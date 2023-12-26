Spitfire Tacos + Tequila Eagle 231 East State St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
231 East State St, Eagle, ID 83616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Eagle
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle
4.5 • 2,196
155 E Riverside Dr Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurant