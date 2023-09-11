APPS

CAMPFIRE WINGS

$14.25

BASKET FRIES

$12.25

CHEESY BREAD

$12.25

SHELLYS'S SAUSAGES

$14.75+

BEEF PEPPER TURNOVERS

$13.25

HUMMUS

$12.50

CRAB ARTICHOKE DIP

$15.50

SPINACH & CHEESE DIP

$12.50

SPICED SHRIMP

$15.75

TEX-MEX EGG ROLLS

$13.25

MEATBALLS IN MARINARA

$13.25

CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.75

CHILI NACHOS

$14.75

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.75

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.50

STUFFED POPPERS

$12.50

COMBO PLATTER

$13.50

CHIPS AND SALSA

$10.50

SHELLY'S SAMPLE

$16.50

PIZZA

$13.50

BRIOCHE ROLL SLIDER

$13.75

FIRE SPICE FANTAIL SHRIMP BASKET

$17.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.50

SIDE FRIES

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$12.25

TOTS

$12.25

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$20.25

CHEESE NACHO

$10.95

CHESSE QUESADILLA

$10.95

SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE

$8.25+Out of stock

CLAM CHOWDER

$8.25+Out of stock

LOBSTER BISQUE

$8.25+

SMOKE HOUSE BEEF CHILI

$10.50+

BURGER

EL DIABLO BURGER

$17.25

SHELLY'S BURGER

$14.75

PATTY MELT

$17.25

BLACKEND&BLUE BURGER

$17.25

SANDWICHES

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$15.75

CUBAN SANDWICH

$15.75

DELI SANDWICHES

$15.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.50

GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH

$22.25

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$17.95

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$16.95

TURKEY BACON MELT

$15.50

TURKEY REUBEN

$15.75

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$11.25

GRILL CHICKEN SALAD

$16.50

GRILL SHRIMP SALAD

$22.50

GRILL CHICKEN & SHRIMP SALAD

$25.50

GRILL SALMON SALAD

$25.50

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$18.50

CHICKEN & SHRIMP COBB SALAD

$28.75

SHRIMP COBB SALAD

$25.50

SALMON COBB SALAD

$28.50

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$17.25

SOUTHWEST SHRIMP SALAD

$23.25

SOUTHWEST SALMON SALAD

$26.50

SOUTHWEST SH&CH SALAD

$27.50

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$12.95

DINNER SALAD

$8.25

ENTREES

BACKROOM CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$20.50

BACKROOM SHRIMP AND CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$30.25

BACKROOM SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$27.50

BACON SHRIMP

$40.00

DRUNKEN CHICKEN PASTA

$20.50

DRUNKEN SHRIMP PASTA

$27.50

DRUNKEN SHRIMP&CHICKEN PASTA

$30.25

GRILLED SALMON

$27.25

LINGUINI MEATBALLS

$22.75

PASTA JAMBALAYA

$30.95

PRIME BONE RIB EYE

$47.00

PRIME NY STRIP STEAK

$45.00

SHELLY'S BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA

$25.75

SPECIAL

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$15.95

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$14.95

MEDITERREAN SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$14.95

CUBAN BURGER

$15.95

SHELLY’S CHEF’S SALAD

$14.95

BACON MUSHROOM CHICKEN MELT

$14.95

PRESSED WRAPS

ROMAN WRAP

$14.25

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$14.25

CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP

$14.25

SUBS

MEATBALL SUB

$15.25

PO BOY SUB

$18.25

SHELLYS'S SAUSAGE SUB

$17.25

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.25

KEY LIME PIE

$7.25