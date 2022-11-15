  • Home
  Rocklin
  Skipolini's Pizza - Rocklin - 6600 Lonetree Blvd
Skipolini's Pizza - Rocklin 6600 Lonetree Blvd

No reviews yet

6600 Lonetree Blvd

Rocklin, CA 95765

Draft Beers

16oz 805

$7.25

16oz Coors Light

$5.75

16oz Hazy Little Thing

$7.25

16oz Breaking Bud

$7.25

16oz Modelo

$7.25

16 Oz Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.25

16oz Skips IPA

$7.25

16oz Skips Double D Blonde

$7.25

22oz 805

$8.75

22oz Coors Light

$7.00

22oz Hazy Little Thing

$8.75

22oz Breaking Bud

$8.75

22oz Modelo

$8.75

22oz Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.75

22oz Skips DD Blonde

$8.75

22oz Skips IPA

$8.75Out of stock

64oz Pitcher 805

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Coor Light

$21.00

64oz Pitcher Little Hazy Thing IPA

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Breaking Bud

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Modelo Pitcher

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Seasonal

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Skips DD Blonde

$23.99

64oz Pitcher Skips IPA

$23.99Out of stock

Bottled Beers

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.75

Heinekin

$5.75

Bucket of 6 Beer

$20.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.75

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.75

Coors Light Bottle

$5.75

Corona Bottle

$5.75

Corona Light Bottle

$5.75

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.75

Peroni Bottle

$5.75

Heineken 0.0 Bottle

$5.75

White Claw

$5.75

Wine

Boeger Barbera 6 oz

$9.50

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz

$13.50

Daou Chardonnay 6 oz

$11.00

Daou Rose 6 oz

$12.50

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 6 oz

$15.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz

$8.25

House Chardonnay 6 oz

$8.25

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 6 oz

$10.00

La Crema Chardonnay 6 oz

$13.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir 6 oz

$12.00

Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 6 oz

$16.50

Post and Beam Chardonnay 6 oz

$15.00

Querceto Chianti 6 oz

$8.50

Rocca Sangiovese 6 oz

$8.25

Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel 6 oz

$9.50

Villa Carlotti Proscecco 6 oz

$8.00

Vista Point White Zinfandel 6 oz

$8.25

Pinot Grigio 6oz

$8.25

House Merlot 6oz

$8.25

Boeger Barbera 9 oz

$13.75

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz

$20.25

Daou Chardonnay 9 oz

$15.50

Daou Rose 9 oz

$18.75

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 9 oz

$22.50

House Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz

$12.25

House Chardonnay 9 oz

$12.25

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc 9 oz

$15.00

La Crema Chardonnay 9 oz

$19.50

Meiomi Pinot Noir 9 oz

$18.00

Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 9 oz

$24.75

Post and Beam Chardonnay 9 oz

$22.50

Querceto Chianti 9 oz

$12.75

Rocca Sangiovese 9 oz

$12.25

Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel 9 oz

$13.75

Villa Carlotti Prosecco 9 oz

$12.25

Vista Point White Zinfandel 9 oz

$12.25

Pinot Grigio 9oz

$12.50

House Merlot 9oz

$12.25

Boeger Barbera Bottle

$34.00

Dairyman Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$58.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$50.00

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir Bottle

$58.00

En Route Pinot Noir Bottle

$90.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$80.00

Frank Family Pinot Noir Bottle

$66.00

Frank Family Zinfandel Bottle

$66.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$28.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$46.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir Bottle

$90.00

Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$60.00

Querceto Chianti Bottle

$30.00

Rocca Sangiovese Bottle

$28.00

Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle

$34.00

The Prisoner Blend

$71.00

Rombauer zinfandel

$60.00

Daou Chardonnay bottle

$34.00

Daou Rose bottle

$48.00

Domain Carneros Sparkling bottle

$40.00

Far Niente Chardonnay bottle

$72.00

Frank Family Chardonnay bottle

$58.00

House Chardonnay bottle

$28.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc bottle

$34.00

Kistler Chardonnay bottle

$80.00

La Crema Chardonnay bottle

$46.00

Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc bottle

$63.00

Post and Beam Chardonnay bottle

$56.00

Rombauer Chardonnay bottle

$62.00

Villa Carlotti Prosecco bottle

$27.00

Vista Point White Zinfandel bottle

$28.00

Vueve Cliquot Champagne bottle

$72.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Specialty Cocktails

Adios MF

$10.50

Aperol Spritz

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Cherry Bomb

$10.75

Coconut Mojito

$11.50

Cosmo

$9.25

Deep Eddy Lemonade

$10.75

Drink of the Week!

$10.75

Fire of Olympus

$10.75

Fresh Fruit Margarita

$11.50

Guilt-Free Margarita

$10.75

Heaven or Hell

$11.50

Lavender Mojito

$10.50

Long Island

$10.50

Mystic Margarita

$11.50

Pitcher Sangria

$24.99

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$10.75

Sangria

$9.75

Sangria Saturdays

$6.00

Skip's Ice Tea

$10.75

Smokin Hot Paloma

$11.50

Sunday Bloody Mary

$7.00

Tahoe Breeze

$13.50

Tahoe Mule

$10.75

White Linen

$10.75

Wry Grin

$11.50

Virgin Drink

$7.00

Basic Cocktails

Cape Cod

$7.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Madras

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Margarita

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Gimlet Martini

$10.50

Mimosa

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Sombrero

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Martini Eagle Rare

$17.50

MartiniGrey Goose

$13.50

MartiniGrey Goose Citron

$20.00

Martini Grey Goose Orange

$20.00

MaritiniGrey Goose Pear

$20.00

Martini Hangar 1

$20.00

Martini Ketel One

$18.00

Martini Titos

$16.00

Martini Stolichinaya

$17.00

Martini Smirnoff WELL

$14.00

Martini Stoli Vanilla

$17.00

MartiniStoli Elit

$24.00

Martini Tahoe Blue WELL

$14.00

long island

$10.50

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Matador

$14.00

Russian Standard Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.75

Banderitas

$15.00

Bloody Caesar

$15.00

Cadillac

$16.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Juan Collins

$14.00

Kamikaze

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Sunrise

$16.00

Tequini

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Miami Sour

$16.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Berry Daiquiri

$16.00

Classic Mojito

$12.00

Coconut rum punch

$13.00

Grapefruit Mojitos

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Rumberry Punch

$16.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Salted Caramel rum

$16.00

Apple Elderflower Gin

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Mulled Gin

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Perfect Spritz

$14.00

Pink Gin Ice tea

$13.00

Singapore Sling

$16.00

Sloe Gin

$14.00

Strawberry gin

$13.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Dbl Gimlet

$15.00

Dbl Gin Fizz

$15.00

Dbl Strawberry gin

$16.00

Dbl Pink Gin Ice tea

$16.00

Dbl Tom Collins

$16.00

Dbl Apple Elderflower Gin

$18.00

Dbl Mulled Gin

$18.00

Dbl Perfect Spritz

$18.00

Dbl Negroni

$20.00

Dbl Singapore Sling

$20.00

Dbl Sloe Gin

$20.00

Dbl Dirty Martini

$24.00

Old Fashion Scotch

$15.00

Presbyterian

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$15.00

aperol spritz

$15.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.75+

Water

Ice Tea

$3.25

Kid - Ice Tea

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Milk - Chocolate

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Tonic water

$3.75

Italian Sodas

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.25+

Ice Tea

$3.99+

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Roy Rodgers

$3.75

Italian Soda

$4.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Milk - Chocolate

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.25

A blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Green Onions, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, and Pepper Jack Cheeses served with Bruschetta

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$13.45

Cream cheese and spinach stuffed in a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and deep fried!!

Bruxelles Fritti

$12.50

Buffalo Prawns

$17.25

Deep fried, breaded prawns tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, served with ranch for dipping!

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.75

Golden Fried Calamari served with Lemon Aioli. $14.75

Caprese Bruschetta

$13.50

Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served with Bruschetta.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

French Fries - Regular

$5.75

Garlic Asiago Fries

$8.75

Crispy Fries topped with fresh garlic, Chopped parsley, Parmesan and Asiago cheese and served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$9.75

The best garlic bread in town made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy ranch dressing for dipping. Add Mozzarella cheese for an additional charge.

Green Beans

$12.50

(Fried Green Beans) Breaded Green Beans lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara and Ranch dipping sauce.

Ravioli Fritti

Ravioli Fritti

$12.50

(Fried Cheese Ravioli) Cheese Raviolis lightly fried served with Creamy Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Skip's Dip

$9.75

Our Home made bread sliced and warmed for dipping. Skip's dip is Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, fresh garlic, and fresh grated parmesan. The perfect appetizer!

Salads

Barbeque Chicken Salad

Barbeque Chicken Salad

$16.50

Hand-tossed hearts of romaine with ranch dressing, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, corn, chopped red bell peppers, chopped red onions, black beans and chicken marinated with bbq sauce. Garnished with cilantro and lime.

Caesar Salad

$8.25+

Hand Tossed hearts of Romaine with Caesar dressing, Garlic Croutons, and freshly grated Parmesan Cheese. Individual.... $7.25 Family Size.....$13.50 add chicken $4.95

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.25

Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.

Fresh Baby Spinach Salad

Fresh Baby Spinach Salad

$15.75

Fresh baby spinach greens mixed with chopped bacon, Candied Walnuts, Mushrooms, Red onions, Hard-boiled egg. Served with a side of our classic Italian vinaigrette.

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

$16.25

Crispy Pancetta, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette, and topped with freshly grated Parmesan Cheese and Toasted Almonds.

Strawberry & Mandarin Orange Spinach Salad

$14.75

Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Laura Chenel Goat Cheese, Red onions, Toasted Almonds and Baby Spinach served with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Traditional House Salad

$8.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Garbanzo Beans, Olives, Salami, Red Onions, Mozzarella cheese, and pepperoncinis tossed in our Creamy Italian Vinaigrette. Individual...$8.50 Family Size.....$16.50

Family Chix Cesar

$19.45

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99+

Our traditional chicken broth-based soup with tiny meatballs, pasta beads and sliced vegetables, topped with freshly grated parmesan. Cup ... $5.50 Bowl ... $6.99

Zuppa di Giorno

$5.99+

Soup of the Day - Please ask your server for the soup of the day selection! Cup ... $5.50 Bowl ... $6.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Very traditional rich and creamy chowder. Loaded with tender, sweet clams, diced Russet Potatoes, and Celery simmered to perfection in a rich Clam Stock with milk and Smoky Bacon. Cup ... $5.25 Bowl ... $6.75

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.25

Italian Wedding Soup, Clam Chowder, or Soup of the Day and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.

Entrees

Affumicato Ravioli

Affumicato Ravioli

$18.25

Smoked Mozzarella Raviolis served with your choice of Bolognese, Creamy Pesto, or Roasted Garlic Sauce.

Blackened Salmon

$25.25

Fresh Atlantic grilled Salmon garnished with an Avocado Salsa, served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus.

Cajun Pasta

$20.50

Sauteed Onions, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Cajun Andouille Sausage &Chicken tossed with our Spicy Cajun Sauce and Penne Pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$21.25

Lightly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed with Mushrooms and Plum Tomatoes in a Marsala Wine sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

A large breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella and marinara, served with creamy marinara penne pasta

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.25

LIghtly breaded Chicken Breast sauteed to perfection in a White Wine Lemon sauce with capers and place atop a bed of Capellini Noodles.

Classic Lasagna

$19.99

House made lasagna layered with Fontina, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, our house made Bolognese, and Creamy Bechamel.

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.50

Two slices of breaded eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and parmesan, served with Cappellini pasta in our creamy marinara sauce.

Fettuccini di Pollo

$19.99

Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken, wild mushrooms, artichokes, and sun dried tomatoes tossed in a creamy pesto sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.99

Fettucini Alfredo w/Chicken

$17.95
Flank Steak with Risotto

Flank Steak with Risotto

$25.25

Homemade Risotto with fresh Parmesan, Mozzarella, Fontina, and Goat Cheese, served with 8oz. of Angus Flank Steak.

Macaroni & Cheese

$15.25

Conchiglie Pasta bathed in a rich cheese sauce of Asiago, White Cheddar, Brie, and Fontina.

Mediterranean Pasta

$17.50

Sauteed Zucchini, Eggplant, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pine nuts, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Feta & Parmesan Cheeses, Fresh Basil tossed with White Wine Cappellini Pasta.

New York Steak

New York Steak

$29.99

10 oz. of Premium Gold Angus Boneless New York Strip charbroiled and served with a brown Demi-glace sauce, Scalloped Potatoes, and Sauteed asparagus.

Pappardelle Bolognese

$17.50

Papperdelle Pasta served with our House Made Bolognese Sauce.

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$25.25

Homemade classic Risotto served with sauteed Shrimp, Salmon, Mushrooms, and Asparagus.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.75

Sauteed Shrimp with Lemon, Garlic, and White Wine tossed with Spaghetti Noodles.

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Spaghetti pasta tossed in our House Marinara Sauce.

Spaghetti Polpete

$17.50

Spaghetti Pasta served with Meatballs and our House made Marinara.

Veal Parmigiana

$23.25

Lightly breaded Veal cooked to perfection with Marinara and Mozzarella and served with Creamy Marinara Penne Pasta.