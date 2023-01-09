Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shoyu

1612 Ute Blvd. Suite 116

Park City, UT 84098

Roll

utah roll

utah roll

$12.00

avocado, crab, tuna with tobiko topping.

volacano roll

$14.00

tuna salmon avocado

tuna roll

$10.00

tempura vegetable roll

$9.00

tokyo roll

$15.00

spicy tuna with cucumber and baked crab topping.

tuna lover

$17.00

albacore, escolar and lemon slice topping with tuna sashimi.

spicy scallop roll

$12.00

bay scallop, spicy tobiko with sprout and cucumber.

spicy tako

$11.00

spicy tuna

$10.00

spyder roll

$14.00

sunrise

$13.00

california roll with baked salmon topping.

shrimp tempura roll

$9.00

shrimp tempura with cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo.

shishito roll

$11.00

spicy tuna with tempura shishito

salmon roll

$11.00

salmon skin handroll or roll

$9.00

red dragon roll

$13.00

rock n roll

$16.00

cheese, shrimp, salmon, tuna on top.

roll royze

$16.00

shrimp, crab, chopped tuna with jalapeno

salmon avocado roll

$12.00

pasadena roll

$14.00

crab, shrimp, salmon sashimi topping.

pc crunch roll

$11.00

shrimp, cucumber, avocado.

phili roll

$11.00

fresh salmon, cheese, avocado.

rainbow roll

$15.00

california roll with mixed fresh fish topping.

marz roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, crab, albacore tuna topping

moab roll

$14.00

cucumber, salmon, tuna with tobiko.

montac

$16.00

cucumber, avocado, hamachi, tuna topping.

negihama

$12.00

olivia roll

$13.00

shrimp, cheese, salmon topping.

IDK roll

$16.00

jazz roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, albacore topping.

jupiter roll

$13.00

california with salmon and lemon slice topping.

fire cracker

$17.00

salmon, avocado, tuna, baked escolar topping

fresh vegetable roll

$9.00

friday roll

$17.00

california roll, albacore and baked scallop and crab.

fuji

$12.00

godzilla

$17.00

shrimp, avocado, salmon and tuna crunch.

death roll

$14.00

dinamite roll

$16.00

double salmon roll

$16.00

crunch tuna roll

$15.00

cucumber roll

$7.00

calamari roll

$12.00

california roll

$10.00

casa blanca roll

$16.00

caterpillar

$11.00

avocado cucumber roll

$7.00

avocado roll

$6.00

baja

$16.00

crab, hamachi, fresh salmon topping.

big boi

$16.00

black cat

$10.00

albacore, cucumber, sprout, spicy mayo.

88 roll

$16.00

albacore, avocado, escolar topping.

alaskan roll

$15.00

shrimp, avocado, tuna topping

Appetizer

vegetable app

$9.00

mixed tempura vegetable.

tuna tataki

$15.00

pan seared tuna with ponzu, jalapeno, lemon.

tomato cucumber app

$6.00

mixed cherry tomato and japanese cucumber with ponzu sauce.

squid salad

$7.00

soft shell crab salad

$15.00

seaweed salad

$6.00

seaweed and squid combo

$8.00

shishito appetizer

$11.00

shrimp tempura appetizer

$10.00

shrimp baked

$10.00

mixed crab and shrimp tempura baked.

salmon kama app

$13.00

salmon salad

$16.00

rice

$1.50

POKE BOWL

$15.00

mixed tuna and salmon, spicy mayo, tobiko, avocado, edamame.

miso soup

$3.00

green salad

$7.00

gyoza

$6.00

hamachi kama

$17.00

hamachi appetizer

$17.00

escolar appetizer

$17.00

edamame

$4.00

dinamite app

$12.00

cucumber crab salad

$7.00

cucumber salad

$5.00

chilled tofu

$6.00

coconut shrimp

$12.00

calamari app

$11.00

baked mussel

$10.00

agedashi tofu

$10.00

ahi salad

$15.00

Tempura Rolls

vegas

$14.00

salmon, jalapeno, cheese, crab, fried rolls

wendover

$14.00

tuna crab cheese, tempura fried roll

sumo roll

$13.00

crab, tuna, avocado, tempura fried roll.

scallop crunch

$14.00

bay scallop with crab, tempura fried roll.

salmon crunch roll

$14.00

salmon, crab, avocado, tempura fried roll.

popper roll

$11.00

cheese, salmon, tempura fried roll.

kingkong roll

$13.00

crab, salmon, salmon tuna, tempura fried roll.

funki roll

$15.00

salmon, avocado, tuna, tempura fried roll.

CC

$10.00

tempura fried california roll

CC with cheese

$11.00

tempura fried california roll with cheese

Nigiri

tuna nigiri

$10.00

uni nigiri

$10.00

sea urchin from santa barbara. 1 pcs per serving

tako nigiri

$10.00

tobiko nigiri

$11.00

toro nigiri

$20.00

spicy scallop GUNKAN STYLE

$11.00

scallop nigiri

$11.00

salmon nigiri

$10.00

madai nigiri

$13.00

ikura nigiri

$13.00

hamachi belly nigiri

$11.00

hamachi nigiri

$10.00

hirame nigiri

$11.00

escolar nigiri

$10.00

ebi nigiri

$8.00

albacore nigiri

$10.00

ama ebi nigiri

$11.00

Sashimi

tuna sashimi

$22.00

tako sashimi

$20.00

toro sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

small plate sashimi

$30.00

8 pcs sashimi fresh chef choice.

scallop sashimi

$25.00

salmon sashimi

$20.00

madai sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

medium plate sashimi

$60.00

large plate sashimi

$90.00

24 pcs fresh sashimi cut, chef choice.

hamachi sashimi

$20.00

hirame sashimi

$25.00

escolar sashimi

$18.00

chirashi bowl

$45.00

albacore sashimi

$20.00

Handroll

handroll

$8.00

spicy scallop handroll

$9.00

regular hand roll

$8.00

Entree

shrimp tempura udon

$18.00

snapper teriyaki dinner

$22.00

shrimp tempura Dinner

$22.00

salmon teriyaki Dinner

$22.00

plain udon

$7.00

pork katsu Dinner

$22.00

kakiage Dinner

$22.00

tuna Dinner

$25.00

chicken katsu DINNER

$22.00

chicken teriyaki DINNER

$22.00

beef teriyaki Dinner

$23.00

Beverage

soft drink

$2.00

purple haze

$11.00

hot green tea

$3.00

CORKAGE

$12.00

Ramune

$5.00

Sake

Cold Sake BOTTLE

$30.00

cold sake CAN

$11.00

Hot Sake SMALL

$6.00

Hot Sake LARGE

$11.00

Hot Sake XL

$12.00

White Wine BTL

Chardonnay BTL

Beer

Echigo beer

$6.00

Large Beer

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tiny, colorful Japanese restaurant & sushi bar with beer, wine & sake, plus take-out options.

