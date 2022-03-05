Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tacos El Metate

341 Reviews

$

1742 S Chambers Rd

Aurora, CO 80017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Asada Taco
Camaron Taco
Pescado Taco

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$2.99

Asada Taco

$2.99

Barbacoa Taco

$2.99

Bean Taco

$1.50

Buche Taco

$2.99

Camaron Taco

$3.60

Carnitas Taco

$2.99

Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Lengua Taco

$3.25

Pescado Taco

$3.35

Pollo Taco

$2.99

Tripas Taco

$3.25

Vegan Taco

$3.50

QuesaTacos

$11.99Out of stock

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.99

Asada Burrito

$11.99

Barbacoa Burrito

$11.99

Carnitas Burrito

$11.99

Lengua Burrito**

$12.50

Pollo Burrito

$11.50

Buche Burrito

$11.50

Bean Burrito

$7.50

California Burrito

$11.99

Camaron Burrito**

$12.50

Chorizo Burrito

$11.99

Pescado Burrito**

$11.99

Tripas Burrito**

$12.50

Vegan Burrito

$11.99

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta

$9.50

Asada Torta

$9.50

Asada/Jamon Torta

$10.99

Barbacoa Torta

$9.50

Carnitas Torta

$9.50

Jamon Torta

$9.50

Milanesa Torta

$10.99

Pollo Torta

$9.50

Lengua Torta**

$10.50

Chorizo Torta

$9.50

Buche Torta

$9.50

Tripas Torta**

$10.50

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$11.99

Buche Quesadilla

$11.99

Camaron Quesadilla**

$12.50

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.99

Jamon Quesadilla

$10.99

Lengua Quesadilla**

$12.50

Pescado Quesadilla**

$12.50

Pollo Quesadilla

$10.99

Tripas Quesadilla**

$12.50

Special Items

LG Carne Asada Fries

$11.50

SM Carne Asada Fries

$9.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chips and Guac

$3.99

Fries

$4.50

Shrimp cocktail

$15.99

Chicken Flautas

$10.99

Sodas

Mexican coke

$3.25

Jarritos

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

MTN Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Kuii

$4.00

Manzanita

$2.99

Mexican Sprite

$2.99Out of stock

Mexican 7up

$2.99Out of stock

Agua de Coco

$2.75Out of stock

Jumex

$1.75Out of stock

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.75

Cucumber Agua Fresca

$4.75

Lemonade Agua Fresca

$4.75

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$4.75

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$4.75

Tamarindo Agua Fresca

$4.75

Extras

Water Bottle

$3.00

Sunny D

$1.75

Chocolate milk

$1.75

Monster

$3.00

Perrier

$2.00

****************

Cheesecake

Cheesecake Slice

$3.25

Whole Cheesecake

$24.00Out of stock

Menudo

LG Menudo

$13.50Out of stock

SM Menudo

$11.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO 80017

Directions

Gallery
Tacos El Metate image
Tacos El Metate image
Tacos El Metate image

