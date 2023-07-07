Stadium Grill
1203 Town Center Drive
Jupiter, FL 33458
Full Menu
Starters
Handmade Guacamole and Pico
Served with fresh pico de gallo and tri-colored chips
Jumbo Pretzel Tower
Served with House Made Beer Cheese Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy cheese sticks served warm marinara
Onion Ring Tower
Crispy onion rings served with house made remoulade sauce
Lava Rocks
Buffalo shrimp fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce
Fish Dip
Locally sourced creamy mahi dip, served with jalapeños, tomatoes, black olives, and tri colored tortilla chips
Tuxedo Ahi Tuna
Sesame seed encrusted, seared and served with wakame, wasabi pickled ginger, and soy sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Melted Cheddar topped with bacon and scallions
Loaded Tater Tots
Crispy tater tots smothered with house made beer cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, and scallions
Crispy Pork Belly
Crispy fried pork belly tossed in Korean BBQ
Combo Platter
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Crispy Mozzarella Sticks, and Loaded Potato Skins
Pickle Fries
Masa Battered Fried Dill Pickle Spears Served with Sriracha Garlic Aioli
Soup
Cup New England Seafood Chowder
Creamy homemade seafood chowder with mahi and shrimp
Bowl New England Seafood Chowder
Creamy homemade seafood chowder with mahi and shrimp
Cup Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup
Southwestern style soup with chicken, corn, and jalapeños
Bowl Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup
Southwestern style soup with chicken, corn, and jalapeños
Cup Chili
Topped with Cheddar cheese, onion, and sour cream
Bowl Chili
Topped with Cheddar cheese, onion, and sour cream
French Onion Soup
Golden brown, swiss, provolone, and Parmesan cheese
Salad
Small House Salad
Salad classics
Large House Salad
Salad classics
Small Caesar Salad
Salad classics
Large Caesar Salad
Salad classics
Asian Chicken Salad
Blended greens, napa cabbage, baby carrots, almonds, red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, mandarin oranges, scallions, cellophane noodles, and grilled chicken
The Cobb
Blended greens, grape tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, and grilled chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Blended greens, grape tomato, cucumber, baby carrots, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and crispy chicken tossed in choice of buffalo sauce
Steak Tenderloin Salad
Blended greens, grape tomato, cucumber, bacon, egg, avocado, gorgonzola, grilled beef tenderloin tips and crispy fried onions
Sandbar Salad
Blackened mahi on a bed of arugula with avocado, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, plantains, mango salsa, and our signature key lime dressing
Wings and Tenders
Flat Breads
Classic Cheese Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella. Fresh basil, and roasted garlic
Pepperoni and Sausage Flatbread
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni marinara, and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Cheddar cheese, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, and fresh cilantro
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
Grilled chicken, pesto, fresh mozzarella, and shaved Parmesan
Steak Philly Flatbread
Grilled tenderloin, crimini and shiitake mushrooms, gorgonzola, mozzarella, and roasted garlic
Southwestern Flair
Stadium Loaded Nachos
Black beans, ortega green chilies, diced tomato, jalapeños, black olives, smothered with house made beer cheese sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and roasted red peppers. Served with fresh pico de gallo and sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy fried chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, bacon, sautéed onion, gorgonzola, and Cheddar cheese
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Jicama cilantro slaw and mango salsa. Served with cilantro sour cream
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Wakame, sweet chili sauce, and scallions, served with wasabi aioli
Pork Tacos
Crispy Pork Belly tossed in Korean BBQ Sauce, Jicama Cilantro Slaw and Grated Cotija Cheese
Stadium Grill Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in choice of sauce, provolone, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or blackened, chopped romaine, and shave Parmesan
California Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
Turkey, Avocado, and Bacon Wrap
Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Seared ahi tuna wrapped with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served with sweet chili sauce and wasabi aioli
Blackened Mahi Wrap
Blackened mahi, jicama cilantro slaw, mango salsa, feta cheese, and house made pina colada sauce
Burgers
Half Pound Classic Burger
Certified angus beef, chuck, brisket, and short rib specially blend
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Certified Angus beef, Cheddar, and apple-wood smoked bacon
Stadium Burger
Certified Angus beef, gorgonzola cheese, and apple-wood smoked bacon
Smothered Burger
Certified Angus beef, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese
Chef Burger
8 oz Angus Patty, Pickle Fries, Crispy Onion, Fries Jalapenos Topped with Chili and Pepper Jack Cheese
Kobe Burger
From Greg Norman's Australian Farms, kobe beef, Cheddar cheese, and crispy fried onion
Turkey Burger
Grilled 100% white turkey Mediterranean seasoned patty
Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger
The "Beyond" burger, wrapped in lettuce, and topped with avocado, red onion, and fresh pico de gallo
Hand Helds
Stadium Club
Triple decker with roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Ultimate Beef Tenderloin Sandwich
Blackened Angus beef tenderloin, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on toasted garlic ciabatta
Mahi Sandwich
Florida favorite, grilled, blackened or fried
Mahi Reuben on Marble Rye
Crispy fried mahi, creamy coleslaw, 1000 Island, and Swiss cheese
The Philly
Shaved sirloin, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese
French Dip
Shaved sirloin topped with provolone cheese, au jus
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, blackened, or Buffalo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Sliders
Certified Angus beef, Cheddar cheese, pickles, and onions
Giant Hot Dog
Huge half pound all beef foot long hot dog
Tuna Croissant
White Albacore, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a toasted croissant
Classic Tuna Melt
White Albacore and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye
Open Faced Kobe Beef Meatloaf Sandwich
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, crispy onion, Cheddar cheese on toasted garlic ciabatta bread
Grilled Cheese & Bacon Stack
Grilled Sourdough with Bacon, Cheddar, Pepper Jack and American Cheese
Entrées and Pasta
Tenderloin Tip Skewers
9 oz of certified Angus beef tenderloin, finished with garlic butter. Served with house made horseradish sauce and two sides
Kobe Beef Meatloaf
Housemade meatloaf made with Kobe beef and topped with mushroom gravy and crispy fried onions. Served with two sides
Grilled Sirloin Steak
8 oz cut, lean, flavorful, cooked how you like it. Served with two sides
Grilled Chicken Stack
Two Chicken Breasts on a Bed of Arugula, Stuffed with Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil. Topped with Balsamic Glaze. Served with Two Sides
Mahi Entrée
8 oz mahi, grilled or blackened. Served with two sides
Pasta Abacoa
Grilled chicken, chopped garlic, basil, bacon, Parmesan, and fresh mozzarella in a creamy marinara sauce served over penne pasta
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken, house made alfredo sauce, and served over fettuccine
Buffalo Mac -N- Cheese
Cavatappi , House Made Cheese Sauce, Topped with Crispy Chicken, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Scallions, and Drizzled with Sriracha Garlic Aioli
Sides
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Indulgence Cake
Four layer chocolate cake with chocolate icing
Waffle Sundae
Sweet waffle topped with ice cream, warm apples and peaches, crispy streusel, caramel and whipped cream
Peanut Butter Pie
Creamy chocolate and peanut butter pie topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Ice Cream Sandwich
Vanilla ice cream caught between two giant chocolate chip cookies. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Cookie
Scoop Vanilla
Scoop Chocolate
Soda
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Ice Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Fruit Punch
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Bottled Water
San Pelligrino
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Redbull
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strawberry Daquiri
Water
Kids Menu
The Dog Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1203 Town Center Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458