Yogurt

Regular Yogurt

Yogurt in Cup

Yogurt in Cup

$3.99

Milk, Sugar, Yogurt culture

Soft Serve Yogurt

Soft Serve Yogurt in Cup

$3.69

Soft Serve Yogurt in Cone

$2.99

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Water - 16.9oz bottle

$1.49

Coffee/Tea Sachets

Americano

$3.99+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.99+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.99+

Carmella

$4.99+

Chai Latte

$4.49+

Cold Brew

$4.99+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.99+

Drink of The Day

$4.99+

Drip Coffee

$2.99+

Expresso Macchiato

$3.49+

Expresso Shots

$2.99+

Flat White

$4.99+

Frappes (20oz)

$5.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Hot Tea

$2.99+

Latte

$4.25+

Lavender Latte

$4.99+

London Fog

$3.99+

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Mocha Latte

$4.99+

White Mocha Latte

$4.99+

Smoothies/Slush

Grapefruit Slush 20oz

$6.49

Grapefruit Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Honey Dew Slush 20 Oz

$6.49

Honey Dew Smoothie 20 Oz

$6.49

Lychee Slush 20oz

$6.49

Lychee Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Mango Slush 20oz

$6.49

Mango Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Passion Fruit Slush 20oz

$6.49

Passion Fruit Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Peach Slush 20oz

$6.49

Peach Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Pineapple Slush 20oz

$6.49

Pineapple Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Strawberry Slush 20oz

$6.49

Strawberry Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Taro Slush 20oz

$6.49

Taro Smoothie 20oz

$6.49

Yogurt Grapefruit Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Honey Dew Smoothie 20 Oz

$7.49

Yogurt Lychee Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Mango Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Passion Fruit Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Peach Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Pineapple Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Strawberry Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Yogurt Taro Smoothie 20oz

$7.49

Teas/Lemonade

Black Sugar Milk Black Tea

$5.25+

Black Tea

$3.50+

Chai Milk Black Tea

$5.25+

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.25+

Green Tea

$3.50+

Honey Dew Milk Tea

$5.25+

Honey Green Tea

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Lemon Black Tea

$5.25+

Lemon Green Tea

$5.25+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Lychee Black Tea

$5.25+

Mango Green Tea

$5.25+

Mango Milk Tea

$5.25+

Milk Black Tea

$4.25+

Milk Green Tea

$4.25+

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.25+

Peach Black Tea

$5.25+

Pineapple Green Tea

$5.25+

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.25+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.25+

Taro Milk Green Tea

$5.25+

Thai Milk Black Tea

$5.25+

Fountain Soda

12oz

$1.99

16oz

$2.49

20oz

$2.99

Baked Goods

Danishes

Apple Danish

$3.99

Cheese Danish

$3.99

Cherry Cheese Danish

$3.99

Cinnamon Almond Bear Claw Danish

$3.99

Macaroons

Macaroon

$2.00

Muffins

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Supreme Muffin

$4.20

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.90

Crepes

Crepes

$9.45