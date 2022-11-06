Shimuja 4921 SW 148th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
An Authentic Japanese Ramen restaurant specializing in Southern Japan Tonkotsu(pork Bone broth) Ramen
Location
4921 SW 148th Ave, Davie, FL 33330
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Esposito's New York & Coal Fried Pizza
No Reviews
2221 South University Dr Davie, FL 33324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Davie
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant