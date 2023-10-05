FOOD MENU

STARTERS

Brussels Salad

Brussels Salad

$16.00

poached shrimp, yuzu vinaigrette

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$16.00

herbed panko, Asian remoulade

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00
Garlic Pork Potstickers

Garlic Pork Potstickers

$15.00

scallion ponzu

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$16.50

sweet chili ponzu, butter lettuce

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$8.00
Poppers (4)

Poppers (4)

$14.00

yellow curry dipping sauce

Seaweed Salad

$12.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$14.00
Shortrib Potstickers

Shortrib Potstickers

$16.00

beef jus reduction

Shrimp Dumpling

Shrimp Dumpling

$16.00

steamed, spicy lemongrass dipping sauce

Snow Ear Salad

Snow Ear Salad

$11.00

frisee, citrus ponzu

Spicy Edamame

$9.00
Steam Buns (2)

Steam Buns (2)

$10.00

Thai chili hoisin, shredded cabbage

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$12.00

poached shrimp, Thai peanut sauce

Surf & Turf Tataki

$22.00
Tuna Tartare (1)

Tuna Tartare (1)

$10.50

sesame, cucumber, jalapeno

Yakitori

$15.00
Yama Salad

Yama Salad

$9.00

iceberg lettuce, spinach, tomato, Asia dressing

ENTREES

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.00

honey hoisin BBQ (6 ribs)

Beef Short Ribs

Beef Short Ribs

$39.00

broccolini, egg noodles, short rib jus

Cast Iron Swordfish

Cast Iron Swordfish

$36.00

ginger, lemongrass, garlic butter

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$36.00

honey hoisin BBQ (12 ribs)

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$39.00

citrus marinated, red onion, scallion whipped potatoes

Pan Seared Half Chicken

$28.00

crispy mixed fingerling potatoes, broccolini, roasted soy glaze

Traditional Miso Black Cod

Traditional Miso Black Cod

$38.00

sauteed asparagus, beech mushrooms

Cedar Plank Ora King Salmon

$38.00

wasabi almond crust, roasted vegetables

Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops

$36.00

wild shitake mushroom "risotto", spring onion & Thai basil puree

Shaken Beef Bowl

$28.00
Steamed Halibut

Steamed Halibut

$38.00

mitake mushrooms, leeks, shrimp dumplings

Chili & Herb Tempura Whole Fish

$68.00

rice noodles, trio of sauces

Peking Duck

$52.00Out of stock

available only on Thursday, limited quantities available

SUSHI

Albacore Tuna

$10.00

2 pieces

Big Eye Tuna

$12.00

2 pieces

Cooked Egg

$5.00

2 pieces

Dougie Fresh

$10.00

2 pieces

Eel

$10.00

2 pieces

Flounder

$10.00

2 pieces

Flying Fish Roe

$8.00

2 pieces

Jap Mack

$14.00

2 pieces

Jap Sea Eel

$13.00

2 pieces

Jap Snap

$11.00

2 pieces

Kampachi

$10.00

2 pieces

Octopus

$10.00

2 pieces

Quail Egg

$4.00

2 pieces

Salmon

$10.00

2 pieces

Salmon Roe

$14.00

2 pieces

Scallop

$12.00

2 pieces

Sea Urchin

$16.00

2 pieces

Shrimp

$10.00

2 pieces

Smelt Roe

$7.00

2 pieces

Smoked Salmon

$10.00

2 pieces

Snow Crab

$15.00

2 pieces

Span Mack

$11.00

2 pieces

Squid

$9.00

2 pieces

Superwhite

$10.00

2 pieces

Sweet Shrimp

$14.00

2 pieces

Yellowtail

$10.00

2 pieces

Toro

$20.00

SASHIMI

**Albacore Tuna

$20.00

5 pieces

**Big Eye Tuna

$24.00

5 pieces

**Chefs Choice

$42.00

5 pieces

**Eel

$20.00

5 pieces

**Elvis Mack

**Elvis Mack

$20.00
**Esping

**Esping

$20.00

**Flounder

$20.00

5 pieces

**Hamachi/Pear

$23.00

5 pieces

**Hawaiian

**Hawaiian

$20.00

**Jap Mack

$28.00

5 pieces

**Jap Snap

$22.00

5 pieces

**Kona Kampachi

$20.00

5 pieces

**Lynae

**Lynae

$20.00

**Octopus

$20.00

5 pieces

**Salm Shinsei

$19.00

**Salmon

$20.00

5 pieces

**Scallop

$22.00

5 pieces

**Sea Urchin

$28.00

5 pieces

**Shinsei

**Shinsei

$20.00

**Shrimp

$20.00

5 pieces

**Smoked Salmon

$20.00

5 pieces

**Snow Crab

$26.00

5 pieces

**Span Mack

$24.00

5 pieces

**Squid

$18.00

5 pieces

**Superwhite

$20.00
**The Demesy

**The Demesy

$20.00

**Toro

$38.00

5 pieces

**Tuna Crunch

$23.00

5 pieces

**Yellowtail

$22.00

5 pieces

Quail Sake Shooter

$15.00

Quail Shooter

$4.00

Urchin Sake Shooter

$25.00

ROLLS

Alfred Roll

$20.00

shrimp Tempura, avocado, tuna, salmon, smelt roe, crunch

Amanda Roll

Amanda Roll

$20.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, snow crab, eel sauce

Avocado Roll

$10.00
Brodsky

Brodsky

$20.00

spicy tuna, big eye tuna, salmon, avocado

California Roll

California Roll

$16.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$20.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber, eel

Crawfish Roll

Crawfish Roll

$10.00
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Dragon Lady Pressed

$20.00

flame seared salmon, spicy tuna, serrano, crisoy onions

Dragon Roll

$19.00
Enrique Roll

Enrique Roll

$20.00

Esping Roll

$22.00

salmon, yellowtail, dill, lemon zest, evoo, avocado

Fuller Roll

$18.00

Healthy Ken Roll

$19.00

Jan Roll

$19.00

Kaji Roll

$19.00
Katinas Crispy Rice

Katinas Crispy Rice

$20.00

spicy tuna, crispy rice, sriracha, jalapeno

Kendall Roll

Kendall Roll

$19.50

shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, jalapenos

Lovers Roll

Lovers Roll

$19.50

salmon, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapeno, wrapped in rice paper, chia seeds

Lynaes Roll

Lynaes Roll

$19.50

salmon, cucumber, superwhite tuna, ahi tuna

Pressed Sushi

Pressed Sushi

$20.00

spicy tuna, big eye tuna, salmon, avocado

Purple Rain

$21.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$22.00

snow crab, avocado, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp

Rebecca Roll

$20.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado

Salmon Roll

$12.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$14.00
Shinsei Roll

Shinsei Roll

$19.00
Shrimp Temp Roll

Shrimp Temp Roll

$15.00

tempura shrimp, smelt roe, avocado, eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

big eye tuna, habanero mayo, avocado

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$16.00

soft chell crab, smelt roe, avocado, eel sauce

Tempura Spicy Tuna

Tempura Spicy Tuna

$17.00

tempura fried spicy tuna roll

The Famous "Tammy" Roll

$19.00

big eye tuna, jalapenos, cilantro, avocado, lime

Tracy's Special Roll

Tracy's Special Roll

$20.00

spicy shrimp, snow crab, cucumber, spicy mayo

Tuna Roll

$11.00
Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Volcano Roll

$22.00

YTail/Scall Roll

$12.00

TEMPURA

1/2 Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

Korean Cauliflower

$12.00

spicy tempura, Korean chili spices

Sammys Panko Shrimp

$24.00

herbed panko

<