Stoneground Italian
249 East 400 South Suite 200

249 East 400 South Suite 200

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

ANTIPASTI

Olives

$6.00

picholine, castelvetrano, sweety drop, orange zest

Giardiniera

$5.00

pickled farm vegetables

Antipasto Board

$25.00

local meats and cheeses

Prosciutto Asparagus

$12.00

PRIMI / INSALADA

Organic Greens

$10.00

heirloom carrot, toasted pistachio, pecorino, romano

Market Salad

$10.00

field greens fennel, pecorino, strawberry, vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$9.00

baby kale, pecorino, botarga, crouton

Beets

$12.00

wild arugula, orange, pistachio, chevre, grain mustard

Scallop Ceviche

$15.00

cirtus, mango, cucumber

Burrata

$14.00

heirloom tomato, basil, olive oil, aged balsamic,sea salt

Clams

$15.00

P.E.I. black garlic, grilled ciabatta

Polenta Tots

$10.00

truffle oil, parmesan, herb

Focaccino

$9.00

sea salt, oregano, pomodoro, pesto, oil & vinegar

Zuppa Toscana

$9.00

CONTORNI

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

dill aioli, brown butter breadcrumb

Broccolini Agrodolce

$8.00

golden raisin, red onion, cherry pepper

HOUSE-MADE PASTA

Lasagna

$25.00

house sausage, house ricotta, mozzarella, pomodoro

Black Tagliatelle

$30.00

lobster claw and knuckle, cremini & oyster mushroom, chardonnay cream sauce

Bolognese

$24.00

braised veal, pork & beef, plum tomato, house ricota, basil

Gnocchi

$27.00

cheese bechamel, pioppino, english pea

Frutti Di Mare

$33.00

Spaghetti

$16.00

Zozzona

$29.00

Ravioli

$28.00

LAND & SEA

Scallops

$39.00

broccolini, giardiniera, marcona romesco

Pork Chop

$32.00

portobello, fried polenta, cranberry reduction, pine nut salsa

Filet

$42.00

grilled asparagus, parmesan potato, steak sauce

Chicken

$32.00

guanciale, frisee, grain mustard

Salmon

$45.00

PIZZA

Wild Mushroom

$18.00

vodka sauce, coppa, calabrian chili, fontina, oregano

Basic Cheese

$12.00

Diavola

$19.00

marcona romesco, spicy chevre, nduja, mozzarella, hot honey

NonnA Gma

$17.00

tomato, roasted garlic, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, basil

NonnO Gpa

$19.00

caramelized onion, house sausage, smoked mozzarella, oregano

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Spinaci

$17.00

spinaci, roasted mushrooms, artichoke, red onion, fontina

Black And Blue

$20.00

House Bread

Side Parmesan

$2.00

Side Pomodoro

$2.00

SWEETS

Donuts

$10.00

cinnamon sugar, served with a scoop of gelato

Tiramisu

$11.00

lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, meringue, creme anglaise, raspberry coulis

Gelato Trio

$9.00

assorted flavors

Crema Mascarpone

$10.00

dark chocolate pudding with oreo crumbles and drunken strawberries

Scoop of Gelato

$3.00

Hazelnut Tart

$11.00

Single Donut And Gelato

$5.00

Birthday Candle

Malvira Gls

$14.00

Dragonfruit CC

$12.00

Add extra Donut

$2.00

Mango CC

$12.00

SODA GUN

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Acqua Panna bottle

$5.00

Pellegrino Can

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$5.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$5.00

Jackson Hole Buckin'Rootbeer

$5.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Mocktails

$7.00

Non-Alcohoic

Buckler

$5.00

Non-Alcohoic

Pellegrino 1000

$8.00Out of stock

Pellegrino 750

$7.00

Panna 750

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Lil Pelly

$3.00

Flavored Beverage

$4.00

Can Pelly

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino 500ml

$5.00Out of stock

Panna 1000ml

$8.00

Arancia Fico

$5.00

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Affogato

$9.00

Double Esp

$5.00

Liquor

Well-Dented Brick Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

High West

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Sugarhouse

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose Peach

$10.00

Well-Gordon's

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Beehive Jack Rabbit

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Dented Brick Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$8.00

Ransom Old Tom

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Uncle Val's

$10.00

Well-Bacardi

$6.00

Appleton Estate VX

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

D36 Brigham Spiced

$8.00

D36 Brigham Silver

$7.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$7.00

Plantation

$8.00

Well-Lunazul Blanco

$7.00

Altos Reposado

$9.00

Altos Plata

$9.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Tres Generacion Anejo

$15.00

Wahaka Mezcal

$12.00

Pasote Blanco

$13.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$24.00

Well-Jack Daniels

$6.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$19.00

Jameson Irish

$9.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$18.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Lairds

$8.00

Hennesey

$14.00

Larceny

$9.00

Applejack86

$9.00

Redbreast

$18.00

Well-Jim Beam

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr

$13.00

Evan Williams 12 yr

$11.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Larceny

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Elijah Small Batch

$11.00

Amaretto Di Amore

$5.00

Amaro Pellegrino

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna Amaro

$11.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cappelletti

$7.00

Cocchi Americano

$7.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Gran Gala Orange

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Maria Al Monte Amaro

$8.00

Midori Melon

$7.00

Ransom Grappa

$12.00

Waterpocket Notom

$9.00

Waterpocket Oread

$8.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Metaxa Ouzo

$7.00

Romana Sambvca

$8.00

SoCo

$7.00

Wine

Di Neri Irrosso Sangiovese GLS

$12.00

Li Veli Susumaniello GLS

$14.00

Tenuta Scaia GLS

$9.00

Alanera Rosso GLS

$13.00

Wine Taster

$1.00

Corkage

$15.00Out of stock

Gulfi Gls

$16.00

Faggio Gls

$9.00

Querceto Gls

$11.00Out of stock

Barbera Gls

$11.00

Selvapiana GLS

$12.00

Bradisismo GLS

$20.00

Tramin Pinot Nero GLS

$14.00Out of stock

Tramin Lagrein Gls

$12.00

Monti Garbi Gls

$16.00

TSA Amarone Gls

$24.00

Amarone Gigli GLS

$30.00Out of stock

Di Neri Irrosso Sangiovese BTL

$55.00

Li Veli Susumaniello BTL

$65.00

Tenuta Scaia BTL

$40.00

Alanera Rosso BTL

$60.00

Rovellotti Ghemme BTL

$95.00Out of stock

Vecchia Sor Ugo BTL

$90.00

Vietti Castiglione BTL

$120.00

Feudi di San Gregorio BTL

$220.00

Neive Barbaresco BTL

$90.00

Il Faggio Montepulciano BTL

$40.00

Fatalone BTL

$55.00

Damilano Barolo BTL

$100.00

Argiano Solengo BTL

$160.00

La Fuga Brunello BTL

$140.00

Querceto Chianti Classico BTL

$50.00

Gulfi BTL

$75.00

Le Salette Btl

$140.00

Barbera Btl

$50.00

Selvapiana Btl

$55.00

Inama Bradisismo BTL

$95.00

Tramin Pinot Nero BTL

$65.00

Tramin Lagrein BTL

$55.00

Monsanto Chianti Risera Btl

$85.00

Monti Garbi BTL

$75.00

TSA Amarone BTL

$125.00

Barbi BTL

$160.00

Gigli Amarone BTL

$150.00

QT Di Neri Irrosso Sangiovese

$18.00

Li Veli Passamante QT

$15.00

Li Veli Susumaniello QT

$21.00

Tenuta Scaia QT

$14.00

Alanera Rosso QT

$20.00

Faggio Qt

$14.00

Querceto QT

$16.00

Gulfi QT

$24.00

Barbera QT

$16.00

Selvapiana QT

$18.00

Tramin Pinot Nero QT

$21.00

Tramin Lagrein QT

$18.00

Monsanto QT

$30.00

Monti Garbi QT

$24.00

Tramin Sauv Blanc GLS

$12.00

Inama Vin Soave GLS

$11.00

Falesco Tellus Chard GLS

$9.00

Argiolas S'elegas GLS

$9.00

Cantele Rosato GLS

$9.00

LiVeli Verdeco GLS

$16.00

Pacher Hof Gls

$15.00

Scaia Bianca Gls

$12.00

Zampato GLS

$11.00

Inama Vin Soave BTL

$50.00

Falesco Tellus Chard BTL

$40.00

Argiolas S'elegas BTL

$40.00

Alois Lageder BTL

$80.00

Sidebar Kerner BTL

$70.00

Gulfi Carjeanti BTL

$75.00

Cantele Rosato BTL

$40.00

Le Marne Gavi BTL

$55.00

Pietramore BTL

$55.00

LiVeli Verdeco BTL

$75.00

Tramin SB BTL

$55.00Out of stock

Pacher Hof Btl

$70.00

Scaia Bianca BTL

$55.00

Zampato BTL

$50.00

Inama Vin Soave QT

$16.00

Falesco Tellus Chard QT

$14.00

Argiolas S'elegas QT

$14.00

Cantele Rose QT

$14.00

Tramin SB QT

$18.00

LiVeli Verdeco QT

$24.00

Pacher Hof QT

$22.00

Scaia Bianca QT

$18.00

Zampato QT

$16.00

Vietti Moscato D'Asti GLS

$9.00

Bisol Jeio Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Lambrusco GLS

$9.00

Zonin Prosecco Rose GLS

$9.00

Vietti Moscato D'Asti BTL

$40.00

Bisol Jeio Prosecco BTL

$45.00

Lambrusco BTL

$40.00

Zonin Prosecco Rose BTL

$35.00

Feuillatte BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label BTL

$125.00Out of stock

Soter Mineral Springs Brut Rose BTL

$100.00Out of stock

Bisol Cartizze BTL

$110.00

Vietti Moscato D'Asti QT

$14.00

Bisol Jeio Prosecco QT

$15.00

Lambrusco QT

$14.00

Zonin Prosecco Rose QT

$12.00

Graham's Six Grape

$12.00

Graham's Aged

$12.00

Ransom Grappa

$12.00

Malvira

$14.00

CORKAGE FEE

$15.00

Wine Flight Tenuta SantAntonio

$26.00Out of stock

Beer/Cider

Bohemian Bavarian Weiss Bier

$6.00

Bohemian Czech Pilsner

$6.00

Shades of Pale Plum Berliner Weisse

$6.00

Squatters Grapefruit Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Squatters Full Suspension Pale Ale

$6.00

Uinta Baba Black Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Roha Ipa

$6.00

Kona

$6.00

Epic Spiral Jetty IPA 22 oz

$11.00

Peroni Italian Lager

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

Stella Solstice Lager

$7.00

Michelob Gold

$7.00

Alaskan Amber Ale

$7.00

Ferda Double IPA

$11.00

Kitos American Lager

$10.00

Shades Pina Colada Sour

$11.00

Wasatch Seasonal

$8.00

Kiitos

$11.00Out of stock

Grid City Rose

$14.00

Roha Stout

$10.00

Incline Marionberry

$8.00

Woodchuck Pearsecco

$9.00

GC Aperitif

$14.00

GC Rose

$14.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Nick's 75

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

A Pear Tif

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Cucutini

$13.00

Beets By J

$13.00

Aperol Hits

$13.00

Tiki Mule

$14.00

Buffy

$15.00

Smoke Cocoa

$15.00

Nero

$15.00

Melograno

$7.00

Pumpkin Mule

$14.00

Italian Marg

$14.00

Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Rustic Italian Recipes, Neapolitan Style Pizzas & Fresh Pastas

Location

249 East 400 South Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

