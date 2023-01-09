Joselito Casa de Comidas

Restaurant info

Welcome | Bienvenido Joselito is an homage to my late father, Jose Candon Perez who together with my mother, showed me that some of the best memories of life are created with family and friends over long, leisurely meals. Joselito is an intimate Spanish restaurant located on Capitol Hill, but reminiscent of the timeless establishments my father adored during his lifetime in Spain. These are also the cafes where luminaries such as Neruda, Hemingway, and Garcia Lorca spent countless hours eating, drinking, and enjoying the beauty of life. I invite you to do the same at Joselito. ​Looking forward to your visit, Javier Candon

Website