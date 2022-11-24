Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spartan Gyros

515 Reviews

$$

4482 Weston Rd

Davie, FL 33331

PITA

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$9.95

Gyro (lamb & beef cooked on a rotisserie) on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Chicken Pita

$10.95

Marinated and grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Beef Pita

$11.95

Marinated & grilled beef souvlaki (skewer) on pita bread served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Bifteki Pita

$9.95

Tuna Pita

$11.95

Mediterranean tuna mix on pita with lettuce & tomatoes.

Falafel Pita

$9.95

Falafel balls on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Lamb Pita

$11.95

Marinated & grilled Lamb Souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & tzatziki.

Shrimp Pita

$11.95

Pork Pita

$11.95

Veggie Pita

$8.95

BOWL

Gyro Bowl

$9.95

Gyro (lamb & beef) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Chicken Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$11.95

Beef Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Bifteki Bowl

$9.95

Tuna Bowl

$11.95

Mediterranean mix of Tuna salad served over you choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa topped with tomatoes. .

Falafel Bowl

$9.95

Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Grilled Salmon served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onions & tzatziki.

Mahi Bowl

$13.95

Grilled Mahi served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onions & tzatziki.

Lamb Bowl

$11.95

Lamb Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Shrimp Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.

Pork Bowl

$11.95

PLATES

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.95

An authentic Greek favorite of a tender mix of seasoned beef & lamb slow cooked and carved off the rotisserie. Served with your choice of two main sides and pita.

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$15.95

Marinated & grilled chicken souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.

Lemon Chicken Plate

$16.95
Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$14.95

Bifteki Plate

$16.95
Beef Souvlaki Plate

Beef Souvlaki Plate

$19.95

Marinated & grilled beef souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.

Lamb Souvlaki Plate

$19.95

Marinated & grilled lamb souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.

Athenian Shrimp Plate

Athenian Shrimp Plate

$17.95

Marinated grilled shrimp with a tomato sauce topped with feta crumbles. Served with your choice of two main sides and pita.

Salmon Plate

$18.95

Mahi Plate

$18.95
Pork Souvlaki Plate

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$15.95

COMBOS

Gyro PITA COMBO

$13.95

Gyro (lamb & beef) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Chicken PITA COMBO

$14.95

Chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Beef PITA COMBO

$15.95

Tuna PITA COMBO

$15.95

Falafel PITA COMBO

$13.95

Bifteki PITA COMBO

$12.95

Served ground sirloin on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Lamb PITA COMBO

$15.95

Lamb Souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Pork PITA COMBO

$15.95

Shrimp PITA COMBO

$16.95

Falafel BOWL COMBO

$13.95

Gyro BOWL COMBO

$13.95

Gyro (lamb & beef) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Chicken BOWL COMBO

Chicken BOWL COMBO

$14.95

Chicken Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Beef BOWL COMBO

$15.95

Beef Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Bifteki BOWL COMBO

$13.95

Herbed ground sirloin served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Tuna BOWL COMBO

$15.95

Mediterranean mix of Tuna salad served over you choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa topped with tomatoes. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Salmon BOWL COMBO

$16.95

Mahi BOWL COMBO

$16.95

Lamb BOWL COMBO

$15.95

Lamb Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Shrimp BOWL COMBO

$15.95

Shrimp Souvlaki (skewer) served over your choice of lettuce, rice or quinoa with tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.

Pork BOWL COMBO

$14,595.00

SALADS

SM Greek Salad

$5.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives & feta over romaine. Served with our Greek vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green bell peppers, Katamala olives & feta cheese over romaine lettuce. Served with a Greek vinaigrette

Horiatiki

Horiatiki

$9.95

A.K.A. the "Village" salad... No Lettuce! Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green bell peppers, pepperoncinis, feta wedge & oregano. Served with red wine vinegar and XVO.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$9.95

Quinoa, tomatoes, green bell peppers, parsley & feta served over romaine. Served with our Greek vinaigrette.

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Mediterranean mix Tuna over a bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes. Served with our Greek vinaigrette.

SOUPS

Avgolemeno CUP

$4.95

Light & creamy lemon chicken rice soup.

Avgolemeno BOWL

$6.95

Light & creamy lemon chicken rice soup.

Lentil CUP

$4.95

Tomato based lentil soup.

Lentil BOWL

$6.95

Tomato based lentil soup.

Fasolada CUP

$4.95Out of stock

Tomato based white bean and vegetable soup.

Fasolada BOWL

$6.95Out of stock

Tomato based white bean and vegetable soup.

SPECIALTIES

Mousaka

Mousaka

$16.95

Pastitsio

$16.95
Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$21.95

Lamb Chops (5)

$28.95

STARTERS

Greek Fries

$8.95
Dolmades

Dolmades

$6.95
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.95
Saganaki

Saganaki

$10.95

Calamari

$10.95

Feta & Olives

$5.95

Hummus

$5.95
Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$5.95

Tyrokafteri

$5.95
Trio of Dips

Trio of Dips

$12.95
Greek Souvlaki Chicken Wings

Greek Souvlaki Chicken Wings

$12.99+

Keftedes (5)

$5.95Out of stock

SKEWER

Beef Souvlaki

$9.95

Chkn Souvlaki

$7.95

Lamb Souvlaki

$9.95

Bifteki

$7.95

Chkn Breast

$6.95

Shrimp

$9.95

Pork Souvlaki

$8.95

MAIN SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$2.75

Lemon Potatoes

$2.95

Sweet Potatoes

$3.95
Rice

Rice

$2.25

Quinoa

$2.75

SM Greek Salad

$5.95

Tomatoes, red onions, green bell peppers, Katamala olives & feta cheese over romaine lettuce. Served with a Greek vinaigrette

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.95

Small Greek Fries

$3.95

EXTRA SIDES

SD Gyro

$5.95

SD Falafel

$5.95

Dressing

$1.00

SD Tzatziki

$1.50

SD Hummus

$1.50

Extra Pita

$2.00

SD Feta

$1.00

SD Tyrokafteri

$1.50

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Arizona Juice

$1.95

Slim Can

Can Soda

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Bottle Pellegrino

$1.95

Greek Coffee

$2.25

Coffee

$1.95

Espresso

$3.25

Cafe con Leche

$2.95

KIDS

Chicken tenders

$8.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Cheese Pita

$8.95

DESSERTS

Baklava

$6.95

Galaktobouriko

$6.95

Greek Yogurt & Honey

$6.95

Kourambiedes

$6.95

Melomakarono

$3.95

WINE

Sangria

Glass

$7.00

Bottle

$24.00

BEER

Mythos

$5.00

Zeos

$5.00

SHIRTS

UniSex

$20.00

Ladies Cut

$22.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Now Serving Wine!

Website

Location

4482 Weston Rd, Davie, FL 33331

Directions

