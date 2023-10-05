Shinsei Restaurant
7713 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75209
FOOD MENU
STARTERS
Brussels Salad
poached shrimp, yuzu vinaigrette
Crispy Shrimp
herbed panko, Asian remoulade
Edamame
Garlic Pork Potstickers
scallion ponzu
Lettuce Wraps
sweet chili ponzu, butter lettuce
Miso Soup
Poppers (4)
yellow curry dipping sauce
Seaweed Salad
Shishito Peppers
Shortrib Potstickers
beef jus reduction
Shrimp Dumpling
steamed, spicy lemongrass dipping sauce
Snow Ear Salad
frisee, citrus ponzu
Spicy Edamame
Steam Buns (2)
Thai chili hoisin, shredded cabbage
Summer Rolls
poached shrimp, Thai peanut sauce
Surf & Turf Tataki
Tuna Tartare (1)
sesame, cucumber, jalapeno
Yakitori
Yama Salad
iceberg lettuce, spinach, tomato, Asia dressing
ENTREES
1/2 Rack Ribs
honey hoisin BBQ (6 ribs)
Beef Short Ribs
broccolini, egg noodles, short rib jus
Cast Iron Swordfish
ginger, lemongrass, garlic butter
Full Rack Ribs
honey hoisin BBQ (12 ribs)
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
citrus marinated, red onion, scallion whipped potatoes
Pan Seared Half Chicken
crispy mixed fingerling potatoes, broccolini, roasted soy glaze
Traditional Miso Black Cod
sauteed asparagus, beech mushrooms
Cedar Plank Ora King Salmon
wasabi almond crust, roasted vegetables
Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops
wild shitake mushroom "risotto", spring onion & Thai basil puree
Shaken Beef Bowl
Steamed Halibut
mitake mushrooms, leeks, shrimp dumplings
Chili & Herb Tempura Whole Fish
rice noodles, trio of sauces
Peking Duck
available only on Thursday, limited quantities available
SUSHI
Albacore Tuna
2 pieces
Big Eye Tuna
2 pieces
Cooked Egg
2 pieces
Dougie Fresh
2 pieces
Eel
2 pieces
Flounder
2 pieces
Flying Fish Roe
2 pieces
Jap Mack
2 pieces
Jap Sea Eel
2 pieces
Jap Snap
2 pieces
Kampachi
2 pieces
Octopus
2 pieces
Quail Egg
2 pieces
Salmon
2 pieces
Salmon Roe
2 pieces
Scallop
2 pieces
Sea Urchin
2 pieces
Shrimp
2 pieces
Smelt Roe
2 pieces
Smoked Salmon
2 pieces
Snow Crab
2 pieces
Span Mack
2 pieces
Squid
2 pieces
Superwhite
2 pieces
Sweet Shrimp
2 pieces
Yellowtail
2 pieces
Toro
SASHIMI
**Albacore Tuna
5 pieces
**Big Eye Tuna
5 pieces
**Chefs Choice
5 pieces
**Eel
5 pieces
**Elvis Mack
**Esping
**Flounder
5 pieces
**Hamachi/Pear
5 pieces
**Hawaiian
**Jap Mack
5 pieces
**Jap Snap
5 pieces
**Kona Kampachi
5 pieces
**Lynae
**Octopus
5 pieces
**Salm Shinsei
**Salmon
5 pieces
**Scallop
5 pieces
**Sea Urchin
5 pieces
**Shinsei
**Shrimp
5 pieces
**Smoked Salmon
5 pieces
**Snow Crab
5 pieces
**Span Mack
5 pieces
**Squid
5 pieces
**Superwhite
**The Demesy
**Toro
5 pieces
**Tuna Crunch
5 pieces
**Yellowtail
5 pieces
Quail Sake Shooter
Quail Shooter
Urchin Sake Shooter
ROLLS
Alfred Roll
shrimp Tempura, avocado, tuna, salmon, smelt roe, crunch
Amanda Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, snow crab, eel sauce
Avocado Roll
Brodsky
spicy tuna, big eye tuna, salmon, avocado
California Roll
snow crab, avocado, cucumber
Caterpillar Roll
snow crab, avocado, cucumber, eel
Crawfish Roll
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Lady Pressed
flame seared salmon, spicy tuna, serrano, crisoy onions
Dragon Roll
Enrique Roll
Esping Roll
salmon, yellowtail, dill, lemon zest, evoo, avocado
Fuller Roll
Healthy Ken Roll
Jan Roll
Kaji Roll
Katinas Crispy Rice
spicy tuna, crispy rice, sriracha, jalapeno
Kendall Roll
shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, jalapenos
Lovers Roll
salmon, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapeno, wrapped in rice paper, chia seeds
Lynaes Roll
salmon, cucumber, superwhite tuna, ahi tuna
Pressed Sushi
spicy tuna, big eye tuna, salmon, avocado
Purple Rain
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado
Rainbow Roll
snow crab, avocado, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp
Rebecca Roll
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Shinsei Roll
Shrimp Temp Roll
tempura shrimp, smelt roe, avocado, eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
big eye tuna, habanero mayo, avocado
Spider Roll
soft chell crab, smelt roe, avocado, eel sauce
Tempura Spicy Tuna
tempura fried spicy tuna roll
The Famous "Tammy" Roll
big eye tuna, jalapenos, cilantro, avocado, lime
Tracy's Special Roll
spicy shrimp, snow crab, cucumber, spicy mayo