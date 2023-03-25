Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluecoast - Rehoboth

review star

No reviews yet

30115 Veterans Way

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

DUMPLINGS
LOBSTER CAVATAPPI
LAMB MEATBALLS


Features & Desserts

STUFFED OYSTER IMPERIAL

$15.00

(3) Choptank Sweet Oysters, Crab Imperial, Lemon, Old Bay

BALTIMORE STYLE CRAB CAKES

$32.00

Tartar, Old Bay Fries, Coleslaw

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$22.00

Pickles, Tomato, Coleslaw, Tartar, Old Bay Chips

FARMERS BOWL

$19.00

Farro, Garbanzo Beans, Kale, Red Onion, Kalamata, Capers, Oregano Vinaigrette

FISH & CHIPS

$24.00

Beer Battered Cod, Old Bay Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar

PECAN CRUSTED SALMON

$28.00

Jasmine Rice, Green Beans, Pineapple Salsa, Lemon Cream

SOFTSHELL SANDWICH

$26.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar, Toasted Bun, Coleslaw, Old Bay Chips

FRENCH TOAST BREAD PUDDING

$14.00

Raspberry Jam, Blueberry Compote, Oat Streusel, Vanilla Ice Cream

COSMIC CAKE TRIFLE

$12.00

Chocolate & Coffee Stout Cake, Toffee Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Chip Crunch

SWISS ALPS LAYER CAKE

$14.00

Banana & Chocolate Cake, Passionfruit Ganache, Hazelnut Crunch, Cream Cheese Buttercream, Banana Ice Cream

Apps

CRAB DIP

$16.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives

CALAMARI

$16.00

Tartar, Sea Salt, Lemon

BAKED OYSTERS

$17.00

Spinach, Garlic, Bacon, Parmesan Crumb

BLUECOAST FRIES

$16.00

Crab, Waffle Cut Potatoes, White Cheddar Fondue, Old Bay

WINGS

$16.00

Pickle Brine, Dill Gribiche

DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

"Loaded": Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives

DUMPLINGS

$14.00

Orange Soy Dipping Sauce

MUSSELS

$15.00

Herb Butter, Earth & Fire Fries

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$12.00

Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Andouille, Castle Valley Cheddar Grits

Salad

BRUSSELS SALAD

$14.00

Cheddar, Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Hard Egg, Buttermilk Ranch

LOCAL SALAD

$11.00

Baywater Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Radish, Sherry Vinaigrette

CAESAR

$13.00

Baywater Farms Gem Lettuce, Pecorino, Croutons, Boquerones

Entrees

SHRIMP & GRITS

$26.00

Castle Valley Cheddar Grits, Tasso Sausage, Roasted Poblanos, Tomato Butter, Cotija Cheese, Herbs

SCALLOP PAD THAI

$26.00

Napa Cabbage, Bok Choy, Carrots, Rice Noodles, Peanuts, Cilantro

FRIED CHICKEN BREASTS

$24.00

Bacon, Butternut Squash Carbonara, Sage, Bucatini

FILET MIGNON

$42.00

Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Baby Carrots, Charred Tomato Demi-Glace

LAMB MEATBALLS

$26.00

Red Sauce, Burrata, Broccoli Rabe Pesto, Crusty Bread

SEAFOOD STEW

$32.00

Fresh Fish & Shellfish, Tomato Broth, Fresh Herbs, Toast

SHRIMP FRY

$26.00

Hand-Cut Fries, Slaw, Pickles, Cocktail, Lemon

STUFFED SHRIMP

$36.00

Crab Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp, Whipped Potatoes, Local Farm Veggies, Lemon Butter, Old Bay

LOBSTER CAVATAPPI

$28.00

Bacon, Peas, Three Cheese Béchamel, Ritz Cracker

PORK CHOP

$27.00

Grilled Bone-In, Whipped Potatoes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Butternut squash Cream, Toasted Almonds

Fish Board

SALMON

$26.00

Grilled Salmon Simply Prepared Over Honey & Thyme Roasted Red Beets, Curley Kale, Sweet Potato Mash, Lemon Butter

MAHI

$28.00

Grilled Mahi Simply Prepared Over Honey & Thyme Roasted Red Beets, Curley Kale, Sweet Potato Mash, Lemon Butter

FB TUNA

$34.00

Blackened Tuna Simply Prepared Over Honey & Thyme Roasted Red Beets, Curley Kale, Sweet Potato Mash, Lemon Butter

Sands

BC BURGER

$14.00

Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Tomato, Burger Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun, Fries, Pickles

Desserts

ALMOND JOY CAKE

$14.00

Coconut & Chocolate Cake, Nutella Crunch, Cream Cheese Buttercream, Coconut Anglaise, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Crunch, Coconut Joy Ice Cream

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

$12.00

Ritz Cracker Crust, Sweet Tea Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Pie Dough Crumble

PB COOKIE SUNDAE

$13.00

Cream Cheese Whip, Wonder Bread Crumble, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate and Caramel Sauce

Kids

KID CHICKEN

$10.00

Hand cut fries, farm vegetables

KID BURGER

$10.00

KID'S PLAIN PASTA

$9.00

KID CLAMS

$14.00

KID PASTA RED

$9.00

KID PASTA BUTTER

$9.00

KID SALMON

$16.00

Hand cut fries, farm veggies

KID SHRIMP

$14.00

Hand cut fries, farm veggies

Sides

VEG FRIED RICE W/EGG

$16.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$5.00

FRIES

$6.00

HOUSE PICKLES

$6.00

GRITS

$8.00

FRIED SPROUTS

$9.00

SIDE FARM VEG

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bluecoast Rehoboth

30115 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

