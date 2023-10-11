Snacks

Mammoth Bowl

$14.95

Meat and Pintos topped with cheese, onions and jalapenos. Cravings Satisfied!

Old Faithful

$14.95

Corn Chips with your choice of Pulled Pork or Chopped Jalapeno Sausage, smothered with Pinto Beans, Cheeses, Onion and Jalapenos and drizzled with choice of Sauce.

Dino Dip

$5.95+

Smoked BBQ Queso' Dip with Pork, three cheeses, tomatoes, green chili, onion, and spices. Includes tortilla chips. A Crowd Pleaser!

Meats

Meats are Dry Rubbed and slowly smoked daily with Hickory and Cherry and served in a traditional butcher wrap.

Beef Brisket

$26.95

Slow smoked Beef Brisket, dry rubbed and done to perfection! Order yours Whole or Sliced, by the pound.

Beef Short Ribs

$19.99

Sold by the rib and weighed. Average weight is 1 1/12+ pounds each.

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Full shoulder pork butt, slow smoked to perfection so it falls off of the bone.

St. Loise Ribs

$17.95+

The original Large pork rib, smoked to perfection. Available in 2 Ribs, 1/2 or Full Rack Rack!

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$12.75+

It doesn't get any better! Limited supply of these golden nuggets! Smoked, barked, tossed with sauce and stuff and smoked again!

1/2 Chicken

$13.50

Half a Chicken! Local Hutterite Natural Smoked chicken, butcher wrapped to keep juicy. Have it with a side of sauce and get ready for some finger licking!

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$13.50

Our Own Recipe! A blend of Beef and Pork with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and loaded with Jalapenos and spiced to give you a kick! Minimum 6" cut from custom link Each additional inch $1.00 ea.

Beef Tri-Tip Roasts

$21.99

A selective cut off the Sirloin. Marinated in a traditional Basque recipe and then slow smoked. Market Price when available

Whole Pork Butt

$10.99

Sides

Homemade recipes with fresh ingredients and ready fill you up!

Coleslaw

$4.25+

Fresh and Crisp blended Cabbage mix in a Creamy Mayo and crushed Pineapple Dressing.

Green Beans

$4.25+

Pinto Beans

$4.25+

From Scratch, slow cooked with fresh herbs. Packed with flavor and yet Meatless! Customize your bowl the way you want!

Potato Salad

$4.25+

Salad

$6.25

Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrot, sliced cucumber and cheese. Choice of Ranch or Daisy Chimichurri. Ask for Croutons!

Sweet Corn Cake

$4.25+

Deliciously moist sweet corn cake, buttery with bits of corn. GF

Sweet Potato Fluff

$4.25+

Dutch Oven Baked Beans

$1.00+

Smoke open face in Cast Iron Dutch Ovens, these Great Northern beans are nestled in chunks of our homemade bacon with hints of brown sugar, onion and a kiss of heat.

Plates

Create your own Combos! Choice of Meat and Sides. All Plates served with our Fresh Homemade pickled Cucumbers and White Onion with a slice of white bread! Add brisket $2.00 more

1x1 Meat/Side

$12.99

Choice of 1/2 lb. Meat and one 8oz. Side from above. All served with our homemade fresh pickled cucumber and onions and a slice of white bread.

1x2 Meat/Side

$13.99

2x1 Meat/Side

$17.99

2x2 Meat/Side

$19.99

3x2 Meat/Side

$22.99

Sandwiches

Sandwiches served fresh buns topped with Coleslaw and your choice of a side or chips. Garnished with fresh Pickled Cucumbers and Onion.

T-Rex! on a Loaf

$42.99

Where Do Yo Take Your T-Rex? A Full Baby Back Rib Sandwich! On a Loaf! Swamp Sauced and topped with our Fresh Pickles and Onions. Or have it your way! Substitutions Available. Feeds 1-8 People.

Big Bite

$15.75

A large fresh bun piled high with your choice of one Meat drizzled with sauce and topped with Coleslaw. Garnished with our fresh Pickles!

Lil' Bite

$12.75

A smaller fresh bun piled high with your choice of one Meat drizzled with sauce and topped with Coleslaw. Garnished with our fresh Pickles!

2 Chompers

$12.95

Order in Sets of 2! Mini fresh buns with your choice of Meat, drizzle of sauce and topped with fresh Coleslaw. Comes with your choice of a side or bag of chips. Garnished with our fresh pickles.

Our Sauces

Swamp Sauce

$0.50+

Our Own Recipe! Dark coffee and Tomato based kissed by Fire and settled with layers of spices with just the right amount of Sweetness!

Daisy Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Cilantro, Parsley, Garlic, Jalapeno and Spices blended with Olive oil. This one packs a punch of fresh flavor with a touch of heat. We use this on Salads Too!

Sunny Sauce

$0.50+

Little Sweet. Little Tangy. Little Spicy. Smooth yellow mustard mixed with sweetness, spices and just the right amount of red pepper flake.

Pucker Hot

$0.50+

Pucker Hot! Tangy Vinegar based spiced with a multi pepper blend. This one will get your juices flowing!

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

8oz. Sauce

$2.50

16oz Sauce

$5.00

Drinks

Canned Pepsi products

$2.00

Help yourself to an ice cold drink out of the cooler!

Fresh Brewed Tea 32 oz

$2.50

Brewed Fresh each day. Have it sweet with sugar or not.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gallon of Tea

$8.00

Extras

Bagged Ice

$3.00

Additional Side of Sauce 1.50 oz

$0.50

Fresh Pickles

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Onion

$1.00

Butter

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Ketchup packet

$0.25

Mustard

Chips

$0.50

Lemon Wedge

$0.20

Packaging for 10 servings

$3.00