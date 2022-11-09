Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Sticks Kebob Shop - Pantops

No reviews yet

1820 Abbey Road

Charlottesville, VA 22911

Platter

"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Platter - Chicken

$11.50

"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Beef

$12.50

"A platter with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Pork

$11.50

"A platter with a Pork Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Falafel

$11.50

"A platter with Falafel, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Kibbeh

$11.50

"A platter with a Kibbeh Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Mixed Veggies

$11.50

"A platter with two Vegetable Sticks, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Lamb

$12.50

"A platter with a Lamb Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Platter - Shrimp

$12.50

"A platter with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, a sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."

Salad

"Choose a stick, or two, and dressing. Lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons Served with grilled flatbread."
Salad - Chicken

$10.95

"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Beef

$11.95

"A Salad with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Pork

$10.95

"A Salad with a Pork Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Falafel

$10.95

"A Salad with Falafel, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Kibbeh

$10.95

"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Lamb

$11.95

"A Salad with a Lamb Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Shrimp

$11.95

"A Salad with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

Salad - Mixed Veggies

$10.95

"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."

House Salad

$7.45

Flatbread Wrap

"Choose a stick and sauce. With lettuce and tomato."
Wrap - Chicken

$9.95

"Chicken Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Beef

$10.95

"Beef Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Pork

$9.95

"Pork Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Falafel

$9.95

"Falafel Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Kibbeh

$9.95

"Kibbeh Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Mixed Veggies

$9.95

"Veggie Kebob Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Shrimp

$10.95

"Shrimp Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Wrap - Lamb

$10.95

"Lamb Wrap - choose a sauce. With lettuce and tomato."

Side Sampler

Choose four sides. With rice and flatbread.
Side Sampler

$9.50

Choose four sides. With rice and flatbread.

Soup + Salad

Soup of the Day, Half House Salad, and Flatbread.
Soup + Salad

$7.95

Soup, half salad, and flatbread.

Kids Meal / Adult Snack

"Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots."
Kids Meal / Adult Snack

$6.95

Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots.

Pick Six Family Meal

"Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread. (feeds 4-6 people, take out only)"
Pick Six Family Meal

$54.95

Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread (feeds 4-6 people, take out only).

Extra Sauces and Fixings

2 oz. Creamy Cilantro Lime

$0.50
2 oz. Cucumber Yogurt

$0.50
2 oz. Fire Roasted Red Pepper

$0.50
2 oz. Sesame Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50
2 oz. Feta

$0.75
2 oz. Olives

$0.75
2 oz. Grilled Onions

$0.75

Sides

Our delicious house-made sides. Plus French Fries and Onion Rings.
Hummus

$3.45+

Our signature house-made hummus.

Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad

$2.75+

Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.

Eggplant Salad

$2.95+

Roasted eggplant with onions, lemon, and fresh mint.

Green Beans

$2.95+

Chilled sesame green beans with toasted sesame seeds, lemon, garlic and spices.

Veggie Salad

$2.75+

Chilled marinated grilled veggies.

Tabouleh

$2.95+

Cracked wheat, parsley and cucumber salad.

Rice

$1.50+
French Fries

$2.95