

$4.00

White Spinach,Tom,Ricotta

$4.00

Sicilian One Topping

$4.00

Sicilian

$3.50

Muffolatta

$8.95

Hawaiian Slice

$4.00

Hot Appetizers

Sauteed Mussels

$13.95

in red or white sauce

Sauteed Clams

$14.95

in red or white sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Fried Mushrooms (12 pcs)

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6 pcs)

$10.95

Jalapeño Poppers (8 pcs)

$10.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95