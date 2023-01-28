Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sake House by Hikari Culver City

No reviews yet

9729 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

Popular Items

California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon & Avocado Roll

Soft Drink🥤

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Out House-made Black Iced Tea

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Ramune (Japanese Soda)

Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$5.00
Perrier

Perrier

$4.00

330ml

S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

500ml

FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$4.00

500ml

Basic Roll

California Roll

California Roll

$8.00

6pcs cut roll with imitation crabmeat and avocado inside

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

6pcs cut roll with spicy mixed grounded tuna inside

Salmon & Avocado Roll

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$9.00

6pcs cut roll with Salmon and Avocado inside

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

6pcs cut roll with Salmon, Avocado with Cream Cheese inside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

6pcs cut roll with Avocado inside

Blue Crab Roll

Blue Crab Roll

$8.00

6pcs cut roll with blue crabmeat and avocado inside

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

6pcs cut roll with cucumber inside

Eel & Avocado Roll

Eel & Avocado Roll

$9.00

6pcs cut roll with fresh water eel and avocado inside (Served with Eel sauce on the side)

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

6pcs cut roll with Salmon inside

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

5pcs cut roll with Baked Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Yamamoto, Radish and Radish Sprout inside

Scallop Roll

Scallop Roll

$9.00

6pcs cut roll with Scallop and House mayo mixed inside.

Shrimp Jalapeno Roll

Shrimp Jalapeno Roll

$9.00

6pcs cut roll with Deep fired Shrimp Tempura and Jalapeño inside. (Served with Spicy mayo on the side)

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$8.00

6pcs cut roll with Tuna inside

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

6pcs cut roll with Avocado, Cucumber, Yamamoto, Radish Sprout, Asparagus, Radish and Inari(Beancurd) inside

Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$9.00

5pcs cut roll with Carrot, Green bean, Zucchini, Sweet Pumpkin and Sweet Potato inside.

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

6pcs cut roll with Yellowtail inside

Albacore Roll

Albacore Roll

$8.00

6pcs cut roll with Albacore inside

Rice Roll

Rice Roll

$3.00

Premium Roll

Bang Bang Roll

Bang Bang Roll

$18.00

8pcs Cut Roll Wrapped with Soy paper, Salmon, Avocado, Jalapeño inside and Spicy Tuna, Rice Crumble on top

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$14.00

8pcs Cut Deep Fried Roll with Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado inside and Crunch Crumble on top

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$14.00

8pcs Cut Deep Fried Roll with Spicy Tuna, Avocado inside and Crunch Crumble on top

DR. John San

DR. John San

$17.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Spicy Albacore, Jalapeño inside and Albacore, Crunch Onion on Top

Red Rock

Red Rock

$19.00

6pcs Cut Roll with Crispy Rice and Spicy Tuna on top

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

5pcs Cut Roll with Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber, Radish inside (Served with Eel sauce on the side)

911 Roll

911 Roll

$17.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Spicy Tuna inside and Avocado on Top (Served with House Spicy Mayo on the side)

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$20.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Cream Cheese, Avocado, Asparagus inside and Avocado, Baked Fresh Water Eel on the top

Culver Roll

Culver Roll

$17.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese inside and Salmon, Avocado on Top with House Kiwi Sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$19.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber inside and Fresh Water Eel, Avocado on Top (Served with Eel sauce on the side)

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado and Assorted fish, Avocado on Top

Salmon Special Roll

Salmon Special Roll

$18.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Salmon, Avocado inside and Spicy Mixed Salmon, Jalapeño on Top

Sex in the City

Sex in the City

$17.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Inside and Tuna on top with Jalapeño and Spinach Crumble on Top

Sexy Bomb Roll

Sexy Bomb Roll

$19.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese inside and Fresh Water Eel, Salmon with Spinach and Jalapeño Crumble on Top (Served with House Spicy Mayo and Eel sauce on the side)

Y-tail So Good

Y-tail So Good

$19.00

8pcs Cut Roll with Yellowtail, Asparagus Tempura, Avocado inside and Yellowtail, Jalapeño on Top

Hand Roll

Albacore Hand Roll

$8.00

Avocado Hand Roll

$8.00

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$8.00

California Hand Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$7.00

Eel & Avocado Hand Roll

$9.00

Ikura Hand Roll (Salmon Roe)

$10.00

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$9.00

Rice Hand Roll

$3.00

Salmon & Avocado Hand Roll

$9.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$8.00
Salmon Skin Hand Roll

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$8.00

Scallop Hand Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Jalapeno Hand Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Uni Hand Roll (Sea Urchin)

$20.00

Vegetable Hand Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Tempura Hand Roll

$9.00
Yellowtail Hand Roll

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$9.00

Bento🍱

Sushi & Sashimi Bento

Sushi & Sashimi Bento

$33.00

Tuna, Salmon, Albacore Sashimi Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore Sushi 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame and Serve with Miso Soup and House Salad

Beef Teriyaki Bento

Beef Teriyaki Bento

$25.00

Served with Beef Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$23.00

Served with Chiken Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$23.00

Served with Chicken Teriyaki(Spicy), 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$25.00

Served with Grilled Salmon Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Plate🍛

Beef Teriyaki Plate

Beef Teriyaki Plate

$20.00

Served with Beef Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$19.00

Served with Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$19.00

Served with Spicy Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Plate

$20.00

Served with Grilled Salmon Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Sushi Combo

7pcs Sushi Combo

7pcs Sushi Combo

$25.00

Chef’s Choice of 7pcs and served with a Miso Soup.

9pcs Sushi Combo

9pcs Sushi Combo

$30.00

Chef’s Choice of 9pcs and served with a Miso Soup.

Sushi (2pcs per order)

Albacore Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$8.00

Beancurd Sushi (Inari)

$4.50

Black Snapper Sushi

$9.50

Egg Cake Sushi (Tamago)

$6.50

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$9.50
Mackerel Sushi

Mackerel Sushi

$9.00

Masago Sushi

$6.50

Mixed Scallop Sushi

$5.30
Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura)

Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura)

$7.50
Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$8.00
Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hotate)

Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hotate)

$9.50
Sea Urchin Sushi (Uni)

Sea Urchin Sushi (Uni)

$15.00
Seared Tuna Sushi

Seared Tuna Sushi

$8.50

Shrimp Sushi (Ebi)

$7.50

Spanish Mackerel Sushi

$9.50
Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)

Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)

$12.00

Served with 2pcs of Fresh Shrimp Head Tempura on Side

Tuna Sushi (Maguro)

Tuna Sushi (Maguro)

$8.50
Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi)

Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi)

$8.50

Speciality Sashimi🐠

Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi

Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi

$19.00

8pcs of Yellowtail Sashimi and Jalapeño on Top (Served with House Yuzu Sauce on Side)

Crunch Onion w/ Albacore Sashimi

Crunch Onion w/ Albacore Sashimi

$19.00

8pcs of Albacore Sashimi with Deep Fried Onion on Top (Served with House Albacore Sauce on Side)

Seared Tuna Sashimi w/ Garlic Ponzu

Seared Tuna Sashimi w/ Garlic Ponzu

$19.00

8pcs of Seared Tuna Sashimi with House Garlic Ponzu Sauce on Side

Maguro Sashi

Maguro Sashi

$19.00

6pcs of Tuna Sashimi(Akami) with House Ponzu Sauce on Side

Sake Sashi

Sake Sashi

$19.00

8pcs of Salmon Sashimi with House Creamy Sauce on Side

15pcs Sashimi

15pcs Sashimi

$35.00

Chef’s Choice of Daily 15pcs Sashimi

25pcs Sashimi

25pcs Sashimi

$55.00

Chef’s Choice of Daily 25pcs Sashimi

35pcs Sashimi

35pcs Sashimi

$68.00

Chef’s Choice of Daily 35pcs Sashimi

Sashimi (8pcs per order) 🐟

Albacore Sashimi

$18.00

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$20.00

Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)

$19.00
Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

$18.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$19.00

Shrimp Sashimi (6pcs)

$17.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashismi (Ama Ebi)

$25.00

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$20.00

Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)

$19.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$19.00

Appetizer / Starter🥟

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed Edamame with Lightly Salted

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Edamame with Garlic Sauce Marinated

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Edamame with Spicy Garlic Sauce Marinated

Tori Karaage

Tori Karaage

$12.00

Japanese Home Style Crispy Chicken with Tar Tar Sauce on side

Shishito

Shishito

$12.00

Japanese Style Shishito Pepper with Bonito Flakes

Beef Gyoza

Beef Gyoza

$9.00

5pcs of Deep Fired Beef Gyoza

Honey Popcorn Shrimp

Honey Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Deep Fried Shrimp with Honey Mustard Sauce

Ika Geso Karaage

Ika Geso Karaage

$9.00

3pcs of Deep Fried Baby Squid leg with Tar Tar Sauce on the side

Ebi Fry

Ebi Fry

$9.00

4pcs of Breaded Deep Fried Shrimp with Tar Tar Sauce on the side

Kaki Fry

Kaki Fry

$9.00

5pcs of Deep Fried Oyster with Tar Tar Sauce on the side

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Baked Yellowtail Collar

Rice

Rice

$2.00

A Bowl of White Rice

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00

A Bowl of Brown Rice

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$3.00

A Bowl of Seasoned White Sushi Rice

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Deep Fried Tofu with Bonito Flakes and Tempura Sauce on the side

Gobo (6pcs)

Gobo (6pcs)

$2.00
Avocado Slices

Avocado Slices

$3.00
Crunch Onion

Crunch Onion

$3.00

Salad🥗

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Fresh Seaweed Mixed with Sesame Oil & Seeds

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mixed Greens with Ginger Dressing on side

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Our House Salad with Avocado Slices on Top and Ginger Dressing on the side

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.00

Our House Salad with Crispy Baked Salmon Skin on Top and Ginger Dressing on the side

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Our House Salad with 2pcs of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp(1pc) and Reddish, Yamagobo on Top and Ginger Dressing on the side

Noodle🍜

Vegetable Udon

Vegetable Udon

$15.00

Japanese Style Thick Noodle cooked in our House-made Broth with Vegetables

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$19.00

Japanese Style Thick Noodle cooked in our House-made Broth with Mixed Tepmpura

Beef Yaki Noodle

Beef Yaki Noodle

$20.00

Stir Fired Think Noodle with Beef and Vegetables

Chicken Yaki Noodle

Chicken Yaki Noodle

$19.00

Stir Fired Think Noodle with Chicken and Vegetables

Vege Yaki Noodle

Vege Yaki Noodle

$19.00

Stir Fired Think Noodle with Vegetables

Udon Noodle Only

Udon Noodle Only

$5.00

Cooked Plain Thick Noodle

Tempura🍤

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$13.00

Japanese Style Deep Fried Mixed with Shrimp and Vegetables served with Tempura Sauce on the side

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Japanese Style Deep Fried Mixed with Vegetables served with Tempura Sauce on the side

Shrimp Tempura (3pcs)

Shrimp Tempura (3pcs)

$8.00

3pcs of Japanese Style Deep Fried Shrimp served with Tempura Sauce on the side

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

$11.00

5pcs of Japanese Style Deep Fried Shrimp served with Tempura Sauce on the side

Soup🍲

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Our House-made Miso soup with Tofu, Seaweed and Scallions

Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$7.00

Our House-made Spicy Miso soup with Jalapeño, Seaweed, Mushroom, and Scallions

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Sake House!

Website

Location

9729 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

