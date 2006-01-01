Main picView gallery

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604

San Antonio, TX 78258

COSIMO ROLL
GYOZA
MISO SHIRU

ALL ROLLS

ACAPULCO ROLL

ACAPULCO ROLL

$11.00

Tuna, cucumber, tempura-fried, chipotle sauce, uramaki style

AUSTIN ROLL

AUSTIN ROLL

$16.00

Kanikama crab, tempura fried julienne carrots and avocado rolled uramaki style. Topped with spicy tuna and habanero Masago. Drizzled with Spicy Sashimi sauce

AVOCADO MAKI ROLL
$6.00

AVOCADO MAKI ROLL

$6.00

Avocado Roll

B & G ROLL

B & G ROLL

$14.00

Spicy octopus, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, wrapped with yellowtail, wasabi tobiko, habanero Masago, uramaki style

BORA BORA ROLL
$16.00

BORA BORA ROLL

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with a chopped snow crab salad. Drizzled with four Sauces: Honey Wasabi, Sriracha, Eel and Las Vegas

BOSTON ROLL

BOSTON ROLL

$13.00

Kanikama, avocado, cream cheese, panko-breaded & deep fried, Eel sauce, uramaki style.

BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
$17.00

BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL

$17.00

Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.

BULL ROLL

BULL ROLL

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, kanikama crab, and Katana Sauce. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with salmon and yellowtail. Topped with shichimi seasoning, Yuzu Sauce, Sriracha, and jalapeño slices.

CAJUN ROLL

CAJUN ROLL

$7.50

Fried crawfish, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, uramaki style.

CALI SNWCRB ROLL

$11.00Out of stock

Avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, uramaki style. Snow crab

Cali Special Kanikama Roll
$9.50

$9.50

Cali Special Shrimp Roll
$9.50

$9.50

Cali Special Snow Crab Roll

$12.00Out of stock
CATERPILLAR ROLL
$14.00

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$14.00

Unagi eel, cream cheese, cucumber, wrapped with avocado, Eel sauce, sesame seeds, uramaki style.

CHAMPION ROLL

CHAMPION ROLL

$13.00

Kanikama, carrot kakiagé, avocado, cream cheese, serrano, Tampa Bay sauce, uramaki style.

COSIMO ROLL

COSIMO ROLL

$15.50

Fried shrimp and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped in avocado, then tempura fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce, sprinkled with furikake. Drizzled with Eel Sauce.

CRISTINA ROLL

CRISTINA ROLL

$18.00

Spicy snapper and cilantro rolled uramaki style. Topped with yellowtail, slices of fresh jalapeño, Sriracha, and Yuzu Sauce.