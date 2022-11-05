Restaurant header imageView gallery

2278 Weston Rd

Weston, FL 33326

Bea Roll
Pop
Dragon Roll

Miso and Salads

Miso Soup

$7.00

shitake, scallions, tofu, fueru wakame

KeuH Salad

KeuH Salad

$14.00

crispy spicy krab salad, scallions, tobiko

Wakame Salad

$8.00

seaweed salad

Neptuno Salad

$15.00

wakame, kani, tuna, tobiko, scallions, topped ikura

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens with ginger dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, napa, aragula, mango, cranberries with magic dressing

Cold Izakayas

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$17.00

guacamole and lemon peper

Tataki - Tuna

Tataki - Tuna

$17.00

ponzu and scallions

Tuna Pizza

$18.00

wasabi aioli, truffle oil

Salmon Pizza

Salmon Pizza

$18.00

kalamata olives, guacamole, truffle oil

Hamachi Jalapeño

Hamachi Jalapeño

$17.00

serrano and yuzu soy

Corvina Ceviche

$17.00

leche de tigre, peruvian corn, mango

Kani Su

Kani Su

$16.00

krab, avocado, tobiko, wakame and sweet vinegar

Salmon Truffle Pear

Salmon Truffle Pear

$18.00

yuzu toach

Crispy Rice Tuna

Crispy Rice Tuna

$16.00

tuna with sriracha

Crispy Rice Salmon

$15.00

creamy jalapeno

Crispy Rice Hamachi

$18.00

yuzu truffle

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$17.00

avocado, tobiko, ponzu

Salmon Tartar

$16.00

avocado, tobiko, ponzu

Hot Izakayas

Spicy Honey Shrimp

$12.00

tempura shrimp, jalapeno aioli, honey, almonds and walnuts

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.00

chicken and shrimp fried rice

Pork Belly Watermelon

$12.00

serrano and sweet ponzu sauce

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Edamame

$8.00

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Truffle Edamame

$10.00
Crispy Brussel

Crispy Brussel

$12.00

orange and balsamic reduction

KeUh Sliders

$16.00

wagyu sliders, quail egg, special sauce

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$15.00
Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

wasabi aioli, paprika oil

Baby Octopus

$15.00

crispy tempura baby octopus, ponzu sauce

Grilled Corn

$10.00

parmesan cheese dressing

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$10.00

over sweet potato compote

Vegetarian Gyoza

$10.00

over sweet potato compote

Kushiyaki - Beef 2pcs (Skewers)

$14.00

Kushiyaki - Salmon 2pcs (Skewers)

$12.00

Kushiyaki - Shrimp 2pcs (Skewers)

$12.00

Kushiyaki - Chicken 2pcs (Skewers)

$11.00

Kushiyaki - Asparagus 2pcs (Skewers)

$8.00

Kushiyaki - Eggplant 2pcs (Skewers)

$8.00

Kushiyaki - Pork Belly 2pcs (Skewers)

$12.00

Katzu Chicken And White Rice

$12.50

Sushi Bar

Botan Ebi (2pcs)

$16.00

Conch (2pcs)

$9.00

Ebi (2pcs)

$7.00

Hamachi (2pcs)

$9.00

Ikura (2pcs)

$11.00

Kani (2pcs)

$7.00

Salmon (2Pcs)

$8.00

Scallops (2pcs)

$16.00

Tako (2pcs)

$9.00

Tobiko (2pcs)

$9.00

Tuna (2pcs)

$9.00

Unagi (2pcs)

$10.00

Rolls

Hamachi Serrano

Hamachi Serrano

$17.00

hamachi, avocado, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli, ponzu

Katana Roll

$17.00

salmon, scallions, cream cheese, avocado, tobiko, soy paper, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Bonzai Truffle

Bonzai Truffle

$18.00

keuh salad, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, soy paper, topped with tuna cubes, truffe oil, yuzu soy

Chirashi Roll

Chirashi Roll

$18.00

tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, ikura top, kimchi ponzu dipping sauce

Honey Roll

Honey Roll

$18.00

crispy shrimp, krab salad, avocado, cream cheese, almonds, walnuts, tobiko, honey, lemon

Aka Roll

$18.00

crispy shrimp, crispy kani, tobiko, honey and citric topping, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Unagi Roll

Unagi Roll

$18.00

eel, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes, spy paper, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Pop

Pop

$14.00

yuzu krab salad with chili soy paper, tobiko, truffle butter dipping sauce

KeuH Roll Tuna

KeuH Roll Tuna

$21.00

tuna, mango, avocado, krab salad, cream cheese, wasabi aioli, ponzu

KeuH Roll Salmon

$21.00

salmon, asparagus, avocado, krab salad, cream cheese, wasabi aioli, ponzu

Kuro Roll

$17.00

crispy shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, tuna top seared with sesame oil, yuzu soy

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$19.00

salmon, crispy salmon skin, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo, truffle oil, red chili soy paper, ponzu

Popper Roll

$17.00

crispy shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, parmesan cheese, spicy mayo and jalapeño gratin

Bea Roll

Bea Roll

$18.00

crispy shrimp, fried plantain, avocado, cream cheese, red chili soy paper, tobiko, eel sauce, lemon pepper

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

crispy shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce

Ceviche Roll

$17.00

keuh salad, avocado, cucumber, hamachi top, crispy kani, yuzu special sauce

Passion Roll

$18.00

crispy shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, topped with plantain and passion guava sauce

Main

Grilled Ribeye

$45.00

16oz- with chef salad and miso truffle sauce

Kurobota Pork Belly

$30.00

with chef salad

Herb Crusted Salmon

$28.00

salmon steak with dashi sauce, and chef salad

Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

korean bbq sauce with parmesan truffle fries

Dessert

Oreo Tempura

$9.00

Mochi Green Tea

$3.00

Mochi Mango

$3.00

Mochi Strawberry

$3.00

Mochi Vainilla

$3.00

Mochi Chocolate

$3.00

Vanilla Ice

$3.50

Nutella Spring Roll

$8.00

Brownie

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Green Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice Kids

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500ml

$4.00

Rivera Alkaline Water

$3.50

Apple Juice Glass

$4.00

Milk Glass

$2.00

S.Pellegrino. 750ml

$6.00

Acqua Panna Water 750ml

$5.50

S.Pellegrino 1000 ml

$7.00

Acqua Panna 1000 ml

$7.00

Beers

Kawaba Ale Beer

$8.00

Kawaba Rice Pilsner

$8.00

Kawaba Wheat Beer

$8.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Sapporo Light

$8.00

Sapporo Premium

$8.00

Sapporo Premium 20oz

$7.50

Sake Bottle

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 300 Ml

$35.00

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 720 Ml

$80.00

Kunizakari Nigori 200ml

$18.00

Kunizakari Nigori Sake 720ml

$68.00

Dassai 45 Nigori Junmai Daiginjo 300 ML

$35.00

Dassai 45 Nigori Junmai Daiginjo 720 Ml

$80.00

Dassai 23 Junmai Daiginjo 300Ml

$90.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300 Ml

$35.00

Funaguchi Jukusei 200 Ml

$18.00

Awayuki Sparkling Sake 300ml

$20.00

Karatanba Sake

$22.00

Hana Lychee Sake 750ml

$50.00

Yuzu Sake 720ml

$55.00

Dewazakura Oka 300 Ml

$30.00

Hiro Junmai Ginjo Blue 300 ml

$33.00

Hiro Junmai Ginjo Blue 720 ml

$75.00

Junmai Ginjo

$35.00

Kirin-Zan Junmai 720Ml

$60.00

Yuzu

$55.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian Fusion Tapas. The best quality tradicional sushi bar, amazing fusion rolls and the best mixed of Japanese ingredients in our plates.

Website

Location

2278 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33326

Directions

