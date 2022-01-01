A map showing the location of 1350 Ocean LLC d/b/a Sushi Lab 1350 North Ocean BoulevardView gallery
Chinese

1350 Ocean LLC d/b/a Sushi Lab 1350 North Ocean Boulevard

No reviews yet

1350 North Ocean Boulevard

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

SMALL PLATES

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.00

EDAMAME

$8.00

GYOZA CHICKEN

$11.00

MISO EGGPLANT

$11.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

GEN TSO WINGS

$15.00

CRAB BOA BUNS

$15.00

PORK BOA BUNS

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

EGGPLANT BOA BUNS

$10.00

CRISPY BOK CHOY

$10.00

WAGYU LETTUCE WRAP

$18.00

TERIYAKI BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Jalapeño APP

$18.00

Vegetable Spring Roll

$13.00

SALAD

Cesar Salad

$11.00

Pompano Salad

$11.00

Sesame Chicken Salad

$16.00

Poke Bowl

$17.00

FROM THE KITCHEN

CHICKEN WAFFLES

$18.00

CRISPY Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BLACKENED GROUPER SANDWICH

$18.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$10.00

FISH TACOS

$15.00

BLACKENED MAHI SANDWICH

$18.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

FOR ALL AGES

FLAT BREAD

$12.00

Pasta

$13.00

CHICKEN QUESDILLA

$13.00

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

$13.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

SIDES

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Mochi

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Specialty rolls

Tuna Lovers Roll

$18.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

$18.00

Seared Salmon Roll

$18.00

Surf & Turf

$24.00

Matcha Crunch Roll

$20.00

Water Dragon Roll

$18.00

Vegan Roll

$16.00

Sashimi Platter

$36.00

Ngiri Platter

$38.00

Classic Sushi Rolls

Tuna Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$14.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00

California Roll

$16.00

Omakase

$60 Omakase

$60.00

$100 Bou-gie Omakase

$100.00

$150 omakase

$150.00

$45 Omakase Lauderdale

$45.00

Nigiris A La Carte

Aji

$6.00

Akami

$8.00

Akamutsu

$10.00

Albacore

$5.00

Big Mac

$18.00

Botan Ebi Shrimp

$10.00

Chu-Toro

$10.00

Fluke

$5.00

Hamachi- yellowtail

$6.00

Hotate Scallop

$9.00

Ikura

$6.00

King Salmon

$10.00

Kinmedai

$9.00

Madai

$8.00

O'Toro

$12.00

Salmon

$6.00

Sawara

$9.00

Shimaaji

$9.00

Snow Crab

$9.00

Toro

$10.00

Tuna Uni

$10.00

Unagi

$6.00

Uni Hokkaido

$15.00

Uni Domestic

$12.00

Uni Shooter

$16.00

Wagyu

$10.00

Wagyuni

$12.00

Handrolls

Blue Crab Handroll

$10.00

Botan Ebi Shrimp Handroll

$10.00

Chu-Toro Handroll

$12.00

Hamachi Handroll

$10.00

Ikura-Uni Handroll

$14.00

Salmon Handroll

$8.00

Salmon-Ikura Handroll

$12.00

Scallop Handroll

$10.00

Scallop-Toro Handroll

$12.00

Scallop-Uni Handroll

$14.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$8.00

Toro Handroll

$12.00

Unagi Handroll

$12.00

Uni Handroll

$18.00

Wagyu Handroll

$12.00

Wagyu-Toro Handroll

$14.00

Wagyu-Uni Handroll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$8.00

STAFF MENU

TENDERS

$5.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$5.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.50

CAESAR

$5.50

STAFF BURGER

$7.00

Fries

$2.50

Sashimi

Shimi Platter 6 PIECES

$25.00

SALMON 2 PIECE

$10.00

YELLOW TAIL 2 PIECE

$10.00

ALBACORE 2 PIECE

$10.00

AKAMI 2 PIECE

$12.00

OTORO 2 PIECE

$14.00

CHUTORO 2 PIECE

$13.00

EXTRA SAUCE

BALSAMIC

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

BUFFALO

$1.00

CEASER

$1.00

GENERAL TSAO

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

MAYO

$1.00

SESAME GINGER

$1.00

SWEET CHILI

$1.00

EXTRA SUSHI SAUCE

EEL SAUCE

$1.00

PONZU

$1.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Nigiri

Nigiri Platter 6 PIECES

$30.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

LEMON AID

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

SWEETEN TEA

$3.00

UN SWEEETEND ICE TEA

$3.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Btl Fiji Water

$6.00+

Pellogrino Sparkling Water

$6.00+

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Water

FROZEN DRINKS

Banana Daiquri

$14.00

Mango Daiquri

$14.00

Margarita Frozen

$14.00

Miami Vice

$14.00

Coco Mojito

$14.00

Mudslide Frozen

$14.00

Passion Fruit Daiquri

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Rum Runner Frozen

$14.00

Strawberry Daiquri

$14.00

Funky Monkey

$14.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Casa Yuzu

$14.00

Floradora

$14.00

Flower Bomb

$14.00

Honey Bourbon Smash

$14.00

Japanese Mule

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Seaside Sapphire

$14.00

Smoky Paloma

$14.00

Suntori Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sweet Heat Margarita

$14.00

MOCKTAILS

Incognito Mojito

$10.00

Jalapeno Business

$10.00

Millionaire Espresso Fauxtini

$10.00

Orchid Yuzu Spritz

$10.00

Pineapple Express

$10.00

Tropic Thunder

$10.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

Virgin Banana Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin Funky Monkey

$10.00

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

VIrgin Margarita

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$10.00

VIrgin Passion Fruit Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin

Virgin Mudslide

Virgin Coco-Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Funky Monkey

$10.00

BEERS

Bud Light

$7.00

Coedo Pilsner

$11.00

Corona

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Kirin ichiban

$8.00

Kirin Light

$8.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Veza Sur

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Wynwood Laces IPA

$8.00

Heineken Zero 0.0

$6.00

WINES BY THE GLASS

Chalkhill Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Matua Sauv Blanc Glass

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$11.00

Rose Glass

$13.00

Riesling

$11.00

Josh Cabernet

$13.00

Merlot Glass

$12.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Arrowood Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

Josh Cabernet Bottle

$48.00

Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir

$60.00

Murphys Merlot

$40.00

St Christina Pinot Gringo

$40.00

Whispering Angel Rose Bottle

$45.00

Riesling Essence

$44.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Chalkhill Chardonnay

$52.00

CORKAGE FEE (WINE)

$40.00

SAKE

Baby Bulzai Ginjo 250ml

$40.00

Baby Dassai 39 300ML

$42.00

BABY DRUNKEN WHALE 300ML

$36.00

Big Bulzai Ginjo 750ml

$105.00

BORN GOLD BOTTLE

$98.00

BUSHIDO SAKE CAN

$16.00

Dassai 39 Large bottle

$95.00

DRUNKEN WHALE BIG BOTTLE

$74.00

Gekikkan BOTTLE

$60.00Out of stock

Hakkaisan Toku BOTTLE

$65.00

Heavensake Junmai 12 BOTTLE

$72.00

Heavensake Junmai Ginjo BLUE BOTTLE

$98.00

Heavensake Junmai Daiginjo BLACK BOTTLE

$148.00

NANBU BIJIN BOTTLE

$125.00

Road To Osaka BOTTLE

$61.00

Sake baby bottle

$39.00

Suigei 300 ML SPLIT BOTTLE

$34.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori BOTTLE

$30.00

CORKAGE FEE (SAKE)

$40.00

Born Gold Sake glass

$14.00

Bulzai glass

$17.00

Bushido Ginjo Genshu glass

$16.00

Drunken Whale glass

$12.00

Flight To Heaven

$50.00

Gekkikan glass

$8.00

Hakkaisan glass

$15.00

Heavensake Junmai 12 glass

$12.00

Heavensake Blue junmai ginjo glass

$14.00

Heavensake Black junmai Daiginjo glass

$22.00

Nanju Bijin glass

$16.00

Noble Narrow glass

$15.00

BUBBLES

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$350.00

Dom Perignon Rose

$400.00

Gambino Glass

$9.00

Gambino Bottle

$24.00

Lamarca Split

$15.00

Lamarca Prosecco Big Bottle 750ml

$55.00

Piper Heidsiek Brut

$115.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label

$150.00

Veuve Clliquot Rose

$275.00Out of stock

COCKTAIL

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$14.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Blue Hawaiin

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

French Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Margarita On The Rocks

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Mudslide On The Rocks

$11.00

Pain Killer

$14.00

Rum Runner On The Rocks

$14.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

Top Shelf LIT

$20.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

VODKA

Absolut

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Haku Vodka

$13.00

Ketel

$13.00

Tito's Vodka

$12.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$12.00

ROKU

$12.00

TANQUEREY

$13.00

RUM

APPELTON JAM-RUM

$12.00

BACARDI

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

GOSLING

$12.00

MALIBU

$11.00

TEQUILA

Bruxo Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Milagro silver

$12.00

Patron

$13.00

WHISKEY

Crown royal

$13.00

Jack Daniel's

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Suntori Toki

$13.00

Yamazaki 12

$25.00

BOURBON

Angels Envy

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

SCOTCH

Aberfeldy

$15.00

Buchanan's

$15.00

Dewars

$12.00

JW Red Label

$12.00

JW Black Label

$16.00

Teachers

$10.00

CORDIALS

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$14.00

Gran Marnier

$15.00

Hennessey

$16.00

Jager

$15.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Peach Shnapps

$5.00

WELL LIQUORS

Well Vodka

$9.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

SHOTS

GREEN TEA SHOT

$11.00

LEMON DROP

$8.00

BLOWJOB

$10.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$12.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.00

RED HEAD SLUT

$12.00

MELON BALL

$8.00

B52

$12.00

GUMMY BEAR

$8.00

ROYAL FLUSH

$12.00

ROTTEN PEACH

$12.00

SWEDISH FISH

$12.00

PURPLE HOOTER

$10.00

SURFER ON ACID

$12.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$12.00

SEX W/ AN ALLIGATOR

$14.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

Unlimited Mimosas

$25.00

Refill Mimosas

Unlimited Bloody Mary

$25.00

Refill Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary Glass

$10.00

Mimosas Glass

$10.00

Beach Cooler

Beach Cooler

FAST BAR

VIRGIN PINA

$9.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY

$9.00

VIRGIN MIAMI VICE

$9.00

VIRGIN MANGO

$9.00

PINA COLADA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$10.00

MIAMI VICE

$10.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$10.00

TITO'S

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$16.00

MARGARITA ON THE ROCKS

$10.00

CORONA

$6.00

STELLA

$6.00

MICH ULTRA

$6.00Out of stock

VEZA SUR

$6.00

SAPPORO

$6.00

COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Matcha Pancakes

Matcha Pancakes

$14.00

Breakfast Boa Buns

Breakfast Boa Buns

$14.00

Yogurt Parfait Not Available

Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken Waffles

Sweet & Sour Chicken waffles

$18.00

Seasame Chicken Ginger Salad

Sesame Chicken Ginger Salad

$18.00

Kimchi Dog

Kimchi Dog

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Classic Sushi Rolls

Tuna Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$14.00

Salmon Avocado

$14.00

California

$16.00

Mochi French Toast

Mochi French Toast

$15.00

Far- West Omelets

Omelet

$13.00

Banhi Mi Sandwich

Bahi Mi

$13.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Sushi By Bou Hat

$25.00

Sushi By Bou Mask

$15.00

Cancellation fee

Cancellation

$25.00

Beach Cabana

Beach Cabana Hotel

$50.00

Beach Cabana Non Hotel

$75.00

2 Chairs and Umbrella

$35.00

1/2 Day Beach Cabana Hotel

$25.00

Chair Hotel

$12.50

Chair Non-Hotel

$15.00

Beach Champagne Cooler

$35.00

Food

Surf Platter

$38.00

Chicken Tyeraki

$18.00

Drinks

Bourbon Flight

$45.00

Basil Hayden Smash

$15.00

Rising Sunday

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1350 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

