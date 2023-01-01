Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruta 327 7th Street Southeast

review star

No reviews yet

327 7th Street Southeast

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Soups

Ukrainian Borscht

$14.00

(GF) with Pampushka. Choice of beef or vegetarian

Ukrainian Ramen

$14.00Out of stock

chicken soup with noodles and egg

Salads

Ukrainian Garden Salad

$15.00

(V) seasonal greens and vegetables

RUTA Salad

$16.00Out of stock

beets, arugula, goat cheese and roasted chestnuts

Ukrainian Burrata Salad

$16.00

burrata, beets and tomato

Vinaigrette

$15.00

(V) roasted vegetables salad

Tsvikli

$10.00

Horseradish beet salad

Appetizers

Deruny

$18.00

(V,GF) potato pancakes with mushrooms

Salo

$20.00Out of stock

pork with garlic on rye bread

Assorted Pickled Vegetables

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Tartar

$22.00Out of stock

Varenyky (Pierogi)

4 Pierogi

$9.00

Potato/Sauerkraut/Buffalo Chicken/Short Ribs

8 Pierogi

$17.00

Potato/Sauerkraut/Mushroom/Buffalo Chicken/Short Ribs/Cheese or mix

4 Mix

$10.00

8 Mix

$18.00

Entree

Meat Holubtsi

$18.00

(GF) meat or mushroom stuffed cabbage with tomato sauce

Mushroom Holubtsi

$18.00

Banosh

$22.00

corn meal, slab bacon, bryndza, scallion

Vegetarian Banosh

$20.00

corn meal, mushrooms, bryndza, scallion

Chicken Kyiv

$26.00

with mashed potatoes and mushroom sauce

Prime Ribeye Steak

$42.00

(GF) with home style potato

“Black Sea” Bass

$29.00

(GF) fish papillote on a bed of vegetables

Lokshyna

$22.00

(V) pasta with creamy wild mushrooms

Beef Stroganoff

$32.00

(GF) with mashed potato and mushrooms

Tryzub

$22.00Out of stock

(V, GF) roasted vegetables, ricotta cheese and pesto

Sides

Mashed potato

$6.00

Homestyle potato

$6.00

Buckwheat

$6.00

French fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kotletka

$10.00

steamed ground chicken with mashed potato

Rybka

$12.00

roasted salmon with rice

Lokshyna

$8.00

ABC pasta with cheese

Sliders

$10.00

two beef patties with French fries

Vegetables

$8.00

steamed vegetables

Desserts

Medovyk

$14.00

Cheese Varenyky

$10.00

4 cheese varenyky

Tres Leches

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

327 7th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana - Capitol Hill
orange starNo Reviews
327 7th st SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
My Cake Theory
orange starNo Reviews
325 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Joselito Casa de Comidas
orange starNo Reviews
660 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
La Collina
orange star4.5 • 299
747 C Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Eat Brgz
orange starNo Reviews
250 7th St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
orange star4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (450 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (152 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston