- Stoneground Italian - 249 East 400 South Suite 200
Stoneground Italian 249 East 400 South Suite 200
No reviews yet
249 East 400 South Suite 200
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
ANTIPASTI
PRIMI / INSALADA
Organic Greens
heirloom carrot, toasted pistachio, pecorino, romano
Market Salad
field greens fennel, pecorino, strawberry, vinaigrette
Kale Caesar
baby kale, pecorino, botarga, crouton
Beets
wild arugula, orange, pistachio, chevre, grain mustard
Scallop Ceviche
cirtus, mango, cucumber
Burrata
heirloom tomato, basil, olive oil, aged balsamic,sea salt
Clams
P.E.I. black garlic, grilled ciabatta
Polenta Tots
truffle oil, parmesan, herb
Focaccino
sea salt, oregano, pomodoro, pesto, oil & vinegar
Zuppa Toscana
Prosciutto Asparagus
CONTORNI
HOUSE-MADE PASTA
Lasagna
house sausage, house ricotta, mozzarella, pomodoro
Black Tagliatelle
lobster claw and knuckle, cremini & oyster mushroom, chardonnay cream sauce
Bolognese
braised veal, pork & beef, plum tomato, house ricota, basil
Gnocchi
cheese bechamel, pioppino, english pea
Frutti Di Mare
Spaghetti
Zozzona
Ravioli
LAND & SEA
PIZZA
Wild Mushroom
vodka sauce, coppa, calabrian chili, fontina, oregano
Basic Cheese
Diavola
marcona romesco, spicy chevre, nduja, mozzarella, hot honey
NonnA Gma
tomato, roasted garlic, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, basil
NonnO Gpa
caramelized onion, house sausage, smoked mozzarella, oregano
Pepperoni Pizza
Spinaci
spinaci, roasted mushrooms, artichoke, red onion, fontina
Black And Blue
House Bread
Side Parmesan
Side Pomodoro
SWEETS
Donuts
cinnamon sugar, served with a scoop of gelato
Tiramisu
lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, meringue, creme anglaise, raspberry coulis
Gelato Trio
assorted flavors
Crema Mascarpone
dark chocolate pudding with oreo crumbles and drunken strawberries
Scoop of Gelato
Hazelnut Tart
Single Donut And Gelato
Birthday Candle
Malvira Gls
Dragonfruit CC
Add extra Donut
Mango CC
SODA GUN
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Acqua Panna bottle
Pellegrino Can
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Aranciata
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
Jackson Hole Buckin'Rootbeer
Italian Soda
Mocktails
Non-Alcohoic
Buckler
Non-Alcohoic
Pellegrino 1000
Pellegrino 750
Panna 750
Ginger Beer
Milk
Lil Pelly
Flavored Beverage
Can Pelly
Pellegrino 500ml
Panna 1000ml
Arancia Fico
COFFEE & TEA
Liquor
Well-Dented Brick Vodka
Grey Goose
High West
Ketel One
Stolichnaya
Sugarhouse
Titos
Grey Goose Peach
Well-Gordon's
Beefeater
Beehive Jack Rabbit
Bombay Sapphire
Dented Brick Gin
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Rangpur
Ransom Old Tom
Hendricks
Uncle Val's
Well-Bacardi
Appleton Estate VX
Captain Morgan
D36 Brigham Spiced
D36 Brigham Silver
Gosling's Black Seal
Plantation
Well-Lunazul Blanco
Altos Reposado
Altos Plata
Patron Silver
Tres Generacion Anejo
Wahaka Mezcal
Pasote Blanco
Patron Extra Anejo
Well-Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
George Dickel Rye
High West Double Rye
High West Rendezvous Rye
Jameson Irish
Laphroaig 10 yr
Rittenhouse Rye
Suntory Toki
Lairds
Hennesey
Larceny
Applejack86
Redbreast
Well-Jim Beam
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Chivas Regal 12 yr
Evan Williams 12 yr
Glenlivet 12 yr
Glenmorangie
Larceny
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Jim Beam
Laphroaig 10
Elijah Small Batch
Amaretto Di Amore
Amaro Pellegrino
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Bailey's Irish Cream
Campari
Cappelletti
Cocchi Americano
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Gran Gala Orange
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Maria Al Monte Amaro
Midori Melon
Ransom Grappa
Waterpocket Notom
Waterpocket Oread
Limoncello
Metaxa Ouzo
Romana Sambvca
SoCo
Wine
Di Neri Irrosso Sangiovese GLS
Li Veli Susumaniello GLS
Tenuta Scaia GLS
Alanera Rosso GLS
Wine Taster
Corkage
Gulfi Gls
Faggio Gls
Querceto Gls
Barbera Gls
Selvapiana GLS
Bradisismo GLS
Tramin Pinot Nero GLS
Tramin Lagrein Gls
Monti Garbi Gls
TSA Amarone Gls
Amarone Gigli GLS
Di Neri Irrosso Sangiovese BTL
Li Veli Susumaniello BTL
Tenuta Scaia BTL
Alanera Rosso BTL
Rovellotti Ghemme BTL
Vecchia Sor Ugo BTL
Vietti Castiglione BTL
Feudi di San Gregorio BTL
Neive Barbaresco BTL
Il Faggio Montepulciano BTL
Fatalone BTL
Damilano Barolo BTL
Argiano Solengo BTL
La Fuga Brunello BTL
Querceto Chianti Classico BTL
Gulfi BTL
Le Salette Btl
Barbera Btl
Selvapiana Btl
Inama Bradisismo BTL
Tramin Pinot Nero BTL
Tramin Lagrein BTL
Monsanto Chianti Risera Btl
Monti Garbi BTL
TSA Amarone BTL
Barbi BTL
Gigli Amarone BTL
QT Di Neri Irrosso Sangiovese
Li Veli Passamante QT
Li Veli Susumaniello QT
Tenuta Scaia QT
Alanera Rosso QT
Faggio Qt
Querceto QT
Gulfi QT
Barbera QT
Selvapiana QT
Tramin Pinot Nero QT
Tramin Lagrein QT
Monsanto QT
Monti Garbi QT
Tramin Sauv Blanc GLS
Inama Vin Soave GLS
Falesco Tellus Chard GLS
Argiolas S'elegas GLS
Cantele Rosato GLS
LiVeli Verdeco GLS
Pacher Hof Gls
Scaia Bianca Gls
Zampato GLS
Inama Vin Soave BTL
Falesco Tellus Chard BTL
Argiolas S'elegas BTL
Alois Lageder BTL
Sidebar Kerner BTL
Gulfi Carjeanti BTL
Cantele Rosato BTL
Le Marne Gavi BTL
Pietramore BTL
LiVeli Verdeco BTL
Tramin SB BTL
Pacher Hof Btl
Scaia Bianca BTL
Zampato BTL
Inama Vin Soave QT
Falesco Tellus Chard QT
Argiolas S'elegas QT
Cantele Rose QT
Tramin SB QT
LiVeli Verdeco QT
Pacher Hof QT
Scaia Bianca QT
Zampato QT
Vietti Moscato D'Asti GLS
Bisol Jeio Prosecco GLS
Lambrusco GLS
Zonin Prosecco Rose GLS
Vietti Moscato D'Asti BTL
Bisol Jeio Prosecco BTL
Lambrusco BTL
Zonin Prosecco Rose BTL
Feuillatte BTL
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label BTL
Soter Mineral Springs Brut Rose BTL
Bisol Cartizze BTL
Vietti Moscato D'Asti QT
Bisol Jeio Prosecco QT
Lambrusco QT
Zonin Prosecco Rose QT
Graham's Six Grape
Graham's Aged
Ransom Grappa
Malvira
CORKAGE FEE
Wine Flight Tenuta SantAntonio
Beer/Cider
Bohemian Bavarian Weiss Bier
Bohemian Czech Pilsner
Shades of Pale Plum Berliner Weisse
Squatters Grapefruit Hard Seltzer
Squatters Full Suspension Pale Ale
Uinta Baba Black Lager
Roha Ipa
Kona
Epic Spiral Jetty IPA 22 oz
Peroni Italian Lager
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella Solstice Lager
Michelob Gold
Alaskan Amber Ale
Ferda Double IPA
Kitos American Lager
Shades Pina Colada Sour
Wasatch Seasonal
Kiitos
Grid City Rose
Roha Stout
Incline Marionberry
Woodchuck Pearsecco
GC Aperitif
GC Rose
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Rustic Italian Recipes, Neapolitan Style Pizzas & Fresh Pastas
249 East 400 South Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84111