Scarantino's Italian Inn

review star

No reviews yet

1524 E Colorado St

Glendale, CA 91205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Eggplant Parmigiana App

Eggplant Parmigiana App

$10.00

Breaded eggplant, topped with mozarella cheese and served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce.

Portobello Mushrooms

Portobello Mushrooms

$11.00

Large mushroom cap topped with butter and garlic, then baked. Served over lettuce.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Tomato Basil Mozzarella App

$10.00

Artichoke App

$12.00

Salads

Dino's Salad Bowl

Dino's Salad Bowl

$11.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce with artichoke hearts, black olives, roma tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperonchini and red onions.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$13.00

Salami, mortadella, pepperoni, provolone, artichoke hearts, black olives roma tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, pepperonchini & romaine lettuce and iceberg lettuce.

Antipasto (for two)

Antipasto (for two)

$23.00

Salami, mortadella, pepperoni, provolone, artichoke hearts, black olives roma tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, pepperonchini & romaine lettuce and iceberg lettuce.

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caesar with Chicken

$13.00

Dino's with chicken

$14.00

Dinos with Shrimp

$18.00

Caesar with shrimp

$16.00

Large Dinner Salad

$7.50

Sides

Two Meatballs

$5.00

One Italian Sausage

$4.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00
Broccoli Butter & Garlic

Broccoli Butter & Garlic

$9.00

Vegetables

$9.00

Order Garlic Bread

$5.00

1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread

$7.00

Loaf of Garlic Bread

$9.00

4 slices of Bread

$2.00

1/2 Loaf of Bread

$3.00

Loaf of Bread

$5.00

Side of Butter

$1.00

Extra Bread

$1.00

Quart of Minestrone Soup

$10.00

Pint of Minestrone Soup

$5.00

1/2 Pint of Minestrone Soup

$3.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00+

Italian Ham Pizza

$15.00+

Mushroom Pizza

$14.00+
Fresh Tomato & Basil Pizza

Fresh Tomato & Basil Pizza

$14.00+

Italian Sausage Pizza

$14.00+
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00+

Salami Pizza

$14.00+
Glendale Special Pizza

Glendale Special Pizza

$16.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, olives, peppers and mushrooms

Veggie Pizza

$16.00+

Artichokes, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, bell peppers, and onions

Pasta Entrees

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$16.00

Most Meat Sauce

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti & Sausage

$16.00

Spaghetti w/Mushrooms

$16.00

Served in a homemade tomato sherry wine sauce

Spaghetti Primavera

Spaghetti Primavera

$18.00

Vegetables sauteed in butter or olive oil and garlic

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$15.00

Choice of either mostaccioli, spaghetti or fettuccini topped with marinara sauce

Spaghetti Butter& Garlic

$15.00

Spaghetti Oil & Garlic

$15.00
Spaghetti & Ravioli

Spaghetti & Ravioli

$17.00

Served with either Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce or Marinara Sauce

Angel Hair Tomato & Basil

Angel Hair Tomato & Basil

$16.00

Sauteed in garlic, tomato, basil, olive oil and a touch of marinara sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

Egg noodles in a delicious sauce of cream, romano cheese and butter

Fettucine Pesto

$18.00

Egg noodles in our homemade olive oil, garlic, and fresh basil sauce

Fettucine Pesto Alfredo

$18.00

Egg noodles in our homemade olive oil, garlic, romano cheese, fresh basil sauce

Beef Ravioli

$18.00

Served with Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Marinara

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Served with Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Marinara

1/2 Cheese 1/2 Beef Ravioli

$18.00

Served with Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Marinara

Pasta Tino

$18.00

Sausage, artichoke hearts, mushrooms in a light red sauce with pasta shells

Gnocchi

$17.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of pasta ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta topped with our delicous meat sauce

Manicotti

$18.00

Crepes stuffed with fresh, creamy ricotta and romano cheese served on a plate of meat sauce and topped with a creamy mornay sauce

Baked Most MS

Baked Most MS

$18.00

Mostaccioli, meat sauce, ricotta, and romano cheese baked in casserole topped with mozzarella cheese

Baked Most Mara

$18.00

Mostaccioli, ricotta and romano cheese, mushrooms, black olives, marinara sauce baked in casserole topped with mozzarella cheese

Baked Eggplant

$18.00

(Not breaded) Served on bed of meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded eggplant served with marinara topped with mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$19.00

Veal Entrees

Veal Cacciatore

$21.00

Breaded veal topped with mozzarella cheese and cacciatore sauce (mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and a touch of sherry wine)

Veal Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded veal topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Veal Piccatto

$23.00

Thinly sliced, flour and egg battered served with a lemon caper sauce

Picante w/ Veal

$24.00

Veal Milanese

$19.00

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Valdostano

$21.00

Breaded breast of chicken stuffed with provolone cheese and italian ham sauteed and topped with mushrooms, butter and fresh lemon

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Breast of chicken dipped in flour and egg batter then sauteed topped with a wine mushroom tomato sauce

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and served on a bed of marinara sauce

Chicken Rolletini

$21.00

Four thinly sliced chicken breast stuffed with italian ham and mozzarella cheese, baked then sauteed in a tomato sherry wine and mushroom sauce

Chicken Piccato

$20.00

Thinly sliced flour and egg battered chicken breast served with a lemon caper sauce

Chicken Milanese

$19.00

Breast of chicken breaded with herbs and spice served with fresh lemon

Off Menu

Picante w/ Veal

$24.00

Baked Zucc

$18.00

Artichoke App

$10.00

Chicken Picante

$21.00

Kiddie Korner

Jr. Spaghetti

$11.00

Jr. Spaghetti with Meatballs

$11.00

Jr Beef Ravioli

$11.00

Jr. Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Jr. Fett Alf

$11.00

Jr Spaghetti MS

$11.00

Jr Spaghetti butter

$11.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Chocolate Wipeout Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Spumoni Ice Cream Quart

$11.00

Small Choc/Van Ice Cream

$5.00

Scoop Choc/Van Ice Cream

$3.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Sm Pelligrino

$5.00

Lg Pelligrino

$8.00

Milk

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

By the Glass

Glass Black Stallion Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Black Stallion

Glass Chianti House

$8.00

San Antonio Winery

Glass Chianti Classico

$10.00

San Felice

Glass Maddalena Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Maddalena Vineyard

Glass Malbec

$9.00

Tamari

Glass Merlot

$9.00

Old Vine

Glass Pinot Noir

$9.00

Castle Rock

Glass of Chardonnay

$9.00

Two Vines

Glass Chablis

$8.00

San Antonio Winery

Glass Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Santa Cristina

Glass Riesling

$9.00

Chateau Sainte Michelle

Glass Rose

$8.00

San Antonio Winery

Glass White Zinfandel

$9.00

Blush

By the Bottle

1/2 liter Chianti Classic

$14.00

San Antonio Winery

Liter Chianti Classic

$25.00

San Antonio Winery

1/2 liter Chablis

$14.00

San Antonio Winery

Liter Chablis

$25.00

San Antonio Winery

1/2 Rose

$14.00

San Antonio Winery

Liter Rose

$25.00

San Antonio Winery

Bottle Chardonnay

$28.00

Two Vines

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Santa Cristina

Bottle Riesling

$27.00

Chateau Sainte Michelle

Bottle White Zinfandel

$26.00

Blush

Bottle Merlot

$28.00

Old Vine

Bottle Malbec

$27.00

Tamari

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Maddalena

$33.00

Maddalena Vineyard

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Black Stallion

$41.00

Black Stallion

Bottle Pinot Noir

$27.00

Castle Rock

Bottle Chianti Classico

$37.00

San Felice

Corkage Fee

$12.00

Chianti House Btl

$22.00

Beer

Domestic Beer

$6.50

Imported Beer

$7.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Food. We know how to do it right. You won't be disappointed!!!

Website

Location

1524 E Colorado St, Glendale, CA 91205

Directions

