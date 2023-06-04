Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Saugatuck Brewing Company Kalamazoo

review star

No reviews yet

140 S Westnedge Ave.

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

RETAIL

Glassware

Empty Growler

$5.00

Empty Howler

$5.00

Neapolitan Glass

$6.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Wearables

Logo Patch Flannel

$52.00

Pride Bracelets

$2.00

Rodeo Gaiters

$10.00

Rodeo T-Shirts

$18.00

Rodeo Zip-Up Hoodies

$55.00

Saugatuck T-Shirts NEW

$22.00

SBC Socks

$10.00

Shandy Hats

$5.00

Swag

TagABrew Small

$2.00

TagABrew Large

$6.00

Rodeo Playing Cards

$10.00

SBC Koozie

$4.00

Employee Retail

Black Hop stuff

$13.00

Employee patch

$2.00

Logo Patch Flannel

$31.00

Rodeo Gaiters

$4.00

Rodeo Playing Cards

$5.00

Rodeo Tee

$9.00

Rodeo Zip-Up Hoodie

$28.00

SBC T-shirt (sage, orchid, sand dune)

$9.00

Winter Beanie

$9.00

SBC Koozie

$2.00

SBC Socks

$2.00

Shandy Hats

$5.00

Mug Club

2023 Mug Club

$50.00

Mug Club - Former Gonzo Lifetime

$15.00

Bourbon Barrels

Bourbon Barrel

$40.00

MUG CLUB

Backyard IPA

MC 16 oz Backyard IPA

$5.00

MC Growler Backyard

$14.00

MC Howler Backyard

$7.00

*MC Monday* $1 16oz Backyard

$1.00

BBA Peanut Butter Porter

MC 10oz BBA PB Porter

$5.00

MC 5oz BBA PB Porter

$3.00

Black Is Beautiful

16oz *MC* Black is Beautiful

$5.00

10oz *MC* Black is Beautiful

$3.25

Monday 16oz *MC* Black is Beautiful

$1.00

Monday 10oz *MC* Black is Beautiful

$1.00

Blend the Rules

10 oz *MC* Blend The Rules

$5.00

MC Growler Blend Rules

$21.00

MC Howler Blend Rules

$10.00

Blood Orange Blonde

*MC* 16 oz Blood Orange

$5.00

*MC* $1 16 oz Monday Blood Orange

$1.00

Blueberry Shandy

*MC* 16 oz Blueberry Shandy

$5.00

*MC* 10 oz Blueberry Shandy

$3.00

MC Monday 16 oz Blueberry Shandy

$1.00

Bonfire Brown

16 oz *MC* Bonfire Brown

$5.00

10 oz *MC* Bonfire Brown

$3.00

Monday 16 oz *MC* Bonfire Brown

$1.00

Monday 10 oz *MC* Bonfire Brown

$1.00

Cider

16 oz *MC* Cider

$5.50

10 oz *MC* Cider

$3.50

MC Growler Cider

$16.00

MC Howler Cider

$7.50

*MC MONDAY* $1 16oz Cider

$1.00

Cottonmouth Crusher

MC 16 oz Cottonmouth

$5.00

MC 10oz Cottonmouth

$3.50

MC Growler Cottonmouth

$16.00

MC Howler Cottonmouth

$7.50

*MC MONDAY* $1 16oz Cottonmouth

$1.00

Depeche Monk

MC 10 oz Depeche Monk

$5.00

MC 5 oz Depeche Monk

$3.00

Dramanatrixxx

MC 10oz Dramanatrix

$5.00

MC 5oz Dramanatrix

$3.00

Experimental DIPA

MC 16oz Experimental DIPA

$5.50

MC 10oz Experimental DIPA

$3.50

*MC Monday* $1 16oz Exp DIPA

$1.00

Interplanetary Lager

*MC* 16oz IPL

$5.50

*MC* 10oz IPL

$4.50

Monday 16 oz *MC* IPL

$1.00

Monday 10 oz *MC* IPL

$1.00

Kolsch

MC Monday 16 oz Kolsch

$1.00

MC 16 oz Kolsch

$5.50

Lager of Love

16 oz *MC* Lake St Lager

$4.00

10 oz *MC* Lake St Lager

$3.00

MC Growler Lake St Lager

$15.00

MC Howler Lake St Lager

$6.50

*MC MONDAY* $1 16oz Lake St

$1.00

Maggie's Irish Ale

16 oz *MC* Maggie's Irish Ale

$5.00

*MC MONDAY* $1 16oz Maggie's

$1.00

10 oz *MC* Maggie's Irish Ale

$3.00

MC Growler Maggie's Irish

$16.00

MC Howler Maggie's Irish

$7.50

Mug Club Blueberry Maple Stout

16oz **MC** Blueberry Maple Stout

$5.50

10 oz **MC** Blueberry Maple Stout

$3.00

Monday **MC* Blueberry Maple Stout

$1.00

Neapolitan

16 oz *MC* Neapolitan

$5.50

10 oz *MC* Neapolitan

$3.25

Monday 16oz *MC* Neapolitan

$1.00

Monday 10oz *MC* Neapolitan

$1.00

Peanut Butter Porter

16 oz **MC** PB Porter

$5.00

10 oz **MC** PB Porter

$3.00

Monday *MC* PB Porter

$1.00

Pumpkin Chai

16 oz **MC** Pumpkin Chai

$5.50

10 oz ** MC** Pumpkin ChaI

$3.00

16oz Monday *MC* Pumpkin Chai

$1.00

RADventure IPA

10 oz *MC** RADventure

$3.50Out of stock

16 oz *MC** RADventure

$5.50Out of stock

MC Growler RADventure

$16.00Out of stock

MC Howler RADventure

$7.50Out of stock

Rainbow Rodeo

16oz MC Rainbow

$5.50

10oz MC Rainbow

$3.50

MC Howler Rainbow

$7.50

MC Growler Rainbow

$16.00

*MC MONDAY* $1 16oz Rainbow

$1.00

Seltzer

16 oz **MC** Blackberry Seltzer

$5.00

16 oz **MC**Strawberry Seltzer

$5.00

16 oz **MC** Mango Seltzer

$5.00

16 oz **MC** Pineapple Seltzer

$5.00

Monday Pineapple Seltzer *MC*

$1.00

Monday Blackberry Seltzer *MC*

$1.00

Monday Mango Seltzer *MC*

$1.00

Monday Strawberry Seltzer *MC*

$1.00

Strawberry Shandy

MC Monday Strawberry Shandy

$1.00

MC Strawberry Shandy

$5.50

The G.O.A.T.

16 oz *MC* G.O.A.T.

$5.00

10 oz *MC* G.O.A.T.

$3.50

*MC Monday* $1 16oz G.O.A.T.

$1.00

Vanilla Porter

MC 16oz Vanilla Porter

$5.50

MC 10oz Vanilla Porter

$3.50

MC Growler Vanilla Porter

$16.00

MC Howler Vanilla Porter

$7.50

*MC MONDAY* $1 16oz Vanilla Porter

$1.00

Vienna Lager

Vienna Lager *MC* 16 oz

$5.00

Vienna Lager *MC* 10 oz

$3.00

MC Growler Vienna

$14.50

MC Howler Vienna

$7.00

*MC Monday* $1 16oz Vienna

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Saugatuck Brewing Co. - Kalamazoo! Please call the pub with any questions at (269) 382-2739. Cheers!

Website

Location

140 S Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Directions

Saugatuck Brewing Company image
Saugatuck Brewing Company image

