Breakfast

Grande Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Includes choice of Bacon, Sausage or 1/2 & 1/2, Choice of Hash Browns, Fries, or Tots (Rolled inside burrito) 2 eggs, shredded cheese, Choice of Salsa or Gravy

Full Breakfast w/Meat

$8.25

Includes: 2 eggs cooked to order, hash browns, choice of 2 slices of Toast or English Muffin(1) or Biscuit (1), and choice of 2 slices of bacon, sausage, or 1/2 & 1/2

Full Breakfast NO Meat

$6.25

Includes: 2 eggs cooked to order, hash browns, choice of 2 slices of Toast or English Muffin(1) or Biscuit (1)

Immunity Bowl

$5.50

Includes Choice of Honey Greek or Plain Greek Yogurt, Triple Berry Mix, Granola, Chia Seeds and Flax Seeds

Mini Breakfast

$5.25

Includes: 1 egg cooked to order, hash browns, choice of Toast (1) or English Muffin(1) or Biscuit (1)

Hash Browns & Gravy

$6.00

Country Scramble

$11.00

Includes 1 Biscuit cut in half covered with, Hash Browns, 2 eggs scrambled with Sauteed bell peppers & onions, choice of Bacon(2) or Sausage (2) or 1/2 & 1/2 covered with Gravy and Shredded Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Includes choice of Bacon, Sausage or Hash Browns, 2 eggs, shredded cheese, Choice of Salsa or Gravy

Half Order Bisc. & Gravy

$2.50
Biscuits (2) & Gravy

$4.50

Breakfast Sides

Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Sausage Patty (1)

$2.50

Bacon (2 Slices)

$2.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Egg (1)

$1.50

Cheese

$1.00

Gravy

$1.75

Avocado Spread

$2.50

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Snacks

Gluten Free Rice Crispy Treat

$4.00Out of stock

Made locally by Measures of Joy

Cookies

$2.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Made locally by Measures of Joy

It's Jerky Beef Sticks

$6.00

2 oz package

It's Jerky

$6.00

2 oz package

Chips

$1.50

3 Honey Sticks

$1.00

Local Honey

1 Honey Stick

$0.40

Beverages

16 oz Fountain Soda

$2.00

24 oz Fountain Soda

$3.00

12 oz Coffee

$2.50

20 oz Coffee

$3.00

Dunkin

$3.00

Bottled Water

20 oz Bottled Soda

$2.00

Peace Tea

$2.50

Fairlife White Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Core Power Vanilla Milk

$4.00

Contains 26 grams of Protein

Core Power Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Contains 26 grams of Protein

Core Power Strawberry Banana

$4.00

Contains 26 grams of Protein

Minute Maid Juice OJ

$2.50

Minute Maid Juice Apple

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Reign Storm

$3.00

Yerba Mate Sparkling

$3.00

Yerba Mate Energy

$3.25

Reign Total Body

$3.00

Gold Peak

$2.50

Body Armor

$2.50