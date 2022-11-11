Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul Soup

1825 Chew Street

Allentown, PA 18104

Popular Items

16 OZ Stuffed Pepper Soup (Gluten Free)
16 OZ Chicken and Dumplings
16 OZ Chunky Tomato Bisque (Gluten Free)

Soup

8 OZ Chunky Tomato Bisque (Gluten Free)

$4.72

8 OZ Chicken and Dumplings

$4.72

8 OZ Stuffed Pepper Soup (Gluten Free)

$4.72

8 OZ New England Clam Chowder (Gluten Free)

$5.66

16 OZ Chunky Tomato Bisque (Gluten Free)

$7.55

16 OZ Chicken and Dumplings

$8.49

16 OZ Stuffed Pepper Soup (Gluten Free)

$8.49

16 OZ New England Clam Chowder (Gluten Free)

$9.43

32 OZ Chunky Tomato Bisque (Gluten Free)

$15.09

32 OZ Chicken and Dumplings

$16.98

32 OZ Stuffed Pepper Soup (Gluten Free)

$16.98

32 oz New England Clam Chowder (Gluten Free)

$18.87

Bottled Water

$0.94

small bread

$0.94

Coke

$0.94

Diet

$0.94

Tea

$1.89

Sandwiches

8 Inch Boars Head Italian Hoagie

$9.43

8 Inch Boar's Head Turkey and American Hoagie

$9.43

8 Inch Boar's Head Roast Beef and Cheddar

$9.43

Tuna Hoagie

$7.55

Pit Craft turkey bacon ranch

$9.43

Potato Chips

$1.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Quick Service Award winning soups, fresh bread, and daily pre-prepared Boars Head Hoagies and wraps.

1825 Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18104

