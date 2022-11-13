Collective - Shaka imageView gallery

Collective - Shaka

308 NW 10th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Da Kine Bird BBQ Chicken
808 Burger
Shrimp Tempura

Main Menu

Island Boy Loco Moco

Island Boy Loco Moco

$12.00

Marinated beef patty over steamed rice, topped with an over easy egg, caramelized onions and mushrooms, and finished with brown gravy. Served with a side of Hawaiian macaroni salad.

Da Kine Bird BBQ Chicken

Da Kine Bird BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken thigh served with steamed rice, Hawaiian macaroni salad, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple and pineapple mango chutney.

Ono Pork Shanks

Ono Pork Shanks

$14.00

Three fried bone-in pork shanks tossed in sweet chili sauce and served with steamed rice.

808 Burger

808 Burger

$11.00

Marinated beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Five pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp, served over steamed rice, drizzled with sweet chili sauce.

Hawaiian Breakfast

Hawaiian Breakfast

$8.00

Grilled Spam over steamed rice, one over easy egg (unless requested otherwise), drizzled with sweet teriyaki sauce.

Musubi

Musubi

$3.00

Grilled Spam over pressed steamed rice, sweet teriyaki sauce, wrapped in dried seaweed.

Ohana Scallops

Ohana Scallops

$16.00Out of stock

3 U-10 Scallops seared in lemon butter and served over citrus pineapple mango chutney, with a side of steamed rice. Finished with a macadamia nut crumble.

Kalua Pork

$12.00Out of stock

Mac Salad

$2.00

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Avocado

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Egg

$1.00

Single Pork Shank

$5.00

Bun

$1.00

Side of Chicken (3 oz)

$4.00

Chicken Portion (6oz)

$8.00

Beef Patty

$3.00

Single Scallop

$5.00Out of stock

2 Pc Shrimp Tempura

$3.50

T-Shirt

$21.00

Beanie

Beanie

$20.00

Beanie With Pom

$25.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Hat

$25.00

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50Out of stock

Canned Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Location

308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

