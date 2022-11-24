- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- Spartan Gyros
Spartan Gyros
515 Reviews
$$
4482 Weston Rd
Davie, FL 33331
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PITA
Gyro Pita
Gyro (lamb & beef cooked on a rotisserie) on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Chicken Pita
Marinated and grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Beef Pita
Marinated & grilled beef souvlaki (skewer) on pita bread served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Bifteki Pita
Tuna Pita
Mediterranean tuna mix on pita with lettuce & tomatoes.
Falafel Pita
Falafel balls on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Lamb Pita
Marinated & grilled Lamb Souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & tzatziki.
Shrimp Pita
Pork Pita
Veggie Pita
BOWL
Gyro Bowl
Gyro (lamb & beef) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Chicken Bowl
Chicken Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Beef Bowl
Beef Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Bifteki Bowl
Tuna Bowl
Mediterranean mix of Tuna salad served over you choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa topped with tomatoes. .
Falafel Bowl
Salmon Bowl
Grilled Salmon served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onions & tzatziki.
Mahi Bowl
Grilled Mahi served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onions & tzatziki.
Lamb Bowl
Lamb Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Pork Bowl
PLATES
Gyro Plate
An authentic Greek favorite of a tender mix of seasoned beef & lamb slow cooked and carved off the rotisserie. Served with your choice of two main sides and pita.
Chicken Souvlaki Plate
Marinated & grilled chicken souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.
Lemon Chicken Plate
Falafel Plate
Bifteki Plate
Beef Souvlaki Plate
Marinated & grilled beef souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.
Lamb Souvlaki Plate
Marinated & grilled lamb souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.
Athenian Shrimp Plate
Marinated grilled shrimp with a tomato sauce topped with feta crumbles. Served with your choice of two main sides and pita.
Salmon Plate
Mahi Plate
Pork Souvlaki Plate
COMBOS
Gyro PITA COMBO
Gyro (lamb & beef) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Chicken PITA COMBO
Chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Beef PITA COMBO
Tuna PITA COMBO
Falafel PITA COMBO
Bifteki PITA COMBO
Served ground sirloin on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Lamb PITA COMBO
Lamb Souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Pork PITA COMBO
Shrimp PITA COMBO
Falafel BOWL COMBO
Gyro BOWL COMBO
Gyro (lamb & beef) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Chicken BOWL COMBO
Chicken Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Beef BOWL COMBO
Beef Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Bifteki BOWL COMBO
Herbed ground sirloin served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Tuna BOWL COMBO
Mediterranean mix of Tuna salad served over you choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa topped with tomatoes. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Salmon BOWL COMBO
Mahi BOWL COMBO
Lamb BOWL COMBO
Lamb Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Shrimp BOWL COMBO
Shrimp Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Pork BOWL COMBO
SALADS
SM Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives & feta over romaine. Served with our Greek vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green bell peppers, Katamala olives & feta cheese over romaine lettuce. Served with a Greek vinaigrette
Horiatiki
A.K.A. the "Village" salad... No Lettuce! Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green bell peppers, pepperoncinis, feta wedge & oregano. Served with red wine vinegar and XVO.
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, tomatoes, green bell peppers, parsley & feta served over romaine. Served with our Greek vinaigrette.
Tuna Salad
Mediterranean mix Tuna over a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes. Served with our Greek vinaigrette.
SOUPS
Avgolemeno CUP
Light & creamy lemon chicken rice soup.
Avgolemeno BOWL
Light & creamy lemon chicken rice soup.
Lentil CUP
Tomato based lentil soup.
Lentil BOWL
Tomato based lentil soup.
Fasolada CUP
Tomato based white bean and vegetable soup.
Fasolada BOWL
Tomato based white bean and vegetable soup.
STARTERS
SKEWER
MAIN SIDES
EXTRA SIDES
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Now Serving Wine!
4482 Weston Rd, Davie, FL 33331