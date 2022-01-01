Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hall's Pizza Kitchen

1004 North Hudson Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Order Again

Starters

Bacon Jam + Pimento

$13.50

Jalapeño pimento cheese, bacon jam & wood fired flatbread

Quinn's Burrata

$15.50

Burrata drizzled with truffle honey, prosciutto, calabrese olive oil & wood fired flatbread

Uncle Rico

$11.00

Ricotta with burnt honey, flaky sea salt, black pepper & wood fired flatbread

The Garlic Knot

$13.50

A bundle of roasted garlic, mozzarella & fresh herbs with garlic tomato sauce. Just pull the string to untie + enjoy

The Indecisive

$22.00

A taste of some of your favorites - Quinn's burrata, bacon jam + pimento, & uncle rico - 'cause we want it all!

Quinn's Burrata - Small

$5.00

Our small version as part of our lunch special, the Fitz Lunch Special. One Burrata drizzled with truffle honey, prosciutto, calabrese olive oil & wood fired flatbread

Uncle Rico - Small

$5.00

Our small version as part of our lunch special, the Fitz! Ricotta with burnt honey, flaky sea salt, black pepper & wood fired flatbread - our small version as part of our lunch special, the Fitz! Perfect as a compliment to a slice & salad.

Bowl of Flatbread

$5.00

Your favorite seasoned flatbread as a great snack or side!

Italian Flag

$12.00

Salads

Julius Caesar

$7.50

Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, olive oil crouton, fresh romaine, lemon caesar dressing

Julius Caesar - Small

$5.50

Just smaller, designed to enjoy alongside a slice & a salad, as part of our lunch special the Fitz! Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, olive oil crouton, fresh romaine, lemon caesar dressing.

Julius Caesar - Big

$14.00

Not So Daily

$7.50

Candied pecan, bleu cheese, dried sour cherry, grape tomato, red onion, fresh romaine, balsamic vinaigrette

Not So Daily - Small

$5.50

Just smaller, designed to enjoy alongside a slice & a salad, as part of our lunch special the Fitz! Candied pecan, bleu cheese, dried sour cherry, grape tomato, red onion, fresh romaine, balsamic vinaigrette.

Not So Daily - Big

$14.00

Eat Your Greens

$7.50

Togarashi, pistachio, green apple, goat cheese, cranberry, kale, arugula, maple white balsamic vinaigrette

Eat Your Greens - Small

$5.50

Just smaller, designed to enjoy alongside a slice & a salad, as part of our lunch special the Fitz! Togarashi, pistachio, green apple, goat cheese, cranberry, kale, arugula, maple white balsamic vinaigrette.

Eat Your Greens - Big

$14.00

Italian Cobb - Big

$14.00

Sweets

Cookie Butter Tiramisu

$9.50

What's In Season Cheesecake

$9.50

Check the letter board for our seasonal cheesecake

Cookie & Ice Cream

$8.00

Pick your favorite cookie, we'll warm it in the wood fired oven, top it with ice cream, housemade caramel, candied pecans & fresh whipped cream

The Hall's Birthday Cake

$6.50

Available Friday & Saturday

Mocha Blackout Cake

$7.50

Available Friday & Saturday

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brown Sugar Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Lemon Drop Sugar Cookie

$3.00

M&M Cookie

$3.00

Outrageous Brownie

$3.00

The Daily Cookie

$3.00

What's today's daily cookie? Visit thehallskitchen.com or our social media accounts to find out!

Gluten Friendly Cookie

$3.75

Rotating daily cookie - Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemon Drop Sugar, & M&M

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Gluten Free + Vegan Fudge Cookie

$3.75

Let's Go Halfsies

$15.00

Cheaper By The Dozen

$32.00

GF/Vegan Cheaper By the Dozen

$38.00

GF/Vegan Let's Go Halfsies

$18.00

Mocha Blackout Cake - Whole

$75.00

Marshmallow

$2.00

Misc.

Side of secret sauce

8oz secret sauce

$7.00

Side of Smoked Chicken

$3.00

Dough (regular)

$5.00

Dough (GF)

$5.00

Take & Bake Cookies

HALF DOZEN Take & Bake Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip

$12.00

A smaller version of your favorite cookies -- ready for you to pop in the oven & enjoy warm with your loved ones! For baking instructions, visit thehallskitchen.com/how!

HALF DOZEN Take & Bake Snickerdoodles

$12.00

A smaller version of your favorite cookies -- ready for you to pop in the oven & enjoy warm with your loved ones! For baking instructions, visit thehallskitchen.com/how!

HALF DOZEN Take & Bake Gluten Friendly Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie

$12.00

A smaller version of your favorite cookies -- ready for you to pop in the oven & enjoy warm with your loved ones! For baking instructions, visit thehallskitchen.com/how!

HALF DOZEN Take & Bake Vegan Chocolate Chip

$12.00

A smaller version of your favorite cookies -- ready for you to pop in the oven & enjoy warm with your loved ones! For baking instructions, visit thehallskitchen.com/how!

DOZEN Taken & Bake Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip

$20.00

A smaller version of your favorite cookies -- ready for you to pop in the oven & enjoy warm with your loved ones! For baking instructions, visit thehallskitchen.com/how!

DOZEN Take & Bake Snickerdoodle

$20.00

A smaller version of your favorite cookies -- ready for you to pop in the oven & enjoy warm with your loved ones! For baking instructions, visit thehallskitchen.com/how!

DOZEN Take & Bake Gluten Friendly Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip

$20.00

A smaller version of your favorite cookies -- ready for you to pop in the oven & enjoy warm with your loved ones! For baking instructions, visit thehallskitchen.com/how!

DOZEN Take & Bake Vegan Chocolate Chip

$20.00

A smaller version of your favorite cookies -- ready for you to pop in the oven & enjoy warm with your loved ones! For baking instructions, visit thehallskitchen.com/how!

Just a Slice

Saturday Night Slice

$4.50

pepperoni, sausage, our sauce, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Company Slice

$4.50

bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, house smoked Canadian bacon, our sauce, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Matt Slice

$4.50

caramelized pepper & onion, artichoke heart, our basil & walnut pesto, our sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Cheese Slice

$4.50

our sauce, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

The Daily Slice

$4.50

To find today's daily slice visit thehallskitchen.com or our social media accounts!

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, our sauce, fresh basil, parmigiano reggiano

Menu Pizzas

Saturday Night

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, our sauce, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Company

$22.00

Bacon, pepperoni, italian sausage, house smoked canadian bacon, our sauce, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Matt

$22.00

Caramelized pepper & onion, artichoke heart, our basil & walnut pesto, our sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Blanco

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, calabrese olive oil, garlic, smoked sea salt, parmigiano reggiano

Sweetness

$22.00

Fresh pineapple, serrano ham, our sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano + hot honey

The Rumble

$22.00

Cupping pepperoni, slab bacon, charred onion, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, our sauce, parmigiano reggiano & secret sauce

The Smoke

$22.00

Smoked chicken, head country bbq sauce, smoked gouda, red onion, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano + cilantro

Beat the Heat

$22.00

Fire roasted jalapeno, smoked chicken, bacon, cream cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano & sriracha

Russell The G.O.A.T.

$22.00

Goat cheese, balsamic roasted tomato, our basil & walnut pesto, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Samwise

$22.00

Rosemary roasted potato, caramelized onion, bacon, cream cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, & balsamic reduction

The Sunday Lunch

$22.00

Smoked brisket, roasted potato, charred onion + jalapeno, garlic cream reduction, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

The Burrata Marghe

$22.00

Burrata, fresh basil, calabrese olive oil, garlic, our sauce, smoked sea salt, parmigiano reggiano

Lasagna (Pizza, Not Pasta)

$22.00

House made meatball, herb ricotta, garlic tomato sauce, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Hot Pepperoni

$22.00

The Vegan Artichoke

$24.00

Artichoke, charred onion, vegan white sauce, vegan parm, arugula & balsamic reduction

Vegan Pepperoni

$24.00

Housemade vegan pepperoni, vegan mozzarella, our sauce, fresh basil, vegan parm

The Bridge (vegan)

$24.00

marinated tomato, garlic tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, Calabrese oil, smoked sea salt

Monday's New Pizza

$22.00

What's today's new Monday pizza? Visit our website -- thehallskitchen.com or our social media accounts! Available Mondays only.

Pepperoni

$22.00

pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, our sauce, fresh basil, parmigiano reggiano

Cheese

$22.00

whole milk mozzarella, our sauce, fresh basil, parmigiano reggiano

Create Your Own

The Hall's Pizza of Fame

$22.00

Build your own custom pizza. Remember, less is more when it comes to wood fired pizza.

Vegan Hall's Pizza of Fame

$24.00

Create your own custom pizza!

Half/Half

Half and Half

$22.00

The King's Way

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

Choose your favorite gluten friendly pizza.

The Amanda

The Amanda

$14.00

Choose your favorite pizza on a smoked chicken crust. It's practically carb free.

Off Menu Pizzas

The Quinn (Pizza)

$22.00

burrata, prosciutto, calabrese olive oil, smokes salt

Pep Talk

$22.00

pepperoni, jalapeno, fresh mozzarella, calabrese olive oil, garlic, smoked sea salt

The Tayler

$22.00

basil & walnut pesto, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Take & Make Pizzas

Take & Make Saturday Night

$22.00

Every ingredient you need to make your own Saturday Night at home! Pepperoni, sausage, fresh basil, our sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Take & Make Blanco

$22.00

Every ingredient you need to make your own Blanco at home! fresh mozzarella, calabrese olive oil, garlic, smoked sea salt, parmigiano reggiano

Take & Make Russell The G.O.A.T.

$22.00

Every ingredient you need to make your own Russell the G.O.A.T. at home! goat cheese, basil & walnut pesto, balsamic roasted tomato, whole milk mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Blueberry Pomegranate Sweet Tea

$3.25

Orange Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Cherry Limeade

$4.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Onyx Southern Weather Drip Coffee

$3.75

Sweet Almond Hot Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Cream Earl Grey Hot Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Moroccan Mint Hot Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Beer

Stonecloud Lite

$5.25Out of stock

Boulevard Wheat

$5.25

Vanessa House Destination Wedding

$7.25

Anthem Golden One

$6.25

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine

$7.25

Anthem Blueberry

$7.25

Vanessa House Meta Cold IPA

$7.25

Roughtail Everything Rhymes with Orange

$7.25

Coop F5

$6.25

Skydance Brewing Mosguito Hawk Amber Ale

$6.25

Iron Monk Velvet Antler

$7.25

Boulder Shake Chocolate Porter

$7.25

Seasonal

$7.25

Cider & Seltzer

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange

$6.25

Wine By The Bottle

Cava Brut - Poema BOTTLE

$38.00

Prosecco - Cavicchioli BOTTLE

$34.00

Moscato - Vino BOTTLE

$34.00

Lambrusco Dell'emilia Dolce - BOTTLE

$30.00

House White - Côtes de Gascogne BOTTLE

$30.00Out of stock

Rose - Bodegas Olivares BOTTLE

$34.00

Pinot Grigio - Spasso BOTTLE

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Prisma BOTTLE

$34.00

House Red - Art of Earth BOTTLE

$34.00

Pinot Noir - Tortoise Creek BOTTLE

$34.00

Red Blend - Carpineto Toscana Dogajolo BOTTLE

$34.00

Red Blend - Bordeaux Rouge BOTTLE

$38.00

Malbec - MDZ BOTTLE

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Goose Ridge BOTTLE

$38.00

Rosso Appassimento - Gran Passione

$34.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're the Hall's & we love wood-fired pizza. Saturday Nights have always been about homemade pizza & family time for us. Over the years, the family tradition has expanded as well as our desire to share it. In 2013, we opened our food truck & fell in love with sharing out pizza with you all! Now, we're delighted to welcome you to our brick & mortar - an extension of our home. Pull up a seat, enjoy the rooftop view, find the "pizza lights", or order to go!

Website

Location

1004 North Hudson Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

