Salute Ristorante Italiano

review star

No reviews yet

4716 Penn Avenue

Sinking Spring, PA 19608

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Traditional Pizza
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

Apps

Straccetti Di Vitello

$13.00

Veal tips, red wine demi glaze, mushrooms

Garlic Bread Bruschetta

$10.00

Garlic bread, tomatoes, basil, parm

Mushroom Crostini

Mushroom Crostini

$13.99

Garlic bread (5), goat cheese, mushrooms, truffle oil & balsamic

Flash Fried Calamari

$13.99

Calamari, pesto & marinara

Mussles Diavolo

$16.99

Mussels, diavolo sauce

Buffalo Mozz & Proscuitto

$19.00

Mozz, pesto tomatoes, proscuitto and bread

Filo Wrapped Shrimp

$12.99

Filo, shrimp (5), Romesco sauce

Mozzarella Fritta

$11.99

Fried mozzarella (3) & marinara

Insalata Caprese

$11.99

Tomatoes, mozz, balsalmic glaze

Fried Meatballs

$10.00

5 meatballs, marinara

Spinach Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Classics

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Chicken (2), penne, marinara

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

Veal(2), penne, marinara

Chicken Marsala

$26.99

Chicken (2), mushroom, marsala, gnocchi

Veal Marsala

$30.99

Veal (2), mushroom, marsala, gnocchi

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Alfredo, fettuccine, parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.99

Eggplant (3-4), penne, marinara

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.99

Spaghetti, 5 meatballs, marinara

Pasta

Linguine Al Salmi

$29.99

Linguine, veal tips, red wine sauce

Linguine Seafood

$31.99

Clams, calamari, mussels, shrimp

Lobster Linguine

$35.99

Lobster, cherry tomatoes, spicy

Chicken Piccata

$26.99

Chicken (2), olives, capers, garlic & lemon

Veal Piccata

$30.99

Veal (2), olives, capers, garlic & lemon

Francescana

$26.99

Penne, ham, mushrooms, sausage

Smoked Salmon Penne

$29.99Out of stock

Salmon, penne, cream sauce

Pasta Entree

$16.99

Fresca

Branzino

$31.99

Chicken Milanese

$26.99

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$35.99

Sea Scallops

$33.99

Grilled Lemon Branzino

$33.99

Mixed Grill Seafood

$35.99

Salmon Limone

$29.99

Spaghetti Squash Diavolo

$20.00

Honey Salmon

$33.00

Smoked Salmon Penne

$29.00Out of stock

Homemade Ravioli

Tuscan Short Rib Ravioli

$33.99

Short rib, ravioli, mushrooms& gorgonzola

Seafood Portofino Ravioli

$33.99

Crab & Shrimp ravioli, clams, mussels & shrimp, creamy pesto sauce

Ravioli Alla Contadina

$26.99

Eggplant and ricotta ravioli, zucchini, mushrooms, peas, peppers, tomatoes

Ravioli Nero

$33.00

Carne

Filetto Gorgonzola

$43.99

8 oz Filet, gorgonzola sauce, potatoes

Rack of Lamb

$40.00

Pistacchio crust, peppers, potatoes

Chianti Pork Ribeye

$30.00

2 8oz chops, chianti onions, gorgonzola, potatoes

Wagyu Ribeye

$59.00

Agnello alla Chietina

$41.00

Sides

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

1 piece grilled chicken, salt & pepper

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

5 grilled shrimp, salmoriglio

Side Scallops

$23.00

Pan seared scallops

Side Salmon

$12.00

1 piece grilled salmon, salmoriglio

Side Angel Hair

$8.00

Kids portion, marinara

Side Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids portion, marinara

Side Fettuccine

$8.00

Kids portion, marinara

Side Linguine

$8.00

Kids portion, marinara

Side Penne

$8.00

Kids portion, marinara

Side Gnocchi Bava

$8.00

kids portion, bechamel, pistacchios & bacon crumbles

Side Lobster Risotto

$12.00

Kids portion

Side Candied Carrots

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Spaghetti Squash

$6.00

with diavolo sauce

Side Lobster Risotto

$20.00

Side Meatballs

$3.00

Salads & Soups

Cup Mushroom Soup

$6.00

Bowl Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Large House Salad

$10.99

Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomato, pepper, mozz

Side House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomato, pepper, mozz

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons

Kids

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

1 piece of chicken, penne, marinara

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$10.99

Kids pasta portion, marinara, 2 meatballs

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Kids pasta portion, alfredo

Kids Pizza

$10.99

Cheese Pizza

Kids Fingers & Fries

$10.99

Kids Pasta

$10.99

Dante Salads

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$12.99

Romaine, pear, avocado, gorgonzola & candied pecans

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$11.99

Spinach, strawberry, craisins & candied almonds

Large House Salad

$10.99

Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomato, pepper, mozz

Side House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomato, pepper, mozz

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons

Cheesesteak Salad

$14.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$14.99

Dantes Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

French Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries, mozzarella

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries, cheese whiz

Bacon Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$8.49

Fries, mozzarella, bacon

Onion Rings

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Pierogies

$6.49

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

6 Wings

$6.99

12 Wings

$11.99

24 Wings

$22.99

50 Wings

$42.99

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

Small Chips

$0.99

Medium Chips

$2.99

Large Chips

$4.99

Clover Farms

$1.50

20 oz Soda

$2.29

Long Hot Peppers

$1.75

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$9.99

Cheese

Margherita Pizza

$10.99

Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

Dante Pizza

$13.99

Hot soppresotta, long hots, kalamata olives

Polpette Pizza

$13.99

Meatballs, red peppers, onions

Salute Pizza

$13.99

Arugula, tomatoes, proscuitto, shaved parm, balsamic glaze

Gia Pizza

$13.99

Soppresotta & gorgonzola

Montanara Pizza

$13.99

Sausage, mushroom, bechamel & truffle oil

Large 16" Pizza

$12.99

Large 16" White Pizza

$12.99

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Pizza

$25.99

Meatlovers

$25.99

Buffalo Chicken

$25.99

Specialty Pizza

$25.99

Grandma Pizza

$20.99

Cold Sandwiches

Bocca Di Fuoca

$10.99

Soppressata, capicola, ham, sharp provolone, long hots

Italian Tuna

$11.99

Italian tuna, sharp provolone, red peppers

Broad Street Italian

$10.99

Capicola, genoa salami, proscuitto, sharp provolone

Classic Italian

$9.49

Imported ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, mild provolone

Classic Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Imported ham, mild provolone

Classic Turkey & Cheese

$9.99

Turkey, mild provolone

Hot Sandwiches

Pork & Broccolini

$10.99

Pork, broccolini & sharp provolone

Roasted Pork Cheesesteak

$10.99

Pork, cheese & sauce

Italian Chicken Cutlet

$11.99

Chicken cutlet, sharp provolone, broccolini

Bada Boom

$11.99

Chicken cutlet, sharp provolone, long hots

The Hot One

$11.99

Chicken cutlet, hot sauce, gorogonzola & bleu cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Chicken cutlet, sauce, mozzarella

Meatball Parm

$10.99

Meatballs, sauce, parmesan

Knuckle Sandwich

$10.99

Eggplant, roasted peppers, spinach, broccolini, sharp provolone

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.99

Eggplant, mozzarella, sauce

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$12.99

1 1/2 burger, cheese, LTMO

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Gizmo

$13.99

1 1/2 burger, cheese, LTMO, 2 pieces of ham

California Cheesesteak

$11.49

steak, cheese, LTMO

Cheesesteak

$11.49

steak, cheese, onion& sauce

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.49

steak, mushrooms, cheese & sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

chicken, cheese, sauce & onions

California Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

chicken, cheese, LMTO

Stromboli/Calzone

Italian Stromboli

$19.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, ham, genoa salami

Ham Stromboli

$19.99

Ham, mozzarella

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$23.99

Steak, mozzarella

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$23.99

Chicken, mozzarella

Classic Calzone

$6.99

Sauce & cheese

Cheesesteak Calzone

$11.99

Steak & mozzarella

Chicken Cheesesteak Calzone

$11.99

Chicken and mozzarella

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Ham & cheese

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$10.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Gelato

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Kids Gelato

$3.50

Red velvet

$10.00

Special dolce

$10.00

Family Style

FAM Chicken Parm

$49.99

FAM Eggplant Parm

$49.99

FAM Veal Pam

$49.99

FAM Pasta & Meatball

$49.99

FAM Squash Plain

$49.99

FAM Squash & Chicken

$49.99

FAM Squash & Shrimp

$49.99

FAM Short Rib Ravioli

$69.99

FAM Ravioli Portofino

$69.99

FAM Ravioli Contadina

$69.99

FAM Chicken Alfredo

$49.99

FAM Shrimp Alfredo

$49.99

SUB Alfredo Sauce

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Cranberry

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Mangiatorella

$5.95

Hot Tea

$2.49

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$2.49

Lunch/Dantes Salads

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$12.99

Romaine, pear, avocado, gorgonzola & candied pecans

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$11.99

Spinach, strawberry, craisins & candied almonds

Cheesesteak Salad

$14.99

Iceberg, steak, onions, roasted red peppers & mozz

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$14.99

Salads & Soups/Lunch/Dantes Salads

Large House Salad

$10.99

Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomato, pepper, mozz

Side House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomato, pepper, mozz

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons

Lunch

LUNCH Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Chicken (1), penne,marinara

LUNCH Veal Parmesan

$17.99

Veal (1), penne, marinara

LUNCH Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo, fettuccine, parmesan

LUNCH Chicken Piccata

$15.99

Chicken (1), oliives, capers, lemon & garlic

LUNCH Veal Piccata

$17.99

Veal (1), olives, capers, lemon & garlic

LUNCH Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Chicken (1), mushrooms, marsala, gnocchi

LUNCH Veal Marsala

$17.99

Veal (1), mushrooms, marsala, gnocchi

LUNCH Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Spaghetti, 5 meatballs, marinara

Pick 2 Lunch

Classic Italian

$11.99

Imported ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, mild provolone

Classic Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Imported ham, mild provolone

Classic Turkey & Cheese

$11.99

Turkey, mild provolone

Broad Street Italian

$11.99

Capicola, genoa salami, proscuitto, sharp provolone

Meatball Parm

$11.99

Meatballs & mozz

Chicken Parm

$11.99

Chicken & mozz

House Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Salute Ristorante Italiano is an authentic Italian restaurant located in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Our menu features fresh seafood, steaks, pasta and traditional dishes. We have a fully stocked bar, extensive wine selection, beer on tap and our famous craft martinis and cocktails.

Location

4716 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA 19608

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

