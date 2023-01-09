Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ser Restaurant

1110 North Glebe Rd

Arlington, VA 22201

Mariscos & Raw Bar

Small Seafood Platter

$30.00

Medium Seafood Platter

$60.00

Lage Seafood Platter

$140.00

Lobster

$28.00+

Oysters

$20.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Crudo de Atun

$16.00

Robalo Confitado

$22.00

Pulpo a la Gallega

$18.00

Carabineros

$35.00

Vieiras Ahumadas

$18.00

Chacinas Ibericas. (Cold Cuts)

Four Cold Cuts

$30.00

Jamon Pata Negra

$35.00

Chorizo

$10.00

Caña de Lomo

$14.00

Salchichón Ibérico

$10.00

Quesos (Cheeses)

All 6 Cheeses

$35.00

Individual Queso

$10.00

Picoteo

Berenjenas

$12.00

Buñuelos

$14.00

Carpacho de Pluma

$14.00

Cazon

$14.00

Cerdo a la Mozarabe

$14.00Out of stock

Choricitos en Sidra

$12.00

Croquetas

$12.00

Escalivada

$12.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$15.00

Pan Catalana

$8.00

Puntillitas

$14.00

Revuelto de Setas (*)

$16.00

Rulo de Foie

$20.00

Sardinas

$14.00

Market Salad

$10.00

Tortilla de Patatas

$10.00

Sopa del Dia

$12.00

Main Dishes

Bacalao

$30.00

Bacon Cheeseburger (*)

$16.00

Calabacita Rellena

$20.00

Chipirones

$26.00

Cordero a la Plancha

$32.00

Costillas

$28.00

Magret de Pato

$28.00

Pollo Verde

$24.00

Presa

$32.00

For the Table

Paella

$30.00

Dorada a la Sal

$50.00

Cochinillo

$125.00+

Conejo

$70.00

Jarrete de Cordero

$55.00

Chuleton de Buey

$120.00

Side Dishes

Papas Bravas

$9.00

Coles

$12.00

Parrillada de Verduras

$11.00

Pimientos

$11.00

Pure de Patatas

$8.00

Zanahorias

$11.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Small Salad

$7.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Risotto

$10.00

Desserts

Flan de la Casa

$10.00

Soufflé

$12.00

Goxua

$11.00

Arroz con Leche Asturiano

$9.00

Churros con Chocolate

$10.00

Tarta de Manchego

$12.00

Assortment of 6 Spanish Cheeses

$35.00

Specialty Cocktails 🍹

Bellavista #12

$12.00

Campos Rose

$12.00

Conference Room

$16.00

Corta Atalaya

$16.00

Marquis Manhattan

$22.00

Punta Umbría Gin Tonic

$14.00

Río Tinto Old Fashioned

$16.00

Solera Negroni

$12.00

Stigma

$11.00

Wexler’s Secret

$14.00

Mocktails

Bombay Fire

$8.00

Capri Spritz

$8.00

Havana Twist

$8.00

Manhattan Berry

$8.00

Beer 🍻

Alhambra Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Alhambra Roja

$8.00

Hardywood Pilsner

$8.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$8.00

Three notch'd

$8.00

Union Duckpin

$8.00

Port City Porter

$8.00

Mahou Lager

$8.00

Sangria

Cava Sangria

$11.00+

Red Sangria

$11.00+

White Sangria

$11.00+

Wine BTG🍷

White Flight

$25.00

Red Flight

$28.00

Rose Flight

$25.00

Mixed Flight

$28.00

Naveran gls

$12.00

1+1=3 gls

$13.00

Basa Lore gls

$12.00

Celeste gls

$12.00

Finca Antigua gls

$11.00

Gran Vinum gls

$16.00

Mantel Blanco gls

$12.00

Mar de Viñas gls

$12.00

Otazu gls

$12.00

Pago Vicario gls

$11.00

Acón gls

$12.00

Legado del Moncayo gls

$12.00

Lopez de Haro gls

$16.00

Porta Regia gls

$12.00

Roque Colás gls

$20.00

Vatan gls

$18.00

Viña Real gls

$12.00

Mystery Wine gls

$14.00

Bovale gls

$11.00

Liquid Geography gls

$11.00

Rosa de Arrocal gls

$12.00

Solarce gls

$13.00

Sherry

Bertola Fino

$10.00

Valdespino Inocente Fino

$10.00

Pemartín Fino

$9.00

La Gitana Manzanilla

$11.00

Victoria Manzanilla

$10.00

Bertola Amontillado

$10.00

La Cigarrera Amontillado

$10.00

Lustau Los Arcos Amontillado

$12.00

Pemartín Amontillado

$9.00

Valdespino Tio Diego Amontillado

$12.00

Península Palo Cortado

$12.00

Alexandro Oloroso

$9.00

Lustau Don Nuño Oloroso

$12.00

El Maestro Sierra Oloroso 15 yr

$14.00

La Cigarrera Oloroso

$10.00

Valdespino Viejo CP Palo Cortado

$14.00

Wine BTB 🍾

Gramona Imperial Brut 2015 BTL

$75.00

Izar-Leku 2016 BTL

$75.00

Llopart Reserva Brut Nature 2017 BTL

$60.00

Naveran Dama de Barcelona Brut 2019 BTL

$60.00

Raventos i Blanc de Nit Rosé 2018 BTL

$60.00

Recaredo Terrers Gran Reserva 2015 BTL

$75.00

Torelló Brut 2016 BTL

$65.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé NV

$220.00

Cristal Louis Roederer Brut 2012

$600.00

Dom Perignon Brut 2010

$450.00

Jean Vesselle Oeil de Perdrix Brut NV

$100.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut NV

$75.00

Philipponnat Royale Réserve Brut NV

$135.00

Philipponnat Clos de Goisses 2011/2012 Brut

$850.00

Astobiza 2020

$45.00

Basa Lore 2020

$48.00

Fefiñanes 2021

$60.00

Fento 2020

$52.00

Mantel Blanco 2020

$48.00

Mar de Viñas 2021

$50.00

Ossian Quintaluna 2018

$65.00

Quinta da Muradella Alanda 2017

$60.00

Artadi Blanco Viñas de Gain 2015

$60.00

Granbazán Limousin 2017

$90.00

Gran Vinum selección especial 2021

$65.00

Finca Nueva 2018

$50.00

Nivarius 2020

$48.00

O Estranxeiro 2019

$60.00

Raig de Raim 2020

$55.00

Reina de Castilla 2018

$50.00

Tabla de Sumar 2020

$50.00

Zarate 2021

$60.00

Contino Blanco 2018

$120.00

CVNE Monopole Clásico Gran Res. 2014

$300.00

Tierra La Abuela Visi 2018

$120.00

Tierra Tulonio 2019

$120.00

Lopez de Heredia Gravonia Crianza 2013

$100.00

Lopez de Heredia Tondonia Reserva 2010

$150.00

Lopez de Heredia Tondonia Gran Res. 2001

$450.00

Trossos del Priorat Abracadabra 2019

$75.00

Viña Otano Gran Reserva Blanco 2015

$75.00

Alto Moncayo Veraton B0204

$70.00

Artazu Pasos de San Martín B0101

$60.00

Bernabeleva Camino de Navaherreros A0803

$50.00

César Márquez Parajes B0103

$60.00

Edetana B0208

$60.00

Eira dos Mouros B0107

$48.00

Guímaro Tinto B0104

$55.00

Josep Foraster B0203

$60.00

Madai Origen B0105

$60.00

Mibal A0401

$50.00

Peza do Rei 2019

$50.00

Sindicat la Figuera A0603

$50.00

Tierra Calma La Nava B0102

$75.00

Vara y Pulgar B0106

$50.00

Alión A1303

$250.00

Astrales A0604

$100.00

Bosconia A0302

$100.00

Castillo YGAY A1302

$300.00

Contino Red A0204

$100.00

Cubillo A0301

$75.00

Imperial Gran Reserva A1202

$220.00

La Antigua Clásico A0203

$60.00

Monte Real Gran Reserva B0207

$150.00

Muga B0206

$75.00

Remírez de Ganuza Reserva 2014

$180.00

San Vicente A0201

$135.00

Tondonia Gran Reserva A0304

$450.00

Tondonia Reserva A0303

$150.00

Vega-Sicilia Valbuena A1402

$400.00

Vega-Sicilia Único A1401

$1,000.00

Arrocal Ángel B0205

$120.00

Artadi Viñas de Gain A1101

$60.00

Arzuaga Crianza A0403

$75.00

Celeste Reserva 2016

$90.00

Cepa 21 A0402

$65.00

Cesca Vicent Lo Piot A1002

$75.00

El Seque A0904

$100.00

Genium Costers A1301

$100.00

Erial TF A0504

$90.00

Isaac Fernandez Reserva A0501

$120.00

Lui Crianza A0703

$50.00Out of stock

Mas Martinet Bru A1001

$75.00

Pago de la Jaraba A0602

$60.00

Pesquera Tinto Crianza A0903

$60.00

ValSotillo Reserva A0404

$120.00

Viña Lanciano Reserva A0202

$60.00

Arbui A 0801

$60.00

Camins del Priorat A 1003

$65.00

Les Terrasses A1004

$100.00

Clio A0902

$100.00

Descarte A0701

$90.00

El Nido A0901

$270.00

Elias Mora Crianza A0702

$75.00

Gran Elias Mora A0601

$150.00

Mauro VS A1403

$50.00

Merit A1102

$65.00

Milsetentayseis (1076) B0202

$180.00

Perinet $$$ A1103

$150.00

Pintia A1204

$210.00

San Román A0704

$110.00

Sei Solo A1203

$175.00

Targúm 2014

$120.00

Alabaster A1201

$300.00

Terreus A1405

$300.00

Mas la Plana A0804

$230.00

Triga A0802

$90.00

Vall Llach Porrera 2019

$130.00

Valtravieso A0104

$300.00

Bovale 2021

$45.00

Garduño 2021

$45.00

Liquid Geography 2021

$48.00

Rosa de Arrocal 2021

$48.00

Solarce 2021

$52.00

Lopez Heredia Tondonia Gran Reserva 2011

$150.00

U Més U Fan Tres Brut NV (1+1=3)

$80.00

Gran Vinum Nessa 2020

$80.00

Itsasmendi Siete (7) 2015

$150.00

Leirana 2020

$120.00

Candea 2016

$100.00

Gran Elias Mora 2012

$350.00

Garmón Continental 2018

$220.00

Prima 2016

$100.00

Viña Otano Gran Reserva 2009

$200.00

3 L Elias Mora Crianza 2014

$300.00

Dessert Drinks

Cesar Florido Moscatel Dorado

$12.00

Jorge Ordónez #3 Old Vine Moscatel 2006

$16.00

Lustau Emilín Moscatel

$12.00

Bertola Medium

$12.00

Alvear Cream Oloroso Dulce

$10.00

Lustau Cream Capataz

$12.00

Olivares Monastrel Dulce

$12.00

Alvear Pedro Ximénez 1924

$14.00

Triana Pedro Ximénez

$12.00

Izaguirre Rosé

$14.00

Lacuesta Reserva

$14.00

Izaguirre 1884 Limited Edition

$16.00

Ramos Pinto Ruby

$12.00

Ramos Pinto L.B.V. 2014

$14.00

Ferreira Dona Antonia 10 years Tawny

$15.00

Blandy’s 10 years Verdelho

$14.00

Blandy’s Colheita 2008 Sercial

$18.00

Cossart Gordon Colheita 2005 Bual

$16.00

Tokaji Oremus Aszú 2010 (5 Puttonyos)

$35.00

Sauternes Chateau Gilette 1997

$60.00

Steindorfer Beerenauslese 2018

$15.00

Dessert Wine Flight (4 Wines)

$25.00

Coffee Cocktials

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Palomita

$10.00

Azahar

$12.00

Carajillo

$14.00

Cuarenta y Tres

$12.00

Irlandes

$12.00

Liquid after 8

$12.00

Nutty

$14.00

Coffee and Tea ☕

Coffee & Decaf

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Café Bombón layered condensed milk and espresso

$8.00

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$7.00

Cortado

$4.50

Café Cacao

$8.00

Hot Tea Selection

$4.50

Javier's Homemade Liquors

Licor de Naranja

$12.00

Licor de Melocoton

$12.00

Licor de Almendras y Cerezas

$12.00

Patxaran Casero

$12.00

Orujo de Hierbas

$12.00

Aguardiente de Orujo

$12.00

Brandy con Pasas

$12.00

NA Beverages 🥤

Large Sparkling Water

$6.00

Large Still Water

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50
Restaurant info

SER is the winner of the Ballston Business Improvement District's 2014 Restaurant Challenge. Since our opening we've been honored to be on the top restaurant lists in the Washingtonian, Arlington Magazine, Northern Virginia Magazine, and more.

1110 North Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201

