Skipolini's Pizza - Rocklin 6600 Lonetree Blvd
No reviews yet
6600 Lonetree Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Draft Beers
16oz 805
16oz Coors Light
16oz Hazy Little Thing
16oz Breaking Bud
16oz Modelo
16 Oz Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
16oz Skips IPA
16oz Skips Double D Blonde
22oz 805
22oz Coors Light
22oz Hazy Little Thing
22oz Breaking Bud
22oz Modelo
22oz Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
22oz Skips DD Blonde
22oz Skips IPA
64oz Pitcher 805
64oz Pitcher Coor Light
64oz Pitcher Little Hazy Thing IPA
64oz Pitcher Breaking Bud
64oz Pitcher Modelo Pitcher
64oz Pitcher Seasonal
64oz Pitcher Skips DD Blonde
64oz Pitcher Skips IPA
Bottled Beers
Wine
Boeger Barbera 6 oz
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz
Daou Chardonnay 6 oz
Daou Rose 6 oz
Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 6 oz
House Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz
House Chardonnay 6 oz
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 6 oz
La Crema Chardonnay 6 oz
Meiomi Pinot Noir 6 oz
Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz
Post and Beam Chardonnay 6 oz
Querceto Chianti 6 oz
Rocca Sangiovese 6 oz
Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel 6 oz
Villa Carlotti Proscecco 6 oz
Vista Point White Zinfandel 6 oz
Pinot Grigio 6oz
House Merlot 6oz
Boeger Barbera 9 oz
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz
Daou Chardonnay 9 oz
Daou Rose 9 oz
Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 9 oz
House Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz
House Chardonnay 9 oz
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 9 oz
La Crema Chardonnay 9 oz
Meiomi Pinot Noir 9 oz
Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz
Post and Beam Chardonnay 9 oz
Querceto Chianti 9 oz
Rocca Sangiovese 9 oz
Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel 9 oz
Villa Carlotti Prosecco 9 oz
Vista Point White Zinfandel 9 oz
Pinot Grigio 9oz
House Merlot 9oz
Boeger Barbera Bottle
Dairyman Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Davis Bynum Pinot Noir Bottle
En Route Pinot Noir Bottle
Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Frank Family Pinot Noir Bottle
Frank Family Zinfandel Bottle
House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle
Merry Edwards Pinot Noir Bottle
Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Querceto Chianti Bottle
Rocca Sangiovese Bottle
Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle
The Prisoner Blend
Rombauer zinfandel
Daou Chardonnay bottle
Daou Rose bottle
Domain Carneros Sparkling bottle
Far Niente Chardonnay bottle
Frank Family Chardonnay bottle
House Chardonnay bottle
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc bottle
Kistler Chardonnay bottle
La Crema Chardonnay bottle
Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc bottle
Post and Beam Chardonnay bottle
Rombauer Chardonnay bottle
Villa Carlotti Prosecco bottle
Vista Point White Zinfandel bottle
Vueve Cliquot Champagne bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Specialty Cocktails
Adios MF
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Cherry Bomb
Coconut Mojito
Cosmo
Deep Eddy Lemonade
Drink of the Week!
Fire of Olympus
Fresh Fruit Margarita
Guilt-Free Margarita
Heaven or Hell
Lavender Mojito
Long Island
Mystic Margarita
Pitcher Sangria
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Sangria
Sangria Saturdays
Skip's Ice Tea
Smokin Hot Paloma
Sunday Bloody Mary
Tahoe Breeze
Tahoe Mule
White Linen
Wry Grin
Virgin Drink
Basic Cocktails
Cape Cod
Cuba Libre
Madras
Sex on the Beach
Fuzzy Navel
Screwdriver
Margarita
Whiskey Sour
Midori Sour
Gimlet Martini
Mimosa
White Russian
Black Russian
Sombrero
Cosmopolitan
Moscow Mule
Martini Eagle Rare
MartiniGrey Goose
MartiniGrey Goose Citron
Martini Grey Goose Orange
MaritiniGrey Goose Pear
Martini Hangar 1
Martini Ketel One
Martini Titos
Martini Stolichinaya
Martini Smirnoff WELL
Martini Stoli Vanilla
MartiniStoli Elit
Martini Tahoe Blue WELL
Espresso Martini
Matador
Russian Standard Martini
Lemon Drop
Banderitas
Bloody Caesar
Cadillac
Classic Margarita
Juan Collins
Kamikaze
Paloma
Sunrise
Tequini
Irish Coffee
Manhattan
Miami Sour
Old Fashion
Sazerac
Berry Daiquiri
Classic Mojito
Coconut rum punch
Grapefruit Mojitos
Mai Tai
Pina Colada
Rumberry Punch
Rum Punch
Salted Caramel rum
Apple Elderflower Gin
Dirty Martini
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Mulled Gin
Negroni
Perfect Spritz
Pink Gin Ice tea
Singapore Sling
Sloe Gin
Strawberry gin
Tom Collins
Dbl Gimlet
Dbl Gin Fizz
Dbl Strawberry gin
Dbl Pink Gin Ice tea
Dbl Tom Collins
Dbl Apple Elderflower Gin
Dbl Mulled Gin
Dbl Perfect Spritz
Dbl Negroni
Dbl Singapore Sling
Dbl Sloe Gin
Dbl Dirty Martini
Old Fashion Scotch
Presbyterian
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
aperol spritz
NA Beverages
Appetizers
Artichoke Spinach Dip
A blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Green Onions, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, and Pepper Jack Cheeses served with Bruschetta
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Cream cheese and spinach stuffed in a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and deep fried!!
Bruxelles Fritti
Buffalo Prawns
Deep fried, breaded prawns tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, served with ranch for dipping!
Calamari Fritti
Golden Fried Calamari served with Lemon Aioli. $14.75
Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served with Bruschetta.
Chicken Wings
Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
French Fries - Regular
Garlic Asiago Fries
Crispy Fries topped with fresh garlic, Chopped parsley, Parmesan and Asiago cheese and served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.
Garlic Bread
The best garlic bread in town made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy ranch dressing for dipping. Add Mozzarella cheese for an additional charge.
Green Beans
(Fried Green Beans) Breaded Green Beans lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara and Ranch dipping sauce.
Ravioli Fritti
(Fried Cheese Ravioli) Cheese Raviolis lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Skip's Dip
Our Home made bread sliced and warmed for dipping. Skip's dip is Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, fresh garlic, and fresh grated parmesan. The perfect appetizer!
Salads
Barbeque Chicken Salad
Hand-tossed hearts of romaine with ranch dressing, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, corn, chopped red bell peppers, chopped red onions, black beans and chicken marinated with bbq sauce. Garnished with cilantro and lime.
Caesar Salad
Hand Tossed hearts of Romaine with Caesar dressing, Garlic Croutons, and freshly grated Parmesan Cheese. Individual.... $7.25 Family Size.....$13.50 add chicken $4.95
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
Fresh Baby Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach greens mixed with chopped bacon, Candied Walnuts, Mushrooms, Red onions, Hard-boiled egg. Served with a side of our classic Italian vinaigrette.
Italian Chop
Crispy Pancetta, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette, and topped with freshly grated Parmesan Cheese and Toasted Almonds.
Strawberry & Mandarin Orange Spinach Salad
Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Laura Chenel Goat Cheese, Red onions, Toasted Almonds and Baby Spinach served with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Traditional House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Garbanzo Beans, Olives, Salami, Red Onions, Mozzarella cheese, and pepperoncinis tossed in our Creamy Italian Vinaigrette. Individual...$8.50 Family Size.....$16.50
Family Chix Cesar
Soups
Italian Wedding Soup
Our traditional chicken broth-based soup with tiny meatballs, pasta beads and sliced vegetables, topped with freshly grated parmesan. Cup ... $5.50 Bowl ... $6.99
Zuppa di Giorno
Soup of the Day - Please ask your server for the soup of the day selection! Cup ... $5.50 Bowl ... $6.99
Clam Chowder
Very traditional rich and creamy chowder. Loaded with tender, sweet clams, diced Russet Potatoes, and Celery simmered to perfection in a rich Clam Stock with milk and Smoky Bacon. Cup ... $5.25 Bowl ... $6.75
Soup & Salad Combo
Italian Wedding Soup, Clam Chowder, or Soup of the Day and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.
Entrees
Affumicato Ravioli
Smoked Mozzarella Raviolis served with your choice of Bolognese, Creamy Pesto, or Roasted Garlic Sauce.
Blackened Salmon
Fresh Atlantic grilled Salmon garnished with an Avocado Salsa, served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus.
Cajun Pasta
Sauteed Onions, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Cajun Andouille Sausage &Chicken tossed with our Spicy Cajun Sauce and Penne Pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed with Mushrooms and Plum Tomatoes in a Marsala Wine sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes.
Chicken Parmigiana
A large breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella and marinara, served with creamy marinara penne pasta
Chicken Piccata
LIghtly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed to perfection in a White Wine Lemon sauce with capers and place atop a bed of Capellini Noodles.
Classic Lasagna
House made lasagna layered with Fontina, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, our house made Bolognese, and Creamy Bechamel.
Eggplant Parmesan
Two slices of breaded eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and parmesan, served with Cappellini pasta in our creamy marinara sauce.
Fettuccini di Pollo
Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken, wild mushrooms, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes tossed in a creamy pesto sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken
Flank Steak with Risotto
Homemade Risotto with fresh Parmesan, Mozzarella, Fontina, and Goat Cheese, served with 8oz. of Angus Flank Steak.
Macaroni & Cheese
Conchiglie Pasta bathed in a rich cheese sauce of Asiago, White Cheddar, Brie, and Fontina.
Mediterranean Pasta
Sauteed Zucchini, Eggplant, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pine nuts, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Feta & Parmesan Cheeses, Fresh Basil tossed with White Wine Cappellini Pasta.
New York Steak
10 oz. of Premium Gold Angus Boneless New York Strip charbroiled and served with a brown Demi-glace sauce, Scalloped Potatoes, and Sauteed asparagus.
Pappardelle Bolognese
Papperdelle Pasta served with our House Made Bolognese Sauce.
Seafood Risotto
Homemade classic Risotto served with sauteed Shrimp, Salmon, Mushrooms, and Asparagus.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp with Lemon, Garlic, and White Wine tossed with Spaghetti Noodles.
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta tossed in our House Marinara Sauce.
Spaghetti Polpete
Spaghetti Pasta served with Meatballs and our House made Marinara.
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded Veal cooked to perfection with Marinara and Mozzarella and served with Creamy Marinara Penne Pasta.