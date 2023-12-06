Tree Room Tree Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
In 1970, Robert Redford built the first building at Sundance Mountain Resort: The Tree Room, a cabin constructed around an actual tree. Since then, the restaurant has grown but maintains its rustic, intimate atmosphere while serving some of the best cuisine in the area.
Location
8841 North Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, UT 84604
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Graze Craze - 20003 Pleasant Grove, UT
No Reviews
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sundance
More near Sundance