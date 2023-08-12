Storm Peak Brewery & Taproom 1885 Elk River Plaza
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, we brew a wide range of beer styles on our 20 barrel brew house - keeping favorite beers coming back while continuing to bring something new to our list. We are held up by the arms of our amazing staff, community and regulars, and look forward to having a beer with friends that we haven't met yet.
1885 Elk River Plaza, Steamboat Spring, CO 80487
