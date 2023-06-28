Smoke Bayou 4355 Inniswold Road

Main picView gallery

Smoke Bayou Burritos

Smoked Brisket Burrito

$19.25

Smoked brisket burrito with fries or onion rings

Smoke Pulled Pork Burrito

$17.00

Smoked pulled pork burrito with fries or onion rings

Smoked Rib Burrito

$17.00

Smoked rib burrito with fries or onion rings

Combo Meat Plates

5 Meat Combo

$47.00

Brisket (1/2 LB), Ribs (4), Chicken (QTR), Sausage (Half), Pulled Pork (1/2 LB) with 2 Sides

4 Meat Combo

$38.00

Brisket (1/2 LB), Ribs (4), Chicken (QTR), Sausage (Half), with 2 Sides

Brisket & Ribs Combo

$29.75

Brisket (1/2 LB), Ribs (4), with 2 sides

3 Meat Combo

$25.75

Ribs (4), Chicken (QTR), & Sausage, with 2 sides

Ribs & Sausage Combo

$21.75

Ribs (4), & Sausage, with 2 sides

Beef Ribs Combo

$22.50

Honey Hot Wing Combo

$13.00

Smoked Oxtails combo

$32.50

Ribs & Chicken Combo

$21.25

Smoked Entrees

Brisket Entree

$19.25

1/2 LB Brisket with 2 sides

Ribs Entree

$17.50

Ribs (4) with 2 sides

Pulled Pork Entree

$17.00

Pulled Pork (1/2 LB) with 2 sides

Chicken Entree

$12.50

Chicken (QTR) with 2 sides

chicken sliders (3)

$12.50

rib sliders (3)

$15.00

Potatoes

Ultimate Potato

$30.50

Brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, sausage & 1 rib. Topped w/cheese, green onions, purple onion, jalapeno, sour cream & BBQ sauce.

Brisket Potato

$20.25

Pulled Pork Potato

$17.00

Rib Potato

$16.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.25

on Garlic Texas Toast with 1 side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

on Garlic Texas Toast with 1 side

Rib Sandwich

$15.00

on Garlic Texas Toast with 1 side

Rib Sliders

$15.00

chicken sliders

$12.50

Rib poboi 1/2 combo

$22.50

Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$29.50

Brisket Nachos Loaded

$19.50

Pulled Pork Nachos Loaded

$17.25

Rib Nachos Loaded

$18.00

Chicken Nachos Loaded

$14.50

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.49

Baked Beans

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Smoked Cabbage

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.00

Spring Mix Salad

$3.49

Candy yams

$3.49

Smoked Collards

$3.49

Smoked Spinach

$3.49

French Fries

$4.00

tots

$4.00

Tator tots Cheese loaded

$6.50

Fries Cheese loaded

$6.50

Jamaican Cabbage

$3.50

Roasted potatoes

$3.50

Large sides 12oz

$8.00

By the LBS

Brisket

$24.25

By the LBS

Pulled Pork

$18.50

By the LBS

Slab of Ribs

$36.00

By the LBS

Whole 7UP cake

$39.00

By the LBS

Add ons

7UP Cake

$6.00

Rib Bones (4)

$10.00

8oz Side

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Chicken Quarter

$4.00

Smoked Sausage Link

$8.00

Half Smoke Sausage link

$4.00

Fried Turkey Wing

$4.50

Corn Bread

$0.50

Smoked Turkey Wing

$4.50

Texas toast

$1.00

Smoked Wings (3)

$9.00

Jambalaya Bowl

$8.00

Beef ribs

$17.00

Burnt ends 1/2lbs

$9.00

Burnt Ends 1 lbs

$18.00

Oxtails by the piece

$7.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.49+

Sprite

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Diet Coke

$2.49+

Tea

$2.49+

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.49+

Fanta Orange

$2.49+

Bayou Juice

$4.50+

Fountain Water

bottled water

$2.50

lemonade

$2.49+

Sweets

Pecan Candy W/ pecans

$7.00

Pecan candy no pecans

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

7up cake Slice

$6.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$7.00

Whole 7up Cake

$38.00

Daily specials

Smoked Oxtails Combo

$32.50

Ribs (4) with 2 sides

red beans & ribs

$25.00

red beans & smoked chicken

$19.00

red beans & sausage

$20.00

red beans & brisket

$26.50

red beans & fried turkey wing

$20.00

red beans & smoked turkey wings

$20.00

oxtails gravy & rice ONLY

$25.50

Burnt ends entree

$16.50
