Sticks Kebob Shop - Pantops
1820 Abbey Road
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Platter
Platter - Chicken
"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Beef
"A platter with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Pork
"A platter with a Pork Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Falafel
"A platter with Falafel, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Kibbeh
"A platter with a Kibbeh Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Mixed Veggies
"A platter with two Vegetable Sticks, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Lamb
"A platter with a Lamb Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Shrimp
"A platter with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Salad
Salad - Chicken
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Beef
"A Salad with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Pork
"A Salad with a Pork Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Falafel
"A Salad with Falafel, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Kibbeh
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Lamb
"A Salad with a Lamb Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Shrimp
"A Salad with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Mixed Veggies
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
House Salad
Flatbread Wrap
Wrap - Chicken
"Chicken Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Beef
"Beef Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Pork
"Pork Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Falafel
"Falafel Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Kibbeh
"Kibbeh Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Mixed Veggies
"Veggie Kebob Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Shrimp
"Shrimp Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Lamb
"Lamb Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Side Sampler
Soup + Salad
Kids Meal / Adult Snack
Pick Six Family Meal
Extra Sauces and Fixings
Sides
Hummus
Our signature house-made hummus.
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.
Eggplant Salad
Roasted eggplant with onions, lemon, and fresh mint.
Green Beans
Chilled sesame green beans with toasted sesame seeds, lemon, garlic and spices.
Veggie Salad
Chilled marinated grilled veggies.
Tabouleh
Cracked wheat, parsley and cucumber salad.