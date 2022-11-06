Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shimuja 4921 SW 148th Ave

4921 SW 148th Ave

Davie, FL 33330

Popular Items

KARAAGE CURRY
PORK BUNS
SATSUMA TONKOTSU

APPETIZER

EDAMAME

$8.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$9.00

CUCUMBER PICKLES

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

KARAAGE

$11.00

TAKOYAKI

$10.00

OKONIMIYAKI

$13.00

CRISPY SHIMP MAYO

$12.00

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$9.00

SPICY DUMPLINGS

$13.00

VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS

$9.00

HAND MADE DUMPLINGS

$11.00

HARUMAKI

$9.00

SHRIMP POP

$15.00

BUNS

PORK BUNS

$10.00

CHICKEN BUNS

$9.00

TOFU BUNS

$9.00

VEGETABLE BUNS

$10.00

RICE

KATSU DON

$19.00Out of stock

KARAAGE DON

$16.00

CHASHU DON

$15.00

YAKIMESHI

$10.00

PLAIN ONIGIRI

$6.00

TUNA MAYO ONIGIRI

$9.00

SALMON ONIGIRI

$9.00

WHITE RICE

$3.00

Buta Meshi Don

$16.00

CURRY

KATSU CURRY

$19.00Out of stock

KARAAGE CURRY

$17.00

SHRIMP CURRY

$18.00

VEGETABLE CURRY

$20.00

SIDES

SEASONED SOFT BOILED EGG

$2.00

CHASHU PORK

$5.00

SHRIMP

$5.00

CHICKEN

$4.00

TOFU

$3.00

EXTRA NOODLES

$3.00

SCALLION

$3.00

BEAN SPROUTS

$3.00

BURDOCK

$5.00

KIKURAGE MUSHROOMS

$3.00

CORN

$4.00

MENMA

$3.00

SIDE SAUCE

$2.00

NARUTO

$2.00

NORI

$3.00

SPICY MISO PASTE

$5.00

EXTRA VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE TONKOTSU BROTH

$10.00

SIDE KEY LIME BROTH

$8.00

SIDE SPICY TONKOTSU BROTH

$12.00

SIDE SHOYU BROTH

$8.00

SIDE VEGETARIAN BROTH

$8.00

RAMEN

SATSUMA TONKOTSU

$17.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, half soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodles

HAKATA TONKOTSU

$17.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, half soft boiled egg, thin straight noodles

SPICY TONKOTSU

$19.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, half soft boiled egg, spicy habanero sauce, thick wavy noodles

KAGOSHIMA SPECIAL

$22.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, mixed vegetables, scallion, half soft boiled egg, fried burdock, thick wavy noodles

KAGOSHIMA SPICY SPECIAL

$24.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, mixed vegetables, scallion, half soft boiled egg, fried burdock, spciy habanero sauce, thick wavy noodles

TOKYO SHOYU

$18.00

niboshi fish shoyu broth, pork belly, menma, scallion, naruto, half soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodle

TOKYO SHOYU SPECIAL

$21.00

niboshi fish shoyu broth, double pork belly, menma, scallion, naruto, whole soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodle

CHICKEN PAITAN RAMEN

$18.00

natural chicken broth, chicken breast, minced chicken yuzu ball, cilantro, scallion, half soft boiled egg, yellow straight noodle

CHAMPON

$19.00

mixed vegetables, fried tofu, yellow straight noodle

SANSAI VEGGIE

$19.00

sansai mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, fried tofu, scallion, wasabi, thin straight noodle

KEY LIME

$18.00

konbu shiitake mushroom broth, lettuce, red onion, scallion, chicken breast, key lime juice, soft boiled egg, white thin straight noodle

NIKU SOBA

$18.00

konbu shiitake mushroom broth, 6 pieces pork belly, red onion, scallion, half soft boiled egg, yellow straight noodle

MAZESOBA

$18.00

(soup-less) thick wavy noodles, fried garlic, pork belly, half soft boiled egg, burdock, naruto, scallion and natural pork broth sauce

SPICY MAZESOBA

$18.00

(soup-less) thick wavy noodles, fried garlic, pork belly, half soft boiled egg, burdock, naruto, scallion and natural pork broth sauce, spicy peppers

DESSERT

1 PC MOCHI ICE CREAM

$3.00

mochi filled with ice cream

2 PC MOCHI ICE CREAM

$6.00

mochi filled with ice cream

3 PC MOCHI ICE CREAM

$9.00

mochi filled with ice cream

MILLE CAKE

$10.00

Japanese crepe cake

DAIFUKU

$2.00

Japanese mochi with azuki red bean

TAIYAKI

$9.00

Japanese Fish shaped cake stuffed with azuki red bean

SOFT DRINKS

SODA

$3.00

GREEN ICE TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$9.00

RAMUNE

$5.00

JAPANESE SODA

WINE BOTTLE

MONTAND BRUT SPARKLING SPLIT

$9.00

ZARDETTO PRIVATE CUVEE BRUT SPLIT

$12.00

MONTAND BRUT ROSE SPARKLING

$34.00

EXCELSIOR SAUV BLANC

$28.00

TILIA CHARDONNAY

$28.00

ZENATO PINOT GRIGIO

$34.00

BORSAO ROSE

$28.00

KOSHU PLUM WINE

$28.00

EXCELSIOR CAB SAUV

$28.00

GRAYSON PINOT NOIR

$39.00

TILIA MALBEC

$28.00

WINE GLASS

GLS EXCELSIOR SAUV BLANC

$9.00

GLS TILIA CHARDONNAY

$9.00

GLS ZENATO PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

GLS BORSAO ROSE

$9.00

GLS KOSHU PLUM WINE

$9.00

GLS CABERNET SAUV

$9.00

GLS PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GLS MALBEC

$9.00

BEER

ASAHI

$6.00

SAPPORO

$6.00

KIRIN LIGHT

$6.00

ECHIGO KOSHIHIKARI

$13.00

ORION

$11.00

SAKE

HOT SAKE

AKITABARE "KOSHIKI"

$31.00

HAKUTSURU SHO UNE

$24.00

HAKUTSURU SUPERIOR

$15.00

KINOKUNIYA BUNZAEMON

$15.00

NIGORI OZEKI

$15.00

HANA AWAKA SPARKLING SAKE

$16.00

OTOKOYAMA

SAKE-JITO

$8.00

UME-KYURI

$8.00

SAKE-MOSA

$8.00

APPETIZER

EDAMAME

$9.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$11.00

CUCUMBER PICKLES

$11.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

KARAAGE

$13.00

TAKOYAKI

$12.00

CRISPY SHIMP MAYO

$14.00

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$11.00

SPICY GYOZA DUMPLINGS

$15.00

VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS

HAND MADE GYOZAS

$13.00

HARUMAKI

$10.00

BUNS

PORK BUNS

$12.00

CHICKEN BUNS

$11.00

TOFU BUNS

$11.00

VEGETABLE BUNS

$12.00

RICE

SIDE WHITE RICE

$3.50

KATSU DON

$21.00

KARAAGE DON

$18.00

CHASHU DON

$17.00

YAKIMESHI

$12.00

PLAIN ONIGIRI

$8.00

TUNA MAYO ONIGIRI

$11.00

SALMON ONIGIRI

$11.00

CURRY

KATSU CURRY

$21.00

KARAAGE CURRY

$19.00

SHRIMP CURRY

$20.00

VEGETABLE CURRY

$20.00

SIDES

SEASONED SOFT BOILED EGG

$2.00

CHASHU PORK

$5.00

SHRIMP

$5.00

CHICKEN

$4.00

TOFU

$3.00

EXTRA NOODLES

$3.00

SCALLION

$3.00

BEAN SPROUTS

$3.00

BURDOCK

$5.00

KIKURAGE MUSHROOMS

$3.00

CORN

$4.00

MENMA

$3.00

SIDE SAUCE

$2.00

NARUTO

$2.00

NORI

$3.00

EXTRA VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE TONKOTSU BROTH

$12.00

SIDE KEY LIME BROTH

$10.00

SIDE SPICY TONKOTSU BROTH

$14.00

SIDE SHOYU BROTH

$10.00

SIDE VEGETARIAN BROTH

$10.00

RAMEN

SATSUMA TONKOTSU

$19.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, half soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodles

HAKATA TONKOTSU

$19.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, half soft boiled egg, thin straight noodles

SPICY TONKOTSU

$21.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, half soft boiled egg, spicy habanero sauce, thick wavy noodles

KAGOSHIMA SPECIAL

$24.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, mixed vegetables, scallion, half soft boiled egg, fried burdock, thick wavy noodles

KAGOSHIMA SPICY SPECIAL

$26.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, mixed vegetables, scallion, half soft boiled egg, fried burdock, spciy habanero sauce, thick wavy noodles

TOKYO SHOYU

$20.00

niboshi fish shoyu broth, pork belly, menma, scallion, naruto, half soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodle

TOKYO SHOYU SPECIAL

$23.00

niboshi fish shoyu broth, double pork belly, menma, scallion, naruto, whole soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodle

CHICKEN PAITAN RAMEN

$20.00

natural chicken broth, chicken breast, minced chicken yuzu ball, cilantro, scallion, half soft boiled egg, yellow straight noodle

CHAMPON

$21.00

mixed vegetables, fried tofu, yellow straight noodle

SANSAI VEGGIE RAMEN

$21.00

sansai mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, fried tofu, scallion, wasabi, thin straight noodle

KEY LIME

$20.00

konbu shiitake mushroom broth, lettuce, red onion, scallion, chicken breast, key lime juice, soft boiled egg, white thin straight noodle

NIKU SOBA

$20.00

konbu shiitake mushroom broth, 6 pieces pork belly, red onion, scallion, half soft boiled egg, yellow straight noodle

MAZESOBA

$20.00

(soup-less) thick wavy noodles, fried garlic, pork belly, half soft boiled egg, burdock, naruto, scallion and natural pork broth sauce

SPICY MAZESOBA

$20.00

(soup-less) thick wavy noodles, fried garlic, pork belly, half soft boiled egg, burdock, naruto, scallion and natural pork broth sauce, spicy peppers

DESSERT

MILLE CAKE

$10.00

Japanese crepe cake

DAIFUKU

$2.00

Japanese mochi with azuki red bean

SOFT DRINKS

BOTTLE WATER

$9.00

RAMUNE

$6.00

JAPANESE SODA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
An Authentic Japanese Ramen restaurant specializing in Southern Japan Tonkotsu(pork Bone broth) Ramen

4921 SW 148th Ave, Davie, FL 33330

