Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugar Shane's Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

398 14th Street Northwest

Suite A-1

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Bulldog

Cookies

Betty White

Betty White

$6.00

Our Golden (Oreos) version of Cookies N Cream (best seller)!

Bulldog

Bulldog

$6.00

Red Velvet Base, filled with white chocolate chips, and stuffed with a Oreo Cheesecake filling!!

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Classic Chocolate Chip filled with chopped dark chocolate, dark chocolate discs, and semi sweet chips and finally topped with sea salt.

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$6.00

**Now 5 OZ! Vanilla Base, White chocolate chips, oreos, Hersey's cookies n cream

Dashing Delta

Dashing Delta

$6.00
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$6.00

Base: Signature Cereal Base Add ins:processed Fruity Pebbles, , & white chocolate chips, in- house fruity pebble bars topping: melted white chocolate + fruity pebbles

Nana's Puddin

Nana's Puddin

$6.00

Base: banana pudding Add ins: vanilla wafers, Chessmenbutter cookies, vanilla chips Filling: vanilla buttercream

S'mores

S'mores

$6.00

NY style base, milk chocolate chips, Graham's crackers pieces and stuffed with a Marshmallow fluff.

Best Seller Box

$21.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Eminem

$6.00

City Boy

$6.00

Nutella Swirl

$6.00Out of stock

Seductive Sundae

$6.00Out of stock

Foreign Bae

$6.00Out of stock

Midnight Mistress

$6.00

Suga Momma

$6.00
Side Piece

Side Piece

$6.00Out of stock

6 Chip Tuesday

$20.00

Brownies

Red Velvet Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies N Cream Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

S’mores

$8.00Out of stock

Turtle

$8.00

Blondie

Airline Blondie

Airline Blondie

$8.00

2 layers of blondie Cookie Butter Buttercream Cinnamon Ganache Topped With A Biscoff

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Orangic Milk

$2.49

Orangic Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Sprite

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Celsius

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.49

Root Beer

$1.99

B&L Lemonade

$3.99

Coffee

$3.00

Add on Milk

$0.75

Add on syrup

$0.75

Apparel

T-Shirts

$22.00

100% Cotton Slim Fit T-Shirt

Hats

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

398 14th Street Northwest, Suite A-1, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spice House Midtown
orange star1.0 • 1
375 14th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Antico Roma
orange star4.2 • 4,179
1093 Hemphill ave nw Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Tropicalé
orange starNo Reviews
1077 Hemphill Avenue Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
The Pig & The Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Atlantic Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
170 17th Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
SriThai - Atlantic Station
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Atlantic Station #14275 Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston