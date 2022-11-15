A map showing the location of Skipper's - Old SaybrookView gallery

Skipper's - Old Saybrook

688 Boston Post Road

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Popular Items

Chili Dog
Kids Chicken Strips
Fresh Strip Clam Roll

Burgers/Sandwiches

Fresh Fish Skipwich (♥)

$9.99

Grill Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Lettuce & Tomato

Cheeseburger (6oz)

$8.99

4 oz Sirloin Meat

Chili Dog

$6.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Lettuce & Tomato

Fresh Handmade Hamburger(6oz)

$8.49

Sirloin Meat

Cheese Dog

$5.49

Hot Dog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

BLT

$7.49

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Kids Meals (Under 12)

All kids meals are served with french fries

Kids Fish and Chips

$11.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger (♥)(6oz)

$9.99

Kids Hamburger(6oz)

$9.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kids clam strips

$11.49

Rolls

100% Real Lobster Roll (Hot)

$26.99

4 oz

100% Real Lobster Roll (Cold)

$26.99

Fresh Whole Clam Roll

$21.49

Fresh Sea Scallops Roll

$19.99

Fresh Strip Clam Roll

$12.99

Tuna Salad Roll

$9.99

Seafood Salad Roll

$8.99

Grinders

Steak and Cheese Bomb

$9.99

Fresh Meat, American Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onion & Peppers

Steak and Cheese

$9.99

Rib Eye Shaved Steak and American Cheese

Chicken and Cheese Bomb

$8.99

Made with Fresh Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, American Cheese, Onions & Peppers

Chicken Souvlaki

$8.99

Chunks of Herbed Chicken, Served on Pita

Gyro

$8.99

Herbed Slices of tender Lamb & Beef mixture served on Pita

Homemade Soups

Lobster Bisque

$7.99

New England Clam Chowder (♥)

$6.99

Rhode Island Clam Chowder(clear broth)

$6.99

Rhode Island Clam Chowder(clear broth) 15 oz

$9.49

All Beef Chili

$4.99

Lobster Bisque 15 oz

$10.49

New England Clam Chowder (♥) 15 oz

$9.49

Salads

Greek

$11.99

Tossed Salad, Feta Cheese, Black Olives & Pepperoncini

House

$11.99

Tossed Salad, Gorgonzola Cheese & Walnuts

Tossed Salad

$9.99

Iceberg & Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green & Red Peppers, Onions & Carrots

Caesar

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese

Skipper's Salad

$19.99

Grilled shrimp,mixed greens ,tomatoes,cucumbers&onions

Dinners/Platters

Fisherman's Platter (Whole Clam) (♥)

$34.99

Shrimp, Whole Clams, Scallops & Fish. Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fisherman's Platter (Strip Clam) (♥)

$32.99

Shrimp, Strip Clams, Scallops & Fish.Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Skippers House Special (Fish & Chips) (♥)

$18.99

Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fried Whole Clams Dinner (♥)

$32.99

Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fried Strip Clams Dinner

Fried Strip Clams Dinner

$19.49

Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fried Sea Scallops Dinner

$32.49

Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fried Large Shrimp Dinner(7 pcs)

$18.49

Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fried Calamari Dinner (Rings Only)

$15.49

Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Breast, Thigh, Wing & Leg. Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Extra Sauce

Extra Lemon

Extra Tartar Sauce

Extra Cocktail Sauce

Extra Marinara Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

A1 Sauce

Side Orders

Whole Clams (Small)

$23.99

Whole Clams (Large)

$30.49

Side Fried Sea Scallops (♥)

$29.99

Side Fried Large Shrimp (7pc.)

$15.99

Side Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp Cocktail (7pc.)

$15.99

100% Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (3pc)

$21.99

Strip Clams (Small)

$11.99

Strip Clams (Large)

$14.99

Side Fried Calamari (Rings Only)

$13.99

Clam Fritters (6pc)

$5.99

Clam Fritters (12pc)

$10.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Chili Fries

$6.99

Chili Fries with Cheese

$7.99

Fresh Cut Onion Rings (♥)

$4.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

French Fries

$4.49

Coleslaw (Small)

$3.99

Coleslaw (Large)

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Pickle

$0.50

Piece of Shrimp

$2.49

Piece of Fish

$6.49

Tzatziki dip w/ pita bread

$6.99

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Shakes

Shakes (Small)

$4.49

Shakes (Large)

$5.49

Ice Cream Float

$4.99

Special Mother's day

Special Mothers day

$49.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

688 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Directions

