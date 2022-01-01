  • Home
Shorefyre - International Marketplace 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396

No reviews yet

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396

Honolulu, HI 96815

Popular Items

Poke Nachos
Quesadilla
Koa Chicken

Appetizers

Shorefyre Wings

$18.50

Allergens- Poultry Soy (teriyaki) Garlic (garlic)

Chicken & Waffle

$18.50

Allergens- Poultry Soy Gluten

Nachos

$14.50

A Shorefyre best seller! Housemade torilla chips, covered in homemade cheese sauce, melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, red bell peppers and sour cream. Hope your hungry! Allergens- This is gluten free but not Celiac (chips) Peppers Onions Dairy (sour cream) Poultry (chicken) Beef (steak) Shellfish (shrimp)

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Kalbi Steak Salad

$19.50

Allergens- Beef Soy Tomato Onion Nuts Basil

Chopped Wedge Salad

$14.00

Allergens- Dairy Tomato Onion

Quesadilla

$14.50

Allergens- Dairy Tomato Bell peppers

Ahi Poke Tacos

$19.50Out of stock

Allergens- Fish Soy (unless all spicy) Celiac (hard taco) Gluten (soft taco)

Kalua Pork Tacos

$19.50

Allergens- Pork Celiac (hard taco) Gluten (soft taco)

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Allergens- Gluten (unless all spicy) Soy (unless all spicy) Fish

Poke Sampler

$17.00

Allergens- Gluten (unless all spicy) Soy (unless all spicy) Fish

Poke Nachos

$21.50

Allergens- Gluten Celiac Soy (unless all spicy) Fish

Burgers

50/50 Burger

$20.50

Allergens- Beef Pork Gluten (bun) Onion Dairy (kp sauce)

Duke Burger

$19.50

Allergens- Beef Onions Gluten (bun) Dairy (kp Sauce)

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$19.00

Allergens- Pork Gluten (bun) Dairy (kp sauce)

50/50 Myla Melt

$21.50

Allergens- Pork Beef Gluten (bread) Dairy (cheese and kp sauce) Onions Mushroom

Beyond Burger

$19.50

Allergens- Gluten (bun)

House Specialties

50/50 Loco Moco

$24.50

A Hawaiian Classic with a Shorefyre twist. A scoop of house made fried rice, 50/50 patty, gravy and your choice of egg. Hearty and delicious! Allergens- Egg Beef Pork onions Soy (Fried Rice) celiac (Fried Rice)

Koa Chicken

$24.50

A Shorefyre Signature dish, two chicken thighs marinated for 24-48 hours in house made teriyaki, grilled hibachi style topped with mango salsa. Served with coconut rice and salad with island vinaigrette Allergens- Poultry soy coconut mango

Fresh Catch

$28.00

Allergens- Fish Soy Gluten (potatoes, fries, croutons) Onions (veggies)

Garlic Shrimp

$29.00

Allergens- Shellfish Garlic Onions (veggies) Gluten (potatoes, fries, fried rice) Soy (fried rice)

Ribeye Special

$32.00

Allergens- Beef Soy (fried rice) Onions (veggies) Gluten (potatoes, fries, croutons)

Surf n Turf

$36.00

Allergens- Beef Shellfish (shrimp) Fish (ahi) Onions (veggies) Gluten (fries, potatoes, croutons)

Surf n Surf (Shrimp and Ahi)

$32.00

Allergens- Shellfish (shrimp) Fish (ahi) Onions (veggies) Gluten (fries, potatoes, croutons)

Mana Acai Bowl

$17.00

Allergens- gluten (granola)

Prime Rib

$45.00Out of stock

Allergens- Beef Onions (veggies) Gluten (fries, potatoes, croutons) Garlic (potatoes)

Kalbi and Eggs

$18.50

Allergens- Beef Egg Soy (fried Rice, kalbi) Celiac (potatoes, fried rice) Gluten (toast, pancake, waffle, french toast)

Sides (d)

Green Onion

$1.75

Add Avocado

$2.50

Diced Tomato

$1.75

Extra KP Sauce

$1.25

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Grilled Tomato (2)

$2.45

Kalua Pork Side

$8.95

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.50

(1) Scp Coconut Rice

$4.95

(1) Scp Fried Rice

$5.50

(5) Pc Shrimp

$9.95

Extra side Asian Fusion

$1.25

Extra side Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Extra side Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Extra Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Extra Jalapenos

$1.25

Extra side Mango Salsa

$1.25

Extra side Sour Cream

$1.25

Extra side Spicy Mayo

$1.25

Extra side Teri Sauce

$1.25

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side House Salad

$3.95

(1) Piece Chicken

$5.95

(1) Scp White Rice

$2.95

(5) Oz Fries

$7.00

50/50 Patty Single

$9.00

Allergens- Beef Pork

Canadian Bacon (2)

$4.95

Cheddar Cheese for Burger

$1.45

Side of Corn Chips

$2.00

Duke Patty

$8.95

Allergens- Beef

Extra side Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Extra side Gravy

$1.25

Extra side House Dressing

$1.25

Fresh Sliced Tomato (2)

$2.45

Grilled Veggies

$5.95

Mango Salsa

$2.75

Mushroom

$1.75

Onion

$1.75

Side Kalbi Steak

$11.95

Spinach

$1.75

6 Oz Ahi

$14.00

Side Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Crispy Onions

$1.50

Side of Shoyu Seaweed Chips (4)

$2.00

Side of Wonton Chips

$4.00

Side Ribeye Steak

$20.00

Side of Carrots and Celery

$2.00

Small Bites

Small Bite Sampler

$37.00

Pipikaula

$12.50

Hawaiian Beef Jerky, smoked and cured meat with mango salsa and house made chips Allergens- Beef Mango Celiac (chips)

Grilled Romaine

$9.00

Grilled romaine hearts with a casear salad constructed on top Allergens- Gluten (croutons)

Fried Brussels sprouts

$9.00

Allergens- Celiac Soy Pork

Shorefyre Fries

$9.50

Tuna Tataki (4oz)

$12.00

Allergens- Fish Soy

Coconut Shrimp

$12.50

Allergens- Celiac Shellfish Mango Onions Tomato Coconut

Tropical Ceviche

$13.00

Allergens- Shellfish Celiac (chips) Pineapple

Hibachi Steak

$12.00

Allergens- Beef Mushrooms Onions Sesame

Hibachi Chicken

$10.00

Allergens- Poultry Sesame

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

Kid's Chicken Wings (5)

$8.00

Kid's French Fries

$3.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mini Moco

$9.50

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$8.00

Kid's Burger

$10.50

NA Beverages

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$4.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.95

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.50

Cola

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Milk - Large

$4.00

Milk - Small

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Water Bottle

$4.00

Glass Of Water

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lilikoi Juice

$4.00

Plantation Iced Tea

$4.50

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Tonic

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Specialty Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso - Doppio

$6.00

Espresso - Single

$3.95

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Local Food, Live Music and Late Night Djs!

Location

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

