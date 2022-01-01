BG picView gallery

Seaviche 3242 East Jefferson

review star

No reviews yet

3242 East Jefferson

Detroit, MI 48207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos*

Carne Asada (Steak) Taco

Carne Asada (Steak) Taco

$4.99+

Onions, Cilantro, Avocado spread, Choice of Salsa

Pollo (Chicken) Taco

Pollo (Chicken) Taco

$4.99+

Pico de gallo, Guacamole, w choice of Salsa

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.99+

Shredded coleslaw & Chipotle Dressing w Choice of Salsa

Al Pastor (Pork) Taco

Al Pastor (Pork) Taco

$4.99+

onions, cilantro, crema (Guacamole cream sauce)

BYO Taco

BYO Taco

$4.99+

Bowls*

Bowls

Bowls

$15.99

Kids Bowl

$6.99

Burrito*

Burrito

Burrito

$13.99

Quesadilla*

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.99

Mex Cheese and Choice of 1 Protein (Carne Asada, Pollo, Shrimp, Al Pastor) Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Seaviche*

Mexicali Seaviche

Mexicali Seaviche

$14.99+
Cobo Wabo Seaviche

Cobo Wabo Seaviche

$14.99+
Chula Tuna Seaviche

Chula Tuna Seaviche

$14.99+

Sides*

Sides

Roasted Street Corn

Roasted Street Corn

$4.99

Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Minced Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo, Chili Lime Season

Tostada

$0.60
Street Corn Shrimp

Street Corn Shrimp

$5.99+

Chips

$2.99

Soup

$4.49

Taco Tortilla

$0.99

12 In Tortilla

$1.49

14in Tortilla

$1.99

Side

$1.49

Desserts*

Churro Chips

Churro Chips

$3.99

Drinks

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.89+

Diet Pepsi

$1.89+

Sierra Mist

$1.89+

Mountain Dew

$1.89+

Lemonade

$1.89+

Orange Crush

$1.89+

Root Beer

$1.89+

Water

$1.89+

App Order Notes

App Comments

Tacos

Carne Asada (Steak) Taco

$6.60+

Onions, Cilantro, Avocado spread, Choice of Salsa

Pollo (Chicken) Taco

$6.60+

Pico de gallo, Guacamole, w choice of Salsa

Fish Taco

$6.60+

Shredded coleslaw & Chipotle Dressing w Choice of Salsa

Al Pastor (Pork) Taco

$6.60+

onions, cilantro, crema (Guacamole cream sauce)

BYO Taco

$6.60+

Bowls

Bowls

Bowls

$18.39

Burrito

Burrito

Burrito

$16.09

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.94

Mex Cheese and Choice of 1 Protein (Carne Asada, Pollo, Shrimp, Al Pastor) Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Seaviche

Mexicali Seaviche

$19.83+

Cobo Wabo Seaviche

$19.83+

Chula Tuna Seaviche

$19.83+

Sides

Sides

Roasted Street Corn

Roasted Street Corn

$5.74

Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Minced Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo, Chili Lime Season

Tostada

$0.69

Street Corn Shrimp

$7.92+

Desserts

Churro Chips

Churro Chips

$4.59

Fountain Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Sierra Mist

$2.50+

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Orange Crush

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Water

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in for the best Seaviche, Tacos, and Bowls!

Location

3242 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48207

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bread Basket Deli - Jefferson
orange starNo Reviews
3242 E Jefferson Ave Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Atwater Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 486
237 Joseph Campau Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Bai Mai Thai - Downtown Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,205
1541 E Lafayette Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Detroit City Clubhouse
orange star4.7 • 27
3401 E Lafayette St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
orange star4.3 • 1,274
2051 Gratiot Ave Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
orange starNo Reviews
2638 Orleans St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston