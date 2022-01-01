Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Collective OKC

335 Reviews

$$

308 NW 10th st

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Order Again

Brewed Coffees

Drip Coffee

$2.10+

Cold Brew

$3.90+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Test

Specialty Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.50+

Hot or Iced

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Hot or Iced

Mocha

$4.00+

Hot or Iced

White Mocha

$4.00+

Hot or Iced

Carmel Macchiato

$4.50+

Hot or Iced

Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$2.50+

Chai Tea

$4.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

Tea

London Fog

$3.70+

Earl Grey

$2.90+

English Breakfast

$2.90+

Calm Chamomile

$2.90+

Refresh Mint

$2.90+

Organic Peachy Green

$2.90+

Zen

$2.90+

Passion

$2.90+

Packaged Drinks

San Pellegrino

$1.75Out of stock

Coca Cola

$2.75

Topochico

$2.00

Fruit Pellegrino

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.00

Bottle water

$1.75

Sm

Drip

$2.10

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50

Americano

$2.50

Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

White Mocha

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Chai Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.20

Matcha

$4.50

Seasonal

$4.25

Med

Drip Coffee

$2.60

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.20

Cappucino

$4.20

Mocha

$4.70

White Mocha

$4.70

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Chai Tea

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.70

Java Chip Frappe

$6.00

Turtle Frappe

$6.00

Caramel Frappe

$6.00

Seasonal

$4.90

Lrg

Drip Coffee

$2.90

Cafe Au Lait

$3.30

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

White Mocha

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Chai Tea

$5.50

Matcha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Seasonal

$5.20

Spring/Summer Menu

Iced Lavender Vanilla latte

$4.99+

Lavender Cold Brew

$4.99+

Coconut Caramel Cold Brew

$4.99+

Cinnamon Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$4.99+

Smores Frappuccino

$7.00+

Skinny Vanilla Iced coffee

$4.99+

Winter Menu

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.29+

Smore's Latte

$4.29+

Pumpkin spice latte

$4.29+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.29+

Iced Irish Fairytale

$4.29+

Salted Caramel Pumpkin

$4.29+

Ice Cream

Vanilla Bean Ice cream

$3.50+

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$3.50+

Coffee Ice Cream

$3.50+

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.50+

Cinnamon/brown sugar Ice Cream

$3.50+

Huckleberry Ice Cream

$3.50+

Strawberry cheese cake Ice cream

$3.50+

Afogato

$5.00

Caramel

$0.25

Chocolate

$0.25

White Chocolate

$0.25

Whipped cream

$0.25

1 shoot

$1.50

2 shoots

$2.50

Red

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

Cream

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

Dark Grey

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

Pink

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

Light Grey

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

Tanktops

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR KITCHENS!

Location

308 NW 10th st, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery
The Collective OKC image
The Collective OKC image
The Collective OKC image

Map
