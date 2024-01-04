Beuchert's Saloon
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:59 am
Full-Service restaurant serving farm-to-table seasonal cuisine with a robust cocktail program
Location
623 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
