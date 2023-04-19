Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silk Road

review star

No reviews yet

2483 Royal St

New Orleans, LA 70117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner

Small Plates

Samosas (vg)

$10.00

3 savory Indian turnovers with tamarind chutney

Eggplant Tapenade (v) (vg)

$10.00

pureed eggplant dip with toasted naan

Crab Cake

$14.00

Louisiana crab, panko and cilantro mint chutney

Chicken Wings

$12.00

with Korean chili ginger dressing

Silk Road Curries

Tikka Masala

$18.00+

buttery mild curry cream sauce

Southern Indian Red Curry

$18.00+

red chilis, lemongrass, cilantro, mint, garlic, ginger & cocunut cream

Thai Green Curry

$18.00+

green chilis, Thai basil, coconut cream

Vindaloo

$18.00+

spicy curry sauce from the west coast of India

Cheese Plates

3 Cheese Plates

$18.00

selection of seasonal artisanal cheeses, served with an assortment of crackers, jelly, fruit, nuts, & mustard

5 Cheese Plate

$24.00

Soups & Salads

Spinach & Golden Lentil Soup (vg) (gf)

$9.00

3 types of lentils simmered with spinach, tumeric, garlic & spices

Lemongrass Crab Bisque

$12.00

locally sourced crabmeat simmered with herbs in a creamy coconut broth

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$12.00

traditional creole New Orleans gumbo with a twist

House Salad (v) (gf)

$8.00

spring mix, carrots, cucumbers and feta with house vinaigrette

Spinach Goat Chesse Salad (v)

$12.00

topped with spiced pecans and sun-dried cherry vinaigrette

English Blue Cheese Salad (v) (gf)

$10.00

Stilton blue cheese with crisp apples and housemade tiger sauce vinaigrette

Asian Calamari Salad

$12.00

flash fried calamari with spring mix, onions & ginger soy dressing

Silk Road Specials

Smoked Burger

$16.00

house smoked 6oz on brioche bun with gouda, dressed & served with masala fries

Faubourg Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

shrimp sauteed in local Faubourg lager beer and creamy grits

Saag Paneer (v) (gf)

$18.00

fresh spinach sauteed in tomato curry sauce, housemade cheese

Sesame Crusted Salmon (gf)

$24.00

with wasabi beurre blanc over jasmine rice

Smoked Pork Chops (gf)

$24.00

with apple chutney and garlic mashed potatoes

Lamb Palak (gf)

$26.00

braised curry lamb sauteed with fresh spinach with basmati rice

Seafood of the Day - MKT PRICE

ask about our daily special

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$26.00

boneless ribs in ginger hoisin broth with jasmine rice

Sides

Naan Bread

$2.00

Garlic Naan Bread

$3.00

Masala Fries

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Golden Lentils

$6.00

Korean Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Wilted Spinach

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Desserts

White Chocolate Mango Cheesecake

$9.00

Silk Road special made in house

Flourless Chocolate Cake (gf)

$9.00

rich & creamy made with semi-sweet Ghirardelli Chocolate

Gulab Jamun

$9.00

Indian donut holes chilled in rose water syrup

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

TopoChico

$5.00

Barritts Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Retail Wines

Retail A-D

A + D Cabernet

$16.99

A + D Pinot Noir

$17.99

Aguijon de Abeja

$19.99

Almacita

$19.99

Alsace crustacés

$15.99

Ancestral

$24.99

Aplanta

$12.99

Arendsig chenin Blanc

$24.99

Arendsig Pinotage

$29.99

Arona Sauvignon Blanc

$19.99

Astili Cardedu

$23.99

Atlantique Sauvignon Blanc

$16.99

Atteca old vine garnacha

$21.99

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir

$31.99

Bacchus Cabernet

$19.99

Bacchus Pinot Noir

$17.99

Backsberg Chenin Blanc

$19.99

Bar Dog

$14.99

Barnard Griffin Cabernet

$19.99

Barnard griffin Chardonnay

$16.99

Barnard Griffin Merlot

$16.99

Barnard Griffin Syrah

$16.99

Beckmen Vineyards Grenache

$32.99

Belgvardo vermintino

$21.99

Belle glos Pinot noir

$25.99

Bernard Fouquet Vouvray

$24.99

Bernard Moreau

$24.99

Billecart-salmon

$89.99

Billhook white wine

$19.99

Blange arneis

$22.99

Blau red blend

$11.99

Bless your heart champagne

$149.99

Bogle Chardonnay

$14.99

Bogle Phantom Red

$18.99

Bogle Sauvignon Blanc

$9.99

Bonanza Cabernet

$18.99

Bonfanti Malbec

$25.99

Bourgogne Joseph Drouhin

$19.99

BR RED BLEND

$24.99

Branco vale homem

$12.99

Brand Weissburgunder

$22.99

Bravium Pinot Noir

$29.99

Brouilly

$24.99

Ca’Rugate Soave

$18.99

Ca’rugate valpolicella

$24.99

Cala niuru mortellito

$27.99

Calcada Rose

$12.99

Campotino Montepulciano

$14.99

Campotino montepulciano

$13.99

Cantina Gambellara Pinot Grigio

$24.99

Cantina Gambellara Pinot Nero

$19.99

Capitello Pinot Noir

$29.99

Capitello Sauvignon Blanc

$29.99

Carboniste

$26.99

Carlton Hill Pinot

$49.99

CàRugate

$18.99

Casa Ferreirinha vinha grande vinho tinto

$29.99

Cascina valle Asinari Moscato D’Asti

$24.99

Casorzo sweet red

$16.99

Castello Sonnino Chianti Reserva

$26.99

Castello Sonnino Leone Rosso

$19.99

CDG Pinot Grigio Garda

$14.99

CDG Prosecco

$14.99

CDG Prosecco Rose

$14.99

CDG Prosecco Rose

$14.99

CDG Prosecco Rosé

$14.99

Cembra Pinot Grigio

$14.99

Chat Sainte Marie Bordeaux

$19.99

Chateau de corcelles

$24.99

Chateau de Corcelles Beaujolais

$24.99

Chateau de La Chaize Brouilly

$24.99

Chateau grenouilles

$59.99

Chateau greysac

$36.99

Chateau Haut Monplaisir Cahors Malbec

$19.99

Chateau La rame bordeaux

$19.99

Chateau massiac minervois rouge

$24.99

Cherry Pie Pinot Noir

$23.99

Cigna

$14.99

Circa 2005

$29.99

Clos LaChance Cabernet Sauvignon Estate

$24.99

Closilo

$12.99

Cote de nuits-villages

$34.99

Crèmant du jura

$22.99

Cune Brut Rose

$16.99

Cuvèe des charteux

$25.00

Cuvée lacustre

$14.99

Delicato e fresco

$19.99

Delle Venezie

$11.99

Di Giovanna Vurria

$19.99

Diablo petite sirah

$34.99

Dievole chianti Classico

$24.99

Diora three crowns

$20.99

Domaine bèranger pouilly-fuissè

$39.99

Domaine du bagnol

$24.99

Domaine du seminaries

$19.99

Domaine Turenne Cote de Provance Rose

$19.99

Donausonne Blaufrankisch

$16.99

Dr Frank Gruner Veltliner

$24.99

Drappier

$44.99

Retail E-H

Eguia rioja reserva

$15.99

Eiswein ice wine

$34.99

El candado

$19.99

Elena watch schiava

$21.99

Elsa Bianchi

$10.99

Enrico

$17.99

EQ Sauvignon Blanc

$19.99

Erath Pinot Noir

$21.99

Erath Pinot noir rose

$16.99

Erbaluce di caluso

$19.99

Esser Chardonnay

$14.99

Esser Merlot

$11.99

Esser sauv blanc

$14.99

Evolution

$14.99

Fallen Grape Orange Wine

$27.99

Famiglia Malbec

$19.99

Fatalone

$34.99

Ferreira 20 yr tawny port

$89.99

Fina Kika

$22.99

Five o feaux

$26.99

Flor de verano Albariño

$24.99

Flor de vetus Tempranillo

$19.99

Fonseca bin 27 Port

$24.99

Foppiano Petite Sirah

$29.99

Foris Pinot Noir

$21.99

Fortnight Cabernet

$24.99

Forty one

$24.99

Foxen Chenin Blanc

$29.99

French Belle Red

$19.99

Fritz Riesling

$18.99

Gessami White

$21.00

Geyser Peak Cabernet

$13.99

Geyser Peak Chard

$14.99

Geyser Peak Sauvignon Blanc

$17.99

Giacomelli vermentino

$21.99

Gramona

$34.99

Guimaro ribeira sacra

$21.99

Gumbeaux Merlot

$24.99

Henriot

$49.99

Highlands 41 Black Granite Paso Robles

$24.99

Highway 12 Red Blend

$19.99

Highwayman Trailblazer

$24.99

Hipster Animal Malbec

$17.99

Honoro Vera rueda

$8.99

Hook & Ladder Cabernet

$24.99

Hook & Ladder Chardonnay

$22.99

Hook & Latter Merlot

$26.99

Hopler Gruner

$22.99

House of Brown

$24.99

Howling Moon Pinot Noir

$14.99

Retail I-L

Il Faggio Montepulciano

$19.99

Inflorescence

$49.99

Ironstone Cabernet

$12.00

Ivory & Burt Old Vine Zinfandel

$19.99

J McClelland Cabernet

$49.99

Jean Baptiste gunderloch Riesling

$24.99

Jean Foyer Le Petite Rouge

$24.99

Jean vullien & fils

$17.99

Joseph drouhin Bourgogne

$14.99

Joseph drouhin puligny-Montrachet

$98.00

Joseph Mellot Pinot Noir

$14.99

Juan Gil

$9.99

Juan Gil jumilla

$14.99

Kalleske Clarrys GSM

$34.99

Kebrilla fina

$18.99

Kunde Zinfandel

$16.99

La Atalaya

$15.99

La boutanche

$24.99

La boutanche rose

$22.99

La chablisienne

$39.99

La chablisienne petit Chablis

$24.99

La Grange de Piaugier

$16.99

La Grange de Piaugier Cote du Rhône

$19.99

La Petite Roche Savennieres

$29.99

Lago

$14.99

Lambrusco di Modena

$18.99

LAN rioja

$16.99

Lapis Luna Pinot Noir

$16.99

Lappel des sereines

$22.99

Late harvest

$29.99

Le Garenne Sancerre

$37.99

Le mesnil

$54.99

Le monde rose

$19.99

Les tours

$19.99

Les trois Louis

$29.99

Lieu Dit Cab Franc

$54.99

Liquid Light Sauv Blanc

$18.99

Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Noir

$42.99

Louis métaireau

$22.99

Lucky Rock Pinot Noir

$24.99

Lucky Rock Pinot Noir

$24.99

Lucky Rock Sauvignon Blanc

$22.99

Lucky Rock Sauvignon Blanc

$22.99

Retail M-P

Maison Breban Jacques Pelvas Brut Rose

$19.99

Malabaila

$23.99

Malabaila arneis

$18.99

Malabaila Cardunaj rosso

$23.99

Malabaila ombra

$19.99

Marco negri moscato

$21.99

Merieau l’arpent des vaudons Sauvignon Blanc

$22.99

Metairie Pinot Noir

$19.99

Mettler Cabernet

$21.99

Mettler Petite Sirah

$21.99

Moises Pinot Noir Mes Amis

$32.99

Mont Blois Bacchus Cabernet

$52.99

Montfort Cremant Loire

$29.99

Montmarte

$12.99

Montmartre rose

$12.99

Moschofilero

$16.99

Moulin de gassac guilhem

$9.99

Muriel rioja reserva

$21.99

MWC Shiraz

$19.99

Napa Napa Cabernet

$18.99

Napa Napa Michael’s Red

$16.99

Napa Napa Pinot Noir

$19.99

Naveran cava

$19.99

Nestl Zweigelt Merlot

$19.99

New age

$10.99

Neyers Chardonnay

$19.99

Neyers Zinfandel

$34.99

Nico

$15.99

Noordhoek Cape Point Sauv Blanc

$24.99

North coast Syrah

$32.99

Nortico Alvarinho

$22.99

Novare Amarone

$69.99

Obsidian Ridge Cabernet

$34.99

Obsidian Ridge Poseidon Chardonnay

$24.99

Ole’ Carrollton

$24.99

Olivier rivière Gabaxo

$29.99

Paitin Starda Nebbiolo

$27.99

Pannonica Rose Blend

$17.99

Papa Figos vinho branco

$24.99

Parducci

$15.99

Parducci Cabernet

$12.99

Parducci Merlot

$14.99

Paso Robles Cabernet

$24.99

Paul Cherrier Sancerre

$39.99

Paul Dolan Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.99

Pazo das bruxas

$19.99

Pazo das Bruxas Albariño

$27.99

Pazo Senorans

$24.99

Peitan Albariño

$19.99

Perrier et fils cremant de savored

$29.99

Pessimist Red Blend

$19.99

Phantom Chardonnay

$18.99

Pol Clement Rose Sec

$14.99

Poppy Pinot Noir

$15.99

Pouilly fuissè

$44.99

Retail R-Z

Radice paltrinieri

$22.99

Ranga Ranga

$19.99

Raptor ridge

$24.99

Raptor Ridge Barrel Select 2020

$29.99

Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir 2018 whole cluster

$47.99

Red tail ridge dry Riesling

$22.99

Refugio ranch

$17.99

Refugio Ranch Barbereño

$49.99

Refugio Ranch Petite Sirah

$39.99

Refugio ranch rose

$18.99

Refugio Ranch Sauvignon Blanc

$17.99

Robert Hall Merlot

$19.99

Roger sabon chateauneuf-du-pape

$59.99

Rosario Vera Rioja

$15.99

Rubio

$14.99

Sainte Marie Bordeaux

$15.99

Salt River Sauvignon Blanc

$18.99

San Felice Chianti Classico

$29.99

Sand Point Merlot

$14.00

Scarpetta

$19.99

Scotto Cabernet

$13.99

Scotto Pinot Noir

$14.99

Sereole soave

$14.99

Seven Springs Chardonnay

$27.99

Shaya

$13.99

Shaya Sauvignon Blanc

$9.99

Siduri Pinot Noir

$29.99

Silk & Spice Red Blend

$14.99

Silk Road AlaZani

$19.99

Silk Road MaNavi

$19.99

Sindicat La Figuera montsant garnatxa

$21.99

Slices Cabernet

$26.99

Southern Belle Red

$19.99

St Francis Claret

$22.99

Stephen Ross Albariño

$29.99

Sulking sweet red

$19.99

Szigeti

$32.99

Tellus vinea Bordeaux

$22.99

Territorial

$19.99

Three Brooms Riesling

$24.99

Tiziano Prosecco

$15.99

Torre Oria Cava

$14.99

Trivento malbec

$19.99

True Grit Reserve Red

$19.99

Ultimate Rose

$24.99

Ultraviolet Cabernet

$16.99

Vale do Homem Vinho Verde

$16.99

Valley of the moon Cabernet

$23.99

Valley Of The Moon Zinfandel

$24.99

Valtiglione barbaresco

$32.99

Valtiglione barolo

$36.99

Vin savage a pool

$22.99

Vino Columbia valley

$19.99

Vino dei Fratelli

$19.99

Voignier

$23.99

Walnut City Pinot Gris

$14.99

Waterkloof Circumstance Cabernet Franc

$22.99

XY Zin

$14.99

Ziata Pinot Noir

$49.99

Zin Phomaniac

$19.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of the Marigny, at Silk Road you can pick from a variety of gourmet cheeses PLUS our affordable, sommelier-selected wine pairings. Just as we have for decades, Silk Road is still serving up a unique combination of Indian, Asian Creole food. At Silk Road, we also offer a number of vegetarian options and many of our dishes can be paired with vegetables - making Silk Road a destination not only for your heart, but for your health as well.

Website

Location

2483 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Anna's Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Royal Street New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
The Franklin
orange star4.2 • 375
2600 Dauphine St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
The Elysian Bar
orange star4.9 • 56
2317 Burgundy St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
SukhoThai - Marigny
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Royal St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
MORROW'S -
orange star4.2 • 2,561
2438 Saint Claude Avenue New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
Arabella Casa di Pasta - 2258 St Claude Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2258 St Claude Ave New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston