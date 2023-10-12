Popular Items

Nicoise Salad

$7.50

Red Potato, Green Beans, Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Olives, and Capers with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.63

Choice of Cheese and Bread | Add Bacon, Ham, Avocado, or Tomato $2.00

Lunch

Craft Deli Online

BLT

$5.63

Toasted Choice of Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Tomato

Brock Club

$8.25

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Herb Mayo with Choice of Cheese on Grilled Whole Grain or Sourdough Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.13

Herb Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Choice of Bread $7.50

Classic Ham or Turkey Sandwich

$7.13

Choice of Bread and Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo

Italian

$8.25

Smoked Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, and Oregano on Amoroso Roll

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$7.13

Roasted Squash, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Spinach, and Herb Mayo on Whole Wheat Wrap

Sides

Sides

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.13

Tuna salad, Choice of bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.06
Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.06
Build Your Own Salad

$7.50

Create a unique salad masterpiece with our wide variety of fresh ingredients. NOTE: Dressing packets can be found in the air screen fridge.

Sizzle Grill Online

All-Beef Smash Burger

$6.75

Grilled Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Special Sauce

Beyond Burger

$8.44

Vegan Beyond Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Brock Cheesesteak

$7.50

Beef Ribeye or Chicken | Grilled Amoroso Roll, Provolone or Cheese Whiz, Grilled Onions, and Peppers

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.63

Choice of Cheese and Bread | Add Bacon, Ham, Avocado, or Tomato $2.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion | Choice of Classic, Buffalo, BBQ, or Chipotle Mayo

Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken, Steak or Veggie | Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream, and Avocado

Tuna Melt

$7.50

Choice of Cheese and Bread | Add Bacon or Avocado $2.00

Sides

Daily Features Online

Soup of the Moment - 12oz

$2.63

Beef Chili

Nicoise Salad

$7.50

Red Potato, Green Beans, Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Olives, and Capers with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Asparagus Medley

$2.63

Asparagus with mixed vegetables

Infused Beverages

Infused Beverage

Tractor Infused

Tractor Infused

$3.75

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Beverage

Please make your selection and choose your flavor in the cafe when you pick up your order.

Bottled Soda 20 oz

$2.25

Bottled Juice 10 oz

$3.00

Vitamin Water 20 oz

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

La Croix 12 oz

$2.06

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.63

Core Power

$3.75

Bottled Water 16.9 oz

$1.13

Bottled Water 20 oz

$2.25

Monster Energy

$3.75

Kombucha Ginger

$5.50

Kombucha Pineapple Peach

$5.50

Path Water

$6.50

Naked Juice - Blue Machine

$5.50

Naked Juice - Strawberry Banana

$5.50

Snacks

Bagged Chips

$1.88

Please make your selection from the Small Bagged Chips in the Snack Area

Bagged Salt Pretzels

$1.13

Please make your selection from the Snack Area

Candy Bar - Small

$1.69

Please make your selection from the Snack Area

Candy Bar - Large

$2.81

Please make your selection from the Snack Area

Jerky Sticks

$1.88

Please make your selection from the Snack Area

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Please make your selection from the offerings in the cold case.

Barista

Barista Drinks Online

Caffé Latte

$2.93+
Cappuccino

$2.93+
Caffé Mocha

$3.30+
Caramel Macchiato

$3.45+
Caffé Americano

$2.18+
Iced Coffee

$2.93+
Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.95+

Hot Chocolate 16 Oz

$2.93
Steamer 16 Oz

$2.40
Caffé Misto

$2.18+
Espresso

$1.43+
Espresso Con Panna

$2.93
Espresso Machiatto

$3.45+
Shaken Iced Tea

$2.18+
Chai Latte

$3.30+
Hot Brewed Tea 12oz

$1.13
Refresher

$3.23+
Frappuccino

$3.83+