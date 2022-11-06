Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Alchemy

review star

No reviews yet

4101 Davie Rd

Davie, FL 33314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Doughnuts

Crème Brulee

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

Chocolate Frosted

$4.00

Churro

$4.00

Dulce De Leche

$4.00

Dozen Donut holes

$4.00

Cookies

Triple Chocolate

$4.00

Oatmeal Butterscotch Pecan

$4.00

Orange Cranberry

$4.00

Pumpkin

$4.00

Molasses Ginger

$4.00

Assorted Baked Good

2 Mini Cupcake

$2.00

Danish

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Cigar

$3.00

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.50

Starbucks Frappuccino (Caramel)

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Arizona Green Tea

$3.00

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffees

American Coffee

$2.50

Hot Teas

Hot Tea

$4.00

Scoops

Vanilla

$4.00

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Rocky Road

$4.00

Peppermint Bark

$4.00

Cookies And Creme

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Black Walnut

$4.00

Pistachio Almond

$4.00

Butter Pecan

$4.00

Lime Sorbet

$4.00

Rainbow Sorbet

$4.00

Peppermint Bark

$4.00+

Cones

Sugar Cone

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4101 Davie Rd, Davie, FL 33314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 86
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107 Davie, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Taco Love
orange starNo Reviews
6310 Griffin Road B105 Davie, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Davie
orange star4.5 • 444
3712 Davie Rd Davie, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Tacogüey
orange starNo Reviews
9360 Stirling Road Cooper City, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
orange starNo Reviews
6461 Stirling Road Davie, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Davie

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davie
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston