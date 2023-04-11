Thompson Island Brewing Thompson Island Brewing

Restaurant header imageView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

30133 Veterans Way

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Apps

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$14.00

Butter Brushed, Garlic Spice, Beer Cheese, Beer Mustard

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.00

Coconut Lime Dip, Sesame Spice

SJ EGG ROLLS

$13.00

Cafeteria Style Beef, Spicy Ketchup, Green Onion

BUFF CHICKEN DIP

$14.00

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Carrots & Tortilla Chips

PORK CRACKLINGS

$6.00

Jalapeno Popper Spice

MUSSELS & FRIES

$15.00

Thompson Island Beer and Butter Broth, Fresh Herbs, Fries, Garlic Aioli, Grilled Toast

SPICY TRAIL MIX

$7.00

Assorted Crackers and Nuts

BEER CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

Parmesan, BBQ spice

TUNA POKE

$18.00

Pico, Seaweed Salad, Spicy Mayo, Edamame, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi Tobiko, Crispy Wontons

BIRRIA TACOS

$15.00

(3) Chipotle Braised Beef, Cheddar Blend, Corn Tortilla, Red Chile Au Jus, Cilantro, Lime

NASHVILLE DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

Cayenne Hot Sauce, Pickle Chip

CHEESE STEAK FRIES

$15.00

Bell Peppers & Cosmic Onions, Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Crispy Onions

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$14.00

Truffled Agave, Pecorino, Pear, Almonds

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$16.00

Spinach, Fennel, Parmesan, Herb Breadcrumb

ROTISSERIE WINGS

$16.00

Spice Rubbed, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dip, Carrot, Celery

Salad

BAY WATER GREENS

$11.00

Blue Cheese, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onios, Sweet Malt Vinaigrette

KUNG PAO FRIED CHICKEN

$17.00

Veggies + Greens, Sweet Soy Dressing, Crispy Wontons, Sesame Spice, Spicy Mayo

GRAIN BOWL

$16.00

Barley, Avocado, Chickpeas, Spring Berries, Veggies, Honey Dijon Vinaigrette

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Garlic Broccoli, Dried Canberries, Sunflower Seeds, Creamy Miso Dressing

Soup

DAILY SOUP/MODS

$10.00

Sandwiches

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

1/2 Lb. Custom Blend, Cooper Sharp, Comic Cow Braised Onions, Spicy Ketchup. Served with French Fries

ROASTED PORK

$14.00

Slow Cooked Shoulder, House Slaw, Cola BBQ, Toasted Bun

SMOKED BOLOGNA REUBEN

$15.00

Bologna, Swiss, House Sauerkraut, 1,000 Island, Rye, Fries, + Pickle Chips

NAPTIME BURGER

$29.00

1-lb Custom Blend, Chipotle Braised Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro, Minced Onion, Red Chile Au Jus, Fries

HOMESTYLE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Entrees

BLACKENED CATFISH

$24.00

Cheddar Grits, Pork Fat Collards, Pecans, Jalapeno Jam

ST. LOUIS RIBS

$32.00

Cola BBQ Glaze, Fries, Cucumber + Tomato Salad

HAWAIIAN HULI HULI CHICKEN

$24.00

Basted Chicken Thighs, Steamed Coconut Rice, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

GAUCHO RIBEYE

$38.00

Confit Yukon Steak Fries, Hot Chimichurri Butter

THAI SALMON

$26.00

Udon Noodles, Thai Peanut Sauce, Veggies, Peanuts, Herbs, Lime

CREOLE SHRIMP

$26.00Out of stock

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Chorizo, Baby Arugula, Blackened Cream Sauce, Rigatoni

BIRRA RAMEN

$24.00

Chipotle Braised Beef, Sweet Onions, Radish, Cilantro, Soy Egg, De Arbol Salsa, Red Chile Au Jus

KUNG PAO TOFU

$20.00

Bell Peppers, Brussels Sprouts, Broccoli, Peanuts, Basmati

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$36.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Pecorino, Fettuccine

LOCO MOCO

$22.00

1/2 Pound Custom Blend Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Sunny Egg, Brown Gravy, Basmati

Kids

KIDS TENDERS

$12.00

Fries + Veggies

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

Veggies

KIDS BUTTERED PASTA

$8.00

Parmesan

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Fries

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$14.00

Fries + Veggies

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Fries + Veggies

KIDS APPLE SAUCE

$3.00

Sides

QUART BUFFALO SAUCE

$10.00

QUART PICKLES

$10.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE BEER CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

SIDE CHEESY GRITS

$5.00

SIDE COLLARDS

$6.00

SIDE CUCUMBER SALAD

$5.00

SIDE EGG

$2.00

SIDE HOUSE SLAW

$4.00

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

SIDE PICO

$1.00

SIDE PLAIN FRIES

$6.00

SIDE RICE

$4.00

SIDE SEASONAL VEGGIES

$6.00

SIDE WHIPPED POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE TOFU

$11.00

ADD CHICKEN

$12.00

SIDE SALMON

$14.00

ADD BUN

$1.00

Desserts

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$13.00

Ruby Ganache, Cream Cheese Buttercream, Cake Batter Ice Cream

BROWNIE COOKIE SUNDAE

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Whip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crumble, Carmel Swirl Cookie & Cream Ice Cream

MOCHA BAKED ALASKA

$15.00

Brown Sugar Crumble, Salted Caramel Sauce, Maple Syrup

BANANA COCONUT SUNDAE

$11.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thompson Island Brewing Company

Location

30133 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

