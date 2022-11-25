  • Home
Sunnyside Pizzeria 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Suite 149

No reviews yet

220 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Suite 149

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza (VG)
Pepperoni Pizza
Hot Honey Char Pizza

To Share

Meatball

Meatball

$14.00

Meatball made with beef, hot sausage, marinara, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, and fresh basil. Served with toasted baguettes

Mixed Olives

Mixed Olives

$5.00

Marinated assorted olives

Burrata Board

Burrata Board

$18.00

Burrata, prosciutto, balsamic glaze, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, and toasted baguettes

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried brussels sprouts with chili flakes, lemon juice, Padano, salt, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and pepper.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings (8)

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings (8)

$14.00

Fried chicken wings tossed in lemon pepper seasoning.

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze; topped with pear, walnuts and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Arugula Salad (Half)

Arugula Salad (Half)

$7.00

Arugula tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze; topped with pear, walnuts and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Sesame Ginger Salad

Sesame Ginger Salad

$10.00

Spring mix tossed in sesame ginger dressing, topped with pear, english cucumber, and shredded carrots

Sesame Ginger Salad (Half)

Sesame Ginger Salad (Half)

$6.00

Spring mix tossed in sesame ginger dressing, topped with pear, english cucumber, and shredded carrots

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, seasonal tomatoes, fresh basil, pesto, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, and balsamic glaze

Caprese Salad (Half)

Caprese Salad (Half)

$7.00

Fresh mozzarella, seasonal tomatoes, fresh basil, pesto, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, and balsamic glaze

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Caesar salad (Half)

Caesar salad (Half)

$6.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Pasta/Noodles

Spaghetti with Marinara (VG)

Spaghetti with Marinara (VG)

$12.50

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Spaghetti with Meatball

Spaghetti with Meatball

$16.50

Spaghetti with meatball

Bolognese

Bolognese

$16.00

Pappardelle with house made specialty Bolognese sauce, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Carbonara

$17.00

Spaghetti with eggs, pancetta, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Creamy Pesto

Creamy Pesto

$17.00

Tagliatelle with pesto, mushroom, chicken, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Spaghetti with creamy sauce of lemon, white wine, butter, capers; and skinless chicken breast

White Pizza

Four Formaggi Pizza (VG)

Four Formaggi Pizza (VG)

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Pesto Mushroom Pizza (VG)

Pesto Mushroom Pizza (VG)

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, pesto, mushrooms, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pears Wining Pizza

Pears Wining Pizza

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, poached pears in white wine, prosciutto crudo, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Red Pizza

Margherita Pizza (VG)

Margherita Pizza (VG)

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.

La Parma Pizza

La Parma Pizza

$18.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto crudo, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, cup & char pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Diavola Pizza

Diavola Pizza

$18.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, hot soppressata, capicola, fresh mozzarella, Calabrian chili pepper, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Hot Honey Char Pizza

Hot Honey Char Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, cup & char pepperoni, fresh mozzarella; topped with ricotta, hot honey, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Veggie Lovers Pizza (VG)

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olives, artichokes, and mushrooms, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Marinara Pizza (V)

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and dry oregano

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Specialty Pizza

Mumbai Chicken Pizza

Mumbai Chicken Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano tomato Indian curry sauce, chicken, roasted cauliflower, fresh mozzarella, mint, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pistacchio Pizza

Pistacchio Pizza

$17.00

Shredded mozzarella, sausage, pistachio crudo, hot honey, arugula, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Mexicana Pizza

Mexicana Pizza

$18.00

No sauce, fresh mozzarella, chorizo, sausage, fontina, red onion, jalapeno, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

The Truffle C

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, mushroom, caramelized onions, black truffle oil, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lady fingers soaked in coffee, layered with mascarphone cheese, flavored with cocoa powder

Palino

Palino

$8.00

Fried pizza dough with Nutella and caramel drizzle.

Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Baguette

$2.00

4 pieces of toasted baguette

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Soft Drinks

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

San Pellegrino Essenza - Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$2.50

San Pellegrino Essenza - Blood orange & Black raspberry

$2.50

San Pellegrino Essenza - Dark morello cherry & pomegranate

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange

$2.50

Sweet Tea - Pure Life

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata

$2.50

Sparkling lemon beverage

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

220 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Suite 149, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

