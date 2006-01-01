- Home
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604
San Antonio, TX 78258
Popular Items
ALL ROLLS
ACAPULCO ROLL
Tuna, cucumber, tempura-fried, chipotle sauce, uramaki style
AUSTIN ROLL
Kanikama crab, tempura fried julienne carrots and avocado rolled uramaki style. Topped with spicy tuna and habanero Masago. Drizzled with Spicy Sashimi sauce
AVOCADO MAKI ROLL
Avocado Roll
B & G ROLL
Spicy octopus, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, wrapped with yellowtail, wasabi tobiko, habanero Masago, uramaki style
BORA BORA ROLL
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with a chopped snow crab salad. Drizzled with four Sauces: Honey Wasabi, Sriracha, Eel and Las Vegas
BOSTON ROLL
Kanikama, avocado, cream cheese, panko-breaded & deep fried, Eel sauce, uramaki style.
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
BULL ROLL
Shrimp tempura, avocado, kanikama crab, and Katana Sauce. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with salmon and yellowtail. Topped with shichimi seasoning, Yuzu Sauce, Sriracha, and jalapeño slices.
CAJUN ROLL
Fried crawfish, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, uramaki style.
CALI SNWCRB ROLL
Avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, uramaki style. Snow crab
Cali Special Kanikama Roll
Cali Special Shrimp Roll
Cali Special Snow Crab Roll
CATERPILLAR ROLL
Unagi eel, cream cheese, cucumber, wrapped with avocado, Eel sauce, sesame seeds, uramaki style.
CHAMPION ROLL
Kanikama, carrot kakiagé, avocado, cream cheese, serrano, Tampa Bay sauce, uramaki style.
COSIMO ROLL
Fried shrimp and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped in avocado, then tempura fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce, sprinkled with furikake. Drizzled with Eel Sauce.
CRISTINA ROLL
Spicy snapper and cilantro rolled uramaki style. Topped with yellowtail, slices of fresh jalapeño, Sriracha, and Yuzu Sauce.