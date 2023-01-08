Restaurant header imageView gallery

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

3710 Florence Street

Redwood City, CA 94063

Pizza

Our slow proofed dough is made with Caputo Nuvola Super "0" flour. Each pizza is hand stretched to 14” and cooked in a high heat electric oven.
Plain Ol’ Cheese

$18.50

mozz, bianco dinapoli organic sauce

Pepperoni

$20.50

mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni

Margherita

$20.50

organic sauce, di stefano fresh mozz, evoo, basil

#Burrata

$23.00

organic red sauce, di stefano burrata, evoo

Half Cheese Half Pep

$19.50

Shrooms

$20.50

mozz, organic sauce, crimini mushroom

The Ultimate

$25.00

mozz, pt reyes toma, organic sauce, mixed mushroom, pepperoni, truffle zest

Insomniac

$22.50

mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni, house made s.o.m sausage

Frankie G

$22.50

mozz, organic sauce, ricotta, pepperoni

SOB

$24.00

mozz, organic sauce, s.o.m sausage, red onion, bell pepper

Green Stuff

$22.00

mozz, organic sauce, s.o.m pesto

Grandma Pie

$23.50

double proofed and double baked pan pizza with mozz, organic sauce, evoo, pecorino, basil

A Shortcut to Mushrooms

$25.00

organic sauce, mixed mushrooms, di stefano burrata, pine nut, parsley, lemon salt

Rocket Man

$23.50

mozz, onion, arugula, valley ford estero gold, evoo, lemon

Looks Like Rain

$25.00

mozz, toma, winter greens, cream, seasoned panko, nutmeg

El Blanco

$23.50

evoo, garlic, mozz, spinach, ricotta, red onion, balsamic

Standing on the Moon

$25.00

mozz, toma, sunchoke, napa cabbage, kolbalsi, cream, micro mustard

Heirloom Goat

$23.50

evoo, garlic, mozz, cherry tomato, chevre, basil

Heat & Sweet

$23.50

evoo, garlic, mozz, jalapeño, hobbs bacon, honey

Might as Well

$25.00

organic sauce, fresh mozz, broccolini, n'duja, golden balsamic

Fries

Kennebec potatoes hand cut daily and double fried

Hand Cut Fries

$6.50

kennebec potatoes hand cut daily and twice fried

Cheese Fries

$8.50

hand cut kennebec fries twice fried with house made beer cheese sauce

Dirty Fries

$12.00

hand cut kennebec fries with beer cheese sauce, hobbs bacon, pickled jalapeño, and green onion

SOM chips

$3.50

fried daily and seasoned with s.o.m dust

Bites

Jalapeño Balls

$9.00

our handmade spin on a jalapeño popper served with ranch

Blistered Shishitos

$8.50

flash fried with smoked salt and ranch

Pickled Onion Strings

$8.00

fried house pickled red onion with ranch

Winter Chips and Dip

$9.00

dottie's spinach dip topped with green onion and pine nut served with s.o.m chips

Focaccia

$9.00

housemade sea salt focaccia served with s.o.m garlic oil and balsamic dip

Winter Burrata

$13.00

di stefano burrata, pomegranate, mint, pistachio, evoo, and pomegranate syrup with focaccia

Wings

6pc Wings

$9.50

6 double fried pastured raised wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

12 Pcs Wings

$17.00

12 double fried pastured raised wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

18 Pcs Wings

$24.50

18 double fried pastured raised wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Cauliflower Wings

$9.50

Cauliflower florets soaked in buttermilk, dredged in seasoned gluten free flour, and fried. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of wing sauce and dressing.

Impossible Nuggets

$12.00

6 impossible nuggets with your choice of house made sauce and dressing served with carrots and celery.

Greens

Winterland

$13.50

greens, sweet potato, pomegranate, ricotta salata, and pistachio with citrus dressing

Pub Greens Salad

$8.50+

greens, shaved carrot, cherry tomato, watermelon radish, and cucumber

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

romaine, seasoned panko, pecorino, and white anchovy with s.o.m. caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg, cherry tomato, hobbs bacon, pickled red onion, and pt reyes blue crumbles

Fried Chicken Sandos

Served with s.o.m potato chips. Our smashed burgers are served medium to medium well.
The OG “Almost Famous”

$14.50

It’s “Almost Famous” and features a buttermilk fried chicken breast, black garlic coleslaw, pale ale pickle, pickled fresno, and mayo. It’s served on a warm roll

Hot Honey

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, mike's hot honey, pale ale pickle, shredded lettuce and mayo served on a warmed bun

Friend of the Devil

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pale ale pickle, tomato, shredded lettuce, pt reyes blue cheese, and mayo served on a warm bun

C.B.R.

$15.50

buttermilk fried chicken breast, hobbs bacon, pale ale pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce, and s.o.m ranch served on a warm bun

Kids Only

12 and under

Kids Cheese

$9.00

mozz, organic sauce

Kids Pepperoni

$9.50

mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni

Kids Impossible Nuggets

$10.00

6 impossible nuggets served with your choice of side

Sweets

It’s-It Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50

The original ice cream treat!

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Pt Reyes Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Golden Balsamic

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Ghost Pepper Sauce

$0.75

Side Chipotle Cola BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Jalapeno Lime Sauce

$0.75

Side Habanero Orange Sauce

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Side Pickled Fresno

$0.75

Side Of Honey

$0.75

Side Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side of Carrots and Celery

$2.00

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Side White Anchovies

$1.75

Side Foccacia

$7.00

Takeout Needs To Pay

Soft Drinks

Glass Batch Craft

$3.50

cola / diet / lemon-lime / orange / shirley temple / pink lemonade

Devils Canyon Can Root Beer 16oz

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Ginger Lab Ginger Beer

Ginger Lab Original

$6.00

Ginger Lab Guava

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Drinks

Milk

$3.00
Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Apple Juice

$3.00

Liquid Death

Sparkling

$3.00

Severed Lime

$3.00

Still

$3.00

Cans & Bottles

Alvarado St. Local Shred Red

$8.00

Alvarado St. Monterey Beer

$3.00

Alvarado St. Pineapple Thunder in Paradise DIPA

$9.00

Alvarado St. Sonic Fuzz Hazy DIPA

$9.00

Alvarado St. Stealth Mission IPA

$8.50

Barebottle Grand Tiki Imp. Sour

$8.00

Barebottle Muir Woods Hazy IPA

$8.00

Barebottle Savignon Danc W.C. IPA

$8.00

Devils Canyon Beer Kitty Koslch

$6.00

Devils Canyon Spare The Air Hazy IPA

$7.50

Ficks Grapefruit Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Ficks Mango Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Firestone 805 Blonde Ale

$4.00

Narrative Ferment C'n Things WCPA

$6.50

Narrative Ferment Epoch b2 Stout

$8.00

Narrative Ferment I Against I WCIPA

$7.00

Narrative Ferment Perlage Sour

$7.00

New Glory Gummy Worms Hazy Pale Ale

$5.50

Original Pattern Para Todos Mexican Lager

$6.00

Original Pattern Transcending Universes IPA

$7.00

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$5.00

Pizza Port Swami's IPA

$6.00
Russian River Blind Pig IPA

$8.00

Russian River Happy Hops IPA

$8.00
Russian River Pliny the Elder

$8.50

Russian River STS Pilsner

$8.00

Russian River Velvet Glow Lager

$8.00

Seismic Tremor Lager

$5.00

Societe The Butcher Imperial Porter

$5.00

Temescal Hazy IPA

$7.50

Temescal Pilsner

$6.00

Temescal West Coast IPA

$7.50

White

Longmeadow Ranch Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

Sean Minor Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Tesstarossa Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Carboniste Sparling Pinot Grigio BTL

$48.00

Red

Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$33.00

Land of Saints GSM Blend BTL

$39.00

Cumulus Pinot Noir BTL

$39.00

Testarossa Pinot Noir BTL

$54.00

Rose

Doris Dry Rose

$45.00

Stickers

Original Sticker

$2.00
Pixel Sticker

$2.00
Sticker Combo Pack

$3.00

OG T Shirt

OG Small

$20.00

OG Medium

$20.00

OG Large

$20.00

OG XL

$20.00

OG 2XL

$20.00

Pixel T Shirt

Pixel Small

$20.00

Pixel Medium

$20.00

Pixel Large

$20.00

Pixel XL

$20.00

Snapback Hat

$25.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt

Hoodie Small

$35.00

Hoodie Medium

$35.00

Hoodie Large

$35.00

Hoodie XL

$35.00

Hoodie 2XL

$35.00

Beer Koozie

$5.00

Bottle Opener

$10.00

Logo Glassware

Nonic Pint Glass

$10.00
Nonic Half Pint Glass

$8.00
Belgian Glass

$15.00
9oz Glass

$8.00

SOM Water Bottle

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A public house and pizzeria inspired by the golden state.

3710 Florence Street, Redwood City, CA 94063

