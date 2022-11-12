Session Cocktails Session Bar Tuscaloosa

Caipirinha

$12.00

2 oz P-51 cachaca​ .5 oz Simple​ 1 Demerara Sugar Cube​ 6 lime wedges​ Method: muddle ingredients and limes in tin. Add scoop of ice and shake the fire out of it. Dump into Old fashioned glass​ Glassware: old fashioned​ Garnish: none​ Cocktail description – A limey French rum cocktail. Got some funky notes to it.