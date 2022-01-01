Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPiN - Washington DC DC

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1332 F ST. NW

WASHINGTON, DC 20045

Order Again

Tacos

MUSHROOM TACO

$14.00

mushroom, corn mole, roasted guajillo pepitas, salsa ranchera, cilantro (GF,V)

CHICKEN TACO

$14.00

chicken tinga, pickled onion, avocado salsa, cilantro (GF)

STEAK TACO

$15.00

grilled steak, cotija cheese, salsa ranchera, pickled fresno, red onion and cilantro (GF)

Sandwiches

SPIN BURGER

$18.00

house blend, crispy serrano ham,chimichurri sauce, chipotle aioli, jack cheese, fries

PULLED PORK

$16.00

slow braised pork shoulder, spiced rub, vinegar slaw, whiskey pickle, fries

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

(fried Or grilled) L.T.O., pickled peppers, garlic aioli, fries

Pizza

DOUBLE MARGHERITA

$19.00

tomato, shredded mozzarella, ciliengini, basil (VG)

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

rustic ragout, mozzarella, pepperoni, nduja

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$18.00

goat cheese sauce, shredded mozzarella, white truffle chili, fresh herbs (VG)

Desserts

TIRAMISU

$14.00

ladyfingers, cocoa, rum, coffee (serves 2)

CHURROS

$9.00

Guajillo chocolate sauce

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$8.00

sea salt

Beer

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Dogfish Head 60-Min IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.00

DC Brau Rotating

$8.00

Atlas Bullpen Pilsner

$7.00

PBR 16 oz.

$5.00

Tecate

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

3 Stars Peppercorn Saison

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Amstel

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA

$7.00

Dogfish Head Sea Quench

$7.00

Guiness

$9.00

Anxo Cider

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Bourbon / Scotch

Angels Envy B

$15.00

Ardbeg 10

$14.00

Balvenie 14

$15.00

Balvenie 15

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bruich Port

$20.00

Bruichladdich

$18.00

Buchanan 12

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dickel 8 Yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Glenmorangie 10

$13.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 18

$50.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Redemption

$13.00

Woodford

$13.00

Angels Envy B

$18.00

Ardbeg 10

$16.00

Balvenie 14

$18.00

Balvenie 15

$19.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bruich Port

$23.00

Bruichladdich

$20.00

Buchanan 12

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Dewars

$13.00

Dickel 8 Yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenlivet

$15.00

Glenmorangie 10

$16.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jim Beam Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 18

$68.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Redemption

$15.00

Woodford

$16.00

Cocktails

Basil Hayden's Draft Old Fashioned

$11.00

Seasonal Mule

$13.00

Marty Reisman

$13.00

Summer Somewhere

$13.00

Emiliano

$14.00

The Lob

$13.00

The Topspin

$13.00

The Backspin

$13.00

Strawberr-weeeee

$13.00

HH Cold Brew Martini

$7.00

HH Taniya's Red Sangria

$7.00

HH Stoli Citrus Mule

$7.00

Long Island

$18.00

Curious George

$13.00

Gin

Aviation

$12.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Martin Miller

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Aviation

$14.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$15.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Martin Miller

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$13.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$13.00

Green Chartruese

$14.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Dom Canton

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

Hennessy XO

$39.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Luxardo

$11.00

Nonino Amaro

$14.00

Pimms

$9.00

Remy 1739

$18.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Remy XO

$35.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$27.00

Hennessy XO

$50.00

Remy 1739

$24.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$45.00

Rum

Bacardi Black

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Barcelo

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cruzan

$11.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay Black

$11.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Bacardi Black

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Barcelo

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Cruzan

$13.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mount Gay Black

$13.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casanoble

$13.00

Clase Azul Blue

$45.00

Creyente

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Gran Patron Smoky

$74.00

Roca Anejo

$20.00

Roca Repo

$16.00

Roca Silver

$13.00

Jose Familia

$40.00

Maestro Diamante

$10.00

Milagro

$10.00

Monte Alban

$9.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron Xtra Anejo

$24.00

Peligroso

$12.00

Union Mezcal

$13.00

Volcan

$15.00

Maestro Dobel

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casanoble

$15.00

Clase Azul Blue

$55.00

Creyente

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Don Julio 70

$17.00

El Jimador

$12.00

Gran Patron Smoky

$98.00

Roca Anejo

$27.00

Roca Repo

$18.00

Roca Silver

$15.00

Jose Familia

$50.00

Maestro Diamante

$12.00

Milagro

$13.00

Monte Alban

$11.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Patron Anejo

$21.00

Patron Xtra Anejo

$32.00

Peligroso

$14.00

Union Mezcal

$16.00

Volcan

$18.00

Maestro Dobel

$15.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel Botan

$12.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stateside

$11.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Gfruit

$12.00

Tito's

$11.00

Pinnacle

$11.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel Botan

$14.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Stateside

$13.00

Stoli

$14.00

Stoli Gfruit

$14.00

Tito's

$13.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00

Black-Eyed Rye

$10.00

Buillet Rye

$13.00

Bushmills

$14.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dickel Rye

$9.00

Roe and CO Irish

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$14.00

Black-Eyed Rye

$12.00

Buillet Rye

$14.00

Bushmills

$16.00

Crown Apple

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Dickel Rye

$12.00

Roe and CO Irish

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Wine

The Seeker, Pinot Noir, France

$10.00

Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$12.00

Locations, Red Blend, CA

$13.00

Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$10.00

Altos Del Plata, Malbec, Argentina

$11.00

BTL The Seeker, Pinot Noir, France

$40.00

BTL Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$48.00

BTL Locations, Red Blend, CA

$52.00

BTL Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$40.00

BTL Altos Del Plata, Malbec, Argentina

$44.00

Long Valley, Chardonnay, CA

$8.00

William Hill, Chardonnay, NZ

$13.00

Maso Caneli, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$11.00

Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, CA

$12.00

Landmark, Chardonnay, CA

$13.00

BTL Long Valley, Chardonnay, CA

$32.00

BTL William Hill, Chardonnay, NZ

$52.00

BTL Maso Caneli, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$44.00

BTL Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, CA

$48.00

BTL Landmark, Chardonnay, CA

$52.00

Fleur De Mer Rosé, Provence

$12.00

BTL Fleur De Mer Rosé, Provence

$52.00

Belle Jardin, Cava, France~

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco, Italy~

$11.00

Domaine Chandon, Brut, CA~

$14.00

BTL Belle Jardin, Cava, France

$40.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco, Italy

$44.00

BTL Domaine Chandon, Brut, CA

$56.00

BTL Moët, Brut, France

$100.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Autumn Dusk

$12.00

Everything Nice

$12.00

75 Blooms

$12.00

Flora Roja

$12.00

Merch

WHITE HEADBAND

$9.00

BLACK HEADBAND

$9.00

BLACK LOGO TEE

$29.00

ORANGE HEADBAND

$9.00

HANG21

$10.00

BLACK WRISTBAND

$9.00

WHITE WRISTBAND

$9.00

PRO PADDLE

$49.00

SLOGAN TEE

$29.00

SPIN T-SHIRT

$29.00

NPP HAT

$29.00

NPP BLACK BEANIE

$19.00

WHITE LOGO TEE

$29.00

ORANGE WRISTBAND

$9.00

PING PONG CHAMP

$29.00

BLACK SWEATSHIRT

$49.00

NPP WHT BEANIE

$19.00

PING PONG HOODIE

$49.00

SPIN HAT

$29.00

$5 HH EXTEND

$5.00

BLACK BALL BEANI

$19.00

SPIN WHT BEANIE

$19.00

VNTG ZIP HOODIE

$54.00

EAGLE HAT

$29.00

GREY 'S' TEE

$29.00

CHARCOAL BEANIE

$19.00

GREEN 'S' TEE

$29.00

SPIN BLUE BEANIE

$19.00

EAGLE JACKET

$225.00

MENTSTRGTH BOOK

$25.00

NPP PNK BEANIE

$19.00

UBPP HAT

$29.00

Court Fees

$49 / Hour

$49.00

$39 / Hour

$39.00

$50 Deposit

$50.00

$25 / Half Hour

$25.00

$20 / Half Hour

$20.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1332 F ST. NW, WASHINGTON, DC 20045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

