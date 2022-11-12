Restaurant header imageView gallery

Session Cocktails Session Bar Tuscaloosa

review star

No reviews yet

2221 University Blvd

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CC charge

1$ CC Charge

$1.00

DONT MAKE

Hoodie

$45.00

To Go

First time guest shot

First time guest shot

Birthday shot

1 OZ Birthday tequila

Location

Lounge 1

Lounge 2

Booth 1

Booth 2

Booth 3

booth 4

front lounge 1

front lounge 2

Patio 1

Patio 2

patio 3

patio 4

Cubby

Cleaning In Progress

Cleaning

Waiting Area

Waiting Outside

Menu Items

Old Fashioned

$12.00

2oz Bourbon​ .25 Dem​ 6 MD Ango​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Old fashioned​ Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in/Orange expressed, rimmed, dropped in​ Cocktail description- classic. Bourbon sugar and bitters stirred over ice with lemon and orange expressed. No muddling

Tea Time

$12.00

2oz Earl grey tea infused vodka​ .75 lemon​ .75 honey syrup​ Method: short shae​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: dehydrated lemon/Mint​ ​ Cocktail description – our craft take on a john daly. ( an Arnold palmer with booze)

Sidecar

$12.00

2 oz Cognac​ .5 oz orange liquer​ .75 lemon​ .25 dem​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, dropped in

Gimlet

$12.00

2oz Gin​ .75 Lime Cordial​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – A classic gin drink. Lime cordial gives it extremely fresh lime flavor that plays well with the juniper

Mexican Firing Squad

$12.00

2oz tequila ​ .75 Grenadine​ .75 Lime Juice​ 15 MD Ango​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ ​ Cocktail description – a margarita sweetened with grenadine and nice cinnamon and clove notes from the angostura

Pimms Cup

$12.00

2oz Pimms, ​ 1oz GF, .​ 5oz Lemon, ​ .75 oz Ginger Syrup,​ 2oz Soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: strawberry/ mint​ ​ Cocktail description – a ginger forward cocktail. Official drink of Wimbledon. Done like they make in England not in new orleans

Pimms Colada

$12.00

.5 strawberry .75 lime 1 coconut cream 1 rum haven 1 pimms Whip shake and dump into wine glass Garnish with mint and strawberry

Coconut Daiquiri

$12.00

2oz rumhaven​ .75 lime juice​ .5 cane sugar​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – classic daiquiri made with high quality coconut rum

French 75

$12.00

1 oz Broker’s Gin​ .5 oz Lemon Juice​ .5 oz Simple Syrup​ 3 oz Bubbles​ Method: Long Shake​ Glassware: Large coupe​ Garnish: Lemon Twist expressed and dropped in​ Cocktail description – classic new orleans cocktail. Lemon forward and very refreshing.

Bramble

$12.00Out of stock

1.5 oz gin​ .75 oz lemon juice​ .5 oz cane syrup​ .75 oz creme de mure​ Method: whip​ Glassware: Footed pilsner​ Garnish: Blackberry with toothpick and dyhdrated lemon​ Cocktail description – A gin blackberry sour. Sweet but not to sweet​

Porn Star Martini

$12.00

2oz vodka​ .75 lime​ 1 oz passion fruit syrup​ 6 MD vanilla extract​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: side car of bubbles ( sip back and forth don’t pour in!)​ ​ Description – A passion fruit forward cocktail with notes of vanilla – Side care of bubbles to be sipped back and forth

Gold Rush

$12.00

2 oz Old Forester bourbon ( or bourbon of choice)​ .75 oz Lemon juice​ .75 oz Honey Syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – A whiskey sour sweetend with honey

Brass Monkey

$12.00

Brass monkey​ 1.5 oz Don Q​ .75 oz Banana Liquer Giffard​ .75 oz Lime juice​ .5 oz Pineapple juice​ .5 oz Dem syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish:grated cinnamon​ Cocktail Descriptions – A banana daiquiri sweetened with pineapple juice​

En Fuego

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

1.5 oz tequilla​ .5 oz aperol​ .75 lime​ .75 GF​ .25 cane​ 2 oz jarritos​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: Grapefruit slice​ ​ Cocktail description – A grapefruit margarita with bubbles. Light dry and refreshing

Pasubio effect

$12.00

2oz Pasubio amaro 1oz cognac .5oz dem 1 egg Method:long shake with 3 ice cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: none

Fitzgerald

$12.00

2 oz gin​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ 6 md angostura​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, and dropped in​

Serenity Now

$12.00

2oz old forester 100​ .75 lime juice​ .75 spiced pecan dem​ 15 MD Roasted pecan oil( on top as garnish)​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: roasted pecan oil​ Cocktail description – a high proof whiskey daiqurir with pecan oil floated on top to give it a nice nutty flavor

Airmail

$12.00

1 oz ​ .5 oz Honey Syrup ​ .5 oz Lime Juice ​ 3 oz Bubbles ​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 8oz Coupe ​ Garnish: None​

Flora Dora

$12.00Out of stock

2 oz Vodka (originally with gin, but we use vodka)​ .75 lime​ .75 strawberry 2 oz gingerale​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: Dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – a Strawberry vodka collins. With gingerale as the bubbles​

Ring my bell

$12.00

3 mmd black pepper .75 yellow bell pepper .75 lemon .5 cocchi American 1.5 reposado tequila Rocks glass with mini bell pepper garnish

Dirty Shirly

$12.00

Zombie

$12.00

2 ango 25 spiced pecan .5 vf .5 grenadine .5 lime 1 gf 1 Appleton 1 brugal Whip shake with pebble ice and dump into tiki head Garnish with Grapefruit, cinnamon stick and mint and grated cinnamon

Apples to Apples

$12.00

.75 cane .75 lemon 2 Tito’s 2 apple cider Shake and pour into collins glass

Whiskey Cocktails

Black Manhattan

$12.00

2oz bourbon​ 1oz Averna ​ 3MD ango ​ 3 MD Orange bitters​ Method: Stirred ​ Glassware : Coupe ​ Garnish: Cherry garnish​

Blinker

$12.00

2 oz old forester 100 rye​ 3 oz GF juice​ 1 oz grenadine​ Method: whip​ Glassware: Pilsner​ Garnish: grapefruit slice​ Cocktail Description: A sweet rye whiskey cocktail. Tastes like drinking candied whiskey

Blue Grass Swizzle

$12.00

2oz old forester bourbon​ .5 ginger syrup​ .25 cane​ .75 lemon​ 6-10 mint leaves​ Method: muddle mint in glass with sugar. Add ingredients and pebble ice. Swizzle. Top with ice. Garnish with ango and mint​ Cocktail Description – a fresh, minty, and spicy ginger bourbon cocktail. Great summer drink

Boulevardier

$12.00

1.5 oz bourbon​ .75 campari​ .75 sweet vermouth​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: orange twist

Bourbon Milk Punch

$12.00

2 oz bourbon​ 1.5 oz half n half​ 1 oz dem syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grated nutmeg

Brown Derby

$12.00

2 oz Old forester 86​ 1 oz Grapefruit Juice​ .5 oz Honey Syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: Grapefruit slice​ Cocktail description – honey and grapefruit are the dominant flavors and the oaky bourbon shines through at the end

Chai Milk Punch

$12.00

2 oz chai infused old forester​ 1.5 oz half n half​ 1 oz dem syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grated nutmeg​ ​ Cocktail description – Drinkin a boozey chai latte

Chai Latte shot

$5.00

Diamondback

$12.00

1.5 oz Rye ​ .75 oz Yellow Chartreuse ​ .75 oz Applejack ​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Nick n Nora​ Garnish: Cherry

Egg Nog

$12.00

1 oz bourbon​ 1 oz rum​ .75 heavy cream​ 1 oz dem syrup​ 1 egg​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: large coupe​ Garnish: Grated nutmeg

Fools Gold

$12.00

2 oz bourbon​ .75 lemon​ 1 oz hot honey syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none

Gold Rush

$12.00

2 oz Old Forester bourbon ( or bourbon of choice)​ .75 oz Lemon juice​ .75 oz Honey Syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – A whiskey sour sweetend with honey

Halekulani

$12.00

1.5 oz old forester 100​ .5 lemon juice​ .5 pineapple juice​ .5 orange juice​ .25 dem​ .25 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – fruity bourbon cocktail. tiki

High Tower

$12.00

2oz Tullamore dew​ .75 lemon​ .75 honey syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: mint sprig​ ​ Cocktail description – a irish whiskey sour with mint​

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$12.00

2oz Rye ​ 1/4oz luxardo ​ 1/4oz cane ​ 1 Spray absinthe rinse ​ 3MD Peychauds ​ 3MD Ango ​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Old fashioned​ Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in

Insanity Later

$12.00

2oz Chai infused Tullamore dew​ 1 oz orange juice​ .75 lime juice​ .5 spiced pecan dem ​ .5 vanilla syrup(6 dashes of vanilla and .5 cane if out of vanilla syrup)​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: moint sprig and cinnamon stick​ Cocktail description – a great fall cocktail. Chai forward and tart

Jack Rose

$12.00

2 oz Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy​ .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .75 oz Grenadine​ ​ Method: Shake​ ​ Glassware: Coupe​ ​ Garnish: Apple​ ​ Cocktail description – a slight sour apple flavor​

Kentucky Bird

$12.00

1.5 oz old forester rye​ .75 campari ​ 1 oz pineapple juice ​ .5 lemon ​ .5 passion fruit syrup ​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: Dehydrated lime

La Louisiana

$12.00

2 oz rye​ .75 sweet vermouth​ .5 benedictine​ 9 MD peychauds​ Absinthe rinse​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Nick n Nora​ Garnish: Cherry

Good times

$12.00

.75 bourbon .75 cappelletti .75 Melleti .75 lemon .25 cane syrup Method: short shake and strain into rocks glass, garnish with lemon peel

Manhattan

$12.00

2 oz Old forester Whiskey​ 1 oz Sweet Vermouth​ 6 MD Ango​ ​ Method: Stir all ingredients with ice. ​ ​ Glassware: Nick n nora​ ​ Garnish: Cherry ​ Cocktail description – classic whiskey cocktail. Very boozy and nice sweet notes from the vermouth​

Mint Julep

$12.00

2 oz old forester​ .25 oz Demerara Gomme Syrup​ 6-10Mint Leaves​ Method: Muddle mint in bottom/ Swizzle​ Glassware: julep tin​ Garnish: mint​ ​ Cocktail description – very boozy with strong mint flavor. Official drink of the Kentucky derby

Monkey Business

$12.00

1.5 oz old forester 86​ .75 bannana de brasil​ 1.5 Half n Half​ .5 spiced pecan​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grated cinnamon

Old Fashioned

$12.00

2oz Bourbon​ .25 Dem​ 6 MD Ango​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Old fashioned​ Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in/Orange expressed, rimmed, dropped in​ Cocktail description- classic. Bourbon sugar and bitters stirred over ice with lemon and orange expressed. No muddling

Paper Plane

$12.00

.75 oz bourbon .75 oz aperol .75 oz Amaro ( preferably nonino, but montenegro if not) .75 lemon

Penicillin

$12.00

2 oz blended scotch​ .25 oz peaty scotch​ .75 lemon​ .5 ginger syrup​ .25 honey syrup​ Method:short shake​ Glassware : Old fashioned​ Garnish: Dehydrated lemon wheel with ginger candy anf flamingo toothpick

New York sour

$12.00

.75 lemon .75 cane 2 oz bourbon Top with red wine Method: short shake and strain into rocks glass, float red wine on top

Sazerac

$12.00

2 oz rye whiskey​ .5 cane​ 12 MD peychauds bitters​ Absinthe rinse​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: sazerac glass​ Garnish: expressed lemon and discarded​ ​ Cocktail description – Americas first cocktail penned to paper. Simliar to an old fashioned. Peychouds bitters and absinthe gives it nice anise notes

Scofflaw

$12.00

1.5 rye whiskey​ 1 oz dry vermouth​ .75 lime​ .5 grenadine​ 3 MD orange bitters​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange rim and drop in

Serenity Now

$12.00

2oz old forester 100​ .75 lime juice​ .75 spiced pecan dem​ 15 MD Roasted pecan oil( on top as garnish)​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: roasted pecan oil​ Cocktail description – a high proof whiskey daiqurir with pecan oil floated on top to give it a nice nutty flavor

Southern Baptist

$12.00

2oz OF 86​ 1 oz lime juice​ .75 ginger syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: ginger candy on lip​ Cocktail description – ginger and high proof bourbon really shine. Great sub for a Kentucky mule

The Briar Patch

$12.00

1.5oz Old Forester 86​ .75 Creme de Mure​ .75 Lemon​ .5 Cane​ egg white​ Method:dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lemon​ Cocktail description- A blackberry whiskey sour

Vieux Carre

$12.00

.75 rye whiskey​ .75 cognac​ .75 sweet vermouth​ .25 benedictine​ 3 md peychauds​ 3 md angostura​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

The Whig

$12.00

1.5 bourbon​ .5 aperol​ 1 oz grapefruit​ .5 lime​ .5 stawberry syrup​ 1 eggwhite​ Method: dry shake/ long shake with 3​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: strawberry

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

2 oz bourbon​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ 1 egg white​ Method: Dry shake/ Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: ango drops done all pretty

Final Ward

$12.00

75 bourbon ​ .75 luxardo ​ .75 yellow chartresus ​ .75 lemon​ Method: Long Shake​ Glassware: Coupe​ Garnish: none

Old forester barrel pick OF

$20.00

Rum Cocktails

Airmail

$12.00

1 oz ​ .5 oz Honey Syrup ​ .5 oz Lime Juice ​ 3 oz Bubbles ​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 8oz Coupe ​ Garnish: None​

Blue Hawaii

$12.00

.75 oz Don Q Rum​ .75 oz Tito’s Vodka​ .5 oz Giffard Blue Curacao​ 3 oz Pineapple Juice​ .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .25 oz Cane Syrup​ ​ Method: Short shake. Top with pebble ice​ Glassware: Blue hawaain tiki cup​ Garnish:Umbrella ​ ​ Description: Essentially a vodka sour layered with pineapple juice and bolstered with both sweet and bitter orange flavors.

Brass Monkey

$12.00

Brass monkey​ 1.5 oz Don Q​ .75 oz Banana Liquer Giffard​ .75 oz Lime juice​ .5 oz Pineapple juice​ .5 oz Dem syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish:grated cinnamon​ Cocktail Descriptions – A banana daiquiri sweetened with pineapple juice​

Bumble bee

$12.00

2oz Appleton rum,​ .75 lime, ​ 1oz honey syrup, ​ . 5oz egg white ​ Method: dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange and rimmed then tossed/Ango art

Caipirinha

$12.00

2 oz P-51 cachaca​ .5 oz Simple​ 1 Demerara Sugar Cube​ 6 lime wedges​ Method: muddle ingredients and limes in tin. Add scoop of ice and shake the fire out of it. Dump into Old fashioned glass​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – A limey French rum cocktail. Got some funky notes to it.

Coconut Mojito

$12.00

2 oz Rumhaven .75 lime .5 cane 2 oz soda mint Method: muddle mint and soda/ short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: mint

Coconut Shot

$5.00

Coconut Daiquiri

$12.00

2oz rumhaven​ .75 lime juice​ .5 cane sugar​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – classic daiquiri made with high quality coconut rum

Daiquiri

$12.00

2 oz Rum​ .75 lime juice ​ .75 cane syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe glass​ Garnish: lime wedge​ Cocktail description – balanced rum cocktail. Lime and sugar make up this classic. Not to sweet

Daisy De Santiago

$12.00

1.5 oz silver rum​ .5 Green chartreuse​ .75 lime​ .5 cane​ Method: whip​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: mint sprig​ Cocktail description- a classic rum cocktail sweetened with green chartreuse for herbal notes

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

2 oz white rum​ .5 oz Maraschino Liquer​ .75 oz Lime Juice​ .5 oz grapefruit​ .25 cane​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – A dry daiquiri with grapefruit

De Brazil

$12.00

1.5 oz P51 cachaca​ .5 sweet vermouth​ .5 creme de cacao​ .75 lime​ .25 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ Cocktial description : not very sweet. Tart with notes of chocolate

Egg Nog

$12.00

1 oz bourbon​ 1 oz rum​ .75 heavy cream​ 1 oz dem syrup​ 1 egg​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: large coupe​ Garnish: Grated nutmeg

El Presidente

$12.00

1.5 oz flor de cana gold​ .75 dry vermouth ​ .5 gran gala ​ .25 grenadine ​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: cherry and express orange rimmed and dropped in

Hurricane

$12.00

1 oz goslings dark rum​ 1 oz Silver rum​ 1 oz lemon juice​ 1 oz passion fruit syrup​ .25 oz grenadine​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: tulip​ Garnish: orange slice and cherry flag​ ​ ​ Cocktail description – A passion fruit forward cocktail. The original recipe used in new orlean

Jungle Bird

$12.00

1.5 oz Black strap rum​ .75 oz Campari​ 1.5 oz pineapple juice​ .5 oz lime​ .5 cane​ Method:short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none

Mai Tai

$12.00

.75 oz Appleton Estate Signature​ .75 oz Cachaca 51​ .75 oz Gran Gala ​ 1 oz Lime Juice​ .75 oz Orgeat​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: tulip​ Garnish: dehydrated lime / mint​ ​ Cocktail description – very boozy and not as sweet as your would think. Nice French rum notes

Mojito

$12.00

2 oz white rum​ .75 lime​ .75 cane​ 2 oz soda​ Nice pinch of mint 6-10 leaves​ Method: Muddle soda and mint in bottom of collins glass. Short shake remaining ingredients in tin​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: Mint sprig

Painkiller

$12.00

2oz Pussers, ​ 2 oz pineapple juice , ​ 1 oz orange, ​ 1oz coconut cream​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: pineapple​ Garnish: grated nutmeg​ ​ Cocktail description – A much boozier less sweet version of a pina coloda

Pina Colada

$12.00

1 oz silver rum​ 1 oz Rumhaven Coconut​ 1 oz Pineapple Juice​ .5 oz Lime Juice​ 1 oz Coconut Cream​ 3 MD Ango​ Method: whip​ Glassware: hurricane Garnish: dehydrated lime/ Umbrella​ ​ Cocktail description – light and sweet. Strong notes of coconut

Dark And Stormy

$12.00

2 oz Black Rum​ .5 oz Lime Juice​ .75oz Ginger Syrup​ 2 oz Club Soda​ Method:short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: Lime and ginger candy flag​ ​ Cocktail description – a Black rum based mule

Zombie

$12.00

2 ango 25 spiced pecan .5 vf .5 grenadine .5 lime 1 gf 1 Appleton 1 brugal Whip shake with pebble ice and dump into tiki head Garnish with Grapefruit, cinnamon stick and mint and grated cinnamon

Gin Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

1.5 oz brokers gin​ .5 oz luxardo​ .25 creme de viollete​ .75 lemon​ .25 cane​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: Cherry

Bee's Knees

$12.00

2 oz gin​ .75 lemon​ .75 honey​ Method: add all ingredients to tin. Shake and double strain into coupe glass​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

Chestnut Club

$12.00

1 oz brokers gin​ 1 oz cappaletti apertivo​ 1 oz lemon​ 1 oz orgeat​ Method: short shake​ glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none.​ Cocktail description: Gin tiki drink. Similar flavor to a push pop

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

.75 gin​ .75 lillet blanc​ .75 orange curacoa​ .75 lemon​ Method:long shake​ Glassware: Coupe​ Garnish: Absinthe spritz over top of glass after cocktail is poured

Cucumber Gimlet (gin)

$12.00

2 oz gin 1.5 oz salted cucumber cordial .25 oz cane syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: none

Fitzgerald

$12.00

2 oz gin​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ 6 md angostura​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, and dropped in​

French 75

$12.00

1 oz Broker’s Gin​ .5 oz Lemon Juice​ .5 oz Simple Syrup​ 3 oz Bubbles​ Method: Long Shake​ Glassware: Large coupe​ Garnish: Lemon Twist expressed and dropped in​ Cocktail description – classic new orleans cocktail. Lemon forward and very refreshing.

Gimlet

$12.00

2oz Gin​ .75 Lime Cordial​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – A classic gin drink. Lime cordial gives it extremely fresh lime flavor that plays well with the juniper

Gin Rickey

$12.00

2 oz gin​ 1 oz lime cordial​ 3 oz soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: none

Gin Fizz

$12.00

2 oz Gin​ .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .75 oz Simple​ Egg White​ 2 oz Soda​ Method: dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – a lemon and gin based cocktail. Egg white and soda make it slighty creamy and bubbly

Sloe Gin Fizz

$12.00

High Five

$12.00

1.5 oz gin​ .5 oz aperol​ 1 oz grapefruit​ .5 oz lime​ .5 cane​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: high five

Last Word

$12.00

.75 Gin​ .75 Maraschino​ .75 Green Chartreuse​ .75 lime​ Method: Long Shake​ Glassware: Coupe​ Garnish: none

Martini

$12.00

2 oz gin or vodka 1 oz dry vermouth 12 MD orange bitters Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in

Martinez

$12.00

1.5 oz gin 1.5 oz sweet vermouth .25 maraschino liquer 6 MD ango Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, dropped in

Negroni

$12.00

1.5 Brokers gin​ .75 Campari​ .75 Sweet Vermouth​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: orange expressed, rimmed, dropped in​ ​ Cocktail description: very boozy and bitter. A classic invented in Italy when the soda for the americano was replace with gin

White Negroni

$12.00

1.5 gin​ .75 lillet blanc​ .75 suze​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

Paper Cut

$12.00

1oz Gin​ 1oz Cappelletti​ 1oz Lemon​ 3/4oz honey​ 1/4oz ginger​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – ginger nose and nice orange and honey notes with a little kick of gin

Pegu Club

$12.00

2 oz gin​ .75 oz Orange curacoa​ .75 lime​ .25 cane​ 3 MD orange bitters​ 3 MD angostura bitters​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe 7 oz​ Garnish: none

Saturn

$12.00

1.5 oz brokers gin​ .75 lemon juice​ .5 vlevet falernum​ .5 oregeat​ .25 passion fruit syrup​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: cherry​ Cocktail description – classic tiki gin cocktail. Notes of cinnamon and passion fruit. A little sweeter

Singapore Sling

$12.00Out of stock

1 oz brokers gin​ 1.5 oz liquer blend (.5 of each – Gran gala, Cheery liquer, B&B)​ 2 oz pineapple juice​ .5 oz lime juice​ .5 grenadine​ 3 MD angostura​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: dehydrated lime and cherry garnish

Strawberry Flip

$12.00

2 oz Brokers gin​ .75 Strawberry​ .75 Lemon​ 1 whole egg​ Method: Long shake with 4 cubes of ice​ Glassware: Large Coupe​ Garnish: Stawberry

Sugar Plum

$12.00

2 oz gin​ 1 oz grapefruit​ .5 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – A grapefruit gimlet sweetened with grenadine

Tom Collins

$12.00

2 oz gin ( or vodka)​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ 2 oz soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: cherry and orange slice flag

Northern Lights

$12.00

1 oz gin​ .5 lemon​ .5 strawberry syrup​ top with prosecco ​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: lemon twist​ Cocktail description – A strawberry French 75

Gin Blossom

$12.00

1.5 gin .5 lillet .5 elderflower Stirred in mixing vessel, Served up in nick n nora glass with a lemon peel

Garden Party

$12.00

1.5 gin .5 lillet .5 pamplemouse liqueur Garnish: grapefruit peel Glassware: Nick n Nora

Tequila Cocktails

Bee Sting

$12.00

2 oz el jimador rep​ .75 oz lemon​ 1 oz Hot Honey​ ​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

El Jefe

$12.00

1.5 oz tequila​ .5 oz aperol​ 1 oz grapefruit​ .5 oz lime​ ..5 oz strawberry syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: strawberry​ ​ Cocktail description – a tart strawberry margarita. Served up

En Fuego

$12.00

Flight of The Honey Bee

$12.00

2 oz tequilla silver​ .75 lemon​ .75 Honey Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe​ Garnish: none

Infante

$12.00

2 oz silver tequila​ 1 oz orgeat​ .5 lime​ .5 pineapple​ 6 md orange bitters​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grated nutmeg

Margarita

$12.00

1.5 oz silver tequila .5 orange liquer .75 lime .25 cane Method: short shake and dump Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: dehydrated lime

Mexican Firing Squad

$12.00

2oz tequila ​ .75 Grenadine​ .75 Lime Juice​ 15 MD Ango​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ ​ Cocktail description – a margarita sweetened with grenadine and nice cinnamon and clove notes from the angostura

Mezcal Paloma

$12.00

1 oz silver tequila .5 oz mezcal .5 oz aperol .75 lime .75 GF .25 cane 2 oz Grapefruit soda Method: short shake Glassware: footed pilsner Garnish: grapefruit slice

Mezcal OF

$12.00

1.5 Reposado tequila​ .5 mezcal​ .25 dem​ 3 MD orange bitters​ 3 MD Angostura bitters​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: Orange twist expressed, rimmed and dropped in. Lemon twist expressed and dropped in

Mezcal Firing Squad

$12.00

1.5 oz silver tequila .5 oz mezcal .75 lime .75 grenadine 15 MD ango Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: dehydrated lime

Naked & Famous

$12.00

.75 mezcal .75 aperol .75 yellow chartreuse .75 lime Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none

Paloma

$12.00

1.5 oz tequilla​ .5 oz aperol​ .75 lime​ .75 GF​ .25 cane​ 2 oz jarritos​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: Grapefruit slice​ ​ Cocktail description – A grapefruit margarita with bubbles. Light dry and refreshing

Spa Day

$12.00

1.5oz lavender infused tequila​ .5oz Rumhaven coconut​ 1 oz pineapple juice​ .5 lime juice​ 1 oz coconut cream​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: pineapple​ Garnish: lavender sprig​ ​ Ciocktail description – a great tequilla summer drink. Very fresh and light

The Matador

$12.00

2 oz repasado tequila​ .75 dry vermouth​ .25 gran gala​ 9 MD orange bitters​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Nick N Nora​ Garnish: expressed grapefruit dropped in

Ranch Water

$12.00

Tequila soda with lime

Vodka Cocktails

Blue Hawaii

$12.00

.75 oz Don Q Rum​ .75 oz Tito’s Vodka​ .5 oz Giffard Blue Curacao​ 3 oz Pineapple Juice​ .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .25 oz Cane Syrup​ ​ Method: Short shake. Top with pebble ice​ Glassware: Blue hawaain tiki cup​ Garnish:Umbrella ​ ​ Description: Essentially a vodka sour layered with pineapple juice and bolstered with both sweet and bitter orange flavors.

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Vodka Bramble

$12.00

Cucumber Gimlet (vodka)

$12.00

2 oz vodka 1.5 oz salted cucumber cordial .25 cane syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: none

Capri

$12.00

1oz Vodka, ​ 1oz aperol,​ 1oz Gf, ​ .5oz simple​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grapefruit slice​ Cocktail description – A fancy vodka grapefruit. Little bitter from the aperol

Dirty Shirly

$12.00

Drag Queen

$12.00

2 oz titos​ 1 oz stawberry syrup​ .75 lime​ 6 MD orange bitters​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe​ Garnish: side car of prosecco/ orange twist expresed over cocktail rimmed and dropped in

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

2 oz vodka​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe 7 oz​ Garnish: express lemon and dropped in

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Drop Shot

$12.00

1 oz titos vodka​ 1 oz capeletti​ 1 oz lemon​ 1 oz orgeat​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: none

Long Island

$12.00

5 vodka​ .5 rum​ .5 triple sec( other orange liquer)​ .5 gin​ .75 lemon​ .5 cane​ Top with coke​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped i

Martini

$12.00

2 oz gin or vodka 1 oz dry vermouth 12 MD orange bitters Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in

Moscow Mule

$12.00

2 oz vodka​ .5 oz Lime Juice​ .75 Ginger Syrup​ 2oz Soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: lime wedge/ ginger candy flag​ ​ ​ Cocktail description – a classic vodka cocktail with fresh ginger and lime flavors

Number Blue

$12.00

.75oz Tito’s​ .75oz Lillet ​ .75oz Blue curaçao ​ .75oz Lemon​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange and dropped in​ Cocktail description: a more orange forward blue corpse reviver. A dryer cocktail

Rise and Shine

$12.00

.5 cane .75 lemon .75 peche de vigne 1.5 vodka Method: whip shake with pebble ice and dump into footed Pilsner Garnish: lemon wheel

Strawberry Lemondrop

$12.00

Strawberry Shooter

$6.00

Tea Time Shot

$5.00

Tea Time

$12.00

2oz Earl grey tea infused vodka​ .75 lemon​ .75 honey syrup​ Method: short shae​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: dehydrated lemon/Mint​ ​ Cocktail description – our craft take on a john daly. ( an Arnold palmer with booze)

The Druid

$12.00

1.5 Vodka​ .5 aperol​ .75 lemon​ .75 strawberry syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

The Hank

$12.00

2 oz vodka​ .75 lime​ .75 passsion fruit styrup​ .25 ginger syrup​ 2 oz soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: mint​ ​ Cocktail description – a passion fruit Moscow mule

Vesper

$12.00

1.5 gin​ .75 Vodka​ .5 Lillet Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

Espresso Milk Punch

$12.00

2 oz espresso infused vodka​ 1.5 oz half n half​ 1 oz dem syrup​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: grated nutmeg​ ​ Cocktail description – a boozy iced coffee

Espresso Martini

$12.00

2 oz espresso vodka​ 1 oz Dem syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: Nick n Nora Garnish: expressed lemon and discarded​ ​ Cocktail description – for people that like black coffee. Not coffee ice cream

Espresso n Cream shot

$5.00

Flora Dora

$12.00Out of stock

2 oz Vodka (originally with gin, but we use vodka)​ .75 lime​ .75 strawberry 2 oz gingerale​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: Dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – a Strawberry vodka collins. With gingerale as the bubbles​

Kentucky Oaks Lily

$12.00

1.5 oz titos handmade vodka​ .5 oz combier triple sec​ .75 lime​ .75 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange, rimmed. Dropped in​ Cocktiail description – the official cocktail of the oaks. Ran before the derby. Sweeter with notes of orange and pomegranate

Porn Star Martini

$12.00

2oz vodka​ .75 lime​ 1 oz passion fruit syrup​ 6 MD vanilla extract​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: side car of bubbles ( sip back and forth don’t pour in!)​ ​ Description – A passion fruit forward cocktail with notes of vanilla – Side care of bubbles to be sipped back and forth

Dirty martini

$12.00

3 oz olive infused vodka

Cognac/brandy cocktails

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

1 oz cognac​ 1 oz crème de cacoa​ 1 oz heavy cream​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe glass​ Garnish: grated nut meg

Champs Elyses

$12.00

1.5 oz Cognac​ .5 oz Genepy (if we have it Chartruese Blend (.25 yellow,.25Green)​) .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .5 oz Cane Sugar Syrup​ 3 MD Ango​ Method: Shaken​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: Lemon Peel, expressed and dropped in.​ Cocktail description- A classic cognac drink sweetened with chartreuse which gives it herbal notes

Coffee Cocktail

$12.00

2 oz Tawny port (or Maderia if in stock)​ 1 oz cognac​ .5 oz dem​ 1 egg​ Method: dry shake/ long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: Grated nutmeg​ Cocktail description: doesn’t taste like coffee. Just looks like a cappuccino. Great after dinner cocktail

Japanese Cocktail

$12.00

2 oz cognac​ .5 oz Orgeat 6 MD ango​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: Nick N Nora Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

Pisco Sour

$12.00

2oz Barsol pisco​ .5 lime juice​ .5 lemon juice​ .75 cane​ .5 egg white​ Method: dry shake/ long shake 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: ango art​ ​ ​ Cocktail description – a sour made with perevian brandy

Sidecar

$12.00

2 oz Cognac​ .5 oz orange liquer​ .75 lemon​ .25 dem​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, dropped in

Vieux Carre

$12.00

.75 rye whiskey​ .75 cognac​ .75 sweet vermouth​ .25 benedictine​ 3 md peychauds​ 3 md angostura​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

Pasubio effect

$12.00

2oz Pasubio amaro 1oz cognac .5oz dem 1 egg Method:long shake with 3 ice cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: none

Cordial/Liqueur cocktails

Absinthe Swiss-ess

$12.00

1 oz absinthe​ 1 oz heavy cream​ .75 orgeat ​ egg white​ Method:Dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: Nick N nora​ Garnish: expressed orange and rimmed then tossed/ Mint sprig attached to glass​ Cocktail Description – A classic new orleans brunch cocktail. Tastes like a creamy black jelly bean​

Absinthe Frappe

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

2 oz amaretto​ .75 oz Lemon ​ .75 oz Cane ​ 1 egg white​ Method: Dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: Ango art​

Americano

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

3oz Prosecco,​ 2oz Aperol, ​ 1oz Soda​ Method: Build in glass ​ Glassware: Wine glass ​ Garnish: orange slice ​

Apricot Rickey

$12.00

Chartreuse Swizzle

$12.00

1.25 oz Chartreuse,​ .75 oz Velver Falernum, ​ 1 oz Pineapple juice, ​ .5oz Lime ​ Method: Swizzle​ Glassware : Footed pilsner ​ Garnish : lime wheel

Cherry Bomb

$12.00

.5 cane .75 lime .5 gin 1.5 cherry liquor 3 oz of soda Footed Pilsner

Elderflower Spritz

$12.00

Elderflower Sour

$12.00

1 oz gin​ 1 oz elderflower liquer​ .75 lemon​ .5 cane​ 1 egg white​ Method: dry shake/ long shake​ Glassware: Large Coupe​ Garnish: expressed lemon

Ferrari Shooter

$12.00

Ferrari

$12.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

1oz creme de cacao​ 1 oz creme de menthe​ 1 oz heavy cream​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: Nick n Nora​ Garnish: none​ ​ ​ Cocktail description – like drinking mint chocolate chip ice cream

Pimms Cup

$12.00

2oz Pimms, ​ 1oz GF, .​ 5oz Lemon, ​ .75 oz Ginger Syrup,​ 2oz Soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: strawberry/ mint​ ​ Cocktail description – a ginger forward cocktail. Official drink of Wimbledon. Done like they make in England not in new orleans

Pimms Colada

$12.00

.5 strawberry .75 lime 1 coconut cream 1 rum haven 1 pimms Whip shake and dump into wine glass Garnish with mint and strawberry

Raspberry Rickey

$12.00

.5 cane .75 lime .5 gin 1.5 raspberry liquor 3 oz of soda Footed Pilsner

Trinidad Sour

$12.00

1 oz angostura bitters​ .5 oz rye whiskey​ .75 lemon​ 1 oz orgeat​ Method: long shake​ Glasssware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

1 chocolate 1 creme de cacao 1 heavy cream

Negroni Spagliato

$12.00

1oz sweet vermouth 1oz Campari Top with Prosecco Add vermouth and Campari to rocks glass, add Ice and top with Prosecco, stir to incorporate and garnish with orange peel, rim and drop in

Past Cocktail for Cause Drinks

The Druid

$12.00

1.5 Vodka​ .5 aperol​ .75 lemon​ .75 strawberry syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

Flora Dora

$12.00Out of stock

2 oz Vodka (originally with gin, but we use vodka)​ .75 lime​ .75 strawberry 2 oz gingerale​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: Dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – a Strawberry vodka collins. With gingerale as the bubbles​

Rise and Shine

$12.00

.5 cane .75 lemon .75 peche de vigne 1.5 vodka Method: whip shake with pebble ice and dump into footed Pilsner Garnish: lemon wheel

Cucumber Gimlet (vodka)

$12.00

2 oz vodka 1.5 oz salted cucumber cordial .25 cane syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: none

Drag Queen

$12.00

2 oz titos​ 1 oz stawberry syrup​ .75 lime​ 6 MD orange bitters​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe​ Garnish: side car of prosecco/ orange twist expresed over cocktail rimmed and dropped in

Drop Shot

$12.00

1 oz titos vodka​ 1 oz capeletti​ 1 oz lemon​ 1 oz orgeat​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: none

Kentucky Oaks Lily

$12.00

1.5 oz titos handmade vodka​ .5 oz combier triple sec​ .75 lime​ .75 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange, rimmed. Dropped in​ Cocktiail description – the official cocktail of the oaks. Ran before the derby. Sweeter with notes of orange and pomegranate

Number Blue

$12.00

.75oz Tito’s​ .75oz Lillet ​ .75oz Blue curaçao ​ .75oz Lemon​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange and dropped in​ Cocktail description: a more orange forward blue corpse reviver. A dryer cocktail

The Hank

$12.00

2 oz vodka​ .75 lime​ .75 passsion fruit styrup​ .25 ginger syrup​ 2 oz soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: mint​ ​ Cocktail description – a passion fruit Moscow mule

Eggwhite drinks

Bumble bee

$12.00

2oz Appleton rum,​ .75 lime, ​ 1oz honey syrup, ​ . 5oz egg white ​ Method: dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange and rimmed then tossed/Ango art

The Briar Patch

$12.00

1.5oz Old Forester 86​ .75 Creme de Mure​ .75 Lemon​ .5 Cane​ egg white​ Method:dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lemon​ Cocktail description- A blackberry whiskey sour

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

2 oz bourbon​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ 1 egg white​ Method: Dry shake/ Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: ango drops done all pretty

Coffee Cocktail

$12.00

2 oz Tawny port (or Maderia if in stock)​ 1 oz cognac​ .5 oz dem​ 1 egg​ Method: dry shake/ long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: Grated nutmeg​ Cocktail description: doesn’t taste like coffee. Just looks like a cappuccino. Great after dinner cocktail

Sloe Gin Fizz

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

2 oz Gin​ .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .75 oz Simple​ Egg White​ 2 oz Soda​ Method: dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – a lemon and gin based cocktail. Egg white and soda make it slighty creamy and bubbly

Elderflower Sour

$12.00

1 oz gin​ 1 oz elderflower liquer​ .75 lemon​ .5 cane​ 1 egg white​ Method: dry shake/ long shake​ Glassware: Large Coupe​ Garnish: expressed lemon

Shots

First time guest shot

Tea Time Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Espresso n Cream shot

$5.00

Coconut Shot

$5.00

Chai Latte shot

$5.00

Banana Shots (1 oz)

$7.00

Birthday Shot 1 oz

Tequila shooter

$8.00

Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Ram's Point Shooter

$5.00

Fernet shooter

$7.00

Mocktails

Strawberry Mocktail

$5.00

1 oz of strawberry 1 oz of lemon Shake and top with soda

Cucumber Mocktail

$5.00

1.5 cucumber cordial top with soda

Ginger mocktail

$5.00

1 oz of ginger 1 oz of lime Shake and top with soda

Passionfruit Mocktail

$5.00

1 oz of passionfruit 1 oz of lemon shake and top with soda

Lime Mocktail

$5.00

1oz of lime cordial top with soda

Shirley Temple (virgin)

$5.00

Glass of sprite drizzle grenadine overtop

A-Z

Absinthe Frappe

$12.00

Absinthe Swiss-ess

$12.00

1 oz absinthe​ 1 oz heavy cream​ .75 orgeat ​ egg white​ Method:Dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: Nick N nora​ Garnish: expressed orange and rimmed then tossed/ Mint sprig attached to glass​ Cocktail Description – A classic new orleans brunch cocktail. Tastes like a creamy black jelly bean​

Airmail

$12.00

1 oz ​ .5 oz Honey Syrup ​ .5 oz Lime Juice ​ 3 oz Bubbles ​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 8oz Coupe ​ Garnish: None​

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

2 oz amaretto​ .75 oz Lemon ​ .75 oz Cane ​ 1 egg white​ Method: Dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: Ango art​

Americano

$12.00

Apricot Rickey

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

1.5 oz brokers gin​ .5 oz luxardo​ .25 creme de viollete​ .75 lemon​ .25 cane​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: Cherry

Banana Shots (1 oz)

$7.00

Bee Sting

$12.00

2 oz el jimador rep​ .75 oz lemon​ 1 oz Hot Honey​ ​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

Bee's Knees

$12.00

2 oz gin​ .75 lemon​ .75 honey​ Method: add all ingredients to tin. Shake and double strain into coupe glass​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

Black Manhattan

$12.00

2oz bourbon​ 1oz Averna ​ 3MD ango ​ 3 MD Orange bitters​ Method: Stirred ​ Glassware : Coupe ​ Garnish: Cherry garnish​

Blinker

$12.00

2 oz old forester 100 rye​ 3 oz GF juice​ 1 oz grenadine​ Method: whip​ Glassware: Pilsner​ Garnish: grapefruit slice​ Cocktail Description: A sweet rye whiskey cocktail. Tastes like drinking candied whiskey

Blue Grass Swizzle

$12.00

2oz old forester bourbon​ .5 ginger syrup​ .25 cane​ .75 lemon​ 6-10 mint leaves​ Method: muddle mint in glass with sugar. Add ingredients and pebble ice. Swizzle. Top with ice. Garnish with ango and mint​ Cocktail Description – a fresh, minty, and spicy ginger bourbon cocktail. Great summer drink

Blue Hawaii

$12.00

.75 oz Don Q Rum​ .75 oz Tito’s Vodka​ .5 oz Giffard Blue Curacao​ 3 oz Pineapple Juice​ .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .25 oz Cane Syrup​ ​ Method: Short shake. Top with pebble ice​ Glassware: Blue hawaain tiki cup​ Garnish:Umbrella ​ ​ Description: Essentially a vodka sour layered with pineapple juice and bolstered with both sweet and bitter orange flavors.

Boulevardier

$12.00

1.5 oz bourbon​ .75 campari​ .75 sweet vermouth​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: orange twist

Bourbon Milk Punch

$12.00

2 oz bourbon​ 1.5 oz half n half​ 1 oz dem syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grated nutmeg

Bramble

$12.00Out of stock

1.5 oz gin​ .75 oz lemon juice​ .5 oz cane syrup​ .75 oz creme de mure​ Method: whip​ Glassware: Footed pilsner​ Garnish: Blackberry with toothpick and dyhdrated lemon​ Cocktail description – A gin blackberry sour. Sweet but not to sweet​

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

1 oz cognac​ 1 oz crème de cacoa​ 1 oz heavy cream​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe glass​ Garnish: grated nut meg

Brass Monkey

$12.00

Brass monkey​ 1.5 oz Don Q​ .75 oz Banana Liquer Giffard​ .75 oz Lime juice​ .5 oz Pineapple juice​ .5 oz Dem syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish:grated cinnamon​ Cocktail Descriptions – A banana daiquiri sweetened with pineapple juice​

Brown Derby

$12.00

2 oz Old forester 86​ 1 oz Grapefruit Juice​ .5 oz Honey Syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: Grapefruit slice​ Cocktail description – honey and grapefruit are the dominant flavors and the oaky bourbon shines through at the end

Bumble bee

$12.00

2oz Appleton rum,​ .75 lime, ​ 1oz honey syrup, ​ . 5oz egg white ​ Method: dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange and rimmed then tossed/Ango art

Caipirinha

$12.00

2 oz P-51 cachaca​ .5 oz Simple​ 1 Demerara Sugar Cube​ 6 lime wedges​ Method: muddle ingredients and limes in tin. Add scoop of ice and shake the fire out of it. Dump into Old fashioned glass​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – A limey French rum cocktail. Got some funky notes to it.

Capri

$12.00

1oz Vodka, ​ 1oz aperol,​ 1oz Gf, ​ .5oz simple​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grapefruit slice​ Cocktail description – A fancy vodka grapefruit. Little bitter from the aperol

Chai Latte shot

$5.00

Chai Milk Punch

$12.00

2 oz chai infused old forester​ 1.5 oz half n half​ 1 oz dem syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grated nutmeg​ ​ Cocktail description – Drinkin a boozey chai latte

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

prosecco​ .5 oz cognac​ 9 MD ango​ Method: add ango and cognac to tin. Shake and strain into 8oz coupe. Top with champage​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange rimmed and tossed​ Description: classic champagne drink. Notes of cinnamon and slight sweetness from the cognac and sugar cube

Champs Elyses

$12.00

1.5 oz Cognac​ .5 oz Genepy (if we have it Chartruese Blend (.25 yellow,.25Green)​) .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .5 oz Cane Sugar Syrup​ 3 MD Ango​ Method: Shaken​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: Lemon Peel, expressed and dropped in.​ Cocktail description- A classic cognac drink sweetened with chartreuse which gives it herbal notes

Chartreuse Swizzle

$12.00

1.25 oz Chartreuse,​ .75 oz Velver Falernum, ​ 1 oz Pineapple juice, ​ .5oz Lime ​ Method: Swizzle​ Glassware : Footed pilsner ​ Garnish : lime wheel

Cherry Bomb

$12.00

.5 cane .75 lime .5 gin 1.5 cherry liquor 3 oz of soda Footed Pilsner

Chestnut Club

$12.00

1 oz brokers gin​ 1 oz cappaletti apertivo​ 1 oz lemon​ 1 oz orgeat​ Method: short shake​ glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none.​ Cocktail description: Gin tiki drink. Similar flavor to a push pop

Coconut Daiquiri

$12.00

2oz rumhaven​ .75 lime juice​ .5 cane sugar​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – classic daiquiri made with high quality coconut rum

Coconut Mojito

$12.00

2 oz Rumhaven .75 lime .5 cane 2 oz soda mint Method: muddle mint and soda/ short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: mint

Coconut Shot

$5.00

Coffee Cocktail

$12.00

2 oz Tawny port (or Maderia if in stock)​ 1 oz cognac​ .5 oz dem​ 1 egg​ Method: dry shake/ long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: Grated nutmeg​ Cocktail description: doesn’t taste like coffee. Just looks like a cappuccino. Great after dinner cocktail

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

.75 gin​ .75 lillet blanc​ .75 orange curacoa​ .75 lemon​ Method:long shake​ Glassware: Coupe​ Garnish: Absinthe spritz over top of glass after cocktail is poured

Cucumber Gimlet (gin)

$12.00

2 oz gin 1.5 oz salted cucumber cordial .25 oz cane syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: none

Cucumber Gimlet (vodka)

$12.00

2 oz vodka 1.5 oz salted cucumber cordial .25 cane syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: none

Daiquiri

$12.00

2 oz Rum​ .75 lime juice ​ .75 cane syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe glass​ Garnish: lime wedge​ Cocktail description – balanced rum cocktail. Lime and sugar make up this classic. Not to sweet

Daisy De Santiago

$12.00

1.5 oz silver rum​ .5 Green chartreuse​ .75 lime​ .5 cane​ Method: whip​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: mint sprig​ Cocktail description- a classic rum cocktail sweetened with green chartreuse for herbal notes

Dark And Stormy

$12.00

2 oz Black Rum​ .5 oz Lime Juice​ .75oz Ginger Syrup​ 2 oz Club Soda​ Method:short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: Lime and ginger candy flag​ ​ Cocktail description – a Black rum based mule

De Brazil

$12.00

1.5 oz P51 cachaca​ .5 sweet vermouth​ .5 creme de cacao​ .75 lime​ .25 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ Cocktial description : not very sweet. Tart with notes of chocolate

Diamondback

$12.00

1.5 oz Rye ​ .75 oz Yellow Chartreuse ​ .75 oz Applejack ​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Nick n Nora​ Garnish: Cherry

Dirty Shirly

$12.00

Drag Queen

$12.00

2 oz titos​ 1 oz stawberry syrup​ .75 lime​ 6 MD orange bitters​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe​ Garnish: side car of prosecco/ orange twist expresed over cocktail rimmed and dropped in

Drop Shot

$12.00

1 oz titos vodka​ 1 oz capeletti​ 1 oz lemon​ 1 oz orgeat​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: none

Egg Nog

$12.00

1 oz bourbon​ 1 oz rum​ .75 heavy cream​ 1 oz dem syrup​ 1 egg​ Method: Long shake​ Glassware: large coupe​ Garnish: Grated nutmeg

El Jefe

$12.00

1.5 oz tequila​ .5 oz aperol​ 1 oz grapefruit​ .5 oz lime​ ..5 oz strawberry syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: strawberry​ ​ Cocktail description – a tart strawberry margarita. Served up

El Presidente

$12.00

1.5 oz flor de cana gold​ .75 dry vermouth ​ .5 gran gala ​ .25 grenadine ​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: cherry and express orange rimmed and dropped in

Elderflower Sour

$12.00

1 oz gin​ 1 oz elderflower liquer​ .75 lemon​ .5 cane​ 1 egg white​ Method: dry shake/ long shake​ Glassware: Large Coupe​ Garnish: expressed lemon

Elderflower Spritz

$12.00

En Fuego

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

2 oz espresso vodka​ 1 oz Dem syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: Nick n Nora Garnish: expressed lemon and discarded​ ​ Cocktail description – for people that like black coffee. Not coffee ice cream

Espresso Milk Punch

$12.00

2 oz espresso infused vodka​ 1.5 oz half n half​ 1 oz dem syrup​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: grated nutmeg​ ​ Cocktail description – a boozy iced coffee

Espresso n Cream shot

$5.00

Ferrari

$12.00

Ferrari Shooter

$12.00

Final Ward

$12.00

75 bourbon ​ .75 luxardo ​ .75 yellow chartresus ​ .75 lemon​ Method: Long Shake​ Glassware: Coupe​ Garnish: none

Fitzgerald

$12.00

2 oz gin​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ 6 md angostura​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, and dropped in​

Flight of The Honey Bee

$12.00

2 oz tequilla silver​ .75 lemon​ .75 Honey Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe​ Garnish: none

Flora Dora

$12.00Out of stock

2 oz Vodka (originally with gin, but we use vodka)​ .75 lime​ .75 strawberry 2 oz gingerale​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: Dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – a Strawberry vodka collins. With gingerale as the bubbles​

Fools Gold

$12.00

2 oz bourbon​ .75 lemon​ 1 oz hot honey syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none

French 75

$12.00

1 oz Broker’s Gin​ .5 oz Lemon Juice​ .5 oz Simple Syrup​ 3 oz Bubbles​ Method: Long Shake​ Glassware: Large coupe​ Garnish: Lemon Twist expressed and dropped in​ Cocktail description – classic new orleans cocktail. Lemon forward and very refreshing.

Gimlet

$12.00

2oz Gin​ .75 Lime Cordial​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – A classic gin drink. Lime cordial gives it extremely fresh lime flavor that plays well with the juniper

Gin Fizz

$12.00

2 oz Gin​ .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .75 oz Simple​ Egg White​ 2 oz Soda​ Method: dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – a lemon and gin based cocktail. Egg white and soda make it slighty creamy and bubbly

Gin Rickey

$12.00

2 oz gin​ 1 oz lime cordial​ 3 oz soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: none

Gold Rush

$12.00

2 oz Old Forester bourbon ( or bourbon of choice)​ .75 oz Lemon juice​ .75 oz Honey Syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – A whiskey sour sweetend with honey

Good times

$12.00

.75 bourbon .75 cappelletti .75 Melleti .75 lemon .25 cane syrup Method: short shake and strain into rocks glass, garnish with lemon peel

Grasshopper

$12.00

1oz creme de cacao​ 1 oz creme de menthe​ 1 oz heavy cream​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: Nick n Nora​ Garnish: none​ ​ ​ Cocktail description – like drinking mint chocolate chip ice cream

Halekulani

$12.00

1.5 oz old forester 100​ .5 lemon juice​ .5 pineapple juice​ .5 orange juice​ .25 dem​ .25 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – fruity bourbon cocktail. tiki

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

2 oz white rum​ .5 oz Maraschino Liquer​ .75 oz Lime Juice​ .5 oz grapefruit​ .25 cane​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ Cocktail description – A dry daiquiri with grapefruit

High Five

$12.00

1.5 oz gin​ .5 oz aperol​ 1 oz grapefruit​ .5 oz lime​ .5 cane​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: high five

High Tower

$12.00

2oz Tullamore dew​ .75 lemon​ .75 honey syrup​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: mint sprig​ ​ Cocktail description – a irish whiskey sour with mint​

Hurricane

$12.00

1 oz goslings dark rum​ 1 oz Silver rum​ 1 oz lemon juice​ 1 oz passion fruit syrup​ .25 oz grenadine​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: tulip​ Garnish: orange slice and cherry flag​ ​ ​ Cocktail description – A passion fruit forward cocktail. The original recipe used in new orlean

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$12.00

2oz Rye ​ 1/4oz luxardo ​ 1/4oz cane ​ 1 Spray absinthe rinse ​ 3MD Peychauds ​ 3MD Ango ​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Old fashioned​ Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in

Infante

$12.00

2 oz silver tequila​ 1 oz orgeat​ .5 lime​ .5 pineapple​ 6 md orange bitters​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grated nutmeg

Insanity Later

$12.00

2oz Chai infused Tullamore dew​ 1 oz orange juice​ .75 lime juice​ .5 spiced pecan dem ​ .5 vanilla syrup(6 dashes of vanilla and .5 cane if out of vanilla syrup)​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: moint sprig and cinnamon stick​ Cocktail description – a great fall cocktail. Chai forward and tart

Jack Rose

$12.00

2 oz Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy​ .75 oz Lemon Juice​ .75 oz Grenadine​ ​ Method: Shake​ ​ Glassware: Coupe​ ​ Garnish: Apple​ ​ Cocktail description – a slight sour apple flavor​

Japanese Cocktail

$12.00

2 oz cognac​ .5 oz Orgeat 6 MD ango​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: Nick N Nora Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

Jungle Bird

$12.00

1.5 oz Black strap rum​ .75 oz Campari​ 1.5 oz pineapple juice​ .5 oz lime​ .5 cane​ Method:short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none

Kentucky Bird

$12.00

1.5 oz old forester rye​ .75 campari ​ 1 oz pineapple juice ​ .5 lemon ​ .5 passion fruit syrup ​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: Dehydrated lime

Kentucky Oaks Lily

$12.00

1.5 oz titos handmade vodka​ .5 oz combier triple sec​ .75 lime​ .75 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange, rimmed. Dropped in​ Cocktiail description – the official cocktail of the oaks. Ran before the derby. Sweeter with notes of orange and pomegranate

La Louisiana

$12.00

2 oz rye​ .75 sweet vermouth​ .5 benedictine​ 9 MD peychauds​ Absinthe rinse​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Nick n Nora​ Garnish: Cherry

Last Word

$12.00

.75 Gin​ .75 Maraschino​ .75 Green Chartreuse​ .75 lime​ Method: Long Shake​ Glassware: Coupe​ Garnish: none

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

2 oz vodka​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe 7 oz​ Garnish: express lemon and dropped in

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Long Island

$12.00

5 vodka​ .5 rum​ .5 triple sec( other orange liquer)​ .5 gin​ .75 lemon​ .5 cane​ Top with coke​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped i

Mai Tai

$12.00

.75 oz Appleton Estate Signature​ .75 oz Cachaca 51​ .75 oz Gran Gala ​ 1 oz Lime Juice​ .75 oz Orgeat​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: tulip​ Garnish: dehydrated lime / mint​ ​ Cocktail description – very boozy and not as sweet as your would think. Nice French rum notes

Manhattan

$12.00

2 oz Old forester Whiskey​ 1 oz Sweet Vermouth​ 6 MD Ango​ ​ Method: Stir all ingredients with ice. ​ ​ Glassware: Nick n nora​ ​ Garnish: Cherry ​ Cocktail description – classic whiskey cocktail. Very boozy and nice sweet notes from the vermouth​

Margarita

$12.00

1.5 oz silver tequila .5 orange liquer .75 lime .25 cane Method: short shake and dump Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: dehydrated lime

Martinez

$12.00

1.5 oz gin 1.5 oz sweet vermouth .25 maraschino liquer 6 MD ango Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, dropped in

Martini

$12.00

2 oz gin or vodka 1 oz dry vermouth 12 MD orange bitters Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in

Mexican Firing Squad

$12.00

2oz tequila ​ .75 Grenadine​ .75 Lime Juice​ 15 MD Ango​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: dehydrated lime​ ​ Cocktail description – a margarita sweetened with grenadine and nice cinnamon and clove notes from the angostura

Mezcal Firing Squad

$12.00

1.5 oz silver tequila .5 oz mezcal .75 lime .75 grenadine 15 MD ango Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: dehydrated lime

Mezcal OF

$12.00

1.5 Reposado tequila​ .5 mezcal​ .25 dem​ 3 MD orange bitters​ 3 MD Angostura bitters​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: Orange twist expressed, rimmed and dropped in. Lemon twist expressed and dropped in

Mezcal Paloma

$12.00

1 oz silver tequila .5 oz mezcal .5 oz aperol .75 lime .75 GF .25 cane 2 oz Grapefruit soda Method: short shake Glassware: footed pilsner Garnish: grapefruit slice

Mint Julep

$12.00

2 oz old forester​ .25 oz Demerara Gomme Syrup​ 6-10Mint Leaves​ Method: Muddle mint in bottom/ Swizzle​ Glassware: julep tin​ Garnish: mint​ ​ Cocktail description – very boozy with strong mint flavor. Official drink of the Kentucky derby

Mojito

$12.00

2 oz white rum​ .75 lime​ .75 cane​ 2 oz soda​ Nice pinch of mint 6-10 leaves​ Method: Muddle soda and mint in bottom of collins glass. Short shake remaining ingredients in tin​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: Mint sprig

Monkey Business

$12.00

1.5 oz old forester 86​ .75 bannana de brasil​ 1.5 Half n Half​ .5 spiced pecan​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: grated cinnamon

Moscow Mule

$12.00

2 oz vodka​ .5 oz Lime Juice​ .75 Ginger Syrup​ 2oz Soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: lime wedge/ ginger candy flag​ ​ ​ Cocktail description – a classic vodka cocktail with fresh ginger and lime flavors

Naked & Famous

$12.00

.75 mezcal .75 aperol .75 yellow chartreuse .75 lime Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none

Negroni

$12.00

1.5 Brokers gin​ .75 Campari​ .75 Sweet Vermouth​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: orange expressed, rimmed, dropped in​ ​ Cocktail description: very boozy and bitter. A classic invented in Italy when the soda for the americano was replace with gin

New York sour

$12.00

.75 lemon .75 cane 2 oz bourbon Top with red wine Method: short shake and strain into rocks glass, float red wine on top

Northern Lights

$12.00

1 oz gin​ .5 lemon​ .5 strawberry syrup​ top with prosecco ​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: lemon twist​ Cocktail description – A strawberry French 75

Number Blue

$12.00

.75oz Tito’s​ .75oz Lillet ​ .75oz Blue curaçao ​ .75oz Lemon​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange and dropped in​ Cocktail description: a more orange forward blue corpse reviver. A dryer cocktail

Old Fashioned

$12.00

2oz Bourbon​ .25 Dem​ 6 MD Ango​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Old fashioned​ Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in/Orange expressed, rimmed, dropped in​ Cocktail description- classic. Bourbon sugar and bitters stirred over ice with lemon and orange expressed. No muddling

Painkiller

$12.00

2oz Pussers, ​ 2 oz pineapple juice , ​ 1 oz orange, ​ 1oz coconut cream​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: pineapple​ Garnish: grated nutmeg​ ​ Cocktail description – A much boozier less sweet version of a pina coloda

Paloma

$12.00

1.5 oz tequilla​ .5 oz aperol​ .75 lime​ .75 GF​ .25 cane​ 2 oz jarritos​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: Grapefruit slice​ ​ Cocktail description – A grapefruit margarita with bubbles. Light dry and refreshing

Paper Cut

$12.00

1oz Gin​ 1oz Cappelletti​ 1oz Lemon​ 3/4oz honey​ 1/4oz ginger​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – ginger nose and nice orange and honey notes with a little kick of gin

Paper Plane

$12.00

.75 oz bourbon .75 oz aperol .75 oz Amaro ( preferably nonino, but montenegro if not) .75 lemon

Pasubio effect

$12.00

2oz Pasubio amaro 1oz cognac .5oz dem 1 egg Method:long shake with 3 ice cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: none

Pegu Club

$12.00

2 oz gin​ .75 oz Orange curacoa​ .75 lime​ .25 cane​ 3 MD orange bitters​ 3 MD angostura bitters​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: coupe 7 oz​ Garnish: none

Penicillin

$12.00

2 oz blended scotch​ .25 oz peaty scotch​ .75 lemon​ .5 ginger syrup​ .25 honey syrup​ Method:short shake​ Glassware : Old fashioned​ Garnish: Dehydrated lemon wheel with ginger candy anf flamingo toothpick

Pimms Colada

$12.00

.5 strawberry .75 lime 1 coconut cream 1 rum haven 1 pimms Whip shake and dump into wine glass Garnish with mint and strawberry

Pimms Cup

$12.00

2oz Pimms, ​ 1oz GF, .​ 5oz Lemon, ​ .75 oz Ginger Syrup,​ 2oz Soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: strawberry/ mint​ ​ Cocktail description – a ginger forward cocktail. Official drink of Wimbledon. Done like they make in England not in new orleans

Pina Colada

$12.00

1 oz silver rum​ 1 oz Rumhaven Coconut​ 1 oz Pineapple Juice​ .5 oz Lime Juice​ 1 oz Coconut Cream​ 3 MD Ango​ Method: whip​ Glassware: hurricane Garnish: dehydrated lime/ Umbrella​ ​ Cocktail description – light and sweet. Strong notes of coconut

Pisco Sour

$12.00

2oz Barsol pisco​ .5 lime juice​ .5 lemon juice​ .75 cane​ .5 egg white​ Method: dry shake/ long shake 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: ango art​ ​ ​ Cocktail description – a sour made with perevian brandy

Porn Star Martini

$12.00

2oz vodka​ .75 lime​ 1 oz passion fruit syrup​ 6 MD vanilla extract​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: side car of bubbles ( sip back and forth don’t pour in!)​ ​ Description – A passion fruit forward cocktail with notes of vanilla – Side care of bubbles to be sipped back and forth

Raspberry Rickey

$12.00

.5 cane .75 lime .5 gin 1.5 raspberry liquor 3 oz of soda Footed Pilsner

Rise and Shine

$12.00

.5 cane .75 lemon .75 peche de vigne 1.5 vodka Method: whip shake with pebble ice and dump into footed Pilsner Garnish: lemon wheel

Saturn

$12.00

1.5 oz brokers gin​ .75 lemon juice​ .5 vlevet falernum​ .5 oregeat​ .25 passion fruit syrup​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: cherry​ Cocktail description – classic tiki gin cocktail. Notes of cinnamon and passion fruit. A little sweeter

Sazerac

$12.00

2 oz rye whiskey​ .5 cane​ 12 MD peychauds bitters​ Absinthe rinse​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: sazerac glass​ Garnish: expressed lemon and discarded​ ​ Cocktail description – Americas first cocktail penned to paper. Simliar to an old fashioned. Peychouds bitters and absinthe gives it nice anise notes

Scofflaw

$12.00

1.5 rye whiskey​ 1 oz dry vermouth​ .75 lime​ .5 grenadine​ 3 MD orange bitters​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: expressed orange rim and drop in

Serenity Now

$12.00

2oz old forester 100​ .75 lime juice​ .75 spiced pecan dem​ 15 MD Roasted pecan oil( on top as garnish)​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: roasted pecan oil​ Cocktail description – a high proof whiskey daiqurir with pecan oil floated on top to give it a nice nutty flavor

Sidecar

$12.00

2 oz Cognac​ .5 oz orange liquer​ .75 lemon​ .25 dem​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7 oz coupe​ Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, dropped in

Singapore Sling

$12.00Out of stock

1 oz brokers gin​ 1.5 oz liquer blend (.5 of each – Gran gala, Cheery liquer, B&B)​ 2 oz pineapple juice​ .5 oz lime juice​ .5 grenadine​ 3 MD angostura​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: footed pilsner​ Garnish: dehydrated lime and cherry garnish

Sloe Gin Fizz

$12.00

Southern Baptist

$12.00

2oz OF 86​ 1 oz lime juice​ .75 ginger syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: ginger candy on lip​ Cocktail description – ginger and high proof bourbon really shine. Great sub for a Kentucky mule

Spa Day

$12.00

1.5oz lavender infused tequila​ .5oz Rumhaven coconut​ 1 oz pineapple juice​ .5 lime juice​ 1 oz coconut cream​ Method: whipped​ Glassware: pineapple​ Garnish: lavender sprig​ ​ Ciocktail description – a great tequilla summer drink. Very fresh and light

Strawberry Flip

$12.00

2 oz Brokers gin​ .75 Strawberry​ .75 Lemon​ 1 whole egg​ Method: Long shake with 4 cubes of ice​ Glassware: Large Coupe​ Garnish: Stawberry

Strawberry Lemondrop

$12.00

Strawberry Shooter

$6.00

Sugar Plum

$12.00

2 oz gin​ 1 oz grapefruit​ .5 grenadine​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none​ ​ Cocktail description – A grapefruit gimlet sweetened with grenadine

Tea Time

$12.00

2oz Earl grey tea infused vodka​ .75 lemon​ .75 honey syrup​ Method: short shae​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: dehydrated lemon/Mint​ ​ Cocktail description – our craft take on a john daly. ( an Arnold palmer with booze)

Tea Time Shot

$5.00

The Art Vandelay

$12.00

The Briar Patch

$12.00

1.5oz Old Forester 86​ .75 Creme de Mure​ .75 Lemon​ .5 Cane​ egg white​ Method:dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: dehydrated lemon​ Cocktail description- A blackberry whiskey sour

The Druid

$12.00

1.5 Vodka​ .5 aperol​ .75 lemon​ .75 strawberry syrup​ Method: long shake​ Glassware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

The Hank

$12.00

2 oz vodka​ .75 lime​ .75 passsion fruit styrup​ .25 ginger syrup​ 2 oz soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: mint​ ​ Cocktail description – a passion fruit Moscow mule

The Matador

$12.00

2 oz repasado tequila​ .75 dry vermouth​ .25 gran gala​ 9 MD orange bitters​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: Nick N Nora​ Garnish: expressed grapefruit dropped in

The Whig

$12.00

1.5 bourbon​ .5 aperol​ 1 oz grapefruit​ .5 lime​ .5 stawberry syrup​ 1 eggwhite​ Method: dry shake/ long shake with 3​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: strawberry

Tom Collins

$12.00

2 oz gin ( or vodka)​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ 2 oz soda​ Method: short shake​ Glassware: collins​ Garnish: cherry and orange slice flag

Trinidad Sour

$12.00

1 oz angostura bitters​ .5 oz rye whiskey​ .75 lemon​ 1 oz orgeat​ Method: long shake​ Glasssware: 7oz coupe​ Garnish: none

Vesper

$12.00

1.5 gin​ .75 Vodka​ .5 Lillet Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

Vieux Carre

$12.00

.75 rye whiskey​ .75 cognac​ .75 sweet vermouth​ .25 benedictine​ 3 md peychauds​ 3 md angostura​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

Vodka Bramble

$12.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

2 oz bourbon​ .75 lemon​ .75 cane​ 1 egg white​ Method: Dry shake/ Long shake with 3 cubes​ Glassware: 8oz coupe​ Garnish: ango drops done all pretty

White Negroni

$12.00

1.5 gin​ .75 lillet blanc​ .75 suze​ Method: stirred​ Glassware: nick n nora​ Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in

Martini Monday

MM - Pornstar Martini

$10.00

MM - Dirty Martini

$10.00

MM - Vesper

$10.00

MM - House Martini

$10.00

MM - Espresso Martini

$10.00

cocktails

HH Old Fashioned

$6.00

HH Daiquiri

$7.00

HH Moscow Mule

$7.00

HH Chai Milk Punch

$8.00

HH Margarita

$7.00

HH Gin Rickey

$7.00

Industry Specials

HH Chestnut Club

$8.00

HH Espresso Milk Punch

$8.00

HH Coconut Daiquiri

$8.00

HH Blinker

$8.00

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Gin

Wonderbird

$18.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Botanist

$13.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Roku

$11.00

House gin

$7.00

Rum

Zaya

$11.00

Plantation 3 star

$10.00

Cachaca P-51

$8.00

Appleton Signature

$8.00

Brugal Anejo

$8.00

Campesino Aged

$12.00

Campesino silver X

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$7.00

Diplomatico RES

$15.00

Four square Detente(1oz)

$20.00

Foursquare Sagacity (1oz)

$20.00

Goslings Black Seal

$7.00

Don Q

$7.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

Tequila

Centenario

$13.00

José Cristalino

$14.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Tanteo

$15.00Out of stock

Birthday Shot 1 oz

Herraduro Ultra Añejo

$20.00

José Trad Silver

$10.00Out of stock

El jimador Reposado

$8.00

El jimador Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Añejo

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Montelobos

$13.00

400 Conejos

$13.00

House tequila

$8.00

American Whiskey

Old Forester 86

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Clyde Mays Alabama Style

$12.00

Blade and Bow

$15.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Old Forester Rye

$8.00

Calumet 8 Year

$16.00

Clyde Mays 110

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elmer T Lee (1oz)

$30.00

Hancock Reserve

$20.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

Issac Bowman

$15.00

Kentucky Owl 10 yr (1 oz )

$30.00

Michters

$15.00

Old Forester 1870

$15.00

Old Forester 1897

$16.00

Old Forester 1910

$20.00

Old Forester 1920

$20.00

Old forester Barrel pick (1 oz)

$15.00

Old Forester Bottle

$150.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr(1oz)

$40.00

Rams Point Shooter

$5.00

Sam Houston 15 Yr (1oz)

$15.00

Thomas S Moore (1 oz)

$15.00

Weller 12yr (1oz)

$35.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

Whistle Pig Roadstock Rye 1 oz

$15.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$25.00

2 oz

Stagg Jr (1oz )

$30.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Weller Antique 107 (1oz)

$25.00

Scotch/Irish Whiskey/Japanese Whiskey

Ardbeg

$20.00

Balvenie Double

$15.00

Dalmore

$20.00

Dewars White

$10.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessy

$15.00