Joselito Casa de Comidas

review star

No reviews yet

660 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

Popular Items

Queso Manchego Viejo

Frio

Jamon Iberico

$39.00

Queso Manchego Viejo

$25.00

Alcachofa y manzana verde, langostinos, cayena

$25.00

Crudo de Atun y aguacate, salsa de cebolletas y almendras

$27.00

Ensalada David

$23.00

Pate de Higaditos de pollo y esferas de Jerez

$25.00

Salpicon de Gambas, mejillones y pulpo

$29.00

Steak Tartar, soja, cayena, aceite de chile

$25.00

Ensalada de Salmon marinado en casa con vinagreta de lima deshidratada y shiso en tempura

$23.00

Mousse de Foie grass y Mascarpone con gel de maiz dulce

$31.00

Caliente

Crepe de Setas, jamon, trufa y yema de huevo

$28.00

Verduras de temporada con queso crema y quicos

$23.00

Bunuelos de Brandada de Bacalao con alioli de miel

$23.00

Bavette de Wagyu a la plancha, tuberculos asados y chimichurri

$31.00

Panceta asada con ensalada de brotes y caviar citrico

$27.00

Boquerones fritos con alioli

$23.00

Rape, salsa de vermut y almejas, caviar de salmon

$33.00

Pasta con txangurro Joselito

$33.00

Arroz caldoso de pescados y mariscos

$27.00

Pez espada, couscous, estragon, naranja y pure de olivas

$29.00

Pulpo a la parrilla, crema de patata y jamon

$28.00

Magret de pato a la soja con arroz cremosos de hongos y ensalada de rucula con manzana

$31.00

Presa iberica a la plancha con patatas arrugadas

$37.00

Vieiras con tupinambur, bacon crujiente

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome | Bienvenido Joselito is an homage to my late father, Jose Candon Perez who together with my mother, showed me that some of the best memories of life are created with family and friends over long, leisurely meals. Joselito is an intimate Spanish restaurant located on Capitol Hill, but reminiscent of the timeless establishments my father adored during his lifetime in Spain. These are also the cafes where luminaries such as Neruda, Hemingway, and Garcia Lorca spent countless hours eating, drinking, and enjoying the beauty of life. I invite you to do the same at Joselito. ​Looking forward to your visit, Javier Candon

Location

660 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

