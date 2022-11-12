Session Cocktails Session Bar Tuscaloosa

- Home
Old Fashioned
2oz Bourbon .25 Dem 6 MD Ango Method: stirred Glassware: Old fashioned Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in/Orange expressed, rimmed, dropped in Cocktail description- classic. Bourbon sugar and bitters stirred over ice with lemon and orange expressed. No muddling
Tea Time
2oz Earl grey tea infused vodka .75 lemon .75 honey syrup Method: short shae Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: dehydrated lemon/Mint Cocktail description – our craft take on a john daly. ( an Arnold palmer with booze)
Sidecar
2 oz Cognac .5 oz orange liquer .75 lemon .25 dem Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, dropped in
Gimlet
2oz Gin .75 Lime Cordial Method: long shake Glassware: coupe Garnish: none Cocktail description – A classic gin drink. Lime cordial gives it extremely fresh lime flavor that plays well with the juniper
Mexican Firing Squad
2oz tequila .75 Grenadine .75 Lime Juice 15 MD Ango Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: dehydrated lime Cocktail description – a margarita sweetened with grenadine and nice cinnamon and clove notes from the angostura
Pimms Cup
2oz Pimms, 1oz GF, . 5oz Lemon, .75 oz Ginger Syrup, 2oz Soda Method: short shake Glassware: footed pilsner Garnish: strawberry/ mint Cocktail description – a ginger forward cocktail. Official drink of Wimbledon. Done like they make in England not in new orleans
Pimms Colada
.5 strawberry .75 lime 1 coconut cream 1 rum haven 1 pimms Whip shake and dump into wine glass Garnish with mint and strawberry
Coconut Daiquiri
2oz rumhaven .75 lime juice .5 cane sugar Method: Long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: dehydrated lime Cocktail description – classic daiquiri made with high quality coconut rum
French 75
1 oz Broker’s Gin .5 oz Lemon Juice .5 oz Simple Syrup 3 oz Bubbles Method: Long Shake Glassware: Large coupe Garnish: Lemon Twist expressed and dropped in Cocktail description – classic new orleans cocktail. Lemon forward and very refreshing.
Bramble
1.5 oz gin .75 oz lemon juice .5 oz cane syrup .75 oz creme de mure Method: whip Glassware: Footed pilsner Garnish: Blackberry with toothpick and dyhdrated lemon Cocktail description – A gin blackberry sour. Sweet but not to sweet
Porn Star Martini
2oz vodka .75 lime 1 oz passion fruit syrup 6 MD vanilla extract Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: side car of bubbles ( sip back and forth don’t pour in!) Description – A passion fruit forward cocktail with notes of vanilla – Side care of bubbles to be sipped back and forth
Gold Rush
2 oz Old Forester bourbon ( or bourbon of choice) .75 oz Lemon juice .75 oz Honey Syrup Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: none Cocktail description – A whiskey sour sweetend with honey
Brass Monkey
Brass monkey 1.5 oz Don Q .75 oz Banana Liquer Giffard .75 oz Lime juice .5 oz Pineapple juice .5 oz Dem syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish:grated cinnamon Cocktail Descriptions – A banana daiquiri sweetened with pineapple juice
Paloma
1.5 oz tequilla .5 oz aperol .75 lime .75 GF .25 cane 2 oz jarritos Method: short shake Glassware: footed pilsner Garnish: Grapefruit slice Cocktail description – A grapefruit margarita with bubbles. Light dry and refreshing
Pasubio effect
2oz Pasubio amaro 1oz cognac .5oz dem 1 egg Method:long shake with 3 ice cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: none
Fitzgerald
2 oz gin .75 lemon .75 cane 6 md angostura Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, and dropped in
Serenity Now
2oz old forester 100 .75 lime juice .75 spiced pecan dem 15 MD Roasted pecan oil( on top as garnish) Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: roasted pecan oil Cocktail description – a high proof whiskey daiqurir with pecan oil floated on top to give it a nice nutty flavor
Airmail
1 oz .5 oz Honey Syrup .5 oz Lime Juice 3 oz Bubbles Method: long shake Glassware: 8oz Coupe Garnish: None
Flora Dora
2 oz Vodka (originally with gin, but we use vodka) .75 lime .75 strawberry 2 oz gingerale Method: short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: Dehydrated lime Cocktail description – a Strawberry vodka collins. With gingerale as the bubbles
Ring my bell
3 mmd black pepper .75 yellow bell pepper .75 lemon .5 cocchi American 1.5 reposado tequila Rocks glass with mini bell pepper garnish
2 ango 25 spiced pecan .5 vf .5 grenadine .5 lime 1 gf 1 Appleton 1 brugal Whip shake with pebble ice and dump into tiki head Garnish with Grapefruit, cinnamon stick and mint and grated cinnamon
Apples to Apples
.75 cane .75 lemon 2 Tito’s 2 apple cider Shake and pour into collins glass
Whiskey Cocktails
Black Manhattan
2oz bourbon 1oz Averna 3MD ango 3 MD Orange bitters Method: Stirred Glassware : Coupe Garnish: Cherry garnish
Blinker
2 oz old forester 100 rye 3 oz GF juice 1 oz grenadine Method: whip Glassware: Pilsner Garnish: grapefruit slice Cocktail Description: A sweet rye whiskey cocktail. Tastes like drinking candied whiskey
Blue Grass Swizzle
2oz old forester bourbon .5 ginger syrup .25 cane .75 lemon 6-10 mint leaves Method: muddle mint in glass with sugar. Add ingredients and pebble ice. Swizzle. Top with ice. Garnish with ango and mint Cocktail Description – a fresh, minty, and spicy ginger bourbon cocktail. Great summer drink
Boulevardier
1.5 oz bourbon .75 campari .75 sweet vermouth Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: orange twist
Bourbon Milk Punch
2 oz bourbon 1.5 oz half n half 1 oz dem syrup Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: grated nutmeg
Brown Derby
2 oz Old forester 86 1 oz Grapefruit Juice .5 oz Honey Syrup Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: Grapefruit slice Cocktail description – honey and grapefruit are the dominant flavors and the oaky bourbon shines through at the end
Chai Milk Punch
2 oz chai infused old forester 1.5 oz half n half 1 oz dem syrup Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: grated nutmeg Cocktail description – Drinkin a boozey chai latte
Chai Latte shot
Diamondback
1.5 oz Rye .75 oz Yellow Chartreuse .75 oz Applejack Method: stirred Glassware: Nick n Nora Garnish: Cherry
Egg Nog
1 oz bourbon 1 oz rum .75 heavy cream 1 oz dem syrup 1 egg Method: Long shake Glassware: large coupe Garnish: Grated nutmeg
Fools Gold
2 oz bourbon .75 lemon 1 oz hot honey syrup Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: none
Halekulani
1.5 oz old forester 100 .5 lemon juice .5 pineapple juice .5 orange juice .25 dem .25 grenadine Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none Cocktail description – fruity bourbon cocktail. tiki
High Tower
2oz Tullamore dew .75 lemon .75 honey syrup Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: mint sprig Cocktail description – a irish whiskey sour with mint
Improved Whiskey Cocktail
2oz Rye 1/4oz luxardo 1/4oz cane 1 Spray absinthe rinse 3MD Peychauds 3MD Ango Method: stirred Glassware: Old fashioned Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in
Insanity Later
2oz Chai infused Tullamore dew 1 oz orange juice .75 lime juice .5 spiced pecan dem .5 vanilla syrup(6 dashes of vanilla and .5 cane if out of vanilla syrup) Method: whipped Glassware: footed pilsner Garnish: moint sprig and cinnamon stick Cocktail description – a great fall cocktail. Chai forward and tart
Jack Rose
2 oz Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy .75 oz Lemon Juice .75 oz Grenadine Method: Shake Glassware: Coupe Garnish: Apple Cocktail description – a slight sour apple flavor
Kentucky Bird
1.5 oz old forester rye .75 campari 1 oz pineapple juice .5 lemon .5 passion fruit syrup Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: Dehydrated lime
La Louisiana
2 oz rye .75 sweet vermouth .5 benedictine 9 MD peychauds Absinthe rinse Method: stirred Glassware: Nick n Nora Garnish: Cherry
Good times
.75 bourbon .75 cappelletti .75 Melleti .75 lemon .25 cane syrup Method: short shake and strain into rocks glass, garnish with lemon peel
Manhattan
2 oz Old forester Whiskey 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 6 MD Ango Method: Stir all ingredients with ice. Glassware: Nick n nora Garnish: Cherry Cocktail description – classic whiskey cocktail. Very boozy and nice sweet notes from the vermouth
Mint Julep
2 oz old forester .25 oz Demerara Gomme Syrup 6-10Mint Leaves Method: Muddle mint in bottom/ Swizzle Glassware: julep tin Garnish: mint Cocktail description – very boozy with strong mint flavor. Official drink of the Kentucky derby
Monkey Business
1.5 oz old forester 86 .75 bannana de brasil 1.5 Half n Half .5 spiced pecan Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: grated cinnamon
Paper Plane
.75 oz bourbon .75 oz aperol .75 oz Amaro ( preferably nonino, but montenegro if not) .75 lemon
Penicillin
2 oz blended scotch .25 oz peaty scotch .75 lemon .5 ginger syrup .25 honey syrup Method:short shake Glassware : Old fashioned Garnish: Dehydrated lemon wheel with ginger candy anf flamingo toothpick
New York sour
.75 lemon .75 cane 2 oz bourbon Top with red wine Method: short shake and strain into rocks glass, float red wine on top
Sazerac
2 oz rye whiskey .5 cane 12 MD peychauds bitters Absinthe rinse Method: stirred Glassware: sazerac glass Garnish: expressed lemon and discarded Cocktail description – Americas first cocktail penned to paper. Simliar to an old fashioned. Peychouds bitters and absinthe gives it nice anise notes
Scofflaw
1.5 rye whiskey 1 oz dry vermouth .75 lime .5 grenadine 3 MD orange bitters Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: expressed orange rim and drop in
Serenity Now
2oz old forester 100 .75 lime juice .75 spiced pecan dem 15 MD Roasted pecan oil( on top as garnish) Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: roasted pecan oil Cocktail description – a high proof whiskey daiqurir with pecan oil floated on top to give it a nice nutty flavor
Southern Baptist
2oz OF 86 1 oz lime juice .75 ginger syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: ginger candy on lip Cocktail description – ginger and high proof bourbon really shine. Great sub for a Kentucky mule
The Briar Patch
1.5oz Old Forester 86 .75 Creme de Mure .75 Lemon .5 Cane egg white Method:dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: dehydrated lemon Cocktail description- A blackberry whiskey sour
Vieux Carre
.75 rye whiskey .75 cognac .75 sweet vermouth .25 benedictine 3 md peychauds 3 md angostura Method: stirred Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in
The Whig
1.5 bourbon .5 aperol 1 oz grapefruit .5 lime .5 stawberry syrup 1 eggwhite Method: dry shake/ long shake with 3 Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: strawberry
Whiskey Sour
2 oz bourbon .75 lemon .75 cane 1 egg white Method: Dry shake/ Long shake with 3 cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: ango drops done all pretty
Final Ward
75 bourbon .75 luxardo .75 yellow chartresus .75 lemon Method: Long Shake Glassware: Coupe Garnish: none
Old forester barrel pick OF
Rum Cocktails
Blue Hawaii
.75 oz Don Q Rum .75 oz Tito’s Vodka .5 oz Giffard Blue Curacao 3 oz Pineapple Juice .75 oz Lemon Juice .25 oz Cane Syrup Method: Short shake. Top with pebble ice Glassware: Blue hawaain tiki cup Garnish:Umbrella Description: Essentially a vodka sour layered with pineapple juice and bolstered with both sweet and bitter orange flavors.
Brass Monkey
Brass monkey 1.5 oz Don Q .75 oz Banana Liquer Giffard .75 oz Lime juice .5 oz Pineapple juice .5 oz Dem syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish:grated cinnamon Cocktail Descriptions – A banana daiquiri sweetened with pineapple juice
Bumble bee
2oz Appleton rum, .75 lime, 1oz honey syrup, . 5oz egg white Method: dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: expressed orange and rimmed then tossed/Ango art
Caipirinha
2 oz P-51 cachaca .5 oz Simple 1 Demerara Sugar Cube 6 lime wedges Method: muddle ingredients and limes in tin. Add scoop of ice and shake the fire out of it. Dump into Old fashioned glass Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: none Cocktail description – A limey French rum cocktail. Got some funky notes to it.
Coconut Mojito
2 oz Rumhaven .75 lime .5 cane 2 oz soda mint Method: muddle mint and soda/ short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: mint
Coconut Shot
Daiquiri
2 oz Rum .75 lime juice .75 cane syrup Method: long shake Glassware: coupe glass Garnish: lime wedge Cocktail description – balanced rum cocktail. Lime and sugar make up this classic. Not to sweet
Daisy De Santiago
1.5 oz silver rum .5 Green chartreuse .75 lime .5 cane Method: whip Glassware: collins Garnish: mint sprig Cocktail description- a classic rum cocktail sweetened with green chartreuse for herbal notes
Hemingway Daiquiri
2 oz white rum .5 oz Maraschino Liquer .75 oz Lime Juice .5 oz grapefruit .25 cane Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: dehydrated lime Cocktail description – A dry daiquiri with grapefruit
De Brazil
1.5 oz P51 cachaca .5 sweet vermouth .5 creme de cacao .75 lime .25 grenadine Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: dehydrated lime Cocktial description : not very sweet. Tart with notes of chocolate
Egg Nog
1 oz bourbon 1 oz rum .75 heavy cream 1 oz dem syrup 1 egg Method: Long shake Glassware: large coupe Garnish: Grated nutmeg
El Presidente
1.5 oz flor de cana gold .75 dry vermouth .5 gran gala .25 grenadine Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: cherry and express orange rimmed and dropped in
Hurricane
1 oz goslings dark rum 1 oz Silver rum 1 oz lemon juice 1 oz passion fruit syrup .25 oz grenadine Method: whipped Glassware: tulip Garnish: orange slice and cherry flag Cocktail description – A passion fruit forward cocktail. The original recipe used in new orlean
Jungle Bird
1.5 oz Black strap rum .75 oz Campari 1.5 oz pineapple juice .5 oz lime .5 cane Method:short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: none
Mai Tai
.75 oz Appleton Estate Signature .75 oz Cachaca 51 .75 oz Gran Gala 1 oz Lime Juice .75 oz Orgeat Method: whipped Glassware: tulip Garnish: dehydrated lime / mint Cocktail description – very boozy and not as sweet as your would think. Nice French rum notes
Mojito
2 oz white rum .75 lime .75 cane 2 oz soda Nice pinch of mint 6-10 leaves Method: Muddle soda and mint in bottom of collins glass. Short shake remaining ingredients in tin Glassware: collins Garnish: Mint sprig
Painkiller
2oz Pussers, 2 oz pineapple juice , 1 oz orange, 1oz coconut cream Method: whipped Glassware: pineapple Garnish: grated nutmeg Cocktail description – A much boozier less sweet version of a pina coloda
Pina Colada
1 oz silver rum 1 oz Rumhaven Coconut 1 oz Pineapple Juice .5 oz Lime Juice 1 oz Coconut Cream 3 MD Ango Method: whip Glassware: hurricane Garnish: dehydrated lime/ Umbrella Cocktail description – light and sweet. Strong notes of coconut
Dark And Stormy
2 oz Black Rum .5 oz Lime Juice .75oz Ginger Syrup 2 oz Club Soda Method:short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: Lime and ginger candy flag Cocktail description – a Black rum based mule
Zombie
2 ango 25 spiced pecan .5 vf .5 grenadine .5 lime 1 gf 1 Appleton 1 brugal Whip shake with pebble ice and dump into tiki head Garnish with Grapefruit, cinnamon stick and mint and grated cinnamon
Gin Cocktails
Aviation
1.5 oz brokers gin .5 oz luxardo .25 creme de viollete .75 lemon .25 cane Method: Long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: Cherry
Bee's Knees
2 oz gin .75 lemon .75 honey Method: add all ingredients to tin. Shake and double strain into coupe glass Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none
Chestnut Club
1 oz brokers gin 1 oz cappaletti apertivo 1 oz lemon 1 oz orgeat Method: short shake glassware: old fashioned Garnish: none. Cocktail description: Gin tiki drink. Similar flavor to a push pop
Corpse Reviver #2
.75 gin .75 lillet blanc .75 orange curacoa .75 lemon Method:long shake Glassware: Coupe Garnish: Absinthe spritz over top of glass after cocktail is poured
Cucumber Gimlet (gin)
2 oz gin 1.5 oz salted cucumber cordial .25 oz cane syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: none
Fitzgerald
2 oz gin .75 lemon .75 cane 6 md angostura Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, and dropped in
Gin Rickey
2 oz gin 1 oz lime cordial 3 oz soda Method: short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: none
Gin Fizz
2 oz Gin .75 oz Lemon Juice .75 oz Simple Egg White 2 oz Soda Method: dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes Glassware: collins Garnish: none Cocktail description – a lemon and gin based cocktail. Egg white and soda make it slighty creamy and bubbly
Sloe Gin Fizz
High Five
1.5 oz gin .5 oz aperol 1 oz grapefruit .5 oz lime .5 cane Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: high five
Last Word
.75 Gin .75 Maraschino .75 Green Chartreuse .75 lime Method: Long Shake Glassware: Coupe Garnish: none
Martini
2 oz gin or vodka 1 oz dry vermouth 12 MD orange bitters Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: lemon expressed and dropped in
Martinez
1.5 oz gin 1.5 oz sweet vermouth .25 maraschino liquer 6 MD ango Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: orange twist expressed, rimmed, dropped in
Negroni
1.5 Brokers gin .75 Campari .75 Sweet Vermouth Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: orange expressed, rimmed, dropped in Cocktail description: very boozy and bitter. A classic invented in Italy when the soda for the americano was replace with gin
White Negroni
1.5 gin .75 lillet blanc .75 suze Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in
Paper Cut
1oz Gin 1oz Cappelletti 1oz Lemon 3/4oz honey 1/4oz ginger Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: none Cocktail description – ginger nose and nice orange and honey notes with a little kick of gin
Pegu Club
2 oz gin .75 oz Orange curacoa .75 lime .25 cane 3 MD orange bitters 3 MD angostura bitters Method: long shake Glassware: coupe 7 oz Garnish: none
Saturn
1.5 oz brokers gin .75 lemon juice .5 vlevet falernum .5 oregeat .25 passion fruit syrup Method: whipped Glassware: collins Garnish: cherry Cocktail description – classic tiki gin cocktail. Notes of cinnamon and passion fruit. A little sweeter
Singapore Sling
1 oz brokers gin 1.5 oz liquer blend (.5 of each – Gran gala, Cheery liquer, B&B) 2 oz pineapple juice .5 oz lime juice .5 grenadine 3 MD angostura Method: short shake Glassware: footed pilsner Garnish: dehydrated lime and cherry garnish
Strawberry Flip
2 oz Brokers gin .75 Strawberry .75 Lemon 1 whole egg Method: Long shake with 4 cubes of ice Glassware: Large Coupe Garnish: Stawberry
Sugar Plum
2 oz gin 1 oz grapefruit .5 grenadine Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none Cocktail description – A grapefruit gimlet sweetened with grenadine
Tom Collins
2 oz gin ( or vodka) .75 lemon .75 cane 2 oz soda Method: short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: cherry and orange slice flag
Northern Lights
1 oz gin .5 lemon .5 strawberry syrup top with prosecco Method: long shake Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: lemon twist Cocktail description – A strawberry French 75
Gin Blossom
1.5 gin .5 lillet .5 elderflower Stirred in mixing vessel, Served up in nick n nora glass with a lemon peel
Garden Party
1.5 gin .5 lillet .5 pamplemouse liqueur Garnish: grapefruit peel Glassware: Nick n Nora
Tequila Cocktails
Bee Sting
2 oz el jimador rep .75 oz lemon 1 oz Hot Honey Method: Long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none
El Jefe
1.5 oz tequila .5 oz aperol 1 oz grapefruit .5 oz lime ..5 oz strawberry syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: strawberry Cocktail description – a tart strawberry margarita. Served up
Flight of The Honey Bee
2 oz tequilla silver .75 lemon .75 Honey Method: long shake Glassware: coupe Garnish: none
Infante
2 oz silver tequila 1 oz orgeat .5 lime .5 pineapple 6 md orange bitters Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: grated nutmeg
Margarita
1.5 oz silver tequila .5 orange liquer .75 lime .25 cane Method: short shake and dump Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: dehydrated lime
Mezcal Paloma
1 oz silver tequila .5 oz mezcal .5 oz aperol .75 lime .75 GF .25 cane 2 oz Grapefruit soda Method: short shake Glassware: footed pilsner Garnish: grapefruit slice
Mezcal OF
1.5 Reposado tequila .5 mezcal .25 dem 3 MD orange bitters 3 MD Angostura bitters Method: stirred Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: Orange twist expressed, rimmed and dropped in. Lemon twist expressed and dropped in
Mezcal Firing Squad
1.5 oz silver tequila .5 oz mezcal .75 lime .75 grenadine 15 MD ango Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: dehydrated lime
Naked & Famous
.75 mezcal .75 aperol .75 yellow chartreuse .75 lime Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none
Spa Day
1.5oz lavender infused tequila .5oz Rumhaven coconut 1 oz pineapple juice .5 lime juice 1 oz coconut cream Method: whipped Glassware: pineapple Garnish: lavender sprig Ciocktail description – a great tequilla summer drink. Very fresh and light
The Matador
2 oz repasado tequila .75 dry vermouth .25 gran gala 9 MD orange bitters Method: stirred Glassware: Nick N Nora Garnish: expressed grapefruit dropped in
Vodka Cocktails
Blue Hawaii
.75 oz Don Q Rum .75 oz Tito’s Vodka .5 oz Giffard Blue Curacao 3 oz Pineapple Juice .75 oz Lemon Juice .25 oz Cane Syrup Method: Short shake. Top with pebble ice Glassware: Blue hawaain tiki cup Garnish:Umbrella Description: Essentially a vodka sour layered with pineapple juice and bolstered with both sweet and bitter orange flavors.
Cucumber Gimlet (vodka)
2 oz vodka 1.5 oz salted cucumber cordial .25 cane syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: none
Capri
1oz Vodka, 1oz aperol, 1oz Gf, .5oz simple Method: short shake Glassware: old fashioned Garnish: grapefruit slice Cocktail description – A fancy vodka grapefruit. Little bitter from the aperol
Drag Queen
2 oz titos 1 oz stawberry syrup .75 lime 6 MD orange bitters Method: long shake Glassware: coupe Garnish: side car of prosecco/ orange twist expresed over cocktail rimmed and dropped in
Lemon Drop Martini
2 oz vodka .75 lemon .75 cane Method: long shake Glassware: coupe 7 oz Garnish: express lemon and dropped in
1 oz titos vodka 1 oz capeletti 1 oz lemon 1 oz orgeat Method: whipped Glassware: collins Garnish: none
Long Island
5 vodka .5 rum .5 triple sec( other orange liquer) .5 gin .75 lemon .5 cane Top with coke Method: short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped i
Moscow Mule
2 oz vodka .5 oz Lime Juice .75 Ginger Syrup 2oz Soda Method: short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: lime wedge/ ginger candy flag Cocktail description – a classic vodka cocktail with fresh ginger and lime flavors
Number Blue
.75oz Tito’s .75oz Lillet .75oz Blue curaçao .75oz Lemon Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: expressed orange and dropped in Cocktail description: a more orange forward blue corpse reviver. A dryer cocktail
Rise and Shine
.5 cane .75 lemon .75 peche de vigne 1.5 vodka Method: whip shake with pebble ice and dump into footed Pilsner Garnish: lemon wheel
The Druid
1.5 Vodka .5 aperol .75 lemon .75 strawberry syrup Method: long shake Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none
The Hank
2 oz vodka .75 lime .75 passsion fruit styrup .25 ginger syrup 2 oz soda Method: short shake Glassware: collins Garnish: mint Cocktail description – a passion fruit Moscow mule
Vesper
1.5 gin .75 Vodka .5 Lillet Method: stirred Glassware: nick n nora Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in
Espresso Milk Punch
2 oz espresso infused vodka 1.5 oz half n half 1 oz dem syrup Method: whipped Glassware: collins Garnish: grated nutmeg Cocktail description – a boozy iced coffee
Espresso Martini
2 oz espresso vodka 1 oz Dem syrup Method: long shake Glassware: Nick n Nora Garnish: expressed lemon and discarded Cocktail description – for people that like black coffee. Not coffee ice cream
Espresso n Cream shot
Kentucky Oaks Lily
1.5 oz titos handmade vodka .5 oz combier triple sec .75 lime .75 grenadine Method: long shake Glassware: 7 oz coupe Garnish: expressed orange, rimmed. Dropped in Cocktiail description – the official cocktail of the oaks. Ran before the derby. Sweeter with notes of orange and pomegranate
Dirty martini
3 oz olive infused vodka
Cognac/brandy cocktails
Brandy Alexander
1 oz cognac 1 oz crème de cacoa 1 oz heavy cream Method: long shake Glassware: coupe glass Garnish: grated nut meg
Champs Elyses
1.5 oz Cognac .5 oz Genepy (if we have it Chartruese Blend (.25 yellow,.25Green)) .75 oz Lemon Juice .5 oz Cane Sugar Syrup 3 MD Ango Method: Shaken Glassware: 7oz coupe Garnish: Lemon Peel, expressed and dropped in. Cocktail description- A classic cognac drink sweetened with chartreuse which gives it herbal notes
Coffee Cocktail
2 oz Tawny port (or Maderia if in stock) 1 oz cognac .5 oz dem 1 egg Method: dry shake/ long shake with 3 cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: Grated nutmeg Cocktail description: doesn’t taste like coffee. Just looks like a cappuccino. Great after dinner cocktail
Japanese Cocktail
2 oz cognac .5 oz Orgeat 6 MD ango Method: long shake Glassware: Nick N Nora Garnish: expressed lemon and dropped in
Pisco Sour
2oz Barsol pisco .5 lime juice .5 lemon juice .75 cane .5 egg white Method: dry shake/ long shake 3 cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: ango art Cocktail description – a sour made with perevian brandy
Cordial/Liqueur cocktails
Absinthe Swiss-ess
1 oz absinthe 1 oz heavy cream .75 orgeat egg white Method:Dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes Glassware: Nick N nora Garnish: expressed orange and rimmed then tossed/ Mint sprig attached to glass Cocktail Description – A classic new orleans brunch cocktail. Tastes like a creamy black jelly bean
Amaretto Sour
2 oz amaretto .75 oz Lemon .75 oz Cane 1 egg white Method: Dry shake/Long shake with 3 cubes Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: Ango art
Americano
3oz Prosecco, 2oz Aperol, 1oz Soda Method: Build in glass Glassware: Wine glass Garnish: orange slice
Apricot Rickey
Chartreuse Swizzle
1.25 oz Chartreuse, .75 oz Velver Falernum, 1 oz Pineapple juice, .5oz Lime Method: Swizzle Glassware : Footed pilsner Garnish : lime wheel
Cherry Bomb
.5 cane .75 lime .5 gin 1.5 cherry liquor 3 oz of soda Footed Pilsner
Elderflower Sour
1 oz gin 1 oz elderflower liquer .75 lemon .5 cane 1 egg white Method: dry shake/ long shake Glassware: Large Coupe Garnish: expressed lemon
Grasshopper
1oz creme de cacao 1 oz creme de menthe 1 oz heavy cream Method: long shake Glassware: Nick n Nora Garnish: none Cocktail description – like drinking mint chocolate chip ice cream
Raspberry Rickey
.5 cane .75 lime .5 gin 1.5 raspberry liquor 3 oz of soda Footed Pilsner
Trinidad Sour
1 oz angostura bitters .5 oz rye whiskey .75 lemon 1 oz orgeat Method: long shake Glasssware: 7oz coupe Garnish: none
Chocolate Martini
1 chocolate 1 creme de cacao 1 heavy cream
Negroni Spagliato
1oz sweet vermouth 1oz Campari Top with Prosecco Add vermouth and Campari to rocks glass, add Ice and top with Prosecco, stir to incorporate and garnish with orange peel, rim and drop in
Past Cocktail for Cause Drinks
Eggwhite drinks
Shots
Mocktails
Strawberry Mocktail
1 oz of strawberry 1 oz of lemon Shake and top with soda
Cucumber Mocktail
1.5 cucumber cordial top with soda
Ginger mocktail
1 oz of ginger 1 oz of lime Shake and top with soda
Passionfruit Mocktail
1 oz of passionfruit 1 oz of lemon shake and top with soda
Lime Mocktail
1oz of lime cordial top with soda
Shirley Temple (virgin)
Glass of sprite drizzle grenadine overtop
A-Z
Banana Shots (1 oz)
Champagne Cocktail
prosecco .5 oz cognac 9 MD ango Method: add ango and cognac to tin. Shake and strain into 8oz coupe. Top with champage Glassware: 8oz coupe Garnish: expressed orange rimmed and tossed Description: classic champagne drink. Notes of cinnamon and slight sweetness from the cognac and sugar cube
