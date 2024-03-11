Moon Thai Coral Gables
1118 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
LUNCH
THAI LUNCH SPECIAL
- L- PAD THAI NOODLES (NO RICE)$14.95
- L - STIR FRIED SAUCE$14.95
- L - SPRING BREAK DUCK$14.95
- L - CURRY$14.95
Choice of Red, Green, Massaman, Panang, or Yellow with Beef, Prok, Chicken, or Shrimp
- L - SHRIMP WITH VEGETABLE$14.95
with Cashew Nuts
- L - GAI HIM MAPARN CHICKEN$14.95
- L - GARLIC SAUCE$14.95
- L - GINGER SAUCE$14.95
- L - PAD PREW WARN (SWEET & SOUR)$14.95
Chicken or Shrimp
- L - PEANUT SAUCE$14.95
- L - PAD NAM PRIK PAO$14.95
Chicken, Beef, or Pork with Roasted Chili Sauce
- L - CHICKEN WITH ASPARAGUS$14.95
Sautéed Chicken with Asparagus, Onion, Baby Corns, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Potatoes
- L - BABY CORN$14.95
Sautéed Beef, Pork or Chicken with Baby Corns, Scallions and Mushrooms
- L - PAD PRIK KANG$14.95
Sautéed Beef, Pork or Chicken with Bamboo Shoot, String Beans, Bell Pepper and Chili Paste
- L - PAD SEE EIEW (NO RICE)$14.95
Beef, Pork or Chicken Stir Fry with Rice Noodles, Bean Sprout and Chinese Broccoli in Sweet Soy Sauce
- L - PAD KE MOW (DRUNKEN NOODLE) (NO RICE)$14.95
Beef, Pork or Chicken Stir Fry with Rice Noodles, Basil, Bell Pepper, Bamboo Shoot and Chinese Broccoli
- L-PADTHAI (MIXED)$14.95
JAPANESE LUNCH SPECIAL
- L - CHICKEN TERIYAKI$14.95
- L - STEAK TERIYAKI (8 OZ)$18.95
- L - SALMON TERIYAKI$14.95
- L - SHRIMP TERIYAKI$14.95
- L - SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA$14.95
- L - VEGETABLE TEMPURA$14.95
- COMBO #1*$15.95
Sushi, Sashimi, Sunomono, Half California Roll*
- COMBO #2*$16.95
Sushi, Sashimi, Half Shrimp Tempura Rol, Half California Roll*
- COMBO #3*$16.95
Sushi, Sashimi, Tuna Tataki, Half California Roll*
- ROLL COMBO$15.95
Mexican Roll and Dynamite Roll
- TEMPURA ROLL COMBO (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)$16.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll & Half Spider Roll
- HOSOMAKI COMBO* (NO SUBSTITIUTIONS)$14.95
California Roll, Tekka Roll, Kappa Roll*
- COMBO #7*$14.95
Sushi & 1 California Roll*
- COMBO #8*$15.95
Sushi & 1 California Roll & Wakame Salad*
- COMBO #9 (NO SUBSTITUTION FOR RAINBOW ROLL)*$16.95
Sushi & Rainbow Roll*
- HAWAIIAN POKE SALAD*$16.95
Tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, Ikura, quail egg and takuan (pickled daikon)
THAI APP, SOUP, SALAD
Thai Appetizers
- SPRING ROLLS (3 PCS)$10.00
Special roll of chicken and mixed vegetables, fried until golden brown and crispy. Or (VA-1) choice of mixed vegetables only
- CHICKEN SATEI (6 PCS)$15.00
Thin slices of chicken marinated in coconut sauce, then barbecued to perfection. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- PAD THAI APP$14.00
Italians call this “Thai Spaghetti”; thin rice noodles sautéed with shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, egg and peanuts. “Delicious!” Or (VA-3) choice of mixed vegetables only
- DRUMSTICKS (6 PCS)$14.00
Chicken drumsticks lightly battered, deep fried till crispy.
- KRAB WONTON (6 pieces)$10.00
- MEE KROB$12.00
Crispy noodles toasted in honey sauce with shrimp, chicken and vegetables.
- FRIED CALIMARI$16.00
- COCONUT SHRIMP (5 PCS)$16.00
Shrimp fried in delicious coconut batter
- FRESH SPRING ROLLS (2 PCS)$12.00
Shrimp, imitation crab, noodles, cucumber, carrots, basil, lettuce and mint wrapped in Vietnamese-style rice paper
- LETTUCE WRAP$14.00
Chicken, shiitake mushrooms and water chestnuts served with iceberg lettuce
- PORK BELLY$15.00
Marinated pork belly served with green leaves.
- PAD THAI APP (MIXED)$14.00
- WINTER SHRIMP$12.00
- SPRING ROLL (VEG.ONLY)$10.00
- FRESH (VEG.ONLY) SPRING ROLL$12.00
Thai Soups
- KING OF THE SEA$24.00
(Tom Yum Hot Pot For 2-3 Persons) 3 Prawns, 3 pieces of fish, 6 mussels, 6 shrimps, 4 clams.
- TOM YUM GOONG$7.00
Shrimp with Thai straw mushroom
- TOM YUM KAI$7.00
Chicken with Thai straw mushroom.
- TOM YUM TALAY$7.00
Shrimp, imitation crab, mussels, squid and Thai straw mushroom.
- TOM YUM PAK$7.00
- TOM KHA GOONG$7.00
Shrimp with Thai straw mushroom and coconut milk.
- TOM KHA KAI$7.00
Chicken with Thai straw mushroom and coconut milk.
- TOM KHA TALAY$7.00
Shrimp, imitation crab, mussels, squid with Thai straw mushroom and coconut milk.
- TOM KHA PAK$7.00
- HOT & SOUR SOUP$7.00
Chicken, tofu, bamboo shoot, egg and mushroom.
- VEGETABLE SOUP$5.00
Thai Salads
- HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Fresh salad with homemade peanut dressing. “Very different.”
- TIGER TEAR$18.00
Slices of beef with Thai spices and lime juice served on a fresh salad bed.
- NAEM SOD$18.00
Spicy ground pork with ginger, lime juice, onions and peanuts.
- PAPAYA SALAD$18.00
Shredded green papaya mixed well with cooked shrimp, cherry tomato, peanuts,fish sauce, lime juice and palm sugar.
- LARP$18.00
Beef, pork or chicken with lime juice, Thai herbs and spices.
- DANCING SQUID$17.00
THAI SPACIAL, FISH, CURRY
Moon Thai Specialties
- MOON THAI LAMB$30.00
Grilled rack of lamb with white mushroom, spinach and honey sambal sauce.
- ROCK 'N ROLL SHRIMP$26.00
Jumbo prawn sautéd with homemade sauce, very tasty, served with sautéd vegetables.
- PED NAM DANG$28.00
Crispy duck topped with red sauce, cashew nuts, green peas, baby corn, mushrooms and pineapples.
- BAGHDAD CHICKEN$22.00
Breast of chicken battered, then sautéed with homemade sauce, served with mixed vegetables and cashew nuts.
- DUCK CURRY$28.00
Crispy duck red curry with cherry tomatoes, pineapple and basil.
- PANANG PAWN$30.00
Grilled Prawn with Panang curry, red bell peppers, basils, kafir lime leaves.
- GRILLED SALMON$28.00
- DUCK BASIL$28.00
- SPRING BREAK DUCK$28.00
- PANANG SALMON$28.00
Fish
- F-1. GINGER SNAPPER$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with ginger, and soy bean sauce.
- F-2. THAI HURRICANE$35.00Out of stock
This dish is our “Super Star” fresh snapper fried until outside is crispy and the inside is soft, then bathed in homemade chili sauce.
- F-3. VOLCANO FISH$35.00Out of stock
Fried whole snapper topped with red chili sauce.
- F-4. LADY IN PINK$35.00Out of stock
Fried whole snapper topped with sweet-and-sour sauce.
Thai Curry
- GREEN CURRY$24.00
Definitely green, but rarely sweet, this is one of the basic Thai curry styles.
- RED CURRY$24.00
This is the most popular dish among Thai people. With mixed vegetables and homemade curry paste...“hot, hot”.
- YELLOW CURRY$24.00
Curry with onions and potatoes.
- MUSSAMUN CURRY$24.00
Royal style of curry with avocado, potatoes cashew nut and coconut milk.
- PANANG CURRY$24.00
Coconut curry with sweet basil, red chilies and kaffir lime leaves.
CASUAL FAVORITES
- CHICKEN WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- PORK WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed pork with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- GARLIC CHICKEN$20.00
Carrots, napa cabbage and snow peas.
- BASIL SAUCE$20.00
Bamboo shoots, onions, basil and bell pepper
- PAD PIK KHING$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with chicken, beef, pork.
- PAD PIK KHING WITH SALMON$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with salmon.
- CHICKEN WITH CASHEW NUT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with cashew nuts, onion, carrots, mushrooms and scallions.
- GINGER SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, ginger,onions, scallions and mushrooms.
- SWEET & SOUR SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, onions, scallions, zucchini, pineapple and tomatoes.
- VOLCANO SAUCE$20.00
Napa cabbage and snow peas.
- PEANUT SAUCE$20.00
- STIR SAUCE$20.00
FRIED RICE, NOODLE
Fried Rice
- VEGETABLE FRIED RICE WITH EGG$12.00
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- BEEF FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- PORK FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- MOON THAI FRIED RICE$16.00
Combination fried rice with chicken, shrimp, squid, beef, egg and vegetables.
- BASIL FRIED RICE$14.00
Served with egg, chicken, beef or pork.
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$18.00
Shrimp, egg and cashew nuts.
- SHRIMP FRIED RICE$14.00
Thai Noodles
- PAD THAI$20.00
Thin rice noodles sauteed with egg, scallion, bean sprout and peanuts.
- PAD SEE EIEW$20.00
Sautéed flat rice noodles,chinese broccoli, egg and bean sprout
- PAD KE MOW (DRUNKEN NOODLE)$20.00
Sauteed flat rice noodles, basil, Chinese broccoli, bell pepper, egg and bamboo shoots.
- DUCK NOODLE SOUP (NO RICE)$20.00
Roasted duck with rice noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli.
- CHIANGMAI KOW SOI$20.00
Egg noodles in yellow curry broth, red onion and chicken (bone in)
- PAD THAI MIXED$20.00
- PAD WOON SEN$20.00
Vegetable Dinners Curry
Vegetable Dinners
JAP APP SUSHI BAR
JAP App (Sushi Bar)
- Green Salad$4.00
Fresh Green Salad with Homemade Dressing Choice of Miso, Ginger, or Peanut Dressing
- SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
- CRAB AVOCADO SALAD$10.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Masago, and Avocado mixed with Japanese Mayo.
- SALMON SALAD$19.00
Green Salad with Grilled Salmon served with Miso Wasabi Dressing
- SPCIY TUNA SALAD*$16.00
With Thinly Sliced Cucumber & Spicy Kimchee Sauce
- KAMIKAZE SALAD$16.00
Mixed Conch, Octopus, Imitation Crab, Masago & Cucumber with Spicy Kimchee Sauce
- SUNOMONO - IMITATION CRAB MEAT*$9.00
- SUNOMONO - OCTOPUS*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - SHRIMP*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - CONCH*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - MIX*$16.00
- TUNA TATAKI*$18.00
Seared Tuna and Ponzu Sauce.
- TUNA UKKE*$16.00
Raw Tuna in Spicy Sauce mixed with Masago, Scallion and Sesame Oil.
- DYNAMITE MUSSELS$11.00
- KANISU$12.00
Imitation Crab, Avocado, Masago, wrapped with Paper Thin Cucumber with Vinegar Sauce
- SAKESU*$15.00
Salmon, Imitation Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion wrapped with Paper Thin Cucumber with Vinegar Sauce
- USUZUKURI - SALMON*$17.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - TUNA*$19.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - YELLOW TAIL*$19.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - MIX*$22.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - FISH OF THE DAY*
- TUNA TARO*$16.00
Taro Chips loaded with Tuna, Masago, Avocado, Jalapeno and splashed with Spicy Sauce
- HAMACHI JALAPEÑO*$24.00
Spicy ponzu and yuzu sauce
- LOBSTER MISO$28.00
Avocado and masago wrapped in cucumber
- MOON KIMONO*$18.00
Spicy tuna, spring mix, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado and tobiko
- SALMON, TUNA & HAMACHI CARPACCIO*$19.00
with avocado, balsamic vinegar and sesame oil
- SOUND OF THE SEA*$30.00
Salmon, tuna, uni, yellowtail, ikura, madai, ebi and lobster
- SPICY MADAI*$26.00
Red tobiko, jalapeños and cherry tomatoes, served with yuzu wasabi dressing
- SEARD TUNA OVER CRISPY RICE*$16.00
Kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, tobiko, masago and bonito flakes
- TAKO LEMON SU*$14.00
Thinly sliced boiled Octopus with Lemon-Lime Juice
- ABURI SALMON$14.00
Seared Salmon w/ Yuzu Truffle Ponzu
- TUNACADO SALAD*$16.00
Chopped Tuna, Avocado, House Salad Spring Mix w/ Yuzu Wasabi Dressing, sprinkled Rice Crisp on top
- HAWAIIAN POKE SALAD*$22.00
Tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, ikura, quail egg and takuan (pickled daikon)
- SALMON TRUFFLES*$17.00
Smoked Salmon wrapped around Cream Cheese and served flambé. Garnished with Ikura, Avocado and drizzled in our special Yuzu and Truffle Sauce
- TORO TARTAR*$26.00
Black caviar, plantains, cucumbers, wasabi sauce and avocado mousse
- SUSHI APPETIZER*$16.00
5 Pieces of Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Imitation Crab, and Shrimp)
- SASHIMI APPETIZER *$22.00
Assorted Fresh Fish (Chef’s Choice)
JAP APP AND DINNER KITCHEN
JAP App (Kitchen)
- SHRIMP SHUMAI$10.00
Steamed Dumplings with Shumai Sauce
- GYOZA$10.00
Japanese Style Beef and Cabbage Dumplings
- HAMACHI KAMA$24.00
Grilled Jaw with Salt and Ponzu Sauce
- TEMPURA APPETIZER$14.00
Two Pieces of Shrimp and Assorted Vegetables
- EDAMAME$10.00
Steamed Soybeans
- TOFU STEAK$10.00
Grilled Tofu with Teriyaki Sauce
JAP Dinner (Kitchen)
- CHICKEN TERIYAKI$22.00
Grilled Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce and Sesame Seeds
- STEAK TERIYAKI (12 OZ)$30.00
Grilled Steak with Teriyaki Sauce and Sesame Seeds
- CHICKEN KATSU$22.00
Breaded & Fried Chicken
- SHRIMP AND VEGETABLE TEMPURA$24.00
- SALMON WITH SWEET SOY SAUCE$28.00
Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce and Sesame Seeds
- MISO SOUP$4.00
Tofu, Seaweed, Scallion
- SALMON TERIYAKI$28.00
SUSHI/SASHIMI COMBO
Sushi Combinations
SUSHI & SASHIMI COMBINATIONS
- GEISHA*$26.00
3 Piece Sushi, 6 Piece Sashimi, 1 California Roll, and Shrimp Tempura
- SAMURAI*$26.00
3 Piece Sushi, 6 Piece Sashimi, 1 California Roll, and Chicken Teriyaki
- ZEN (FOR ONE)*$45.00
California Roll, Sashimi and Sushi
- YOU & ME (FOR TWO)*$70.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago Roll and JB Roll
- SUMO (FOR THREE)*$115.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago, JB Roll, Tuna Roll, and Appetizer Chef’s Choice
- TITANIC (FOR FOUR)*$170.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago, JB Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Tuna Roll, and Appetizer Chef’s Choice
Sashimi Combinations
ROLLS / HAND ROLLS
CHEF'S RECOMMENDED ROLLS
- SPICY SHRIMP ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Katsu with Mango, Avocado & Spicy Chili Sauce, served with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
- NORWEGIAN ROLL*$18.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Scallion topped with Smoked Salmon, Ikura Capers, Onion Rings & Kimchee Sauce
- SPICY LOVER ROLL*$20.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes Roll, topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro & Spicy Wasabi
- LOBSTER BOMB ROLL$34.00
Lobster Katsu, Avocado, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo topped with Lobster, Masago & Cream Cheese
- FOUR SEASON ROLL*$20.00
Inside out with Tuna, Salmon, White Fish & Avocado, then topped with Crab, Tobiko (Red, Green, Black & Gold) & Tempura Flakes
- MAGIC MOON ROLL$18.00
Inside out with Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, topped with Avocado, Mango, Red Tobiko & Tempura Flakes
- AMERICAN DREAM ROLL$22.00
Inside out with Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Cream Cheese & Cucumber, then topped with Baked Salmon,Spicy Mayo & Masago Sauce
- COWBOY ROLL$29.00
(100% USDA certified Angus, pasture and natural grass fed, antibiotic and hormone free) NY Strip, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese, sweet potato tempura
- SURF AND TURF*$30.00
Grilled lobster, NY Strip, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, baby arugula
- USA ROLLS*$34.00
Lobster tempura inside, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel on top and tobiko
- WELLINGTON DRAGON*$22.00
Shrimp tempura with avocado, asparagus, scallion, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna and avocado, tempura flakes and 3 sauces
- OSAKA ROLL*$24.00
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado on top with seared hamachi, jalapeno and red tobiko
MOON SPECIAL ROLLS
- ATLANTIC ROLL*$12.00
Cooked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallion
- AVENTURA ROLL$22.00
Eel, Soft-Shell Crab and Masago, topped with Conch, Masago, and Mayo
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST ROLL*$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado, Cream Cheese & Scallion topped with Half Tuna, Half Eel and Eel Sauce
- BLUEFIN ROLL*$20.00
Bluefin tuna, scallion and fresh wasabi
- BOSTON ROLL$12.00
Cooked Shrimp, Boston Lettuce, Scallion, Cucumber and Japanese Mayo
- CALIFORNIA ROLL*$9.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado and Cucumber
- DANCE WITH SHRIMP ROLL*$16.00
Spicy Tuna inside with Shrimp and Avocado on top
- DANCING EEL ROLL*$18.00
California Roll with BBQ Eel on top
- DRAGON ROLL$15.00
Deep Fried Sweet Shrimp, Masago, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- EEL LOVERS ROLL$17.00
BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Scallions with BBQ Eel on top
- EEL ROLL$14.00
BBQ Eel and Cucumber
- FLORIDA ROLL*$16.00
Tuna, Yellow Tail, Avocado, Scallion and Masago
- FUTOMAKI ROLL$14.00
Imitation Crab, Tamago, Cucumber, Spinach, Masago and Marinated Japanese Squash
- J.J.J. ROLL*$14.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail and Cream Cheese, served Tempura Style with Eel Sauce
- JAPANESE BAGEL ROLL*$12.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallion
- KAPPA ROLL$7.00
Cucumber Roll
- KEY WEST ROLL*$17.00
Spicy Tuna inside and BBQ Eel on top with Eel Sauce
- LAS OLAS ROLL*$16.00
Spicy Tuna inside and Tuna on top
- LOBSTER ROLL$34.00
Lobster Tempura, Imitation Crab, Carrot, Asparagus, Radish Sprouts inside out with Red & Green Tobiko, served with Dynamite Lobster Tail, Sautéed Spinach & Mushroom with Wasabi Mayo Sauce on the side
- MEXICAN ROLL$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Scallion and Spicy Mayo Sauce
- MIAMI HURRICANE ROLL$14.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cooked Shrimp, Lettuce, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- MONSTER ROLL$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Japanese Mayo inside and Imitation Crab Meat on top
- NEGIHAMA ROLL*$11.00
Yellow Tail and Scallion
- PALYBOY ROLL$15.00
BBQ Eel, Shrimp, Imitation Crab Meat, Masago, Cream Cheese and Scallions and then Tempura
- PARADISE ROLL*$15.00
White Fish, Imitation Crab Meat, Carrot, Asparagus, Scallion then cooked Tempura Style and served with Sliced Onion with Ponzu and Eel Sauce
- RAINBOW ROLL*$16.00
California Roll with Tuna, Salmon and White Fish on top
- RISING SUN ROLL*$16.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber, Scallion, Cream Cheese, and Salmon on top
- SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL*$12.00
Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber
- SANTA MONICA BLVD ROLL*$28.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado, Scallion, Masago, Cucumber inside, with Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail, White Fish, Eel and Shrimp on top
- SEA OF LOVE ROLL*$24.00
Shrimp Tempura, BBQ Eel, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallion, Asparagus, and Spicy Mayo inside, Tuna Tataki on top with Tempura Flakes
- SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Lettuce, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- SIAM RIVER ROLL$22.00
Shrimp Tempura, Japanese Mayo, Cucumber & Lettuce topped with cooked Conch, Masago and Avocado
- SLOPPY J. ROLL$20.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, and Japanese Mayo, topped with Tuna, Salmon and Yellow Tail
- SPCIY YELLOWTAIL ROLL*$20.00
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, Japanese red pepper, kimchee sauce on top, with dry tuna flakes
- SPICY TUNA ROLL*$14.00
Tuna, Scallion, Masago, Cucumber, Japanese Mayo and Spicy Sauce
- SPIDER ROLL$16.00
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Asparagus, Masago, Avocado and Japanese Mayo
- SWEET DREAM ROLL*$24.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail, Imitation Crab Meat, Masago, Asparagus and Scallions
- TEKKA (TUNA ROLL)*$9.00
- TUNA CALIFORNIA ROLL*$12.00
Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber
- VEGETABLE ROLL$12.00
Assorted Fresh Vegetables
- VOLCANO ROLL$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber and Cream Cheese inside with Avocado and Dynamite Conch on top 2
- YOKOHAMA ROLL*$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat and Cucumber inside with Avocado and Dynamite Scallops on top
HAND ROLLS*
SASHIMI/ NIGIRI
SASHIMI
- AMA EBI SASHIMI$12.00
- COBIA SASHIMI$12.00
- CONCH SASHIMI$8.00
- CRAB SASHIMI$6.00
- EEL/UNAGI SASHIMI$12.00
- HAMACHI SASHIMI$12.00
- HOK SCALOP SASHIMI$26.00
- IKURA SASHIMI$10.00
- IKURA+EGG SASHIMI$16.00
- IKA SASHIMI$10.00
- KANPACHI SASHIMI$24.00
- KING CRAB SASHIMI$8.00
- LOBSTER SASHIMI$8.00
- MASAGO SASHIMI$10.00
- MASAGO+EGG SASHIMI$14.00
- QUAIL EGG SASHIMI$2.00
- OCTOPUS SASHIMI$12.00
- TUNA SASHIMI$12.00
- TAMAGO SASHIMI$6.00
- TORO SASHIMI$22.00
- TOBIKO SASHIMI$10.00
- UNI SASHIMI$16.00
- SURF CLAM SASHIMI$10.00
- SABA SASHIMI$7.00
- SHRIMP SASHIMI$10.00
- SALMON SASHIMI$12.00
- SOCKESAL SASHIMI$6.00
- SMOKED SALMON SASHIMI$12.00
- SEA SCALLOP SASHIMI$14.00
- WAHOO SASHIMI$12.00
- AVOCADO SASHIMI$2.50
- SALMON BELLY SASHIMI$16.00
NIGIRI
- AMA EBI NIGIRI$12.00
- COBIA NIGIRI$12.00
- CONCH NIGIRI$8.00
- CRAB NIGIRI$6.00
- EEL/UNAGI NIGIRI$12.00
- HAMACHI NIGIRI$12.00
- IKURA NIGIRI$10.00
- IKURA+EGG NIGIRI$16.00
- LOBSTER NIGIRI$8.00
- MASAGO NIGIRI$10.00
- MASAGO+EGG NIGIRI$14.00
- OCTOPUS NIGIRI$12.00
- QUAIL EGG NIGIRI$2.00
- SALMON NIGIRI$12.00
- SHRIMP NIGIRI$10.00
- TAMAGO NIGIRI$6.00
- TOBIKO NIGIRI$10.00
- TUNA NIGIRI$12.00
- UNI NIGIRI$16.00
- UNI+EGG NIGIRI$18.00
- TORO NIGIRI$22.00
- IKA NIGIRI$10.00
- WAHOO NIGIRI$12.00
- KANPACHI NIGIRI$24.00
- SOCKEYES NIGIRI$6.00
- SABA NIGIRI$7.00
- ANAGO NIGIRI$6.50
- KINMEDAI NIGIRI$7.00
- SALMON BELLY NIGIRI$12.00
- AVOCADO NIGIRI$2.50
- SPICY TUNA NIGIRI$6.00
- SMOKED SALMON NIGIRI$12.00
- SEA SCALLP NIGIRI$14.00
SIDE ORDER, SAUCE, DESSERT, KID'S MEU
DESSERT
Kid's Menu
SIDES/SAUCES
- BROWN RICE$4.00
- STEAM RICE$4.00
- STICKY RICE$4.00
- SUSHI RICE$4.00
- STEAM NOODLE$5.00
- SPICY MAYO$1.00
- KIMCHEE SAUCE$1.00
- EEL SAUCE$1.00
- TERIYAKI SAUCE 2 OZ$2.00
- PEANUT SAUCE 2 OZ$2.00
- SWEET CHILI SAUCE$1.00
- KATSU SAUCE$1.00
- DUCK SAUCE$1.00
- 2 OZ SALAD DRESSING$2.00
- 8 OZ SALAD DRESSING$7.00
- SOY SAUCE$0.50
- CHILI FLAKE$0.50
- CHILI OIL$0.50
- SIRACHA$1.00
- PONZU$1.00
- RICE VINEGAR$1.00
- MOON THAI SAUCE$1.00